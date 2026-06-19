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Whatever your experience with office culture is, the daily grind is part of the modern world and is often more draining than it appears from the outside.

Luckily, there are many forms of therapy and, as the Instagram account ‘Corporate Millennial Anxiety’ shows, sometimes one of them is just looking at memes.

It shares painfully relatable jokes about the nine-to-five life, and at the very least, they make you feel like you’re not the only employee going through it and that someone else out there actually gets it.

More info: Instagram