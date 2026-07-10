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The internet can be chaotic, but every now and then it gives us something truly delightful: older people posting things online that are unintentionally hilarious. Whether they're sharing brutally honest opinions, misunderstanding modern technology, or simply saying exactly what's on their minds, their posts are often funnier than anything a comedian could write.

In this collection, we've rounded up some of the funniest screenshots featuring older people and their unforgettable online thoughts. Some are wholesome, some are wonderfully blunt, and a few might have you laughing out loud. Keep scrolling to enjoy these wonderfully unfiltered posts that prove age only makes people funnier online.

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#1

I Dont Have Any Chair For Sale

A screenshot of old people's clueless selves online, with a Facebook message exchange about buying chairs that were never for sale.

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    #2

    All Caps

    A screenshot showing an old person's post on Facebook in all caps about bad eyesight, an example of old people online.

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    #3

    Dry. Meat To Salty

    A screenshot of a review where an old person reviews a record store as if it were a restaurant.

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    Have you ever watched your parents or grandparents use a smartphone and found it incredibly adorable? Maybe it's the way they hold the phone a little too close to their face, carefully typing one letter at a time, or how they accidentally turn on the flashlight and have absolutely no idea how it happened. Perhaps you've laughed when they ask where the "back button" went or wonder why their photos suddenly disappeared.

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    Moments like these can be both funny and endearing. But when you stop and think about it, it's actually pretty remarkable that they're using these devices at all. After all, older generations have lived through one of the biggest technological revolutions in human history. They didn't grow up with apps, touchscreens, or social media—they had to learn all of it as adults.
    #4

    How Do You Upload Picture

    A screenshot of a poll asking how to upload a picture, created by old people, showing their clueless selves online.

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    4points
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    #5

    Do You Want This Bowl?

    A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation showing an old person creating a group about a bowl and immediately leaving, highlighting old people online.

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    4points
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    #6

    Old People

    A chat screenshot where an old person sends a selfie instead of a photo of a Mercedes car, illustrating old people online.

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    4points
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    Of course, technology has brought incredible benefits. It's easier than ever to stay connected with loved ones, pay bills, shop, book appointments, and access important information online. For many older adults, learning new technology has opened doors that simply didn't exist a few decades ago. But every new opportunity also comes with new risks. Unfortunately, as more seniors embrace the internet, cybercriminals have increasingly begun seeing them as potential targets. While global digitalisation has transformed society in many positive ways, it has also created entirely new forms of fraud and deception that can be difficult for anyone to navigate.
    #7

    Emojis

    A collage of an old person's funny selfies, demonstrating clueless old people online trying to make emojis.

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    4points
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    #8

    Brisket I Made Today

    A messaging screenshot shows an old person sending a brisket photo in response to a text about a sick puppy.

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    3points
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    #9

    Yes I Know I Said 1 Star

    A clueless old person's online review stating they give 1 star to prevent yellow colors from appearing on their screen.

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    3points
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    The numbers are genuinely concerning. Research from the older people's charity Independent Age found that older adults who have been scammed lose an average of nearly £4,000 each. And the financial loss is only part of the story. Around 31% of people over the age of 65 said their experience of fraud negatively affected their mental health, while more than one in ten reported that it had also impacted their physical health. Being scammed can leave people feeling embarrassed, anxious, and deeply shaken. For many, it's not just about losing money—it's about losing trust, confidence, and a sense of security.
    #10

    Vintage Wood Mirror

    An old person takes a mirror selfie with an iPad, capturing a clueless moment for old people online.

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    3points
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    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arms aren't long enough. And still she posted it! That's IDGAF bit I tried!

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    #11

    Really That Big

    A screenshot of old people's clueless selves online, showing a man wearing an oversized mug on his head as an Amazon review.

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    3points
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    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are they talking about? The cup or the moustache?

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    #12

    Delete Tweet

    A screenshot of old people's clueless selves online, with a user tweeting and then trying to delete a search for 'nigel farage hot pics'.

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    3points
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    The scale of the problem is enormous. Banks in the UK are being urged to do more to protect older customers after research showed that approximately 1.9 million older people have fallen victim to scams. Altogether, this adds up to an astonishing £7.4 billion lost by older adults. That's not just a number—it's retirement savings, emergency funds, and years of hard work disappearing in a matter of minutes. It's also a reminder that scams don't just happen to "other people." They can happen to anyone. As scammers become more sophisticated, even tech-savvy individuals can find themselves caught off guard.
    #13

    Unpleasant Granddaughter

    A screenshot showing an old person being clueless online, sharing an odd post about a granddaughter.

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    3points
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    #14

    I Used To Work At Walmart

    A screenshot of an old person being clueless online, with a grammatical error in a post about Walmart.

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    3points
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    kmontgomery avatar
    Empty Wizard
    Empty Wizard
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brilliant 😂

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    #15

    Writing Down Everything I Say

    A close-up selfie of an old person being clueless online, with a caption suggesting confusion about the picture.

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    3points
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    So why are older adults particularly vulnerable to online scams? The answer is actually quite complex. Researchers say there isn't one single reason. In a realist review, Burton and colleagues developed a theory explaining how, why, and under what circumstances older adults may become victims of financial cybercrime. Their findings identified several risk factors, including limited cybersecurity knowledge, health vulnerabilities, and reduced familiarity with rapidly changing technology. In other words, it's often not a lack of intelligence that makes someone vulnerable—it's simply that the digital world changes incredibly quickly, and keeping up with it all can be challenging.

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    #16

    Grandpa Sent This To Me 😭

    A screenshot of a ringer volume overlay on a physical photo of old people skiing, highlighting their clueless selves online.

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    3points
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    #17

    So Excited For Season 3

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation where an old person excitedly posts about a show, then asks for privacy.

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    2points
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    #18

    Ponch

    A senior man poses in a crocheted poncho, showcasing clueless old people online moments.

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    2points
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    Other factors can also increase the risk. Memory issues, declining confidence with technology, and social isolation can all make it easier for scammers to take advantage of someone. Researchers also point to factors such as relative wealth, fear of losing independence, and societal attitudes that may make older people too embarrassed to ask for help. Sadly, scammers understand these vulnerabilities incredibly well. They often create schemes specifically designed to exploit trust, loneliness, and fear. Some even target older adults repeatedly once they've identified them as potential victims, making the problem even more heartbreaking.
    #19

    Never Asked

    A screenshot illustrating an old person being clueless online in a chat, replying "I never asked."

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    2points
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    #20

    Canada Fault

    A screenshot of an old person being clueless online, blaming Canada for a cold snap.

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    2points
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    #21

    Correct Group To Order A Cake?

    A split screenshot with an old person's confused selfie and a social media post asking to order a cake in a makeup group, showing clueless online usage.

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    2points
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    And the effects don't end when the money is gone. In many cases, the emotional impact can be even more devastating than the financial loss itself. Crime victimisation in general can have serious psychological effects on older adults, including anxiety, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder. Existing health conditions and social isolation can make these effects even worse. Many victims report feelings of shame and embarrassment, with some losing entire life savings or emergency funds. For some people, the emotional damage lasts much longer than the financial loss itself.
    #22

    I Don't Know You, Nor Do I Want To

    A social media screenshot of an old person crocheting and responding rudely to a question, demonstrating clueless online interaction.

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    2points
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    #23

    No Way Yall Actually Do Ts

    A humorous screenshot about an old person writing an email, struggling with punctuation to convey friendliness without seeming crazy, showcasing clueless online behavior.

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    2points
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    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those the rules? Oh, no! I am a rebel!!! Thanks so much.

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    #24

    Bodyslaming Garbage Cans Whats The Matter Cant Fight Men?

    A screenshot of old people being their clueless selves online, featuring a long, angry Facebook post from 'Deb' to 'Noah' about his behavior.

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    But despite all these very real concerns, the internet isn't only a place of scams and frustrations for older generations. In fact, it also gives us some of the funniest and most wholesome moments imaginable. Like when your mom accidentally video calls you and spends ten minutes showing you the ceiling. Or when your dad uses Google as if it's a person and types, "Why is my printer angry?" into the search bar. Or when your grandparent signs every text message with their full name, just in case you somehow forget who sent it.
    #25

    Changed Profile Picture

    A social media profile photo showing a very close-up, blurry shot of an old person's nose and upper lip, highlighting clueless online behavior.

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    #26

    Buy Our Mirror

    A screenshot of old people being their clueless selves online, depicting an older man in a mirror reflection, holding the mirror for sale.

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    2points
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    #27

    She Accidentally Included A Picture Of Her Daughter Sleeping In An Ad She Posted

    Screenshot of clueless old people online, a Facebook post showing Christmas decorations and a sleeping person.

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    2points
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    At the end of the day, technology can sometimes feel confusing and intimidating, especially for people who didn't grow up with it. But it can also be a source of connection, curiosity, and plenty of laughter. The screenshots in today's post are a perfect reminder that everyone experiences the internet a little differently, and sometimes those differences are downright hilarious. So, Pandas, which one of these posts made you laugh the most? And what's the funniest thing a parent or grandparent in your life has ever done online?
    #28

    Bill

    Screenshot of clueless old people online, a Facebook profile for Bill, who states I am a crazy person and a Bears FAN.

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    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish more people were this up front about themselves

    1
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    #29

    Voice Typing 😭😭

    A screenshot of text messages from 'Mom' with nonsensical phrases, illustrating clueless old people online behavior.

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    2points
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    #30

    Son In Law

    Screenshot of clueless old people online, hilariously sharing a blank image on Facebook and asking about it.

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    2points
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    #31

    How Are You Doing?

    Screenshot of clueless old people online, a long rambling Facebook message meant for a neighbor accidentally sent publicly.

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    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That convo made no sense! Even trying to imagine an unheard neighbor talking!

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    #32

    Walt Disney Teapot

    An old man in a pink Dumbo costume listed online, showcasing old people being clueless.

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    2points
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    #33

    Eh

    A Facebook comment by Faye with misspelled words, showing old people being clueless online.

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    2points
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    #34

    How To Use The Google

    A Facebook post asking Can I microwave beetroot?, highlighting old people being clueless online.

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    2points
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    #35

    Wasnot A Laufhing Matter

    A Reddit comment about Brenda getting stuck at church, showing old people being clueless online.

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    2points
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    #36

    Some Context Would Be Nice

    A screenshot of a Facebook post by We Are Weston asking for information, highlighting clueless old people online.

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    2points
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    #37

    Lububus. Satan Idols

    A social media screenshot showing old people being clueless online, with a comment saying SATAN IDOLS DO NOT BUY on a post about Labubus at a dollar store.

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    2points
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    #38

    I Don't Think Thats A Kia

    An old man in a baseball cap makes a peace sign in a selfie for a 2008 Kia Sedona minivan ad, showcasing old people being clueless online.

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    2points
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    #39

    All Caps Ofc

    A social media screenshot from Gates Market where a user comments THIS GROUP SOUNDS INTERESTING, highlighting old people being clueless online.

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    2points
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    #40

    We Don't Sell Hamburgers

    A screenshot of a Google review where an old person complains about a hamburger at a thrift store, showing clueless old people online.

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    1point
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    #41

    Trump...target...all Connected

    A Facebook post by Brenda linking Trump, Illuminati, and Target, with Target's polite response, illustrating an old person's clueless online conspiracy.

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    1point
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    #42

    Grandpa 😭

    A screenshot of old people being their clueless selves online, showing texts from 'grandpa' calling someone a 'coward' for refusing bingo night.

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    1point
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    #43

    Updated Profile Picture

    A screenshot of old people being their clueless selves online, showing a profile picture that is a zoomed-in photo of an older woman's neck and chest.

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    1point
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    #44

    Admin

    A screenshot of old people being their clueless selves online, showing a user upset about their profile picture being changed.

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    1point
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    #45

    Mike This Is Not Your To Do List App

    A screenshot of a Facebook post encouraging listing on marketplace, featuring a profile picture of an old man, showcasing clueless old people.

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    1point
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    #46

    Its A Gay Bar

    Screenshot of clueless old people online, a person mistakenly boycotting the wrong saloon over a Trump baby balloon.

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    1point
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    #47

    They Clearly Love Olive Oil

    A screenshot of a Facebook post with the words 'Olive oil' on a yellow background with heart emojis, showing clueless old people.

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    1point
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    #48

    Bro What 😭

    A Facebook Marketplace listing with a blurred face, labeled Don't trust this lady, exemplifying old people being clueless online.

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    1point
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    #49

    Low And Crazywhy?

    A screenshot of a Facebook post by Delores asking about a helicopter, typical of clueless old people online.

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    1point
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    #50

    I Seen It

    A social media post where an old person shares a note to self about seeing a shooting star on October 18th, 2025, showing clueless old people online.

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    1point
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    #51

    Man Not Included*

    A selfie of an old man with a long white beard, posted online with a furnace replacement ad, showing old people being clueless.

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    1point
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