73 Unhinged FB Marketplace Finds Deep Within The Appalachian Mountain Towns
We (well, most of us) absolutely love a good bargain. Whether it’s wandering around a local flea market on a Sunday morning, stopping by a random garage sale, or finding that one oddly perfect item for half the price, there’s something weirdly satisfying about it. And these days, bargain hunting has fully entered the digital era too. Online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace have basically become modern-day treasure hunts where you can buy almost anything imaginable with just a few clicks.
But let’s be honest… not every listing online is exactly “normal.” Sometimes, while casually scrolling for a chair or vintage lamp, you suddenly come across something so bizarre or oddly specific that you have to stop and stare for a second. The kind of item that makes you wonder, “Who made this?” followed immediately by, “And who is buying it?”
Which brings us to today’s internet rabbit hole. A woman has been sharing some truly unhinged Appalachian Facebook Marketplace finds, and honestly, they are a chaotic masterpiece. Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, people are apparently selling everything from animal rib bone earrings and mysterious handmade creations to vintage gas station signs and objects that look straight out of a horror movie antique shop. Keep scrolling, Pandas… because this Marketplace journey gets weirder with every swipe.
This post may include affiliate links.
I've got a 34" inseam, but there's no way I could sit down on top of a normal garbage can. They should at least throw in some redneck squatty potty, too.
To understand just how massive Facebook Marketplace has become, you have to look at the numbers. Launched back in 2016, the platform quickly transformed from a simple buying-and-selling feature into one of Meta’s biggest success stories. According to BusinessDasher, Facebook Marketplace now has over 1.1 billion users spread across 70 countries, putting it in direct competition with giants like eBay and Craigslist.
But unlike many older resale platforms, Facebook Marketplace feels much more casual and community-driven. One major reason for its popularity is convenience. As noted by Facebook’s Help Center, sellers usually don’t have to pay listing fees for local sales, and buyers often arrange nearby pickups, helping both sides avoid expensive shipping costs. Basically, it combines online shopping with the vibe of a neighborhood garage sale — except now the “garage” contains millions of listings from all over the world.
And the numbers only get wilder from there. Reports show that around 40% of Facebook’s 3.07 billion users regularly shop on the platform in some form. Even more impressively, around 16% of Facebook users (roughly 491 million people) specifically log in to browse Marketplace. That’s nearly half a billion people casually scrolling through used couches, vintage mirrors, gaming consoles, suspicious taxidermy, and oddly specific collectibles every day.
On the seller side, over 250 million people actively list products on Facebook Marketplace, making it one of the largest peer-to-peer selling ecosystems online. Social commerce has exploded in recent years, and Marketplace sits right at the center of it. In fact, 51.2% of consumers who shop through social media reportedly made their most recent purchase on Facebook Marketplace. That means for many people, the platform has become less of a side feature and more of a full-on shopping destination.
Honestly, it’s easy to understand why Marketplace became so popular so quickly. Unlike traditional e-commerce websites that can feel formal or overwhelming, Facebook Marketplace feels incredibly accessible. You don’t need a professional store setup, fancy branding, or even much tech knowledge to use it. Someone can literally sell a chair, a bicycle, or a haunted-looking lamp within minutes using just their phone.
Buyers also enjoy the thrill of finding hidden gems at low prices, negotiating directly with sellers, and discovering unique secondhand items that aren’t available in stores anymore. Plus, because it’s connected to Facebook profiles, many users feel slightly more comfortable interacting with “real people” instead of anonymous usernames.
So what exactly are people buying on Facebook Marketplace these days? Well, furniture, clothing and accessories, and electronics continue to dominate the platform in 2025. Furniture especially has become huge thanks to rising living costs and growing interest in sustainability. The secondhand furniture market alone is expected to reach around $24.19 billion in 2025, with Marketplace playing a major role in that growth. And let’s be honest — furnishing an apartment through Marketplace has practically become a survival skill for students and young adults trying not to spend their entire paycheck on a coffee table.
Electronics are another massive category driving Marketplace traffic. The global refurbished electronics market is projected to surpass $61 billion in 2025, showing that people are becoming increasingly comfortable buying used tech products online. Phones, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, cameras, and speakers are constantly being listed and sold through the platform. At the same time, newer niche categories are growing rapidly too.
Health and wellness products, beauty items, eco-friendly goods, print-on-demand creations, sports equipment, garden tools, and outdoor gear have all seen increased popularity in recent years. Many buyers are also becoming more environmentally conscious, which makes secondhand shopping feel both budget-friendly and sustainable at the same time.
Parents especially often turn to Marketplace because children outgrow toys, clothes, and furniture incredibly quickly, making secondhand options financially practical. Marketplace has basically become the digital version of wandering through a flea market, where you never know what bizarre item might appear next.
No bees in it if you take it down. Because they'll all be outside trying to sting you.
If they specify that these are new it kind of implies that there might also be used tampons available. Presumably at a discount..
Financially, Marketplace has also become a major powerhouse for Meta. Reports suggest that around $26 billion in gross revenue was generated through Marketplace in 2022 alone, representing a massive 48% increase from the previous year. Even more impressively, the total value of goods sold on the platform reportedly reached about $98 billion that same year. And while Facebook’s overall revenue in 2024 climbed to roughly $164.5 billion, a significant portion of that commerce-related activity was fueled by Marketplace listings and advertising tied to buying and selling behavior.
Clearly, online marketplaces have completely changed the way people shop, sell, declutter, and hunt for bargains. They’ve made secondhand shopping easier, faster, and far more entertaining than ever before. Whether someone is trying to save money, find vintage treasures, reduce waste, or simply scroll through chaotic listings for fun, platforms like Facebook Marketplace have become a weirdly fascinating part of internet culture. And honestly, sometimes the strangest listings end up being the most memorable part of the experience.
Coming back to these absolutely wild Appalachian Facebook Marketplace finds… they somehow manage to be both hilarious and deeply concerning at the same time. Some items look surprisingly creative, while others feel like they belong inside a haunted cabin in the woods. Either way, they’re impossible to scroll past without reacting. So tell us, Pandas — have you ever stumbled across something completely bizarre on Facebook Marketplace or another selling app? Did you ever actually buy something weird? And what’s the wildest or funniest online purchase you’ve ever made?
What a dreadful idea. What became of the rest of the poor cat.
Okay... My stepdad had this...Along with the Sun Drop... I know it isn't him because he'd never sale any of his Earnhardt stuff XD
Where's all the front lawn cars? Can't be from the hills if you ain't got a few cars lying around.
Where's all the front lawn cars? Can't be from the hills if you ain't got a few cars lying around.