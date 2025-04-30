ADVERTISEMENT

If you're curious about how the newer generation is coming of age, SirBeeves is the webcomic for you!

SirBeeves, or Beeves for short, shared in an interview with Bored Panda that she’s a first-year university student studying cognitive science. “When I'm not making comics, I'm studying, swimming, or hanging out with friends. I love collecting random science facts and cute doodles,” she said.

Beeves’s comics often explore themes from everyday life that many young adults can deeply relate to. These stories range from lighthearted and silly to serious and emotional, so don’t be surprised if one or a few comics move you to tears.

More info: Instagram | sirbeeves.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic panels showing a middle school teacher warning about climate change, highlighting themes in Sir Beeves honest comics.

sirbeeves Report

To learn more about Beeves, we asked what initially drew the artist to the world of cartooning. She wrote: “I've loved reading graphic novels and drawing since I was a young kid. I grew up reading Calvin and Hobbes and any other comic I could find at the public library. When I was in high school, my dad encouraged me to start my own webcomic. When I finally posted one, I was surprised at the amount of support I got from people! All the kind comments gave me the motivation to keep creating.”
    #2

    Two characters in a comic discussing unread emails and multiple email addresses in Sir Beeves honest comics style.

    sirbeeves Report

    #3

    Young woman in a comic by Sir Beeves using a food delivery app, depicting the honest feeling of growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    As we’ve already mentioned, Beeves’s comics are depicting her own coming-of-age story. The artist shared: “People can follow along in real time as I learn new things and have new life experiences. I write comics as a way to process things in my life, from serious to silly events. I try to keep an earnest and lighthearted tone.”

    #4

    Comic strip by Sir Beeves showing two characters sharing a moment reflecting honest feelings about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a girl reflecting on growing up, inspired by an elderly man, in Sir Beeves honest comics style.

    sirbeeves Report

    As for the creative process, Beeves responded:

    “My creative process is pretty straightforward. I'm always thinking about the kinds of stories from my life I want to share. I jot all of them down on sticky notes or in my phone, and when I decide on one I spend a lot of time deciding how to best convey it to readers. To get all my thoughts into 4-10 panels, there's a lot of simplification and editing, so word choice is really important. I usually go through a couple sketches, and when I decide on one, I add line art, colors, shading, and text. I usually share them online within 24 hours of completing them.”

    #6

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing honest moments of growing up with exercise, emotions, and building stamina in relatable scenes.

    sirbeeves Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing a girl encountering a bear, expressing anxiety and questioning it in an honest comic about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    Curious, we asked about what she would like for audiences to take away from her comics.

    Beeves replied: “I hope people get a bit of comfort from my comics. A lot of the internet is full of so much stress and hatred. If people read my comics and empathize with my emotions, or laugh at something silly I thought of, I think I'm doing a worthwhile job.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “Go check out my Instagram, Patreon, Bluesky and Webtoon! Every bit of support means so much to me!”
    #8

    Comic panels showing a character reflecting on growing up and viral emails in Sir Beeves' honest comics.

    sirbeeves Report

    #9

    Comic panels from Sir Beeves showing growing up, graduation, and nostalgic moments in her honest comics about childhood.

    sirbeeves Report

    #10

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves depicting honest conversations about growing up and Gen Z life skills in relatable illustrations.

    sirbeeves Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing a character wearing headphones to avoid social interaction, illustrating feelings of growing up honestly.

    sirbeeves Report

    #12

    Young girl offers a cool rock in honest comics by Sir Beeves illustrating what it feels like to grow up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #13

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves depicting the emotional struggle of growing up with honest and relatable illustrations.

    sirbeeves Report

    #14

    Comic strip by Sir Beeves showing two characters discussing how she is perceived in real life in her honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing a student struggling to solve a complex math problem, illustrating Sir Beeves honest comics on growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing two women discussing video game characters, illustrating growing up through honest comics by Sir Beeves.

    sirbeeves Report

    #17

    Comic panels showing a young woman’s honest comics about growing up, university life, and emotional moments depicted by Sir Beeves.

    sirbeeves Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing a paper cut, emotional exchange, and introspective dialogue in Sir Beeves honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #19

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves depicting growing up with American flag rules, highlighting humorous and honest moments about the US flag code.

    sirbeeves Report

    #20

    Comic panels illustrating honest moments of growing up, featuring characters discussing jacket choices by Sir Beeves.

    sirbeeves Report

    #21

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing a character discussing orcas and fears, illustrating themes from honest comics on growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing a conversation and feelings of impostor syndrome illustrated in Sir Beeves honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #23

    Comic panels showing two characters discussing a humorous recruitment email, illustrating Sir Beeves honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #24

    Comic panel by Sir Beeves showing characters sharing knives to open a snack, illustrating growing up moments in honest comics.

    sirbeeves Report

    #25

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves showing the bittersweet feelings of growing up and preparing for a new adventure at university.

    sirbeeves Report

    #26

    Young woman and man in honest comics by Sir Beeves, showing emotional moments of growing up with digital challenges.

    sirbeeves Report

    #27

    Comic by Sir Beeves depicting an honest conversation about swimming, capturing feelings of growing up in relatable scenes.

    sirbeeves Report

    #28

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves showing a child questioning gender norms while choosing face paint designs.

    sirbeeves Report

    #29

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing feelings of insecurity and growth challenges while working out at the gym.

    sirbeeves Report

    #30

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing the challenge of spotting celebrities and growing up through honest comics panels.

    sirbeeves Report

    #31

    Four-panel comic by Sir Beeves showing a girl expressing her dreams and perspectives about growing up in honest comics.

    sirbeeves Report

    #32

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing a humorous scene about rocks, illustrating growing up in her honest comics.

    sirbeeves Report

    #33

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing gift-giving season stress and Amazon recommendations in her honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #34

    Comic by Sir Beeves showing a volunteer at middle school day camp reflecting on growing up and honest life moments.

    sirbeeves Report

    #35

    Comic panels showing a young woman expressing her determination to draw every day, reflecting honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #36

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves illustrating the feeling of growing up with honest and relatable humor in her comics.

    sirbeeves Report

    #37

    Comic panels depicting friends sharing a nighttime adventure, capturing emotions of growing up in honest comics by Sir Beeves.

    sirbeeves Report

    #38

    Cartoon woman rating icebreaker questions in Sir Beeves honest comics about growing up and youth experiences.

    sirbeeves Report

    #39

    Comic by Sir Beeves illustrating the confusion between gray and grey as part of growing up experiences in honest comics.

    sirbeeves Report

    #40

    Comic by Sir Beeves depicting a character explaining two kinds of people, illustrating honest comics about growing up.

    sirbeeves Report

    #41

    Comic panels featuring honest comics by Sir Beeves showing a young person reflecting on growing up and identity feelings.

    sirbeeves Report

    #42

    Comic panels by Sir Beeves illustrating the experience of growing up with language and cultural differences in honest comics.

    sirbeeves Report

