Every once in a while, people find absolute gems while thrifting regarding clothes. However, most of them could use a little altering.

Cait Trantham is a pro at upcycling thrifted clothes. She colors, deconstructs, and adds details to give them a new, fresh, and stylish look. In an interview with Bored Panda, Cait wrote: "I try to let the thrift store tell me what I’m making, instead of going in with a rigid plan! I love to look for things that no one would usually want, and envisioning what they could become."

Nowadays, Cait has a huge following of 540K on Instagram and 1.1M on TikTok. There, the artist shares her process and more information on thrifted clothes, so make sure to check her out!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#1

caitconquers

We continued the interview with Cait, where she shared what has changed since the last post on Bored Panda.

Cait wrote: “Luckily, I have been given the opportunity to continue to learn, grow, and practice my skills every day! I am way more adventurous now, and have started tackling even bigger projects.”
Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#2

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#3

caitconquers

Cait also commented on what inspires her the most when it comes to choosing items to redesign. 

I usually only buy something if I can see the end product right away! I don’t have a lot of traditional talents, but I am able to deconstruct and put back together pieces in my mind. I can turn them around, and move sleeves and hems, and see them in so many different ways- right in the moment at the store. That's the exciting part for me!”

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#4

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#5

caitconquers

Regarding the biggest challenges, Cait shared what obstacles she comes across when it comes to the upcycling community.

Cait responded: “Comparison. With other creators, sewists, and other upcyclers. It’s really hard to stay in your lane and trust your own process! On a wider scale, it’s always been a challenge to convince people that thrifting is for everyone. There are still so many people who believe there isn’t enough secondhand merchandise to go around, and it’s just not true. Upcyclers always get a lot of commentary about how they should be leaving things as is, or in the stores altogether, for ‘someone else’. The truth is, though, I could buy every single item at my local thrift, and they could restock the entire building the next day. There is more used clothing than anyone knows what to do with!”

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#6

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#7

caitconquers

We were wondering what the future holds for Cait. The artist shared her thoughts and dreams: “I would love to one day showcase upcycling on an even larger scale with a bigger audience. I often dream of a TV show or an exhibit where I can invite other clothing upcyclers to show off things they’ve made, or even being able to make something for a celebrity!? It’s fun to dream!

My next big project is a recreation of the famous 50 Scarves Dress that Drew Barrymore wore to a gala. I’ve been working on it and gathering supplies for over a year! I’m so focused on that at the moment that it’s hard to look beyond it!”
Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#8

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#9

caitconquers

daya-meyer avatar
Daya Meyer
Daya Meyer
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the only dress I don't like an I think it doesn't suit her because of the folding in the middle. If you look at the 'before'-pic, the waist part is better formed. Too much fabric at the wrong place.

Lastly, Cait added: “I’m thankful to anyone who is interested in my projects and what I do. I am incredibly lucky to be able to share things I love every day!”
Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#10

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#11

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#12

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#13

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#14

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#15

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#16

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#17

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#18

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#19

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#20

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#21

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#22

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#23

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#24

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#25

caitconquers

Cait Trantham: Reviving Vintage Wedding Dresses For A Modern World

#26

caitconquers

