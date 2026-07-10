Have you ever watched your parents or grandparents use a smartphone and found it incredibly adorable? Maybe it's the way they hold the phone a little too close to their face, carefully typing one letter at a time, or how they accidentally turn on the flashlight and have absolutely no idea how it happened. Perhaps you've laughed when they ask where the "back button" went or wonder why their photos suddenly disappeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments like these can be both funny and endearing. But when you stop and think about it, it's actually pretty remarkable that they're using these devices at all. After all, older generations have lived through one of the biggest technological revolutions in human history. They didn't grow up with apps, touchscreens, or social media—they had to learn all of it as adults.