We have already made more things than we will probably ever need. So why not take advantage of it and reuse and repurpose what we have and shop second-hand? Not only does it reduce waste, preserve the environment , save us money, and support the community, but it also blesses us with many hidden treasures and unique finds one couldn't buy new no matter how hard they tried. The people we’re featuring today have truly lucked out on the second-hand lottery. From breathtaking vintage wedding dresses to mini furniture for cats, scroll down to see more of the best rare gems that these humans found while thrifting! While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with professional thrifters Kelly Handley and Alison Bossert , who kindly agreed to share their own most memorable catches from shopping secondhand.

#1 My Hoarding Of Old Garage Sale Christmas Junk Finally Paid Off. My Sister Turned It All Into This Masterpiece

#2 I Thought This Was Beautiful. A Person In My Apartment Complex Was Throwing It Out And I Grabbed It With A Smile. It Is Wood And Extremely Heavy. I Will Be Polishing It With Orange Oil Later. What Do You Guys Think? Good Find?

#3 My Grandma Spent Years Collecting Broken Pieces Of Jewelry From Family Members With The Hope Of Creating A Jewelry Christmas Tree
When she got too frail to make that dream come true, she gave me the box of jewelry. After she passed away, I finally sat down to create her dream. I remember her wearing some of the pieces and playing with some of the others as a kid. My husband thought it was fitting that the back of Grandma Dorothy's "D" pin was the hardest to remove as she could also be humorously stubborn

Kelly Handley, a seasoned thrifting and resale expert, author, and founder of Ultimate Thrifting, told Bored Panda that she got into it after moving to a bigger city for university and starting to visit secondhand stores looking for her beloved vintage aesthetic. “Thrifting really ramped up for me after I had my son (who’s turning 16 this month!), as I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on clothing and toys that would be used for such a short period of time before he would grow out of them. ADVERTISEMENT When I started looking at the women’s clothing, I was shocked by the amazing things that get donated, and soon it became difficult for me to pay retail prices when I could thrift such great outfits for so much less!”

#4 Totally Forgot To Share This!! Look At The Bookchair I Found At The Thriftstore Here In The Netherlands. And Yes, I Totally Bought It

#5 I'm An Electrician And I'm Constantly Saving Old Fixtures From The Dumpster, I Have A Whole Collection In My Basement
Today I brought home my greatest find to date. I noticed this beauty as soon as I walked through the door. One of the tentacles is slightly damaged (but easily fixed) so the homeowner didn't want it. It will someday hang in our future tiki bar.

#6 Found This Sitting By My Neighbors Trash Can, She Thought I Had Lost My Mind Over How Excited I Was And Was More Than Happy To Let Me Dig It Out Of Her Trash. I've Named Her Peggy

In her e-book launching in September, Kelly provides tips for people to uncover high-value finds and hidden gems, master the art of negotiating to get the best prices, identify and authenticate high-end items, and assess their resale value. ADVERTISEMENT “My ultimate guide to apparel thrifting will help you discover the exciting world of thrifting, with expert insights, practical tips, and proven strategies that will help you find the very best deals. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned thrifter, this book is your key to thrifting success,” the Ultimate Thrifting website writes.

#7 Found At My Local Thrift Store. Needed It For My Cats!!

#8 So This Happened Today.. I Work For A Major 2nd Hand Store In Australia, This Morning While Opening Up The Store I Stumbled Across The Corner Of This Woodburning Sticking Out
Immediately I knew it was my mums who i lost way back in 2005. I didn't even need to see her signature. So this is 29 years old and I couldn't tell you when i saw it last, closer to 91. Also I'm about an hr and a half from where my mum lived her whole life. My birthday was just 3 days ago and i definitely feel this was her saying happy birthday and giving me the gift of something she made. I feel so lucky and am pinching myself still.

#9 The Rugrats...not Bad For $8.00 From Gw In Dallas Texas. So What I'm 55 Years Old I'm Still Going To Rock This!!!

Meanwhile, Alison Bossert, a thrifter, online reselling entrepreneur, and YouTube content creator, shared with us that her journey in secondhand shopping started out of necessity. “I grew up in a thrifting household back before it was called “thrifting.” Both my parents were born in New York City during the Great Depression. My dad, especially, grew up very poor, so it was natural for them to find money-saving ways to meet the family’s needs.”

#10 Before And After The Makeover! This Garden Dog Had Seen Better Days 10 Years Ago When I Found It By A Dumpster. The Florida Sun Did Even More Damage. It's Spot On Now!

#11 I Ran Into This At A Yard Sale And I Had To Have It For All My Crystals. What Do You Guys Think. It Came Home With Me

#12 Was Wandering Goodwill In Elkton, Md Today And Thought I Recognized Soemthing...the Resemblance Is Uncanny

Alison further shared, “When they bought their home they furnished it with pre-owned items. Furniture, lamps, even cookware. My first bicycle was from a church flea market. It seemed totally normal to me. I thought that’s what everyone did, so thrifting has always made sense to me. As I got older, I always loved exploring thrift stores and garage sales.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Found This Fantastic Antique Salesman's Sample Chair Off Of Facebook Marketplace A Few Months Back. I Knew What I Needed To Do
August, my Himalayan, also knew what he needed to do.

#14 Here's My Vintage Thrifted Wedding Dress
Got at my local Goodwill in Worcester, MA last year for only $6.99!!!! I don't even plan to have a big wedding but I could not leave this Edwardian beauty behind

#15 I've Wanted To Share The Story Of My Special Lamp For Some Time
A little back story: my Dad left the poor family farm during the Depression to pursue his education at Appalachian State deep in the NC mountains. He earned his tuition by living in a basement boiler room and keeping the boilers fired for that building. He frequently ate on 10 cents a day: a nickel for a Coke, a nickel for a can of sardines, and the soda crackers that were free with the sardines. He picked up a bit of pocket money by playing his guitar for the little mountain churches on Sundays, and playing saxophone with a local dance band on Saturday nights. 75 years later, with my Daddy long gone, we were cleaning out the house I grew up in, preparing to sell it. Among the artifacts that turned up - Daddy's saxophone. It was never a high quality instrument, and 75+ years in basement storage had not been kind to it. It didn't make sense to try to restore it, but I couldn't bear to throw it out. It came home with me and collected dust for a couple of years, until I came home from school one day to find that my brilliant husband had transformed it into this awesome lamp

Now she documents her trips to thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets and shares them on her YouTube channel Long Island Thrifter. She visits secondhand locations in Long Island and all over to teach people how to find bargains for as little as $1. “Discover the art of upcycling, recycling, and repurposing while learning unique strategies to make and save money. Let's transform the ordinary into the extraordinary together!” her YouTube ‘About’ section writes.

#16 I Found My Dream Dining Table On Marketplace In Minneapolis
5 extremely strong individuals, a truck, and days of haggling later, I finally was able to bring this beauty home.

The table is all single solid wood, and is EXTREMELY heavy. Just a chair takes 2 people to lift up (or I guess one if you’re really really strong). No clue what type of wood it is or how old it is. It was supposedly purchased at an auction a decade or so ago and given as a gift to the last owners who decided to sell because and I quote “when you have kids, you just can’t have nice things.”.

#17 Here's My Vintage Dress Find For $15 Bucks From The Salvation Army. I Bought It To Dye Black For Halloween But Decided Against It When I Realized What A Beautiful Dress It Is. I'm In Love With It

#18 Bucket-List Buy In Indiana Last Weekend, Found On Ebay
Just in case you're curious, the 8 foot Sinclair Dinosaur will fit in a minivan. Second pic is his new home in my front yard.

What Kelly enjoys the most about thrifting is extending the life of clothing and other items. “I find it really sad how wasteful and consumerist the world has become, particularly with the rise of fast fashion. Clothing is probably the only household budget category that has seen prices decrease over time - crazy, right? It makes me happy to participate in circular fashion and promote buying secondhand over new.”

#19 Goodwill Cashier: "You Know Cinderella Is Missing Her Head, Right?" Me: "Yep! And A Hand!" *happily Pays $1.99 And Goes Home To Complete Macabre Art Project*

#20 Because Frames Are Therapeutic. Thrifting Them, Arranging Them And Then Arranging Them Again. Perfect, But Not

#21 I Found This Wonderful Hutch At A Yard Sale This Past Weekend

For Alison, it’s the thrill of the treasure hunt. “You just never know what you might find. From perusing a new thrift store or estate sale, to searching comps online, I love hunting down that next big find. I’m also a big history nerd, so it’s really fun for me to learn about the history or historical references of the different items I find. The provenance is often what makes those rare finds so valuable.”

#22 Not Crazy Weird But My Thrift Find Of The Day. I Couldn't Turn My Back On Him So Home He Came With Me. His Name Is "2020"

#23 I Was Always Super Skeptical Of Facebook Marketplace, Then I Found This Giant Tardis Reading Nook For $50

#24 My Beautiful Find On The Facebook Marketplace! I Could Not Love It More!

Her most memorable find was a small green bottle at a yard sale in Venice, CA. “I picked it up and immediately felt the weight, knowing that it was something special. It was only $1, and after some extensive research and tapping into a few great websites, I discovered it was a jade snuff bottle that originally had been remade from a Chinese belt buckle during the 18th or 19th century. Within two weeks, I flipped it on eBay for over $2100.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Love Stained Glass And Found This Piece In An Antique Mall. It's My House Number!! Installed It On Our Front Porch

#26 I Just Found This On The Side Of The Road. I Guess Out For Trash

#27 Lamp I Found At An Antique Store, Loved It So Much I Had It Repurposed And Hung It From The Ceiling In My Bathroom. $120 Well Spent!

Meanwhile, Kelly shares that her most prized finds often hold a lot of nostalgic memories. “For example, when my son was young, I found a complete Lite-Brite toy from the 1980s in its box, the same one I grew up with. It was so amazing to be able to share the fun with my son and create new memories with him. Another time I found a vintage 1970s flower power bedsheet set, the exact one my twin sister had on her bed growing up. I was screaming with excitement, calling my sister—and it now is used on my niece’s bed.”

#28 Saw This At An Estate Sale But Couldn't Afford It…
Then the next morning when I woke up I saw it sitting on my porch because the woman knew where I lived and there was a note attached to it instructing me to have it for free that she sending it over with love and that she believed it would be in the right home if it was with me… feeling over joyed!

#29 Finally I Have Something To Share,, My Beautiful Find At Abbie Ann's In Akron Ohio,,i Am In Love

#30 My Grandmother Made This Many Years Ago. She Passed In 2012 And It Is Now In My Uncle's Possession, But He Sent Me A Photo And Hopefully It Will Eventually Be Mine!

#31 I About Squealed When I Found This Frank Lloyd Wright Glass Panel At The Salvation Army In Elk River, Mn For, Get This....$4.99! I Display It Proudly In My Kitchen Window

#32 Filled My Mantle As Much As I Can With Found Colored Glass! Some Thrifted, Some From My Grandparents, Some From Family. I've Loved Making This Collection!
Thinking about putting a strip of light underneath or behind them.

#33 This Is My Little Thrifted Garden Room
Someone was throwing these windows away on a house demolition so we created this little room with them. Most of the decor came from my thrifted treasures or items I made.

#34 Our New Repurposed Lawn Flamingos. Picked Them Up At A Yard Sale Not Long Go. The Skeletons Last Year Off The Marketplace. And Well This Is What Happened

#35 Happy Hippo Day! Here's Mine. Found At An Estate Sale

#36 My Daughter Was Excited About Her Thrift Store Find. I Think The Photo Definitely Is Weird And Wonderful

#37 Suitcase Wall
I've collected suitcases all my life. I have found them at thrift stores and garage sales and sitting on the side of the road. I also have had friends donate them to me when they know I collect. My father was in the Air Force and my brother and I were born in Germany and the two burgundy trunks on the bottom row are the steamer trunks that brought us back from Europe to Canada on the steamship. My mother used to share a story how a nun saved me on the ship trying to crawl over the side! I think some may be interested in what I may keep inside. The labels do tell what's inside of each. I store lots of things in them. I have a knitting suitcase, with yarn and knitting books, etc., I have photograph suitcases, (when we used to have photographs), I have a collection of plastic animals for when my grandchildren come over as well as many other suitcases with toys in them for my grandchildren, material, beads, a sewing/mending suitcase, a suitcase for screws, a suitcase with a drill in it… I could go on and on and on and on. It's all pretty organized and getting more organized all the time as I sort through and give away lots of things that I don't need anymore. One of the trunks is a Christmas trunk and one of the trunks stores my patio cushions from my patio furniture and another trunk stores my mother's dress form and material and patterns for when I'm going to get to those projects.

#38 I Found A Cat Size Couch, I Repeat, A Cat Size Couch (And It Was Only 4.99) Thanks Goodwill

#39 Started Collecting Uranium Glass About 9 Months Ago From Local Thrift Stores And Antique Shops

#40 He Is From Facebook Marketplace
Had to have him!! My mom has one and I always wanted my own. Hope y'all can appreciate my garden gater Steve. 🤩 he is placed where the water comes off the porch to look the most terrifying. 😁😁 I live in Alabama so kind of unusual to see a alligator running around unless your in southern Alabama where the swamps are.

#41 I Bought A Dollhouse At A Garage Sale For My Daughter And I To Redecorate But Andy And Rosey (Our Foster Kittens) Are Little Freeloaders And Decided To Move In!

#42 I Got Lucky And Found My Holy Grail Piece Of Furniture Secondhand On Marketplace!! I Think Someone Had Posted This Cabinet In This Group A While Ago And I've Been Questing For It Ever Since. The Woman Who Sold It To Me Lives About 40 Miles Away But Happened To Be Coming To My City And Offered To Meet Locally, So It Feels Like Destiny. I'm So Pleased!

#43 Found These Little Besties At A Thrift Store On A Military Base In Okinawa Japan

#44 My Teenage Daughter Was Walking Through A Thrift Store When This Great Curved Mid Century Blue Couch Came In The Door
She sat down on it until the manager walked by to find out how much it was selling for. It was over the amount she had in her pocket so she sat on it until her sister came with the rest of the money. My daughter wanted to surprise me for Mother's Day! When we went to pick in up the next day, the manager was so moved by my daughter's gesture that it brought her to tears!

#45 Helping My Friend Move Today And Scored This Little Beauty

#46 Got This Amazing Shelf, With A Lamp Yesterday At An Antique Store In Buffalo, Mn. I Plan On Repainting It. Not Sure If I Will Do It All One Color, Or Make It An Alice In Wonderland Theme

#47 This May Be The Coolest Thing I Have Ever Found In A Second Hand Store!

#48 If Any Of You Are Of A Fragile Constitution, Look Away Now
STEP RIGHT UP AND WITNESS THE MOST FEARSOME AND FEROCIOUS FELINE THIS SIDE OF THE MISSISSIP. HAILING FROM THE WILDS OF A WEST MILWAUKEE USED BOOKSTORE BASEMENT, THE WOVEN WICKER WONDER WILL SHOCK AND AWE YOU. WATCH AS ESTHER JELLYBEAN AND HER LOVELY ASSISTANT EUNICE MARSHMALLOW BRAVE THE JAWS OF THE THE RATTAN RASCAL, BARELY ESCAPING WITH THEIR LIVES AND A FANCY FEAST CRAB AND BEEF TREAT SQUARE. DARE YOU TANGLE WITH THE MILWAUKEE MANED MANIAC? THE TOOTHY TYRANT? THE PLANT PANNIERED BLOODTHIRSTY BOOKSTORE BEAST?

#49 This Beaut Is Mine!

#50 Got This Piano From A Friends Barn For Free When I Was In Middle School, It Was Built In 1920 And It Was Full Of

#51 Mini Tent Used For Display At An Outdoor Gear Store That I Found At A Flea Market. Now A Cat Bed Share icon

#52 Well That's Not Fricken Weird At All.... Watching The New Marvel Movie "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings" And I See This. Found This In A Storage Locker Full Of Antiques Years Ago Share icon

#53 I Found This Free At An Auction - No One Wanted It And So It Was Being Thrown Out. I Took It Home And Re- Painted It Share icon

#54 My Life Is Complete.. I Finally Have Found My Dream Bookcase At A Second Hand Emporium! It's Huge Had To Rearrange While House Share icon

#55 My Grandmother Passed Away Recently (It Was Quiet And Painless At 92) And I Am Inheriting This Absolute Masterpiece Frog. My Mom Doesn’t Get Why I Want Him But I Think This Group Will Appreciate Share icon

#56 I Finally Found A Turkish Lamp On Marketplace!! And...it Was For Sale In My Town!!!! Share icon

#57 This Incredibly Realistic And Strangely Heavy Fake Sandwich I Found At An “Upscale Antique” Store In Indiana Share icon

#58 I Have Wanted A Lenox Spice Village For 3 Or 4 Years Now But The Online Prices Skyrocketed So I Held Hope I'd Stumble Upon A Set At A Thrift Store One Day Share icon But one popped up on my local FB marketplace this week. There was a lady with the set and no listed price so I reached out on the longest shot ever and was like hey I have wanted a spice village forever, by any chance would you be interested in a trade or partial trade for some of my art? TOTALLY expecting to be shot down but to my shock she said yes and we did a *straight trade with no money* and I am still in shock that she agreed and this went down and my dream village is now minneeeee. Other artists will truly get it - sometimes it feels like nobody sees the value in you and what you do. But she was so into all of it and was also so happy I was going to use it and not resell it.

#59 I Found This Sue Wong Dress At An Antique Store In Hagerstown, Md Last Month Share icon Not exactly antique, but definitely vintage. My eldest child fell head over heels for it. Her dad and I decided to buy it for her birthday, when she noticed it was gone from the shop she was so sad but said she was glad someone would get to love it instead of it wasting away on display. She had no idea that someone was going to be her.



I fixed up the minor repairs that it needed on the centrepiece before giving it to her. Her reaction was worth every bead re-stranded.

#60 The Wonderful Game Of Oz (C. 1921) Here Is Something Weird And Wonderful: The First Board Game Related To The World Of Oz That Predates The Film By Nearly 20 Years! Share icon It took me over a decade to put a full set together. From my search, I’ve ended up with two different variants. I found the first board (pictured open) at an antique mall around 2008. It was shoved in the back of a display case filled with vintage toys. About 10 years later I found the pewter character tokens inside an Oz trinket box I bought at a festival. Just last year, I snagged the dice, shaker cup, and rules from a fellow collector in a Facebook group. This set originally came boxed. The box is the only piece I’m missing.



Shortly before I found the accessories that matched my earlier version of the board, I bought a later variant of the game just to get the rule book. With it I got the wooden colored tokens and the board variant that features the artwork from the box glued onto the back of the board. This particular version of the game was released during the Great Depression. To save money, Parker Bros. did away with the box and simply sold the board with the atwork on the outside and all the other pieces in a paper bag. The rule book for this edition was also printed in black and white instead of color.

#61 My Favorite Mug. Got It At A Garage Sale A Few Years Ago Share icon

#62 What Do You Do When You Find A Mini Coleman Tent Meant For An 18" Doll At Goodwill And You Don't Have Any Kids Or Dolls? You Get It For Your Dog, Of Course Share icon

#63 A Lady In My Neighborhood Wanted This Out Of Her Garage And Gave It To Me So I Dusted It Off And "Fixed" It. My Buzzkill Friend Said I Ruined It By "Weirding It Up". I Beg To Differ Share icon

#64 Found This Beautiful Stained-Glass Peacock Years Ago At A Yard Sale Share icon

#65 My Dad Drove By This Up On The Side Of The Road For Trash Pick Up Share icon He went and knocked on the door to make sure they were really throwing it out. It’s an OLD sea captains chest. It was the guys great grandmothers that she had inherited. It’s awesome.

#66 My Dog, Jake, In His Halloween Costume Share icon I bought a pair of toddler-sized khaki pants and. Toddler-sized red polo at a local thrift store, then did a lot of dismantling/resewing to make them into a Jake from State Farm outfit.

#67 I Started Collecting Vintage Swag Lights While They Were Considered 70s Trash. Picking Them Up At Garage Sales For Practicality Nothing. It Seemed Like Overnight They Became Highly Collectible Share icon

#68 My Copy Of Pride And Prejudice That I Found At A Used Book Store! It’s So Beautiful And In Really Great Condition Too. It Was A Gift To Someone In 1899! Share icon

#69 I Finally Found A Tiny Couch For My Cat!!!!! Share icon

#70 Best Garage Sale Find Ever! Share icon

#71 Wanted To Share My Absolutely Wonderful Find From Lil Birdy's Antiques & Decor In Butler, Pa! When I Saw These Posted On Their Facebook Page I Just Knew They Had To Be Mine!! I Was Over The Moon To Find Out They Ship! Share icon

#72 I Had Bought My Mother A Silhouette Lamp For Her Birthday When I Was In My Teens. I’ve Been Thrifting Forever. The Lamp Got Lost In The Fire And I Swore I Would Find One Again, And, If I Could Afford It, I Would Buy One Again. Today, We Met Again! Share icon

#73 Brought This Matted Print Home From A Fundraising Garage Sale And My Husband Thinks It’s The Greatest Thing Ever Share icon

#74 Okay Guys So This Is A Fun One. When I Was A Kid I Had This Exact Cat Blanket And I Haven’t Seen It In Years. I Loved It! Share icon

#75 Some People Inherit Jewelry - Others, Ginormous Sofas! Share icon In 1958, my grandparents moved into a beautiful, new mid-century modern home. To make the best use of the cavernous great room, my grandfather designed this gorgeous sofa with matching tables and three stools. If you look under the table on the right, you can just see one of the stools. When the time came to pass it along, I was the only one with a just-barely-large enough living room!

#76 My Late Mother Bought These At An Estate Sale In California And Then She Gifted It To Me. She Wasn’t Sure It Had Any “Value” But They Made Her Happy, So They Are Valuable To Me Share icon

#77 My First Wonderful Find Of The Year. Found This Little Beautiful Turkish Set For $5 At A Garage Sale Share icon

#78 I Found This At Savers For 13 Dollars Today! I Don’t Know Much About It But I Thought It Was Pretty Cool Share icon

#79 Just Got Home And Had To Share This Wonderful And Beautiful Crown I Found Today At St..vinnies In Albany, Oregon Share icon

#80 Finally Remembered To Post This Amazing Find From A Community Garage Sale Last Year Share icon It’s a hand blown glass jellyfish lamp by artist Joel Bloomberg. I originally passed it up like a CRAZY PERSON but I went back at the end of the sale and it was still available so it was meant to be!

#81 Rotating Hardware Cabinet From 1904. Looking For A Good Home At Henley’s In Concord, Ca Share icon

#82 Not Weird, But Certainly Wonderful!!! I Found These 2 Beautiful Stained Glass Pieces At Goodwill For $35 Each! I Nearly Died When I Turned The Corner And Saw Them! Share icon

#83 First Time Posting.. Found This At A Local Thrift Store For $6.00! The Whole Inner Lining Is A Blue And White Pan Am Logo And It Even Had The Hanging Pan Am Tag. My Absolute Favorite Thing Ever Share icon

#84 I Gasped When I Saw This Lamp At A Goodwill In Coral Springs Florida. And Only $10! I Grabbed It While Giggling And Ran. I Love Lamp Share icon

#85 I Was Driving In The Neighborhood And Found This Floor Rug Rolled Up At The End Of Someone’s Sidewalk. As I Was Looking Over It, The Owner Of The House Came Out And Asked If I Wanted It. He Told Me It Was A Tapestry Rug That He Hung In His Wall. It Had Never Been Used As A Rug. I Asked Why He Was Getting Rid Of It And He Said He Was Changing His Decor. I Told Him I Couldn’t Lift It In My Car. It Was Super Heavy. He Helped Me Put It In My Car. He Told Me It Was Free, Merry Christmas! I Almost Fainted. I Had Wanted One For So Long, But It Was So Expensive To Buy. I Paid 0 For It! Win!!! Share icon

#86 This Was Hand Made In The Seventies And Is One Of A Kind! Bought It Second Hand And Finally Got It Into My Space Today. It's So Gorgeous And The Details Are Amazing. I'm An Herbalist And I'm Going To Use It As A Magical Herbal Storage Hutch. I Thought It Needed To Be Seen And Appreciated Here With All Of You Creative Lovely Treasure Hunters! Share icon

#87 I Found This Cup With A Family Of Mice In A Box Of Christmas Decorations In Salvation Army Trift Store, Ns Canada. It's Already On My Tree❤️ Share icon

#88 Walked Into The Thrift Store And Walked Out With 3-Foot Tall Silverware. As One Does Share icon

#89 This Quilt Was Is Not A Second Hand Find But Rather Has A Long Family History And A Unique Story Share icon My great grandmother started making this quilt when my mom was pregnant with me for a baby gift. She cut out all of the pieces but passed away before it was completed. Years after her death my grandmother decided she should complete the quilt for me. She worked on putting the small pieces together to form the large diamonds that would make up the star. At this time she realized that her mother had cut the pieces wrong and instead of being a 8 pointed star it was going to be a 7 pointed star. She became frustrated trying to figure it out and packed it back up in it's bag. Some time after that she passed the pieces to my Mom, who had limited experience and didn't attempt to work on it. Once I hit adulthood the bag was passed to me. I put the large diamonds together to form the 7 pointed star, but did not know how to complete the quilt. A few years later I got married, and my mother in law is a master quilt maker, so she took the 7 pointed star and put it on a beautiful white background and completed the quilt (she used the 8th large diamond to do the edging of the quilt. I think by the time I received the finished project I was around 40. I think that all of the hands and minds that worked together to make this beautiful piece, only make it more valuable. It fits a king size bed, which is a funny thing to make for a baby gift and has never been used on a bed (due to the color and nostalgia connected, and since I have 3 dogs) but I have had it hung up at different times over the years to enjoy. Sorry for such a long winded story, but I hope you enjoyed it. I took some of your advice and decided to use it for the first time ever, I put it on our bed and slept like a baby last night.

#90 Found At Goodwill Battle Creek, Mi Share icon

#91 I Found This Gorgeous Artwork At A Thrift Store In Knoxville. I Don't Know Who The Artist Was, But I Think Freddie In The Style Of Gustav Klimt Was A Fantastic Idea Share icon

#92 The First Thing I Saw When I Walked Through The Door Of A Thrift Store In Millville, New Jersey. Only $10 And It Definitely Came Home With Me Share icon

#93 I Found It On Marketplace For $40, But It's Really A Mystery Chair. The Owner Said It Was Made By A Private Business Across The World Somewhere, But Anywhere You Find It Online Are Scam Sites. So This Chair Is Super Uniquehttps://Www.facebook.com/Groups/Weirdsecondhandfinds/Posts/2379788172205382/ Share icon

#94 Snagged These From A Yard Sale! Share icon

#95 I Have Been Searching For This Exact Ring For Over 20 Years! Finally Found On Ebay! Pictured Are The Ring Today And My Favorite Picture Of My Dad Share icon

#96 This Weekend Fleemarket Find Share icon