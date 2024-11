ADVERTISEMENT

Most avid thrifters would tell you that not every trip to the second-hand store results in amazing finds, like designer clothes or vintage items that could be a perfect addition to your home or closet. But that’s the art of thrifting—you have to be patient and persistent to be blessed by the thrift gods after rummaging through racks and shelves of hidden treasures.

People from the Facebook group Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared probably know this all too well. With some savvy and luck, their long treasure hunts in thrift stores have majorly paid off in the most peculiar and incredible finds. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you feel white envy for!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook, a second-hand clothing store, who kindly agreed to tell us how she got into the second-hand business and agreed to share a few thrifting tips with us.