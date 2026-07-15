Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Erling Haaland Went Viral Arriving In Norway With A Racoon In His Arms, These Memes Stole The Show
Erling Haaland as Thor with a raccoon as Rocket, holding a glowing blue gun, against a Norwegian flag.
Funny, Memes

After Erling Haaland Went Viral Arriving In Norway With A Racoon In His Arms, These Memes Stole The Show

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Erling Haaland may not have brought the World Cup to Norway this year, but he came back with a very unique souvenir.

The Norwegian striker, known for his sense of humor and laid-back attitude, surprised football fans when he touched down in Oslo following a 2-1 loss to England in the quarter-finals.

Haaland, 25, had an excellent World Cup debut, scoring seven goals in five matches. 

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Erling Haaland returned to Norway from the World Cup carrying a $750 taxidermy raccoon souvenir from Dallas, Texas.
    • The raccoon, named “Whiskey Raccoon,” is posed sipping from a bottle of wild berry gin on a wooden base.
    • Wild Bill’s Western Store, where Haaland bought the raccoon, saw a surge in sales and began shipping internationally.

    Norwegian football star Erling Haaland brought home an unexpected souvenir from his first World Cup
    Erling Haaland smiling in a white Norway jersey, sparking memes about his viral raccoon arrival.

    Image credits: Bryan Berlin

    His look included a fresh-off-the-runway bag: the Dolce & Gabbana Sicily tote, which features burgundy alligator accents. The handbag collector likely had his eye on the piece, which was unveiled last month at the Spring 2027 menswear show in Milan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, what drew the most attention was certainly the item he was carrying in his left hand: the “Whiskey Raccoon,” a $750 taxidermy raccoon he bought in Dallas, Texas.

    Haaland purchased the raccoon, which stands on a wooden base and appears to be sipping from a bottle of wild berry gin, from Wild Bill’s Western Store. During his visit, he also bought a cowboy hat, boots, and a T-shirt reading, “Y’all Can Kiss My Dallas.”

    Before the photo of him touching down in Oslo, he had posted a video showing his furry friend on a hotel room window ledge alongside a squirrel standing upright and a squirrel with a crushed can of beer, saying, “There’s one geezer, another geezer, another geezer.”

    Haaland, who was in Dallas for Norway’s match against Ivory Coast, also asked his fans to help name the raccoon on Instagram. The options included “Cowboy”, “Ranger”, “Tex” and “R.O.W. (Raccoon On Wheels).” 

    Haaland touched down in Oslo with a $750 taxidermy raccoon he bought in Dallas, Texas
    Erling Haaland arriving in Norway, holding a raccoon and bag, an image that went viral inspiring memes.

    Image credits: Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wild Bill’s owner, Julie Newport, told The Athletic, “We’ve had a couple of these taxidermy raccoons in the store for the last few years, and he obviously gravitated to that and a couple of the squirrels.”

    Newport said that, following the Manchester City striker’s purchase, the store has seen a surge in popularity and has begun shipping internationally.

    “Every day when we wake up, we have more orders,” she shared. “Oddly enough, our top-selling product prior to this was the Texas-sized jelly bean. Now, that’s obviously changed a little bit.”

    She added that the store closed especially for Haaland and his team, who spent about an hour and a half browsing the different Western products.

    In addition to giving the store its best marketing campaign yet, Haaland autographed two FIFA balls for Newport, as well as a hat she keeps on display at the store’s hat bar.

    After seeing the unusual souvenir, social media users quickly worked their magic, coming up with funny reactions that reimagined the viral photo in every way possible. Here are some of the best ones.

    The footballer’s unique souvenir sparked dozens of memes across social media

    A social media post featuring a raccoon, part of a collection of memes about Erling Haaland and his raccoon.

    Image credits: PamF194

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A meme depicting Erling Haaland as Thor with a raccoon as Rocket, part of the viral raccoon arrival memes.

    Image credits: SamEldridge87

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A meme showing Erling Haaland arriving with a cat and milk bottle, a spin on his viral raccoon arrival.

    Image credits: gagademonchat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A field full of racoons in soccer jerseys holding footballs, a funny meme about Erling Haaland.

    Image credits: Strawberry_Flds

    A large raccoon in sunglasses and a hoodie carrying a handbag and a miniature Erling Haaland holding a bottle, a funny meme.

    Image credits: ErlingNoContext

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment that says My man saw it in a gift shop and that was what he was most drawn to 😂, a meme.

    A comment that says I thought the photos were fake when I first saw this... wow lol, a meme.

    A comment that says “Look what I got in America, guys!”

    Screenshot of a comment from Bev saying interesting choice of souvenir referencing Erling Haaland viral raccoon memes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment from Marqy saying Someone give Haaland a free green card referencing Erling Haaland viral raccoon memes.

    Screenshot of a comment from ididntknewdthat saying This dooode just keeps getting more interesting every time I see him lol about Erling Haaland viral raccoon memes.

    Screenshot of a comment from Barbara Jaxlyn Wolf saying You know what, he can come back anytime he wants, regarding Erling Haaland viral raccoon memes.

    Screenshot of a comment from Citrus is king saying He came a Norwegian and left an American, about Erling Haaland viral raccoon memes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meme featuring a comment about Erling Haaland and a racoon: Yo bro wrong trophy

    Meme featuring a comment about Erling Haaland and a racoon: my fyp keeps dropping me off at haalandtok

    Meme featuring a comment about Erling Haaland and a racoon: Haaland just does the most random things I swear...

    Meme featuring a comment about Erling Haaland and a racoon: His fame just started and he already doing the most I love

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meme featuring a comment about Erling Haaland and a racoon: This is close enough to a World Cup trophy for us Americans

    A social media comment about Erling Haaland becoming more popular after the World Cup.

    A social media comment about Erling Haaland having 100k in bags and a stuffed raccoon.

    A social media comment about Erling Haaland's raccoon living tax-free in Norway.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about Erling Haaland and the raccoon being a side quest simulator.

    A social media comment calling Erling Haaland the last perfect man.

    A social media comment reading: I love whatever is wrong with him, part of viral Erling Haaland memes.

    A social media comment: I see he's been partying with true southerners, related to Erling Haaland's raccoon.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment: This wasn't a World Cup, this was the Haaland's North America tour 🥺💕.

    A social media comment: His mom is stressed he's back from summer camp, about Erling Haaland and raccoon memes.

    A social media comment: Texas fan probably gave it to him, referring to Erling Haaland arriving with a raccoon.

    Image of a meme responding to Erling Haaland arriving in Norway with a racoon, suggesting he picked it up in Houston.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image of a meme responding to Erling Haaland arriving in Norway with a racoon, calling it the most American thing.

    Image of a meme responding to Erling Haaland arriving in Norway with a racoon, comparing him and the racoon to Thor and Rocket.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Memes

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Memes
    Homepage
    Trending
    Memes
    Homepage
    Next in Memes
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT