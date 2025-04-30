Sir Beeves Draws What It Feels Like To Grow Up In Her Honest Comics (42 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you're curious about how the newer generation is coming of age, SirBeeves is the webcomic for you!
SirBeeves, or Beeves for short, shared in an interview with Bored Panda that she’s a first-year university student studying cognitive science. “When I'm not making comics, I'm studying, swimming, or hanging out with friends. I love collecting random science facts and cute doodles,” she said.
Beeves’s comics often explore themes from everyday life that many young adults can deeply relate to. These stories range from lighthearted and silly to serious and emotional, so don’t be surprised if one or a few comics move you to tears.
More info: Instagram | sirbeeves.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com
To learn more about Beeves, we asked what initially drew the artist to the world of cartooning. She wrote: “I've loved reading graphic novels and drawing since I was a young kid. I grew up reading Calvin and Hobbes and any other comic I could find at the public library. When I was in high school, my dad encouraged me to start my own webcomic. When I finally posted one, I was surprised at the amount of support I got from people! All the kind comments gave me the motivation to keep creating.”
As we’ve already mentioned, Beeves’s comics are depicting her own coming-of-age story. The artist shared: “People can follow along in real time as I learn new things and have new life experiences. I write comics as a way to process things in my life, from serious to silly events. I try to keep an earnest and lighthearted tone.”
As for the creative process, Beeves responded:
“My creative process is pretty straightforward. I'm always thinking about the kinds of stories from my life I want to share. I jot all of them down on sticky notes or in my phone, and when I decide on one I spend a lot of time deciding how to best convey it to readers. To get all my thoughts into 4-10 panels, there's a lot of simplification and editing, so word choice is really important. I usually go through a couple sketches, and when I decide on one, I add line art, colors, shading, and text. I usually share them online within 24 hours of completing them.”
Curious, we asked about what she would like for audiences to take away from her comics.
Beeves replied: “I hope people get a bit of comfort from my comics. A lot of the internet is full of so much stress and hatred. If people read my comics and empathize with my emotions, or laugh at something silly I thought of, I think I'm doing a worthwhile job.”
Lastly, the artist added: “Go check out my Instagram, Patreon, Bluesky and Webtoon! Every bit of support means so much to me!”