Thrift shopping is like a modern-day treasure hunt, with some differences, of course, corresponding to the time. For instance, instead of rolling out your map and sailing 20 days and 20 nights to your destination, you open up a GPS app and make your way to a local thrift store in roughly 20 minutes.

Then, instead of digging through the dirt on a remote island, you dig through piles of clothing and items that are not to your liking, until you see something that shines like gold; or in the latter scenario, something that looks like a used Hermes bag in nearly mint condition, a kind of teapot you’ve been looking for everywhere, or a signed album of your favorite artist from the early 2000s.

Nowadays, there is no one perfect treasure for everyone, as the thing that thrifters want or need the most differs with each person. And to show you just how diverse people’s treasures can get, we put together a list of some of the best finds shoppers have ever stumbled upon, and, of course, just had to share it with the ‘Thrift Store Hauls’ community. So wait no longer, scroll down to find them below and make sure to upvote their best ones!