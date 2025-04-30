ADVERTISEMENT

If you're curious about how the newer generation is coming of age, SirBeeves is the webcomic for you!

SirBeeves, or Beeves for short, shared in an interview with Bored Panda that she’s a first-year university student studying cognitive science. “When I'm not making comics, I'm studying, swimming, or hanging out with friends. I love collecting random science facts and cute doodles,” she said.

Beeves’s comics often explore themes from everyday life that many young adults can deeply relate to. These stories range from lighthearted and silly to serious and emotional, so don’t be surprised if one or a few comics move you to tears.

More info: Instagram | sirbeeves.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com