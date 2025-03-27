ADVERTISEMENT

In the era of overconsumption, it’s rare to see people holding onto their belongings for an extended amount of time. For example, nowadays, an article of clothing is worn on average 7 times before being discarded. That’s not nearly enough to wear down a high-quality garment, which means we’re getting rid of perfectly fine things and contributing to pollution in the process. However, there are still some people who don’t mind the rugged appearance of their belongings and use them until they no longer can serve them, this way saving our planet from unnecessary waste. In today’s list, the Bored Panda team has gathered many of these instances to remind us all that if an item is old or has lost most of its visual appeal, it doesn’t necessarily mean we have to throw it away (as long as it’s functioning perfectly fine, of course). Scroll down to find dearly loved things that got worn over time below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that impress you the most.

#1

This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

A knife with a worn-down, aged blade and a partially stained handle lies on a white surface.

    #2

    The Original Key On My 1996 Subaru. 313k Miles

    Worn-down Subaru key showing signs of use over time, part of a keychain with multiple car keys.

    Leaked99 Report

    #3

    This Dog Statue Is All Worn Out Where People Touch It

    Dog statue at well showing signs of wear, polished by time.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    Oven Brush After 20 Months In My Bakery

    New and worn-down grill brushes by Chef Master, illustrating the effects of time on people's belongings.

    settlers90 Report

    #5

    Our Local Barber Has Been In Business For As Long As I Can Remember. The Metal Floor Is Worn Down Where He Walks Round The Only Chair Each Day.

    Barber chair with worn-down floor, showing effects of time on people's belongings.

    cufflinxx Report

    #6

    The Sleeve For My Mom's Work ID, She Said She Hadn’t Taken It Out In 10+ Years

    Worn-down ID card showing effects of time, held in hand near a desk with a cup and drawers in the background.

    WillAGeek Report

    #7

    Grandma's Garden Knife

    Two knives on a textured surface; one with a red handle, pristine blade, and another with a purple handle, worn-down by time.

    Hjaaal Report

    #8

    What Could The Password Be?

    Worn-down numeric keypad with faded keys.

    Trithee580 Report

    #9

    7 Year Old Ice Scoop vs. Brand New

    Worn-down scoop on left, new shiny scoop on right, illustrating the effects of time on belongings.

    last_word23 Report

    #10

    The Old Floor Of A Pizza Place Reveals Itself In Front Of The Counter

    Worn-down floor tiles show a path of different color and pattern amidst red and green squares, illustrating the passage of time.

    Saul-goodman- Report

    #11

    I Grind My Teeth So Hard At Night That I’m Wearing Through My Night Guard

    Worn-down mouthguard on a textured fabric surface, showing the effects of time on personal belongings.

    katrinkabuttlin Report

    #12

    Gilly And I Were Inseparable Since I Was Born, She’s 27 Years Old And Very Well Worn

    Colorful caterpillar toy contrasted with its worn-down version, showing the effects of time on belongings.

    I took her out of my closet the other day to show my 5 year old son and he cried when I showed him what she used to look like.

    Antique-Simple285 Report

    #13

    My Cat's Toy After A Year Of Use

    Colorful toy showing wear from time; one side vibrant, the other faded and frayed.

    dr_tatti Report

    #14

    My Broom Is Getting A Bit Short

    Worn-down broom with green stitching shows signs of aging over time, against concrete and greenery background.

    Organic_South8865 Report

    #15

    Scrub Daddy

    A natural sponge, worn down by time, showing a smiley face shape on a speckled countertop.

    Camo1301 Report

    #16

    Finally Figured Out What My Comfort Object Used To Look Like

    Plush rabbit shows wear and tear over time; one new, one old and faded.

    Slept with this stuffed bunny pretty much every day of my life (I’m almost 30), he was a gift to my mom from a friend back in the 80s. I never knew what he looked like originally. Finally found a listing on eBay that shows his original state.

    unic0rnprincess95 Report

    #17

    Optometrist's Floor After Years Of Chair Rolling

    Worn-down floor beneath an office chair, showing the effects of time on people’s belongings.

    ARandomUsernameLOL Report

    #18

    My Phone, Bought In 2015. I'm Still Using It. Not Far From Celebrating His 10th Birthday

    Worn-down Nokia phone showing keypad damage due to heavy use and time.

    Kanemats Report

    #19

    Way Too Long Braille Text

    Braille plaque with worn-down text, exemplifying people's belongings affected by time.

    Cursed_Lens Report

    #20

    My Old 54 Mm Skateboard Wheels Next To My New 54 Mm Skateboard Wheels

    A hand holds two skateboard wheels, one new and one worn down by time.

    nick1341 Report

    #21

    Gate Wheel Carved Into Pier

    Worn-down wooden pier with a gate and a pigeon, showcasing the effects of time on people's belongings.

    stella-lav Report

    #22

    The Worn Path In The Middle Of This Old Wooden Boardwalk

    Weathered wooden boardwalk over marshland at sunset, showcasing wear and tear over time.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #23

    Replaced The Cats’ Scratching Post

    Gray cat balancing on worn-down scratching post in living room with shelves in background.

    Doinstuffandthangs Report

    #24

    Exact Same Model

    New and worn FELCO 910 leather holsters illustrating belongings worn down by time.

    hopsafe Report

    #25

    I've Worn These Shoes For 4 Months

    Worn-down brown leather shoe with visible scuff marks on the heel, showcasing effects of time on belongings.

    TheAntiCoomLord Report

    #26

    The Area Of This Door Is Well Worn By People Unlocking It

    Rusty door hook with worn-down paint and deep grooves showing effects of time.

    xerim Report

    #27

    My Boot Soles After Two Years Of Almost Daily Use In A Farm

    Worn-down soles of cowboy boots showing age and wear, illustrating the effects of time on belongings.

    LoreChano Report

    #28

    These Cooking Spoons Are 60 Years Old And Still In Use By My Mother

    Three worn-down wooden spoons with blackened tips show the impact of time in front of a pot of food.

    ChrissssToff Report

    #29

    Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference

    Worn-down blue dog toy ball compared to newer one, with a dog in the background.

    kelsiuhm Report

    #30

    Gaussian Distribution Of Usage Marks At My Local Gym

    Stacked gym weights showing wear from time and use.

    pepeikea Report

    #31

    The Way The Surface Of The Board Is Worn On Top Of The Footsteps At Local Playground

    Worn-down climbing wall with faded surfaces, showcasing the effects of time on playground equipment.

    taamu Report

    #32

    My Debit Card That I Used Until It Expired

    Worn-down credit card with a faded surface, showing effects of time.

    prettypurps Report

    #33

    Finally Replaced My Water Pressure Gauge

    Two pressure gauges on paper; one new, one worn-down by time.

    Bubble_gump_stump Report

    #34

    My Old Hat Hat And My New Hat Hat Hat

    Two worn baseball caps side by side, showing the effects of time on their fabric.

    disher0 Report

    #35

    Identical Shoes - One Year Of Wear vs. New

    Worn-down brown shoe contrasted with a new brown shoe, illustrating the passage of time on belongings.

    JaypKillem Report

    #36

    My Cutlery Used To Be Gold-Coloured But Has Turned Iridescent Over Time

    Worn-down cutlery in a wooden drawer organizer, showcasing signs of age and use over time.

    OkConfection4818 Report

    #37

    This Old Photograph Seems To Have Peeled Entirely Away Only Where The Fish Are

    Worn-down photo of people on corkboard, showing effects of time, with peeling surface and visible pushpins.

    zherper Report

    #38

    The Amount Of Wear On This Disney World Hook

    Close-up of a worn metal door handle being turned by a hand, showing signs of age and use over time.

    Austin117 Report

    #39

    10 Years Of Accidentally Dropping Keys

    Worn-down keys on a pegboard; close-up shows wood trim's wear over time.

    DownDeep99 Report

    #40

    My Photochromic Lenses Developed Hexagon Shaped Holes After 10 Years Of Daily Use

    Worn-down glasses showing signs of aging held in hand.

    Happy_Rave Report

    #41

    In Machining We Use Brass Hammers So We Don't Damage Parts Made From Steel. We Get A New Hammer Every Year Or So

    Worn-down sledgehammers lined up, showcasing the impact of time on tools.

    Wiccan_Rede Report

    #42

    I Might Keep My Yellow Worn Out Pillow For The Rest Of My Life

    Worn-out yellow pillow alongside a newer beige pillow, showcasing how belongings get worn-down by time.

    MichaelToro340 Report

    #43

    My Coworker At The Library Noticed This While Checking In Books

    Children's book page shows a yellow monster and a blue monster laughing, depicting a story about scratches and buttons.

    c8ertot Report

    #44

    This Convenience Store Wear Path

    Worn-down counter with a curved mark, illustrating the effects of time on people’s belongings.

    imgur.com Report

    #45

    Wallpaper In A Restaurant, Worn From People Leaning Against The Wall

    Worn-down wooden table with benches beneath a floral patterned wall and a hanging lamp above.

    Substantial_Gur_9300 Report

    #46

    This Honolulu Stop Sign Bleached By The Sun

    Worn-down stop sign at street intersection, showing effects of time with faded lettering and bent post.

    Whey-Men Report

    #47

    Never Mute

    Worn-down remote control with faded buttons, showing effects of time and use.

    toilet-spiders Report

    #48

    My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

    Two trowels, one worn down by time, on concrete background.

    shitpunmate Report

    #49

    ATM In China Shows The Fear Of 4

    Worn ATM keypad with faded buttons showing signs of time.

    jaapgrolleman Report

    #50

    12 Year Old iPod Compared To A Fully Restored One

    Worn-down iPod next to pristine one, highlighting effects of time on belongings.

    Dankmus Report

    #51

    Thought You Folks Might Appreciate The Wear On My Father-In-Law's Key Chain After Years Of Bumping Into The Dashboard

    A worn-down keychain with a detailed moose design, showcasing people's belongings affected by time.

    Calliope719 Report

    #52

    The Path My Elderly Neighbor Has Made To The Smoking Area Over Time. She Is The Only One In Our Apartment Complex Who Smokes

    Path in grass worn down by frequent use, leading to a shed amidst greenery.

    MrBigStick10mm Report

    #53

    This Map At A Pediatrician’s Office Near DC Is Worn Down From Parents/Kids Pointing At Where They Live

    Map showing North America with faded colors, illustrating the wear of time on the belongings.

    NikkoE82 Report

    #54

    My 20 Year Old Toy Phone And My Daughters Brand New One! Both Fisher Price

    Two Fisher Price toy phones; one worn by time, the other new.

    chelly1 Report

    #55

    My Friend Has Worn The Same Shoes All The Time Since I Met Him In High School. I Saw These When I Went To His House For A Fourth Of July Party Last Night

    Worn-down checkered shoes stacked on a wire shelf, showcasing time's impact on people's belongings.

    haydennt Report

    #56

    Brand New Teeth For Excavator Bucket (Also Old Worn Tooth For Comparison)

    Worn-down excavator tooth compared to new ones, showing the effects of time on belongings.

    n0c0astj0e Report

    #57

    The Amount Of Wear Level Difference Between New And Old Brake Pads

    Worn-down brake pad comparison highlighting the effects of time on belongings, held in a gloved hand.

    ThunderChops- Report

    #58

    Bottle Cap Wall Art At A Dive Bar Rusting Away From From The Water Spray Of A Hand Dryer

    Hand dryer on a wall of bottle caps with worn-down plaster beneath, showing time's effect on belongings.

    cafecol Report

    #59

    My Cat’s Collar After One Year Of Use

    Worn-down blue collar next to a new blue collar, illustrating the effects of time on belongings.

    RoastShinoda Report

    #60

    Rip After Almost 20 Years Of Daily Use

    Worn-down green JanSport backpack showing frayed fabric and exposed seams, exemplifying belongings affected by time.

    This thing has been a high school bag, college bag, gym bag, take stuff to work every day bag, and it is my personal item when I fly (has to fit under the seat).

    It felt so unceremonious to just discard it, so I thought I would share it with someone folks that can appreciate it before I send it off.

    clark_kent88 Report

    #61

    My Best Friend’s Well-Loved, No-Name, No-Pigment, Walmart-Special Pallet, 5 Years Later

    Worn-down makeup palette showcasing the effects of time with faded colors and empty pans.

    Anotherface95 Report

    #62

    So A Few Weeks Ago I Posted About My Skate Shop’s Screwdriver That Was Used For Grip Tape On A Skateboard. Well After 7 Years Of Use, It Finally Broke Yesterday!

    A screwdriver worn down by time, with a person holding it in a skateboard shop.

    APX5LYR_2 Report

    #63

    15 Years Of Faces

    Cardboard cutouts of movie characters showing signs of wear and tear over time.

    songs2005 Report

    #64

    I’ve Made A Lot Of Mistakes In My Life

    Worn-down eraser next to a new Pink Pearl eraser showing time's effects on belongings.

    ItWasAllASapna Report

    #65

    Replaced My Mom’s Gardening Gloves For Mother’s Day This Year

    New glove beside a worn-down glove, illustrating the effects of time on people’s belongings.

    megodachi Report

    #66

    This Tree Is Worn From People Sitting On It

    Worn-down tree trunk shaped by time, bending sharply near the base, with bare trees and leaves surrounding it.

    Mind_Ronin Report

    #67

    This Penny That Was Stuck In A Washing Machine

    Worn-down coin from the United States of America on a wooden surface, illustrating the effects of time on belongings.

    AIKIMGSM Report

    #68

    Maple Fretboard Finish Worn Down

    Close-up of a guitar neck with worn-down frets showing the effects of time on belongings.

    Yes, I know I’m a bad person for lettting things get this far. Love this guitar and have had it for decades (late eighties MIJ Strat).
    Would this worn finish require a refret (I’m assuming the frets would be removed, the whole fretboard sanded down and refinished and then refretted and might as well do new nut)?

    bearcombshair Report

    #69

    I'm So Grateful I Bought Into The Docs For Life Scheme. Worn For Two Years Every Day, Soles Worn Down Flat, Identical Replacement Pair Arrived Today

    New and worn-down boots side by side, illustrating belongings affected by time.

    emiliecakes Report

    #70

    Olu Kai. I Have Worn These Every Day, For Hours, For 6+ Years. Walk, Ride Boards, Worked, Beach Use. Like Really Hard Use And The Only Thing Worn Out Is The Neoprene

    Worn-down black sandals on a colorful rug, showcasing the effects of time on people's belongings.

    Derp_Simulator Report

    #71

    Old Dog Brush vs. A New One

    Worn-down pink grooming brush next to a new blue one, showing effects of time on belongings.

    Gamer28222 Report

    #72

    After Several Years Of Faithful Service, It's Time To Retire My LEGO Robot Keychain

    Two Lego robot keychains, one with colorful details and one worn-down over time, on a blue background.

    AnotherPublicAlias Report

    #73

    Surface Pro Type Cover After 2 Years Of Daily Use. Still Works

    Worn-down laptop with keyboard showing signs of time, highlighting people's belongings aged by use.

    tj_awe Report

    #74

    The Difference 8 Years Of Daily Use Makes

    Two identical office chairs showing signs of wear over time, with faded and worn surfaces.

    VadimH Report

    #75

    I Gave My Dad This Batman Wallet 10 Years Ago, I Was Like 4 Or 5 Years Old And I Got It In Preschool. He Uses It To This Day

    Worn-down Batman-themed wallet showing signs of use over time.

    tmxq Report

    #76

    Worn Out Marks On The Floor Show The Rule Of Thumb For Using A Urinal

    Three white urinals on a tiled wall, floor showing signs of wear from time.

    purplearmy Report

    #77

    The Asphalt At The Bus Stop Has Slowly Been Pushed Into Grooves, Over The Many Years Of Use

    A road showing wear from time with grooves and marks near a suburban street.

    Lolliplop Report

    #78

    Worn Through Enamel Of A Public Toilet

    Worn-down toilet seat showing signs of aging and time, with visible discoloration and wear.

    WSNC-JBR Report

    #79

    You've Worn Out Your Welcome

    Worn-down house facade with green paneling, faded "Welcome" sign, and weathered plants in a window box.

    pair_a_medic Report

    #80

    Shirt I Sleep In Since I Was 15

    A worn-down T-shirt with faded print and several holes, showing signs of wear over time.

    Zobator Report

    #81

    My Father's Rosin After 10 Years Of Playing Cello

    Worn-down violin rosin on a Gustave Bernardel cloth, showcasing the effects of time on belongings.

    CoconutLow9692 Report

    #82

    I Absolutely Love Old Bars Of Europe. It Just Hits Different

    Worn-down stone threshold at a bar entrance, illustrating the fascinating effects of time on people's belongings.

    rossiadam Report

    #83

    The Way Diatomaceous Earth Has Worn Away This Stainless Steel Chute

    Metal surface with a hole showing signs of wear and tear over time, illustrating the effects of prolonged usage.

    This is a 10 ga stainless steel (0.135" thick) chute in a food processing plant. Diatomaceous earth is run through this chute, which has made these very unusual wear patterns. When you take a cutting wheel, grinding disc, sanding pad, etc to a piece of stainless, you never get these weird ridges and shapes. I'm actually still confused about how it seems to wear layers, as I didn't think there were layers in stainless. It's not a laminated material.

    Also, diatomaceous earth extremely fine. It acts as an abrasive, but it's about as fine as corn starch, so it's impressive how much of the metal has worn away.

    Nervous-Letter2328 Report

    #84

    My Friend’s Favourite Jeans Back Pocket, Where She Always Keeps Her Phone

    Worn denim jeans with a frayed pocket and small hole, showcasing belongings getting worn-down by time.

    Background_Peace_892 Report

    #85

    My Grandmother’s Cast Iron Skillet Is About 60 Years Old. She’s Used It So Much The Bottom Is Smooth

    Worn-down cast iron skillet showcasing the effects of time and frequent use.

    octospark Report

    #86

    Ear Pads Of Headphones Turned Brown After 12 Years Of Use

    Worn-down headphone cushions on a keyboard, showing the effects of time on belongings.

    Kruemelbacke Report

    #87

    Is There Any Way I Can Figure Out The Date On This Worn Coin?

    A worn, smooth coin in a person's hand, illustrating belongings worn-down by time.

    This is one of two coins my GFs granddad had carried around for years. The other one he wore paper thin but this one we can still make out some details on the front and back but I can’t make out any dates. Is there anything I can do to bring out any resemblance of a date?

    CortDigidy Report

