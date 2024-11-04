ADVERTISEMENT

Every once in a while, people find absolute gems while thrifting regarding clothes. However, most of them could use a little altering.

Cait Trantham is a pro at upcycling thrifted clothes. She colors, deconstructs, and adds details to give them a new, fresh, and stylish look. In an interview with Bored Panda, Cait wrote: "I try to let the thrift store tell me what I’m making, instead of going in with a rigid plan! I love to look for things that no one would usually want, and envisioning what they could become."

Nowadays, Cait has a huge following of 540K on Instagram and 1.1M on TikTok. There, the artist shares her process and more information on thrifted clothes, so make sure to check her out!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com