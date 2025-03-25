ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, you can find anything you want online. Need a robot vacuum? It’ll arrive in three to five business days. Your cell phone needs a new case? There are thousands of options you can choose from right at your fingertips. But this kind of shopping really only works if you know exactly what you’re looking for. And sometimes, it’s better to just let the universe guide you towards what you need…

Part of the fun of going to a thrift store is having absolutely no idea what you’re going to encounter. And according to the members of Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared, there are plenty of bizarre treasures just waiting to be purchased. Enjoy scrolling through this list of strange second hand discoveries, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d love to take home!

#1

Unique thrifting find: silver cheese server mice with long tails displayed on a wooden surface.

Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Found This Lamp At A Second Hand Store And Fell In Love! It Is One Of My Favorite Things That I Own. Lamp With Sturdy Iron Pole

    Antique stained glass lamp with intricate design found while thrifting, positioned beside a white leather sofa.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #3

    It Came!!!! So In Love!!

    Thrifting find: Ghost nightlight with ghosts toasting marshmallows over a campfire.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    jutta-froelich avatar
    alegra
    alegra
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cuteness overload: I would have bought this immediately.

    I’m lucky to have grown up with a mother who instilled in me the magic of thrift shopping. Shopping second hand is truly for everyone, regardless of what kind of budget you have or what you’re on the hunt for. Sure, you might want to stick to buying new when it comes to things like socks and underwear. But when you’re in the market for new appliances, clothing, home goods, cars and more, don’t be afraid to look at gently used items first.

    There are plenty of reasons why thrifting is a great idea. First of all, it’s likely to be much more budget friendly than buying things brand new. You’re also able to find items with personality that will stand out from what everyone else you know is purchasing. So your furniture and clothes will always have character!  

    #4

    My Father Passed In Dec Of 2022. I’ve Slowly Been Going Thru His Things. In A Box Filled With Glasses I Found My New House Hippo!!!

    Metallic hippo figurine found while thrifting, placed on a beige fabric surface.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #5

    Airplane Smoking Table/Ashtray Given To My Boyfriend For Helping Move Some Furniture For An Estate Sale. He Just Loves It, Thinks He Hit The Jackpot!

    Thrifted item: Airplane-shaped metal decorative piece on vintage pedestal table in a corner setting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #6

    Not Weird, But Wonderful. I Lost A Sister On September 4, 2021. She Loved Owls And Orange Was Her Favorite Color. I Couldn’t Leave Him There. Found At Goodwill In Benbrook, Texas

    Unusual thrifted owl planter holding a succulent on a gray surface.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    Shopping second hand is also great for the environment. It’s no secret that companies are producing far more furniture and clothing than consumers can realistically purchase, so plenty of items are going to waste. However, if we collectively agree to shop exclusively second hand, the demand for these items will deplete, and companies will have to start producing less.

    There are billions of pieces of clothing already out there that nobody is wearing, including many that are polluting the ocean and taking up space in landfills. We might as well take some time to sift through what’s in our local thrift shops when we need a new pair of jeans or a dress to wear for an event. Plus, the thrill of finding something exceptional is way more exciting than going into a shop that has a dozen identical versions of each item.    

    #7

    My Mom Bought This Vanity (And Lamp) For Me In The ‘90s When I Was A Little Girl

    Antique wooden vanity with ornate mirror and vintage lamp, a unique thrift store find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #8

    ✨ Found This Perfectly Enchanted Object At A Charity Shop This Weekend For £5. It’s A Letter Opener And The Talon Is Seriously Sharp

    Hand holding a bizarre thrift find: a metal claw-shaped feather decor item.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At £5 this is a great find and an absolute bargain

    #9

    This Lamp Was Sitting On A Table For $10 Dollars. When I Looked It Up Come To Find Out It Is Murano Glass And Worth Alot Of Money

    Colorful, unusual lamp with a white shade on a windowsill, next to a couch, showcasing a strange thrifting find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    Another huge benefit of shopping second hand is that you’re probably going to find higher quality pieces. So much of what we buy brand new today is made from cheap materials to keep costs low and require customers to replace their items every year or so. But if you can find vintage items that have been around for decades, they are going to be made from much nicer materials that are actually built to last. Even appliances from a decade or two ago will probably last much longer than, say, a washing machine that you’d buy brand new today.

    #10

    I Just Bought It, What Do You Think?

    Ceramic sandal trays shaped like feet holding fries and ketchup, a strange thrifting find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #11

    I Found A Used Watch From My Mother's Collection When She Was Young... This Week At Her Collection Place

    Five ornate, unusual watches found while thrifting, featuring intricate bracelet designs with various themed charms.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    claudiovt avatar
    Claudio Toshio
    Claudio Toshio
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Things really used to have nice designs back then. These look soooo good! Nowadays is mass production and boring looks. Even apps looked nicer before. I still remember my Windows Sonique music player.

    #12

    Found At My Great Aunt's House After She Went To A Retirements Home. No Idea What These Cuties Are 😄 Toothpick For Scale, Was Out Of Bananas

    Silver animal-shaped salt and pepper shakers arranged on a wooden table, a unique thrifting find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    felix-jsphe avatar
    Hellebore
    Hellebore
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they are to prevent your dirty knife from touching the tablecloth, my grandparents had something similar

    Now, I understand that the items featured on this list might not be the best photos to inspire you to get thrifting. But these objects just prove that you can find anything in a second hand shop, including exactly what you’re looking for. I admit that it will take some patience, and you might have to visit 10 stores before you find those jeans that fit you like a glove. So if you need some advice for embarking upon your own thrifting adventure, Rachel at The Antiqued Journey has some useful tips.

    #13

    Inherited This Piece Of Furniture In A House-Turned-Office-Building We Just Moved Into. It’s A Very Cool Piece!

    Intricate wooden stand with candle, brass holders, and floral carvings, thrifting find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #14

    I Wonder What This Spoon Is For?

    Set of ornate shell-shaped spoons found while thrifting, showcasing unique and intricate design.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #15

    Art Nouveau Brass Desk Set With Handblown Green Glass Inkwells By Kralik Glassworks, Bohemia, Circa 1900

    Strange thrifted item: intricate brass and green art nouveau decorative piece with floral motifs.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    First, Rachel recommends always getting a cart when you’re at a thrift store. You have no idea what kinds of items will catch your eye, and you don’t want to be limited to snagging whatever you can hold in your hands. It’s also a good idea to go second hand shopping when you don’t have anywhere else to be. If you’re in a hurry or feel rushed, you might miss out on some excellent pieces. Go with a full stomach when you’re free for the next few hours to ensure you’ll have time to scope out the whole store.  

    #16

    My $2.99 Find At Goodwill Today

    Blue glass horse figurine found while thrifting, placed on a wooden table.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #17

    Found This Bucherer Watch An Estate Sale ! I Have No Idea What Year It Was Made But I Will Wear It Because It Makes Me Smile

    Unique thrift find: a vintage wristwatch hidden within a gold bracelet adorned with blue and gold designs.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #18

    £5 In A Charity Shop In Wales. Already Converted To A Lamp. Chihuahua Gives It A Scale

    Ornate ceramic lamp resembling a vintage teapot with cherub design, spotted while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    If you’re looking for vintage pieces, such as dishware, always check for the maker’s mark. For example, it might have a stamp stating where the item was produced. And don’t hesitate to look in every corner of the thrift store to find something good. These shops aren’t always organized super well, so you might stumble upon something unexpected in a part of the store you’d normally want to skip over. 

    #19

    I’m Dying- Marie Richardson Made Golden Girls Nutcrackers

    Unusual nutcracker figures found while thrifting; top painted as women, bottom unfinished wooden soldiers.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #20

    I Found This At A Thrift Store For My Daughters Birthday -I Can’t Find Anywhere It Came From -Must Be Hand Made. She Thinks It’s Haunted And Wants To Throw It Away

    Hand holding a unique moon-themed mirror found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #21

    This Is A Crochet Creation That I Found In A Thrift Store. This Crochet Looks Weird But Also Unique, So I Like It

    Strange crocheted doll with yellow dress and red hair found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    And when you’re going second hand shopping, keep an open mind. It’s extremely rare that you’ll find exactly what you saw on Pinterest or what's been trending on Instagram. But you might find something even better! Be open to exploring, and be willing to take home something that’s totally unique.
    #22

    Turned This Dumpster Manikin Into A Planter 😱

    A metallic legs planter filled with greenery, a strange item found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #23

    Spotted This Creepy Guy At Goodwill In Strongsville, Ohio. For Only $11, He Did Come Home With Me

    Unusual carved wooden chair with decorative backrest found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #24

    Not Really Sure What It's Called Or If It Has Any Value

    Ornate vintage dresser found while thrifting, featuring intricate carvings and an aged mirror.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would clean up beautifully ... you'd just need very high ceilings. And a strong back to move it.

    Are you enjoying this list of bizarre yet captivating second hand finds, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the strangest thing you’ve ever encountered in a thrift store was. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos like this, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the same Facebook group right here!
    #25

    Does It Get Any Creepier Than This?

    Creepy vintage doll head with cracked face found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #26

    A ‘Chain - Saw’ Apparently 🤣

    Strange thrift find: wooden chain with a decorative handle on display.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #27

    “170 Holes Of Chicken Wire Filled With Glass Beads. I Had So Much Fun Putting It Together.” By Judy Bookhart Lewis

    Framed hanging art made from colorful, eclectic thrifting finds in a garden setting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #28

    How Do I Use It? The Water Must Be Pouring Out All The Groundwater

    Unique multi-spout teapot with intricate designs, found while thrifting among other colorful teapots.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #29

    Saw This At Local Goodwill, It Stayed There,hesitant To Take It Home

    Strange thrift store find: a doll with vampire features, displayed on a store shelf.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #30

    Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween, Found At A Thrift Store. It Didn't Come Home With Me, Even Though It Was Certainly...uh...unique

    Sheer lace top with skeleton pattern found while thrifting, displayed on a hanger in a store.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #31

    Mid Century Liquor Cabinet. Super Cool

    Antique globe on wooden stand, a unique thrift find with vintage map details in a garage setting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want one of these but only when I have my wood-panelled library

    #32

    Not A Thrift Store Find; I Think It’s A Hand-Me-Down From My Parents

    Ceramic dog figurine with a sleepy expression found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #33

    Vintage Fp Little People Barn & Silo Which Was Such A Favorite With Our Children & G’ Children As I Collected 1 By 1 At Yard Sales , Thrift Stores & Flea Markets!

    Vintage Fisher-Price farm playset with barn, silo, and animals found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love collecting sets piece by piece. It's the ultimate scavenger hunt.

    #34

    Imagine If You Opened The Door And Then Dy Replied With A Helping Hand I Found This And Thought It Would Be Perfect For The House

    Strange item found while thrifting: a door handle shaped like a silver hand.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that I would have like a shot - even if it did catch on every bit of clothing!

    #35

    This Lamp Was The Perfect Amount Of Weird And Hideous To Be Amazing So I Took It Home With Me For $6

    Unusual thrifted item: a lamp with a bright orange base and floral lampshade on a white table by a window.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #36

    Half porcelain dish set merged with barbed wire, showcasing strange thrifted item.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #37

    Found This At Work. I Love Him

    A strange thrifting find: a blue teddy bear with a surreal face, adorned with a blue ribbon and tags, displayed in a store.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #38

    This Vase, Planter, Whatever She Is, Sat Beside The Sink, In My Childhood Home, The Entire Time I Lived There, And I Loved Her Immensely

    Bust vase used as a toothbrush holder found while thrifting, placed on a bathroom counter.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #39

    My Weird Find Today

    Miniature playground set with a slide and swings, found while thrifting, displayed on a wooden table.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #40

    My 2nd Amazing Thrift Find Of 2025: A Large Ceramic Potato… Cookie Jar?? 🥔 Different Ceramic Potatoes Seem To Find Me, This Is My 3rd One I’ve Thrifted And I Love Them All ✨

    Person holding a large, unusual pottery item resembling a hat, with a kitchen sink and window in the background.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #41

    Found In Friday In Dallas. Love It But Have No Idea What It Was On. There Were 2 Of Them

    Intricately carved glass egg on a dark pedestal, an unusual thrifting find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    sherrie-schmidt avatar
    ss
    ss
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice work by the glasscutter; a lost art. Might make a nice night light.

    #42

    Nice Rug!

    Strange black and white optical illusion rug on wooden floor by gray armchair.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #43

    Found This Incredible Frog Tea Set At A Shop I Unfortunately Cannot Remember The Name Of In Wilmington, Nc. Has Since Inspired My Manic Pursual Of A Frog Tea Party

    Unique frog-themed ceramic pitcher and mugs set found while thrifting, showcasing quirky design and vibrant green colors.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #44

    Do You Love Dragons? Yes! 🐉 Do You Love Tea? Absolutely! 🍵 Well Here We Have A Dragon Tea Set Just For You!

    Dragon-themed thrifted dishware set with purple accents stacked on a shelf.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #45

    Cutest Mushroom Cups 😍😍

    Unusual vintage brown ceramic mugs with a distinctive fluted design found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #46

    I Found It! I Always Told Myself That Any Hippo That Appeared In Front Of Me While Thrift Shopping Would Be My House Hippo 🩷 Welcome Coco!

    Thrifted hippo figurine adorned with jewelry on a colorful quilted background.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #47

    Yes, They're Real Fish Heads. No, They Did Not Come Home With Me But For $325 They Could Be Yours! Found At Antiques On Elm Manchester, Nh!!

    Wall decor featuring strange fish heads, found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #48

    I Found This Cute Bowl For $2.00 At A Local Thrift Store. I Think It's Indiana Milk Glass

    A hand holding a white, flower-embossed item found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #49

    Unusual thrift item: Baby doll head planter with blue eyes and leaves growing from the top.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #50

    May I Present...my New Indoor Watering Can!

    Strange shark-shaped jug found while thrifting, displayed on a kitchen counter near bottles.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #51

    My Son Has A Girl At School That He Really Likes And Wanted To Do Something Special For Her

    Cat-shaped fork keychain on wooden surface, an unusual thrifting find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #52

    This... Thing... Is At Goodwill In Verona, Va If Anyone Wants Her. 😳 The Photo Doesn't Do Justice To How Large And Gold She Is

    A six-armed, handcrafted statue with a beaded necklace found while thrifting in a store aisle.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #53

    Lo And Behold Right On Top Was This Little Guy! He's An Old Coty Perfume Hippo That Has Scent Chips In Him And He Still Smells Like The 1980s!

    A strange, smiling hippo sculpture adorned with red flowers, found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #54

    Omfg Look At This Cute Little Thing I Found Shopping Today!

    Porcelain dachshund figurine found while thrifting, placed on a wooden table.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #55

    Found In My Late Grandmothers Shed, Any Insight? Has A V Carved Into The Bottom. Definitely Bronze

    Strange thrifting find: a metal hand sculpture on a wooden base displayed on a table.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #56

    A Rock. Not A Motivational Rock. Not A Uniquely Shaped Rock. Not A Colorful Or Rare Rock. Just… A Regular Rock

    Stone with Goodwill $1 tag on thrift store shelf, showcasing a strange thrift find.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    claudiovt avatar
    Claudio Toshio
    Claudio Toshio
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is part of a collection. The other parts are Paper and Scissors.

    #57

    Hard To Believe. Went To A Gw Out Of My Area. Found This “Blue” Atlantis Fenton Hand Painted Glass Bowl Hand Signed By Peggy Lane. Wait For It…….$7.99

    Iridescent thrifted vase with embossed fish design and a wavy rim.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #58

    I’ve Been Lurking On This Page But Haven’t Posted. Here Is One Of My Favorite Second Hand Finds. His Name Is Barley Mo (The Original Owner Named Him). I Got Him On Auction

    Strange thrift find: a whimsical elf figurine sits on a bookshelf beside fantasy books.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #59

    For Sale Locally On Marketplace As An Art Violin.... No Doubt It's Someone's Cup Of Tea... Just Not Mine 😳

    Strange violin-shaped object found while thrifting, decorated with eclectic patterns and sculpted arms.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #60

    Found At A Thrift Store A Long Time Ago. 👀 They Stayed There Because He Creeped Me Out Too

    Strange thrift store find: two childlike figurines, one with blank eyes, holding books, wearing winter clothing.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #61

    Found At A Junk Shop In Massena NY… Did Not Come Home With Me 😂

    Porcelain clown figurine with tearful eyes, found while thrifting, displayed on a green table.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #62

    Fairy Does With All The Teeth She Collects

    Strange item found thrifting: a teacup and saucer designed with a realistic tooth pattern.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #63

    I Found This Years Ago In A Tiny Shop In Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Unusual bronze sculpture of frogs and a monkey charioteer found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #64

    Finally Found A Weird Worthy Thrift Store Find To Post

    Strangest thrift find: a doll holding a jar filled with doll faces, set against a backdrop of books.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #65

    Someone Is No Longer In Love With Kevin James? 😆 Looks A Little Judgy For My Home Decor 😏

    Framed photo found while thrifting, surrounded by various eclectic items on a store shelf.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #66

    Yes, Its Real

    Unusual thrift store find: a wooden stand resembling a bird claw.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #67

    Wonderfull

    Unusual butterfly-shaped pink glasses found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #68

    Found These Chairs For $4/Each At A Local Thrift Store Today. They Remind Me Of Luna Moths So Contemplating Painting To Reflect That, But Was Hoping To Find A Little More About Them First!

    Two unusual wooden chairs with butterfly-shaped backs found while thrifting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #69

    Found At The Goodwill Today. It Stayed There. It Was Gone When I Walked Back To Where It Was. It May Have Gone Home With Someone Else, Or It Disappeared

    Creepy doll with raised arms, found while thrifting, sitting on a store shelf among decorative items.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #70

    Thoughts? I Mostly Bought Him Because He's Just So Weird

    Strange thrifted item resembling legs in shoes, with a plaid seat cushion top and belt, on a wooden floor.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #71

    Picked This Margaret Kane Picture Up From My Local Goodwill Today. It’s Going Up For Sale I Just Don’t Know What It’s Worth

    A strange thrift find: a framed painting of a child kissing another on the cheek, both with wide eyes.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    #72

    Someone’s Kid Is Outta Control!

    Brown dresser covered in colorful stickers, found while thrifting, with a birdcage and purple plush toy on top.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    bobbiallison75 avatar
    A. HAM
    A. HAM
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or…and hear me out…they were allowed to decorate their bedroom furniture the way they liked. As a child, I was allowed to put stickers on my bedroom mirror. I loved my sticker decorations, and I was proud of them. I grew up to love interior design.

    #73

    Thoughts? I Mostly Bought Him Because He's Just So Weird

    Strange item found while thrifting, resembling a whimsical figure with hands on its face.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

    sherrie-schmidt avatar
    ss
    ss
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps to remind visitors to your loo not to leave donations of gas? Also, that is a mighty small sink in the background.

    #74

    Incredible Crow Table 😍

    Unique thrifted table with a glowing tree and raven design, adding a mystical touch to the living room setting.

    Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

