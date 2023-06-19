Thrift shopping is a lot like a lottery, in a way; you often have to go through hundreds of unsuccessful tries until you hit the jackpot. And in the world of second-hand shopping, the things you have to go through can cover basically everything—old phones, clothing, someone’s grandmother's glasses, you name it, it’s there.

Be that as it may, some items are more surprising than others; finding a nice pair of jeans might be rare, but a full set of armor is arguably far more unexpected. That’s why lots of random thrift store treasures end up online, on the ‘Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page’ Facebook group, for instance. We have gathered pictures of some of the most unusual finds shared on the group to prove just how wonderfully unpredictable thrift shopping can get. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see it for yourself.