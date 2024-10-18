ADVERTISEMENT

Thrift shopping is like a modern-day treasure hunt, with some differences, of course, corresponding to the time. For instance, instead of rolling out your map and sailing 20 days and 20 nights to your destination, you open up a GPS app and make your way to a local thrift store in roughly 20 minutes.

Then, instead of digging through the dirt on a remote island, you dig through piles of clothing and items that are not to your liking, until you see something that shines like gold; or in the latter scenario, something that looks like a used Hermes bag in nearly mint condition, a kind of teapot you’ve been looking for everywhere, or a signed album of your favorite artist from the early 2000s.

Nowadays, there is no one perfect treasure for everyone, as the thing that thrifters want or need the most differs with each person. And to show you just how diverse people’s treasures can get, we put together a list of some of the best finds shoppers have ever stumbled upon, and, of course, just had to share it with the ‘Thrift Store Hauls’ community. So wait no longer, scroll down to find them below and make sure to upvote their best ones!

#1

"I'll Just Try Them On For Fun" I Told My Husband, That Was A Lie

"I'll Just Try Them On For Fun" I Told My Husband, That Was A Lie

Halloweenpenguin Report

12points
These look cool, crazy, fun and a night too remember?!!

#2

I've Found Interesting Things In Thrifted Suit Pockets Before, But Never $2000 In Cash

I've Found Interesting Things In Thrifted Suit Pockets Before, But Never $2000 In Cash

Abloy702 Report

#3

You Guys. Omg. $55 For All 4. I’m Done. I’ve Peaked

You Guys. Omg. $55 For All 4. I’m Done. I’ve Peaked

LaVieLaMort Report

Wow. The pricers must have been out to lunch that day. Le Creuset? Such a pretty colour too.

#4

35 Bucks At Goodwill. I’ve Peaked

35 Bucks At Goodwill. I’ve Peaked

future_beach_bum Report

#5

Suddenly All My Problems Have Gone Away, Got My White Whale For Free Today

Suddenly All My Problems Have Gone Away, Got My White Whale For Free Today

cutecemetery Report

#6

I Just Don’t Even Know What To Say… Paid $15

I Just Don’t Even Know What To Say… Paid $15

Foofiegirl Report

It seems may be to have been a wedding gift. I love it!! For only $15.00!! I would've been willing to pay more so to me it's a great find.

#7

An Epic Marketplace Find - Like A 90s Nickelodeon Show Fever Dream

An Epic Marketplace Find - Like A 90s Nickelodeon Show Fever Dream

Awdra Report

#8

Found A Vintage Dooney Big Duck Bag! I Paid More Than I’d Like ($24.49) But Just Couldn’t Leave It. Don’t Know If It’s Real, But Love It All The Same!

Found A Vintage Dooney Big Duck Bag! I Paid More Than I’d Like ($24.49) But Just Couldn’t Leave It. Don’t Know If It’s Real, But Love It All The Same!

Mygrubbs Report

#9

Snagged My White Whale From Fbm! It’s Ridiculously Heavy And I Love It So Much!

Snagged My White Whale From Fbm! It’s Ridiculously Heavy And I Love It So Much!

sears_wish_book Report

#10

Thrifted My Wedding Dress For $30

Thrifted My Wedding Dress For $30

699222455 Report

#11

Found A Vintage IKEA Space Mobile In Perfect Condition!

Found A Vintage IKEA Space Mobile In Perfect Condition!

sad-shaped Report

#12

I Lost My Mind 3x

I Lost My Mind 3x

jkrowlingdisappoints Report

#13

Some Of The Bugs I Have Thrifted Over The Years

Some Of The Bugs I Have Thrifted Over The Years

Mochigood Report

#14

$18 Linge Roset Ploum High Back Sofa

$18 Linge Roset Ploum High Back Sofa

marchantp Report

#15

My Daughter Found The Love Of Her Life Today

My Daughter Found The Love Of Her Life Today

wish_yooper_here Report

#16

Omg Real Irish Fisherman’s Sweater

Omg Real Irish Fisherman’s Sweater

Reveal_Simple Report

#17

Found One Of My Holy Grails Today

Found One Of My Holy Grails Today

annayb Report

#18

Toolboxes Are Hard To Find A Deal On. This Was $200 From Craigslist And I'm Okay With The Compromise

Toolboxes Are Hard To Find A Deal On. This Was $200 From Craigslist And I'm Okay With The Compromise

leadbread Report

I'm assuming the "compromise' was the colour? LOL Good deal.

#19

I Found The Cutest Little Guy To Help Keep My Doors Open

I Found The Cutest Little Guy To Help Keep My Doors Open

vananasundae Report

#20

I Found This Gorgeous 1950’s Party Dress For $1 At An Estate Sale!

I Found This Gorgeous 1950’s Party Dress For $1 At An Estate Sale!

[deleted] Report

#21

I Found A Locked Safe For $15 And It Was Full Of Money, Gold And Silver!

I Found A Locked Safe For $15 And It Was Full Of Money, Gold And Silver!

MakerofThingsProps Report

#22

Found This For My 1-Year-Old Son At Goodwill For $16. I Looked It Up When I Got Home And Discovered That They Sell For Over $300

Found This For My 1-Year-Old Son At Goodwill For $16. I Looked It Up When I Got Home And Discovered That They Sell For Over $300

Snoo97809 Report

#23

We Scored This German Imported 1978 Vw T2 For $4,200 Today Off Fb Marketplace And We Are Stoked

We Scored This German Imported 1978 Vw T2 For $4,200 Today Off Fb Marketplace And We Are Stoked

tot-and-beans Report

#24

$3 Rug For My 3 Year Old Daughter’s Reading Corner

$3 Rug For My 3 Year Old Daughter’s Reading Corner

Lunabelle7 Report

#25

Stumbled Upon A $500 Gold Slice Of Pizza For $1.99

Stumbled Upon A $500 Gold Slice Of Pizza For $1.99

da91392 Report

#26

Went In To Thrift Today, Walked Out With A Uranium Unicorn

Went In To Thrift Today, Walked Out With A Uranium Unicorn

ghoulwraps Report

#27

I Literally Cannot Believe I Own This

I Literally Cannot Believe I Own This

Ohlookashoe Report

#28

A Beauty Saved From The Bins

A Beauty Saved From The Bins

allonsycharlie Report

#29

This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any, It Was $20 But I Couldn’t Find It In Me To Haggle Her Down

This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any, It Was $20 But I Couldn’t Find It In Me To Haggle Her Down

She told me she made the suit by hand. My new fav office decoration!

Apostleguts Report

That's just a little creepy. Let us know if things in the office start happening.

#30

I Bought A Bag Of Ornaments For $3.99 And It Contained 6 German Kugel Balls From The Late 1800s

I Bought A Bag Of Ornaments For $3.99 And It Contained 6 German Kugel Balls From The Late 1800s

petlove499 Report

#31

Found My Wedding Dress For $11.50 At Goodwill

Found My Wedding Dress For $11.50 At Goodwill

thegoldinthemountain Report

#32

$45 Chair Is A Cheap Price For Me Sit Like A Villain Everyday. Thank You, Goodwill

$45 Chair Is A Cheap Price For Me Sit Like A Villain Everyday. Thank You, Goodwill

CHEESECAKE_YES Report

I want to see the other side. I want the sitting part.

#33

I Posted About This Awesome Woolrich Shirt I Found A While Back. Well I Was Watching Dumb And Dumber Last Night And This Happened

I Posted About This Awesome Woolrich Shirt I Found A While Back. Well I Was Watching Dumb And Dumber Last Night And This Happened

lo-key-glass Report

#34

Found A Vintage Quilt Of The 50 States Of The USA And Their State Flowers. Was Mislabeled At The Store As A Linen So Only Cost $4!!!

Found A Vintage Quilt Of The 50 States Of The USA And Their State Flowers. Was Mislabeled At The Store As A Linen So Only Cost $4!!!

pinkshirtvegeta Report

#35

Told My Coworker Who Thrifts To Keep An Eye Out For Taylor Swifts 1st Album For My Fiancé. Dude Comes In With This Today: $1.99 Price Tag

Told My Coworker Who Thrifts To Keep An Eye Out For Taylor Swifts 1st Album For My Fiancé. Dude Comes In With This Today: $1.99 Price Tag

Thissnotmeth Report

#36

These Fabulous Shoes

These Fabulous Shoes

introit Report

#37

Found An Unfinished Blanket Project At An Estate Sale A Few Months Back And I Just Finally Finished It

Found An Unfinished Blanket Project At An Estate Sale A Few Months Back And I Just Finally Finished It

Porkbossam78 Report

#38

Best $1.00 I’ve Ever Spent

Best $1.00 I’ve Ever Spent

evenings_behavior Report

#39

I Found A Giant iPhone 3 At Goodwill Today

I Found A Giant iPhone 3 At Goodwill Today

dorkndog Report

#40

$2.99 Well Spent

$2.99 Well Spent

spazpants Report

#41

Damn

Damn

c0caine_cinderella Report

#42

“Motivational” Stitch-Themed Cards From 1969/70 I Recently Found. These Are Just A Few

“Motivational” Stitch-Themed Cards From 1969/70 I Recently Found. These Are Just A Few

michelleinbal Report

#43

My Local Goodwill Is Currently Selling Loose Tampons For 50 Cents Each. Dear God Why

My Local Goodwill Is Currently Selling Loose Tampons For 50 Cents Each. Dear God Why

fireandasher Report

#44

Team Diane Or Team Charles?

Team Diane Or Team Charles?

mb232627 Report

#45

I Now Regret Passing On This One

I Now Regret Passing On This One

HeyR Report

#46

Vintage Christmas

Vintage Christmas

Specific_Bonus7 Report

#47

I Bought This So Fast I Nearly Broke My Wrist

I Bought This So Fast I Nearly Broke My Wrist

rawbreadcheese Report

#48

My Husband Said It’s The Ugliest Thing Ever, But I Consider It To Be My Best Thrift Find To Date

My Husband Said It’s The Ugliest Thing Ever, But I Consider It To Be My Best Thrift Find To Date

word_to_the_nerds Report

#49

I Found My Holy Grail And I Blacked Out In Store!!!!

I Found My Holy Grail And I Blacked Out In Store!!!!

CottonCubby Report

#50

Today's Find

Today's Find

SmallBread7 Report

#51

An Amazing Halloween Sweater Rescued From The Bins...and Yes, It's Double Sided

An Amazing Halloween Sweater Rescued From The Bins...and Yes, It's Double Sided

teddybearsweater Report

#52

Found My Halloween Costume At Goodwill Today For $13

Found My Halloween Costume At Goodwill Today For $13

damestillmen Report

#53

Scored A Turtle Lamp For $2

Scored A Turtle Lamp For $2

macaronitrap Report

#54

Went To Goodwill For Dishes

Went To Goodwill For Dishes

nomimaroni Report

#55

Just Snagged This Dope Vintage 50's Stoneware Set For $39! Got A Whole 386 Pieces Too

Just Snagged This Dope Vintage 50's Stoneware Set For $39! Got A Whole 386 Pieces Too

sunnywittyx Report

#56

Y’all

Y’all

AmbitiousRaspberry3 Report

#57

Unbelievable Haul From Former Nintendo Employee

Unbelievable Haul From Former Nintendo Employee

BoyPrrada Report

#58

What’s An Item That You’ve Thrifted That Screamed “Take Me Home” For No Apparent Reason?

What’s An Item That You’ve Thrifted That Screamed “Take Me Home” For No Apparent Reason?

sydneyghibli Report

#59

I Didn’t Even Want It, But I Just Had To Get The Paint Off. Goodwill For $4.99. It Can Breathe Now

I Didn’t Even Want It, But I Just Had To Get The Paint Off. Goodwill For $4.99. It Can Breathe Now

tenglempls Report

#60

I Finally Found A Tiffany Item, And It's A Chicken Bowl! Very Rich Grandmacore

I Finally Found A Tiffany Item, And It's A Chicken Bowl! Very Rich Grandmacore

Mochigood Report

#61

I Found These Embroidered Pictures At Goodwill Bundled Together For $1.99. The Backs Are Signed And Dated 1976

I Found These Embroidered Pictures At Goodwill Bundled Together For $1.99. The Backs Are Signed And Dated 1976

elephantshitsoup Report

#62

Found This Rad Cast Iron Frog Bookend Today And I'm Totally Smitten With Him!

Found This Rad Cast Iron Frog Bookend Today And I'm Totally Smitten With Him!

oce_spook Report

