Part of the fun of going to a thrift store is having absolutely no idea what you’re going to encounter. And according to the members of Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared , there are plenty of bizarre treasures just waiting to be purchased. Enjoy scrolling through this list of strange second hand discoveries, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d love to take home!

Nowadays, you can find anything you want online . Need a robot vacuum? It’ll arrive in three to five business days. Your cell phone needs a new case? There are thousands of options you can choose from right at your fingertips. But this kind of shopping really only works if you know exactly what you’re looking for. And sometimes, it’s better to just let the universe guide you towards what you need…

#2 Found This Lamp At A Second Hand Store And Fell In Love! It Is One Of My Favorite Things That I Own. Lamp With Sturdy Iron Pole Share icon

#3 It Came!!!! So In Love!! Share icon

I’m lucky to have grown up with a mother who instilled in me the magic of thrift shopping. Shopping second hand is truly for everyone, regardless of what kind of budget you have or what you’re on the hunt for. Sure, you might want to stick to buying new when it comes to things like socks and underwear. But when you’re in the market for new appliances, clothing, home goods, cars and more, don’t be afraid to look at gently used items first. There are plenty of reasons why thrifting is a great idea. First of all, it’s likely to be much more budget friendly than buying things brand new. You’re also able to find items with personality that will stand out from what everyone else you know is purchasing. So your furniture and clothes will always have character! ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Father Passed In Dec Of 2022. I’ve Slowly Been Going Thru His Things. In A Box Filled With Glasses I Found My New House Hippo!!! Share icon

#5 Airplane Smoking Table/Ashtray Given To My Boyfriend For Helping Move Some Furniture For An Estate Sale. He Just Loves It, Thinks He Hit The Jackpot! Share icon

#6 Not Weird, But Wonderful. I Lost A Sister On September 4, 2021. She Loved Owls And Orange Was Her Favorite Color. I Couldn’t Leave Him There. Found At Goodwill In Benbrook, Texas Share icon

Shopping second hand is also great for the environment. It’s no secret that companies are producing far more furniture and clothing than consumers can realistically purchase, so plenty of items are going to waste. However, if we collectively agree to shop exclusively second hand, the demand for these items will deplete, and companies will have to start producing less. There are billions of pieces of clothing already out there that nobody is wearing, including many that are polluting the ocean and taking up space in landfills. We might as well take some time to sift through what’s in our local thrift shops when we need a new pair of jeans or a dress to wear for an event. Plus, the thrill of finding something exceptional is way more exciting than going into a shop that has a dozen identical versions of each item. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Mom Bought This Vanity (And Lamp) For Me In The ‘90s When I Was A Little Girl Share icon

#8 ✨ Found This Perfectly Enchanted Object At A Charity Shop This Weekend For £5. It’s A Letter Opener And The Talon Is Seriously Sharp Share icon

#9 This Lamp Was Sitting On A Table For $10 Dollars. When I Looked It Up Come To Find Out It Is Murano Glass And Worth Alot Of Money Share icon

Another huge benefit of shopping second hand is that you’re probably going to find higher quality pieces. So much of what we buy brand new today is made from cheap materials to keep costs low and require customers to replace their items every year or so. But if you can find vintage items that have been around for decades, they are going to be made from much nicer materials that are actually built to last. Even appliances from a decade or two ago will probably last much longer than, say, a washing machine that you’d buy brand new today. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Just Bought It, What Do You Think? Share icon

#11 I Found A Used Watch From My Mother's Collection When She Was Young... This Week At Her Collection Place Share icon

#12 Found At My Great Aunt's House After She Went To A Retirements Home. No Idea What These Cuties Are 😄 Toothpick For Scale, Was Out Of Bananas Share icon

Now, I understand that the items featured on this list might not be the best photos to inspire you to get thrifting. But these objects just prove that you can find anything in a second hand shop, including exactly what you’re looking for. I admit that it will take some patience, and you might have to visit 10 stores before you find those jeans that fit you like a glove. So if you need some advice for embarking upon your own thrifting adventure, Rachel at The Antiqued Journey has some useful tips. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Inherited This Piece Of Furniture In A House-Turned-Office-Building We Just Moved Into. It’s A Very Cool Piece! Share icon

#14 I Wonder What This Spoon Is For? Share icon

#15 Art Nouveau Brass Desk Set With Handblown Green Glass Inkwells By Kralik Glassworks, Bohemia, Circa 1900 Share icon

First, Rachel recommends always getting a cart when you’re at a thrift store. You have no idea what kinds of items will catch your eye, and you don’t want to be limited to snagging whatever you can hold in your hands. It’s also a good idea to go second hand shopping when you don’t have anywhere else to be. If you’re in a hurry or feel rushed, you might miss out on some excellent pieces. Go with a full stomach when you’re free for the next few hours to ensure you’ll have time to scope out the whole store. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My $2.99 Find At Goodwill Today Share icon

#17 Found This Bucherer Watch An Estate Sale ! I Have No Idea What Year It Was Made But I Will Wear It Because It Makes Me Smile Share icon

#18 £5 In A Charity Shop In Wales. Already Converted To A Lamp. Chihuahua Gives It A Scale Share icon

If you’re looking for vintage pieces, such as dishware, always check for the maker’s mark. For example, it might have a stamp stating where the item was produced. And don’t hesitate to look in every corner of the thrift store to find something good. These shops aren’t always organized super well, so you might stumble upon something unexpected in a part of the store you’d normally want to skip over. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I’m Dying- Marie Richardson Made Golden Girls Nutcrackers Share icon

#20 I Found This At A Thrift Store For My Daughters Birthday -I Can’t Find Anywhere It Came From -Must Be Hand Made. She Thinks It’s Haunted And Wants To Throw It Away Share icon

#21 This Is A Crochet Creation That I Found In A Thrift Store. This Crochet Looks Weird But Also Unique, So I Like It Share icon

And when you’re going second hand shopping, keep an open mind. It’s extremely rare that you’ll find exactly what you saw on Pinterest or what's been trending on Instagram. But you might find something even better! Be open to exploring, and be willing to take home something that’s totally unique.

#22 Turned This Dumpster Manikin Into A Planter 😱 Share icon

#23 Spotted This Creepy Guy At Goodwill In Strongsville, Ohio. For Only $11, He Did Come Home With Me Share icon

#24 Not Really Sure What It's Called Or If It Has Any Value Share icon

#25 Does It Get Any Creepier Than This? Share icon

#26 A ‘Chain - Saw’ Apparently 🤣 Share icon

#27 “170 Holes Of Chicken Wire Filled With Glass Beads. I Had So Much Fun Putting It Together.” By Judy Bookhart Lewis Share icon

#28 How Do I Use It? The Water Must Be Pouring Out All The Groundwater Share icon

#29 Saw This At Local Goodwill, It Stayed There,hesitant To Take It Home Share icon

#30 Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween, Found At A Thrift Store. It Didn't Come Home With Me, Even Though It Was Certainly...uh...unique Share icon

#31 Mid Century Liquor Cabinet. Super Cool Share icon

#32 Not A Thrift Store Find; I Think It’s A Hand-Me-Down From My Parents Share icon

#33 Vintage Fp Little People Barn & Silo Which Was Such A Favorite With Our Children & G’ Children As I Collected 1 By 1 At Yard Sales , Thrift Stores & Flea Markets! Share icon

#34 Imagine If You Opened The Door And Then Dy Replied With A Helping Hand I Found This And Thought It Would Be Perfect For The House Share icon

#35 This Lamp Was The Perfect Amount Of Weird And Hideous To Be Amazing So I Took It Home With Me For $6 Share icon

#37 Found This At Work. I Love Him Share icon

#38 This Vase, Planter, Whatever She Is, Sat Beside The Sink, In My Childhood Home, The Entire Time I Lived There, And I Loved Her Immensely Share icon

#39 My Weird Find Today Share icon

#40 My 2nd Amazing Thrift Find Of 2025: A Large Ceramic Potato… Cookie Jar?? 🥔 Different Ceramic Potatoes Seem To Find Me, This Is My 3rd One I’ve Thrifted And I Love Them All ✨ Share icon

#41 Found In Friday In Dallas. Love It But Have No Idea What It Was On. There Were 2 Of Them Share icon

#42 Nice Rug! Share icon

#43 Found This Incredible Frog Tea Set At A Shop I Unfortunately Cannot Remember The Name Of In Wilmington, Nc. Has Since Inspired My Manic Pursual Of A Frog Tea Party Share icon

#44 Do You Love Dragons? Yes! 🐉 Do You Love Tea? Absolutely! 🍵 Well Here We Have A Dragon Tea Set Just For You! Share icon

#45 Cutest Mushroom Cups 😍😍 Share icon

#46 I Found It! I Always Told Myself That Any Hippo That Appeared In Front Of Me While Thrift Shopping Would Be My House Hippo 🩷 Welcome Coco! Share icon

#47 Yes, They're Real Fish Heads. No, They Did Not Come Home With Me But For $325 They Could Be Yours! Found At Antiques On Elm Manchester, Nh!! Share icon

#48 I Found This Cute Bowl For $2.00 At A Local Thrift Store. I Think It's Indiana Milk Glass Share icon

#50 May I Present...my New Indoor Watering Can! Share icon

#51 My Son Has A Girl At School That He Really Likes And Wanted To Do Something Special For Her Share icon

#52 This... Thing... Is At Goodwill In Verona, Va If Anyone Wants Her. 😳 The Photo Doesn't Do Justice To How Large And Gold She Is Share icon

#53 Lo And Behold Right On Top Was This Little Guy! He's An Old Coty Perfume Hippo That Has Scent Chips In Him And He Still Smells Like The 1980s! Share icon

#54 Omfg Look At This Cute Little Thing I Found Shopping Today! Share icon

#55 Found In My Late Grandmothers Shed, Any Insight? Has A V Carved Into The Bottom. Definitely Bronze Share icon

#56 A Rock. Not A Motivational Rock. Not A Uniquely Shaped Rock. Not A Colorful Or Rare Rock. Just… A Regular Rock Share icon

#57 Hard To Believe. Went To A Gw Out Of My Area. Found This “Blue” Atlantis Fenton Hand Painted Glass Bowl Hand Signed By Peggy Lane. Wait For It…….$7.99 Share icon

#58 I’ve Been Lurking On This Page But Haven’t Posted. Here Is One Of My Favorite Second Hand Finds. His Name Is Barley Mo (The Original Owner Named Him). I Got Him On Auction Share icon

#59 For Sale Locally On Marketplace As An Art Violin.... No Doubt It's Someone's Cup Of Tea... Just Not Mine 😳 Share icon

#60 Found At A Thrift Store A Long Time Ago. 👀 They Stayed There Because He Creeped Me Out Too Share icon

#61 Found At A Junk Shop In Massena NY… Did Not Come Home With Me 😂 Share icon

#62 Fairy Does With All The Teeth She Collects Share icon

#63 I Found This Years Ago In A Tiny Shop In Dhaka, Bangladesh Share icon

#64 Finally Found A Weird Worthy Thrift Store Find To Post Share icon

#65 Someone Is No Longer In Love With Kevin James? 😆 Looks A Little Judgy For My Home Decor 😏 Share icon

#66 Yes, Its Real Share icon

#67 Wonderfull Share icon

#68 Found These Chairs For $4/Each At A Local Thrift Store Today. They Remind Me Of Luna Moths So Contemplating Painting To Reflect That, But Was Hoping To Find A Little More About Them First! Share icon

#69 Found At The Goodwill Today. It Stayed There. It Was Gone When I Walked Back To Where It Was. It May Have Gone Home With Someone Else, Or It Disappeared Share icon

#70 Thoughts? I Mostly Bought Him Because He's Just So Weird Share icon

#71 Picked This Margaret Kane Picture Up From My Local Goodwill Today. It’s Going Up For Sale I Just Don’t Know What It’s Worth Share icon

#72 Someone’s Kid Is Outta Control! Share icon

