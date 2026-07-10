Adult Worker Exposes Disturbing Consequences For The Clients Of Her Most Extreme Service

ADVERTISEMENT

The adult entertainment industry has long pushed boundaries, but some practices are so shocking they leave even seasoned audiences stunned.

A creator named Little Goth Bat recently opened up about one such practice — c**rophilia — which involves incorporating feces during encounters and, in extreme cases, can involve its consumption.

Highlights Little Goth Bat opened up about an extreme act on an episode of The Reality Check podcast, revealing the intense reactions some participants experienced.

The podcast hosts questioned the mental well-being of those who engaged in the act, but she argued that it was simply a matter of personal preference.

The discussion comes shortly after another adult entertainer shared shocking behind-the-scenes details, sparking widespread debate online.

She revealed the disturbing consequences some clients have experienced after taking part in it, prompting netizens to question their mental state.

However, she argued that it was simply a matter of personal likes and dislikes.

RELATED:

An adult star has revealed the consequences some clients faced after engaging in the taboo practice

Image credits: littlegothbat_x

ADVERTISEMENT

Shuan Maroof and Demetri Dionysus, hosts of The Reality Check podcast, were left shaken by what Little Goth Bat shared about c**rophilia during their June 15 episode.

“It is where you poop on someone, either on them or their mouth or whatever preferred area they like. And sometimes they eat it, they chew it all up and swallow it,” she said.

Image credits: The Reality Check

Opening up about the consequences of the practice, she said she can easily tell when it begins to take a toll on them.

As their bodies begin to reject the experience, their “lips start twitching, their eyes start becoming funny, and they break into a cold sweat.”

Once she senses “someone’s starting to be unwell,” she stops, she said.

Image credits: The Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Goth Bat claimed that she also incorporates safe words during practice, as many clients overestimate their limits.

The hosts questioned the psychological well-being of anyone participating in such acts

Image credits: The Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry, that is a mental health problem,” Maroof said, with Dionysus adding, “I agree with you, mate.”

Viewers expressed their solidarity with them in the comments section, with one writing, “It’s called excretion and waste for a reason,” and another remarking, “People who don’t think likewise are mentally ill as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Little Goth Bat remained silent on the matter, Maroof nudged her, asking, “You don’t think that eating p** is a mental health problem?”

“I don’t think it’s a mental health problem,” she admitted, arguing, “It’s whatever you like, right?”

Maroof countered by noting that personal preferences have their limits.

“You can’t say whatever you like because then we could say p**ophilia is fine because that’s what someone likes.”

Image credits: The Reality Check

However, Little Goth Bat emphasized that adult consent entirely changes the nature of the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, but that’s an underage person. It’s a bit different for an adult who is consenting to allow you to either do that or take enjoyment from that. These guys and girls, if they want to do that, then that’s absolutely fine. They’re not harming anyone,” she said.

Image credits: The Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

“These customers are real f**aks,” a netizen said in response.

“Long before swallowing poop, they were far gone,” a second sounded off.

“I literally just threw up,” shared another.

This was not the first time in recent weeks that a behind-the-scenes detail from the adult industry made headlines

Image credits: littlegothbat_x

Holly Jane, a 43-year-old adult performer, ignited widespread debate after revealing in a July 3 interview with the Daily Star that many of her co-stars are married, with their spouses unaware of their involvement in the industry.

Despite that, she said she does not feel responsible for the decisions they make, explaining, “If it wasn’t me, they’d find someone else to make content with, sleep with, or subscribe to.”

Image credits: Hollyjane469

“This is not your problem, lady! This is a problem of those men,” a social media user said in agreement. However, several others disagreed.

“Whatever makes you feel better about yourself,” a critic remarked, while another fumed, “Your whole business is trash.”

Image credits: Unsplash

She further claimed that some of the men she works with develop feelings after filming together.

Holly shared that this is because the men hypothesize she wants more to do with them than just being professional.

“Even though we’ve discussed the whole purpose of this beforehand, some of them think the relationship is going to continue.”

She said that when that doesn’t happen, “it messes with them.”

“They think I need them or want them, so it’s hard for them to accept that I used them for content and then moved on.”

“Jesus Christ has left the chat,” a netizen said in response to Little Goth Bat’s revelations