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Adult Worker Exposes Disturbing Consequences For The Clients Of Her Most Extreme Service
Two adult workers on a podcast discussing consequences for clients who chew and swallow p**p, emphasizing personal preference.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Adult Worker Exposes Disturbing Consequences For The Clients Of Her Most Extreme Service

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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The adult entertainment industry has long pushed boundaries, but some practices are so shocking they leave even seasoned audiences stunned.

A creator named Little Goth Bat recently opened up about one such practice — c**rophilia — which involves incorporating feces during encounters and, in extreme cases, can involve its consumption.

Highlights
  • Little Goth Bat opened up about an extreme act on an episode of The Reality Check podcast, revealing the intense reactions some participants experienced.
  • The podcast hosts questioned the mental well-being of those who engaged in the act, but she argued that it was simply a matter of personal preference.
  • The discussion comes shortly after another adult entertainer shared shocking behind-the-scenes details, sparking widespread debate online.

She revealed the disturbing consequences some clients have experienced after taking part in it, prompting netizens to question their mental state.

However, she argued that it was simply a matter of personal likes and dislikes.

RELATED:

    An adult star has revealed the consequences some clients faced after engaging in the taboo practice

    An adult worker in a black latex suit holding a chain, exposing horrifying consequences.

    Image credits: littlegothbat_x

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    Shuan Maroof and Demetri Dionysus, hosts of The Reality Check podcast, were left shaken by what Little Goth Bat shared about c**rophilia during their June 15 episode.

    “It is where you poop on someone, either on them or their mouth or whatever preferred area they like. And sometimes they eat it, they chew it all up and swallow it,” she said.

    Two adult workers discussing horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    Image credits: The Reality Check

    Opening up about the consequences of the practice, she said she can easily tell when it begins to take a toll on them. 

    As their bodies begin to reject the experience, their “lips start twitching, their eyes start becoming funny, and they break into a cold sweat.”

    Once she senses “someone’s starting to be unwell,” she stops, she said.

    A man with tattoos listening intently to another man, discussing horrifying consequences.

    Image credits: The Reality Check

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    Little Goth Bat claimed that she also incorporates safe words during practice, as many clients overestimate their limits.

    The hosts questioned the psychological well-being of anyone participating in such acts

    Two adult workers in a podcast, one sticking out tongue, discussing horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    Image credits: The Reality Check

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    “I’m sorry, that is a mental health problem,” Maroof said, with Dionysus adding, “I agree with you, mate.”

    Viewers expressed their solidarity with them in the comments section, with one writing, “It’s called excretion and waste for a reason,” and another remarking, “People who don’t think likewise are mentally ill as well.”

    A social media comment: 'And this is why the aliens hide from us,' implying horrifying consequences.

    A social media comment discussing the consequences for clients who chew and swallow an adult worker's p**p.

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    When Little Goth Bat remained silent on the matter, Maroof nudged her, asking, “You don’t think that eating p** is a mental health problem?”

    “I don’t think it’s a mental health problem,” she admitted, arguing, “It’s whatever you like, right?”

    Maroof countered by noting that personal preferences have their limits.

    “You can’t say whatever you like because then we could say p**ophilia is fine because that’s what someone likes.”

    Two men on a podcast discussing the consequences for clients who chew and swallow an adult worker's p**p.

    Image credits: The Reality Check

    However, Little Goth Bat emphasized that adult consent entirely changes the nature of the interaction.

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    “Yeah, but that’s an underage person. It’s a bit different for an adult who is consenting to allow you to either do that or take enjoyment from that. These guys and girls, if they want to do that, then that’s absolutely fine. They’re not harming anyone,” she said.

    Two women on a podcast discussing the consequences for clients who chew and swallow an adult worker's p**p.

    Image credits: The Reality Check

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    “These customers are real f**aks,” a netizen said in response.

    “Long before swallowing poop, they were far gone,” a second sounded off.

    “I literally just threw up,” shared another.

    This was not the first time in recent weeks that a behind-the-scenes detail from the adult industry made headlines

    A social media comment about the consequences for clients who chew and swallow an adult worker's p**p.

    An adult worker, dressed in black, looking directly at the camera, discussing consequences for clients.

    Image credits: littlegothbat_x

    Holly Jane, a 43-year-old adult performer, ignited widespread debate after revealing in a July 3 interview with the Daily Star that many of her co-stars are married, with their spouses unaware of their involvement in the industry. 

    Despite that, she said she does not feel responsible for the decisions they make, explaining, “If it wasn’t me, they’d find someone else to make content with, sleep with, or subscribe to.”

    Adult worker, laying on a pool table, exposing the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    Image credits: Hollyjane469

    “This is not your problem, lady! This is a problem of those men,” a social media user said in agreement. However, several others disagreed.

    “Whatever makes you feel better about yourself,” a critic remarked, while another fumed, “Your whole business is trash.”

    Adult worker, with another person, laying in bed. Exposing the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    She further claimed that some of the men she works with develop feelings after filming together.

    Holly shared that this is because the men hypothesize she wants more to do with them than just being professional.

    “Even though we’ve discussed the whole purpose of this beforehand, some of them think the relationship is going to continue.”

    She said that when that doesn’t happen, “it messes with them.”

    “They think I need them or want them, so it’s hard for them to accept that I used them for content and then moved on.”

    “Jesus Christ has left the chat,” a netizen said in response to Little Goth Bat’s revelations 

    Adult worker Pamela Olivas, text message Madam! I beg your finest pardon, exposing the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    Adult worker Brad LaRowe, text message It's a real poopalooza, exposing the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    Adult worker Nick Barbu, text message Like with a fork and knife??, exposing the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow her p**p.

    A comment about horrifying consequences for clients who swallow adult worker p**p.

    A comment on the horrifying consequences for clients who swallow adult worker p**p.

    A comment about mental health implications for clients who chew and swallow adult worker p**p.

    A comment discussing the unhygienic aspects for clients who chew and swallow adult worker p**p.

    A comment querying the presentation method for clients who chew and swallow adult worker p**p.

    Alt text describing consequences for clients who chew and swallow p**p, highlighting mental health problems.

    Alt text discussing consequences for clients who chew and swallow p**p, noting defense of submissive fans.

    Alt text about the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow p**p, expressing disgust.

    Alt text for the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow p**p, discussing the life of a dominatrix and fetishes.

    Alt text related to the horrifying consequences for clients who chew and swallow p**p, with a comment on feeding the hungry.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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