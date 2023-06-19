76 Times Secondhand Items Were So Attention-Grabbing, They Had To Be Shared On This Online Group
Thrift shopping is a lot like a lottery, in a way; you often have to go through hundreds of unsuccessful tries until you hit the jackpot. And in the world of second-hand shopping, the things you have to go through can cover basically everything—old phones, clothing, someone’s grandmother's glasses, you name it, it’s there.
Be that as it may, some items are more surprising than others; finding a nice pair of jeans might be rare, but a full set of armor is arguably far more unexpected. That’s why lots of random thrift store treasures end up online, on the ‘Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page’ Facebook group, for instance. We have gathered pictures of some of the most unusual finds shared on the group to prove just how wonderfully unpredictable thrift shopping can get. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see it for yourself.
I picked this up from a yard sale.
I absolutely love it, but this looks a lot like those cute old teachers that make the joke about books being the ancient computer
Snatched this T shirt up real quick at Goodwill!
Estate sale find. Never seen anything like them before
These "fire dogs" were made into cats, owls and crows. The glass eyes would glow in the firelight. These were beautiful to watch.
Because doesn’t EVERYBODY need a purple toilet?!?!
Death Star tea mug. Found for 75 cents at Miracle Hill Thrift Store in Easley, SC.
Cue themsong - dum dum dum da da da da da da da da duuuuuuuuum DUM...
I shared this before but I wanted to show this afghan I thrifted for Pride Month
Cat for scale
I misread at first and thought you wrote "cat for sale"
This did not come home with me.
Is b/w fish confused or wondering why he wasn't the chosen one?
So excited to find this official Par-tic-I-Pation guide.
I didn’t know this was a thing (I have to edit to say I know theater participation is a thing, I’ve gone many times in the past 20 years) but it’s basically the script with where the audience is supposed to chime in at a movie theater viewing.
And it’s official, yes it’s from 1991 but I didn’t write it so stop saying its regional and this isn’t correct. It’s correct enough to be official.
I am flabbergasted that some of you are so upset about a book.
The gatekeeping over someone so communal to outsiders as a cult classic like this is disgusting.
Enjoy this book, enjoy the movie, do whatever the f*ck you want but don’t judge others for what they enjoy.
I personally love it. I’m going to show it to our local troupe.
Brass, crudely cast in one piece
I like to sew and inherited my grandmother Ann’s homemade green linen-covered pin cushion — which she received from her mother. I have used it for years.
Well, a new puppy of ours found it one day and decided to play with it and ripped it open. The cushion’s innards were exposed, and at first I was horrified and upset at the dog. But then, so surprised to see what was inside, and to think I could actually be holding the tresses of one of my ancestors…
hat's the story, Wishbone?
Loved that show growing up. Didnt have TV till 7th grade. We were only alwd to watch PBS. Born '84 for context.
t Bob's Bargain Barn in Van Wert, Ohio.
used it as a vase
Perfection
OMG this would go perfect with all those "things in aspic" 1970s (?) dishes from the other BP post a while ago
Tonka gold
I got this cool guy at a yard sale a few weeks ago. Someone must have collected costume dolls because they had a ton, but he was in his closed box on the floor. I opened it and saw the masks and decided I needed it, since I’m a fan of Japanese folklore (and folklore in general.) He’s definitely made for tourists as a souvenir, but I think he’s pretty old
OP is playing it a little fast and loose with that description of "cool guy". Scarring for life is a bit more accurate, but somewhat underrated.
Found this at goodwill. Never seen a lamp like this. Now I have to figure out how to style it.
Thrifted this little girl’s umbrella. With the Morton Salt little girl on the handle, the umbrella has the Morton Salt logo “when it rains it pours”.
I found this at a swap meet and bought it about two months ago. Posted it got some great comments and for some reason I can’t see any of them.
I am wanting to sell it and would like to see what I should call it and about what price I should ask. I wanted to build a stand but it weighs about 90 pounds so everything I’ve tried to build has collapsed. ￼￼￼￼￼￼
I’m not trying to sell it through this site. Just any information would be helpful. Thank you.
I thought this was cool. Found on Marketplace. It is a prayer chair, maybe from 1900s.
My $10 Facebook Marketplace find. So happy to have this unique piece. I’m probably gonna reupholster it and maybe stain it darker. It’s definitely hand made too.
$2.80 socks. Value Village in Houston
If you can have a Pink Panther, you can have a Blue Tiger.
A fire hydrant ￼cookie jar with doctor things on it…
To your friend that used to be a firefighter but got injured and went to medicine instead, only to get addicted to heavy drugs and end his days baking marijuana cookies for fun :)
Found this gem at a goodwill in Edmonton today
Still looking for a chicken, but it's a start. Pen for scale.
Yeah I bought them!
These are so adorable, I was delighted to find them and in perfect condition. Rosanna set of four 'Tres Chic' fashion dress plates. $8 at Goodwill.
Best take those metal plate hangers off them ASAP. They’ll ruin the rims sooner rather than later.
Found a Rookwood vase from 1928 in the wild for $5.98. If you know, you know!
My eyes grew very, very large when I saw this beauty! Congratulations!!!
I foind this today at BFM in Barrie for $1! It glows similar to uranimum glass but I think it’s actually coated. Either way it’s pretty and sitting in my uranium collection now
So for context. I own and operate a thrift store. If you can think about an item... it’s come through my doors. Literally EVERYTHING, even things that *should* be single owner items (cough, cough). Well this beauty was donated today. She’s 5 foot tall and porcelain. The lady that donated her said she’s been In her home for nearly30 years and it was time to share her with someone else. I have no idea what to do with her. She heavy so using her like a mannequin would be difficult. Sell her? What the heck to I price her? I’m at a lost with this one.
Let's face it, if a lady donated a doll that's been in her house for 30 f*****g years and told you she wanted to "share her with someone else", sweetie, you're doomed. Call a priest
For sale on my local fb marketplace 💀 I would love to see how this is repurposed!
Found these ginormous porkers at an antique mall in AZ today. I have named them Charles and Camilla.
The lady is marked shipman 1997. The beefeater is a butcher shop display. I'm finding them online for a total of about $500. I paid $39 plus tax for the pair.
My kitchen is now "sow-ton abbey"
SCORE
One of the most unusual things I’ve seen donated to the resale store where I volunteer. Some kind of off kilter, handmade vase(?) adorned with fish.
$300 at Spookala in Ocala Florida.
Did not purchase, did admire.
Got this at the Goodwill bins for less than $7! It’s a vintage Sears coat
Love, Worry, Laugh. That's my personal motto. Found and left at Savers in Rocky River, Ohio.
Why would goodwill even put this out? 2.09 was the special price for things today.
I don't know what this is, but I know you all can help me. It was in the junk pile.
It's a thermo anemometer set used in high temperature applications. It tests the speed of circulated air in a test environment. I always used a digital one but we had this antique in our lab too.
I found this at goodwill today in PAPILLION Nebraska. It came home with us for sure. My mom had these in red and I sure wish I had them
Not so much weird, just me trying to figure out where it is from. I did Google lense and all it shows is more skeleton keys
*so we have found a key 95% like this one thanks to a member. It's a skyrim key (video game) but still can't find this exact key
Not sure where I got this. Thought it was cool. Never used it. Was packed away until I happened upon it today.
Found at Salvation Army thrift store PEI Canada
His goofy smile proved irresistible
Not sure what this is about but at goodwill today.
Found this Eagles vs Raiders Superbowl XV garter at a local thrift store but can't find any info about it on Google. Yep, it came with one dollar
Got a pair of these for $5.00 each. Antique jack stands.
I found this kids chair. Thought someone here might know something about it. I’ve never seen one like it. Thx
Toaster strudel or Twinkie?
Cat eye earrings, $1.80 Value Village in Houston
Found these today at a local thrift store in Massachusetts.. I can't seem to find anything about these figures
New with tags among toys. Intel Bunny People were made in multiple sizes in 1997 to commemorate the release of the MMX multimedia extensions in the Pentium II processor and its accompanying Super Bowl ad campaign. I had a 4” keychain in the past. There also exist 8” versions. This, however, is closer to 13-14”. I have it now.
It definitely came home with me.
My fabulous 50 cent garage sale find!
Found and regrettably left at a Kalamazoo Goodwill
Saw this posted for sale today on marketplace and immediately sent a message! I've been looking for one for my living room. It just needs a dusting then I can hang it! It does work.