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We (well, most of us) absolutely love a good bargain. Whether it’s wandering around a local flea market on a Sunday morning, stopping by a random garage sale, or finding that one oddly perfect item for half the price, there’s something weirdly satisfying about it. And these days, bargain hunting has fully entered the digital era too. Online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace have basically become modern-day treasure hunts where you can buy almost anything imaginable with just a few clicks.

But let’s be honest… not every listing online is exactly “normal.” Sometimes, while casually scrolling for a chair or vintage lamp, you suddenly come across something so bizarre or oddly specific that you have to stop and stare for a second. The kind of item that makes you wonder, “Who made this?” followed immediately by, “And who is buying it?”

Which brings us to today’s internet rabbit hole. A woman has been sharing some truly unhinged Appalachian Facebook Marketplace finds, and honestly, they are a chaotic masterpiece. Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, people are apparently selling everything from animal rib bone earrings and mysterious handmade creations to vintage gas station signs and objects that look straight out of a horror movie antique shop. Keep scrolling, Pandas… because this Marketplace journey gets weirder with every swipe.

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#1

Animal rib bone earrings on gray surface for sale

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    #2

    Solid oak Bigfoot sculpture made of white oak in a grassy field

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    #3

    Simple bucket toilet with white lid and surrounding outdoor items

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    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got a 34" inseam, but there's no way I could sit down on top of a normal garbage can. They should at least throw in some redneck squatty potty, too.

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    To understand just how massive Facebook Marketplace has become, you have to look at the numbers. Launched back in 2016, the platform quickly transformed from a simple buying-and-selling feature into one of Meta’s biggest success stories. According to BusinessDasher, Facebook Marketplace now has over 1.1 billion users spread across 70 countries, putting it in direct competition with giants like eBay and Craigslist.

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    But unlike many older resale platforms, Facebook Marketplace feels much more casual and community-driven. One major reason for its popularity is convenience. As noted by Facebook’s Help Center, sellers usually don’t have to pay listing fees for local sales, and buyers often arrange nearby pickups, helping both sides avoid expensive shipping costs. Basically, it combines online shopping with the vibe of a neighborhood garage sale — except now the “garage” contains millions of listings from all over the world.
    #4

    Rustic stainless steel prison jail toilet sink combo

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    #5

    Collection of vintage gas company sign faces from the 1970s outdoors

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No idea if the price is right, but there's a huge collector's market for this sort of stuff.

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    #6

    Vintage deer hoof ashtray with a brass rim on a brick surface

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    And the numbers only get wilder from there. Reports show that around 40% of Facebook’s 3.07 billion users regularly shop on the platform in some form. Even more impressively, around 16% of Facebook users (roughly 491 million people) specifically log in to browse Marketplace. That’s nearly half a billion people casually scrolling through used couches, vintage mirrors, gaming consoles, suspicious taxidermy, and oddly specific collectibles every day.

    On the seller side, over 250 million people actively list products on Facebook Marketplace, making it one of the largest peer-to-peer selling ecosystems online. Social commerce has exploded in recent years, and Marketplace sits right at the center of it. In fact, 51.2% of consumers who shop through social media reportedly made their most recent purchase on Facebook Marketplace. That means for many people, the platform has become less of a side feature and more of a full-on shopping destination.
    #7

    Unique coffin car with spider web details for sale on FB Marketplace

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    #8

    Closeup of an Indian rock listed on FB Marketplace for sale

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    #9

    Redneck windchime made of hanging Michelob Ultra cans from Appalachian Mountain towns

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    Honestly, it’s easy to understand why Marketplace became so popular so quickly. Unlike traditional e-commerce websites that can feel formal or overwhelming, Facebook Marketplace feels incredibly accessible. You don’t need a professional store setup, fancy branding, or even much tech knowledge to use it. Someone can literally sell a chair, a bicycle, or a haunted-looking lamp within minutes using just their phone.

    Buyers also enjoy the thrill of finding hidden gems at low prices, negotiating directly with sellers, and discovering unique secondhand items that aren’t available in stores anymore. Plus, because it’s connected to Facebook profiles, many users feel slightly more comfortable interacting with “real people” instead of anonymous usernames.

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    #10

    Dilapidated 1800s style log cabin in woods for sale Appalachian Mountain towns

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    #11

    Fresh homemade elderberry syrup simmering in pot

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    #12

    Bag of rusty bolts and hardware parts from a Burger King playground slide on FB Marketplace

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    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a random collection of nuts and bolts.

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    So what exactly are people buying on Facebook Marketplace these days? Well, furniture, clothing and accessories, and electronics continue to dominate the platform in 2025. Furniture especially has become huge thanks to rising living costs and growing interest in sustainability. The secondhand furniture market alone is expected to reach around $24.19 billion in 2025, with Marketplace playing a major role in that growth. And let’s be honest — furnishing an apartment through Marketplace has practically become a survival skill for students and young adults trying not to spend their entire paycheck on a coffee table.

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    #13

    Fox jaw bone oddities necklace with rope cord on black background

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    #14

    1997 Suzuki Swift car with rusted hood and external exhaust pipe listed on FB Marketplace

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    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what does 3 out of 5 speed mean? 3 working gears?

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    #15

    Two tree branches labeled as snowman arms in snow offered on FB Marketplace

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    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just go out into the forest and pick your own.

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    Electronics are another massive category driving Marketplace traffic. The global refurbished electronics market is projected to surpass $61 billion in 2025, showing that people are becoming increasingly comfortable buying used tech products online. Phones, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, cameras, and speakers are constantly being listed and sold through the platform. At the same time, newer niche categories are growing rapidly too.

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    Health and wellness products, beauty items, eco-friendly goods, print-on-demand creations, sports equipment, garden tools, and outdoor gear have all seen increased popularity in recent years. Many buyers are also becoming more environmentally conscious, which makes secondhand shopping feel both budget-friendly and sustainable at the same time.

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    #16

    Tin man figure made from natural light beer cans and pop caps on burgundy fabric

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    #17

    Bundle of real human hair hanging indoors for sale

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    #18

    Electric toilet racer with red seat and handlebars on grey floor

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    Parents especially often turn to Marketplace because children outgrow toys, clothes, and furniture incredibly quickly, making secondhand options financially practical. Marketplace has basically become the digital version of wandering through a flea market, where you never know what bizarre item might appear next.
    #19

    Large empty big hornets nest hanging from ceiling

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No bees in it if you take it down. Because they'll all be outside trying to sting you.

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    #20

    Medium size driftwood piece on red background listed on FB Marketplace

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    #21

    Various organic cotton tampons in assorted wrappers for sale

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they specify that these are new it kind of implies that there might also be used tampons available. Presumably at a discount..

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    Financially, Marketplace has also become a major powerhouse for Meta. Reports suggest that around $26 billion in gross revenue was generated through Marketplace in 2022 alone, representing a massive 48% increase from the previous year. Even more impressively, the total value of goods sold on the platform reportedly reached about $98 billion that same year. And while Facebook’s overall revenue in 2024 climbed to roughly $164.5 billion, a significant portion of that commerce-related activity was fueled by Marketplace listings and advertising tied to buying and selling behavior.

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    #22

    Metal pipe with cloth on ground covered with leaves FB Marketplace find

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    #23

    Masonic apron and gloves with embroidered symbol on FB Marketplace

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    #24

    40 foot shipping container with electricity for sale in Appalachian town

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    Clearly, online marketplaces have completely changed the way people shop, sell, declutter, and hunt for bargains. They’ve made secondhand shopping easier, faster, and far more entertaining than ever before. Whether someone is trying to save money, find vintage treasures, reduce waste, or simply scroll through chaotic listings for fun, platforms like Facebook Marketplace have become a weirdly fascinating part of internet culture. And honestly, sometimes the strangest listings end up being the most memorable part of the experience.

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    #25

    Purple Party City shopping cart pictured in a garage

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    #26

    Spider trinket in glass bottle with preserved flowers Appalachian Mountain towns find

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    #27

    Squated lawnmower with high suspension and off-road tires Appalachian Mountain towns find

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    Coming back to these absolutely wild Appalachian Facebook Marketplace finds… they somehow manage to be both hilarious and deeply concerning at the same time. Some items look surprisingly creative, while others feel like they belong inside a haunted cabin in the woods. Either way, they’re impossible to scroll past without reacting. So tell us, Pandas — have you ever stumbled across something completely bizarre on Facebook Marketplace or another selling app? Did you ever actually buy something weird? And what’s the wildest or funniest online purchase you’ve ever made?

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    #28

    Blue marble patterned enclosed flame lighter portable Appalachian Mountain towns find

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    #29

    Homemade house boat hunting cabin elevated on barrels

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    #30

    Homemade moist poundcake with glaze on white plate

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    #31

    Gold choker necklace with cat vertebrae decorations

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    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a dreadful idea. What became of the rest of the poor cat.

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    #32

    Metal yard bird plucker with rubber fingers for poultry

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton or Jimmy Page?

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    #33

    Camo wedding dress with dry-cleaned fabric and size 18

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    #34

    Close up of homemade oatmeal cream pies with white filling

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    #35

    Box of 14 used glass jars without lids for sale

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    #36

    Trailer made from back half of Chevy Blazer parked on grass

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    #37

    38 inch largemouth bass shaped novelty mailbox in a yard

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    #38

    100 acorns for crafting displayed in a container for craft projects

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    #39

    Close up of old fashioned persimmon pudding in plastic container

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    #40

    Person holding large cow and horse bones for sale on FB Marketplace in Appalachian area

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    #41

    Mounted wildlife display featuring animal feet and tail with red fabric

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    #42

    Rusty washing machine encased by tree trunk outdoors

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    #43

    Hand holding a large collection of Zyn Force 1 snus cans in a room for sale

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    #44

    Dale Earnhardt Sr. themed Tiffany style lamp with race car images on a wooden table

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay... My stepdad had this...Along with the Sun Drop... I know it isn't him because he'd never sale any of his Earnhardt stuff XD

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    #45

    Large knife and skull bead necklace with small cloth pouch

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    #46

    34 inch human spinal and pelvis study aid model outdoors

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    #47

    Old single wide free mobile home with broken steps and lattice

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    #48

    Grandma and grandpa realistic dolls sitting on couch

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    #49

    Americana antique cast iron figures collection on wooden table

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    #50

    Granulated copper for melting and making copper pipes

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    #51

    Vintage blue porcelain speckled bed pan for evacuation support

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    #52

    Sculpture of Bigfoot made from hair and cord outdoors

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    #53

    Container of raw Jersey milk on wooden table

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Real Jersey milk, from Jersey cattle, from the Channel Island of Jersey, is incredibly rich in fat/cream. I wonder what the seller here is using the name "Jersey" to mean?

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    #54

    Custom built Walmart go-cart with a steering wheel and large tires

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    #55

    Handmade sign on roadside reads Got Far Wood in black letters

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    #56

    Templer chainmail shirt for upper body worn indoors

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    #57

    Dirty motor oil container next to juice bottle on stained floor

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    #58

    Handcrafted wooden skeleton crawler sculpture with orange eyes

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    #59

    Custom squatted buggy made from a shopping cart in a workshop

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    #60

    Rusty catalytic converter on old couch in Appalachian mountain towns

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    #61

    1969 Action Age Scrambler toy vehicle with large wheels listed on FB Marketplace

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    #62

    Beaver pelt resting on a table listed for sale in Appalachian Mountain towns FB Marketplace

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    #63

    Set of vintage wash boards laid out on a green wooden surface for sale on FB Marketplace

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    #64

    1977 Jeep DJ5 custom vehicle with exposed engine and USPS design

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    #65

    Green Yeddie cooler with wooden handles sitting on gravel

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    #66

    Close-up of a small handheld tool with blue tip from Appalachian FB Marketplace finds

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    #67

    Dusty vintage flamethrower hanging on pegboard wall

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    #68

    Fur handbag with red pendant necklace accessory

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    #69

    Driving urinal go-kart with drill motors on wooden platform and wheels

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    #70

    Vintage 1970s wooden couch and rocking chairs with patterned cushions

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, a little refurbishing and those would be nice

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    #71

    Lawn mower towing a redneck spinning chair with a man sitting

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    #72

    Collection of 18 new enema bottles arranged inside a container

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    #73

    Handcrafted wooden cross with Jesus carving for indoor or outdoor use

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