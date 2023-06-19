Thrift shopping is a lot like a lottery, in a way; you often have to go through hundreds of unsuccessful tries until you hit the jackpot. And in the world of second-hand shopping, the things you have to go through can cover basically everything—old phones, clothing, someone’s grandmother's glasses, you name it, it’s there.

Be that as it may, some items are more surprising than others; finding a nice pair of jeans might be rare, but a full set of armor is arguably far more unexpected. That’s why lots of random thrift store treasures end up online, on the ‘Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page’ Facebook group, for instance. We have gathered pictures of some of the most unusual finds shared on the group to prove just how wonderfully unpredictable thrift shopping can get. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see it for yourself.

#1

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I picked this up from a yard sale.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
I absolutely love it, but this looks a lot like those cute old teachers that make the joke about books being the ancient computer

#2

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Snatched this T shirt up real quick at Goodwill!

#3

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Estate sale find. Never seen anything like them before

Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
These "fire dogs" were made into cats, owls and crows. The glass eyes would glow in the firelight. These were beautiful to watch.

#4

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Because doesn’t EVERYBODY need a purple toilet?!?!

Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
It would look wonderful in my lavendertory.

#5

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Death Star tea mug. Found for 75 cents at Miracle Hill Thrift Store in Easley, SC.

PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Cue themsong - dum dum dum da da da da da da da da duuuuuuuuum DUM...

#6

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I shared this before but I wanted to show this afghan I thrifted for Pride Month
Cat for scale

We Were On A Break!
We Were On A Break!
I misread at first and thought you wrote "cat for sale"

#7

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

This did not come home with me.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Is b/w fish confused or wondering why he wasn't the chosen one?

#8

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

So excited to find this official Par-tic-I-Pation guide.
I didn’t know this was a thing (I have to edit to say I know theater participation is a thing, I’ve gone many times in the past 20 years) but it’s basically the script with where the audience is supposed to chime in at a movie theater viewing.
And it’s official, yes it’s from 1991 but I didn’t write it so stop saying its regional and this isn’t correct. It’s correct enough to be official.
I am flabbergasted that some of you are so upset about a book.
The gatekeeping over someone so communal to outsiders as a cult classic like this is disgusting.
Enjoy this book, enjoy the movie, do whatever the f*ck you want but don’t judge others for what they enjoy.
I personally love it. I’m going to show it to our local troupe.

les
les
its not from 1991, its clearly says updated 2015 on the cover

#9

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Brass, crudely cast in one piece

#10

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I like to sew and inherited my grandmother Ann’s homemade green linen-covered pin cushion — which she received from her mother. I have used it for years.
Well, a new puppy of ours found it one day and decided to play with it and ripped it open. The cushion’s innards were exposed, and at first I was horrified and upset at the dog. But then, so surprised to see what was inside, and to think I could actually be holding the tresses of one of my ancestors…

Reba Jane
Reba Jane
This would be swiftly thrown in the bin regardless of the fact it was sentimental!

#11

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

hat's the story, Wishbone?

PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Loved that show growing up. Didnt have TV till 7th grade. We were only alwd to watch PBS. Born '84 for context.

#12

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

t Bob's Bargain Barn in Van Wert, Ohio.

Laura Ashton
Laura Ashton
OMG! I collect Uranium glass. Want it all. AMAZING!

#13

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

used it as a vase

#14

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Perfection

Dolly_of TheCowboy
Dolly_of TheCowboy
OMG this would go perfect with all those "things in aspic" 1970s (?) dishes from the other BP post a while ago

#15

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Tonka gold

C L
C L
An old scraper model for leveling land. Very nice!

#16

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I got this cool guy at a yard sale a few weeks ago. Someone must have collected costume dolls because they had a ton, but he was in his closed box on the floor. I opened it and saw the masks and decided I needed it, since I’m a fan of Japanese folklore (and folklore in general.) He’s definitely made for tourists as a souvenir, but I think he’s pretty old

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
OP is playing it a little fast and loose with that description of "cool guy". Scarring for life is a bit more accurate, but somewhat underrated.

#17

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found this at goodwill. Never seen a lamp like this. Now I have to figure out how to style it.

#18

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Thrifted this little girl’s umbrella. With the Morton Salt little girl on the handle, the umbrella has the Morton Salt logo “when it rains it pours”.

#19

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I found this at a swap meet and bought it about two months ago. Posted it got some great comments and for some reason I can’t see any of them.
I am wanting to sell it and would like to see what I should call it and about what price I should ask. I wanted to build a stand but it weighs about 90 pounds so everything I’ve tried to build has collapsed. ￼￼￼￼￼￼
I’m not trying to sell it through this site. Just any information would be helpful. Thank you.

#20

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I thought this was cool. Found on Marketplace. It is a prayer chair, maybe from 1900s.

#21

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

My $10 Facebook Marketplace find. So happy to have this unique piece. I’m probably gonna reupholster it and maybe stain it darker. It’s definitely hand made too.

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
It is beautifully crafted!

#22

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

$2.80 socks. Value Village in Houston

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
If you can have a Pink Panther, you can have a Blue Tiger.

#23

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

A fire hydrant ￼cookie jar with doctor things on it…

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
To your friend that used to be a firefighter but got injured and went to medicine instead, only to get addicted to heavy drugs and end his days baking marijuana cookies for fun :)

#24

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found this gem at a goodwill in Edmonton today

#25

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Still looking for a chicken, but it's a start. Pen for scale.

#26

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Yeah I bought them!

#27

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

These are so adorable, I was delighted to find them and in perfect condition. Rosanna set of four 'Tres Chic' fashion dress plates. $8 at Goodwill.

Mona Stevenson
Mona Stevenson
Best take those metal plate hangers off them ASAP. They’ll ruin the rims sooner rather than later.

#28

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found a Rookwood vase from 1928 in the wild for $5.98. If you know, you know!

Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
My eyes grew very, very large when I saw this beauty! Congratulations!!!

#29

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I foind this today at BFM in Barrie for $1! It glows similar to uranimum glass but I think it’s actually coated. Either way it’s pretty and sitting in my uranium collection now

#30

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

So for context. I own and operate a thrift store. If you can think about an item... it’s come through my doors. Literally EVERYTHING, even things that *should* be single owner items (cough, cough). Well this beauty was donated today. She’s 5 foot tall and porcelain. The lady that donated her said she’s been In her home for nearly30 years and it was time to share her with someone else. I have no idea what to do with her. She heavy so using her like a mannequin would be difficult. Sell her? What the heck to I price her? I’m at a lost with this one.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Let's face it, if a lady donated a doll that's been in her house for 30 f*****g years and told you she wanted to "share her with someone else", sweetie, you're doomed. Call a priest

#31

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

For sale on my local fb marketplace 💀 I would love to see how this is repurposed!

#32

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found these ginormous porkers at an antique mall in AZ today. I have named them Charles and Camilla.
The lady is marked shipman 1997. The beefeater is a butcher shop display. I'm finding them online for a total of about $500. I paid $39 plus tax for the pair.
My kitchen is now "sow-ton abbey"
SCORE

Reba Jane
Reba Jane
Definitely a Camilla lookalike

#33

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

One of the most unusual things I’ve seen donated to the resale store where I volunteer. Some kind of off kilter, handmade vase(?) adorned with fish.

#34

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

$300 at Spookala in Ocala Florida.
Did not purchase, did admire.

#35

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Got this at the Goodwill bins for less than $7! It’s a vintage Sears coat

sassawrasse
sassawrasse
I had this in the 2000s!

#36

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Love, Worry, Laugh. That's my personal motto. Found and left at Savers in Rocky River, Ohio.

#37

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Why would goodwill even put this out? 2.09 was the special price for things today.

MargyB
MargyB
I'd put a succulent in it

#38

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I don't know what this is, but I know you all can help me. It was in the junk pile.

Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
It's a thermo anemometer set used in high temperature applications. It tests the speed of circulated air in a test environment. I always used a digital one but we had this antique in our lab too.

#39

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I found this at goodwill today in PAPILLION Nebraska. It came home with us for sure. My mom had these in red and I sure wish I had them

#40

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

#41

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

#42

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Not so much weird, just me trying to figure out where it is from. I did Google lense and all it shows is more skeleton keys
*so we have found a key 95% like this one thanks to a member. It's a skyrim key (video game) but still can't find this exact key

#43

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Not sure where I got this. Thought it was cool. Never used it. Was packed away until I happened upon it today.

Hellebore
Hellebore
I’ve seen this kind of thing made from old skateboards

#44

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found at Salvation Army thrift store PEI Canada
His goofy smile proved irresistible

Laura Ashton
Laura Ashton
I've got that lighthouse. In the UK!

#45

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Not sure what this is about but at goodwill today.

Ace
Ace
Looks like it's been used as a cat bed in a previous life.

#46

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

#47

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found this Eagles vs Raiders Superbowl XV garter at a local thrift store but can't find any info about it on Google. Yep, it came with one dollar

#48

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Got a pair of these for $5.00 each. Antique jack stands.

#49

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

I found this kids chair. Thought someone here might know something about it. I’ve never seen one like it. Thx

Reba Jane
Reba Jane
It's a chair. You sit on it. The end

#50

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Toaster strudel or Twinkie?

#51

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Cat eye earrings, $1.80 Value Village in Houston

#52

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found these today at a local thrift store in Massachusetts.. I can't seem to find anything about these figures

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Aren't they from Labyrinth?

#53

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

New with tags among toys. Intel Bunny People were made in multiple sizes in 1997 to commemorate the release of the MMX multimedia extensions in the Pentium II processor and its accompanying Super Bowl ad campaign. I had a 4” keychain in the past. There also exist 8” versions. This, however, is closer to 13-14”. I have it now.

#54

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

It definitely came home with me.

#55

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

My fabulous 50 cent garage sale find!

Reba Jane
Reba Jane
I guess fabulous is subjective :P

#56

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Found and regrettably left at a Kalamazoo Goodwill

#57

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures

Saw this posted for sale today on marketplace and immediately sent a message! I've been looking for one for my living room. It just needs a dusting then I can hang it! It does work.

#58

Weird-Secondhand-Finds-Pictures