In the era of overconsumption , it’s rare to see people holding onto their belongings for an extended amount of time. For example, nowadays, an article of clothing is worn on average 7 times before being discarded. That’s not nearly enough to wear down a high-quality garment, which means we’re getting rid of perfectly fine things and contributing to pollution in the process. However, there are still some people who don’t mind the rugged appearance of their belongings and use them until they no longer can serve them, this way saving our planet from unnecessary waste. In today’s list, the Bored Panda team has gathered many of these instances to remind us all that if an item is old or has lost most of its visual appeal, it doesn’t necessarily mean we have to throw it away (as long as it’s functioning perfectly fine, of course). Scroll down to find dearly loved things that got worn over time below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that impress you the most.

#1 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

#2 The Original Key On My 1996 Subaru. 313k Miles

#3 This Dog Statue Is All Worn Out Where People Touch It

#4 Oven Brush After 20 Months In My Bakery

#5 Our Local Barber Has Been In Business For As Long As I Can Remember. The Metal Floor Is Worn Down Where He Walks Round The Only Chair Each Day.

#6 The Sleeve For My Mom's Work ID, She Said She Hadn't Taken It Out In 10+ Years

#7 Grandma's Garden Knife

#8 What Could The Password Be?

#9 7 Year Old Ice Scoop vs. Brand New

#10 The Old Floor Of A Pizza Place Reveals Itself In Front Of The Counter

#11 I Grind My Teeth So Hard At Night That I'm Wearing Through My Night Guard

#12 Gilly And I Were Inseparable Since I Was Born, She's 27 Years Old And Very Well Worn I took her out of my closet the other day to show my 5 year old son and he cried when I showed him what she used to look like.



#13 My Cat's Toy After A Year Of Use

#14 My Broom Is Getting A Bit Short

#15 Scrub Daddy

#16 Finally Figured Out What My Comfort Object Used To Look Like Slept with this stuffed bunny pretty much every day of my life (I'm almost 30), he was a gift to my mom from a friend back in the 80s. I never knew what he looked like originally. Finally found a listing on eBay that shows his original state.



#17 Optometrist's Floor After Years Of Chair Rolling

#18 My Phone, Bought In 2015. I'm Still Using It. Not Far From Celebrating His 10th Birthday

#19 Way Too Long Braille Text

#20 My Old 54 Mm Skateboard Wheels Next To My New 54 Mm Skateboard Wheels

#21 Gate Wheel Carved Into Pier

#22 The Worn Path In The Middle Of This Old Wooden Boardwalk

#23 Replaced The Cats' Scratching Post

#24 Exact Same Model

#25 I've Worn These Shoes For 4 Months

#26 The Area Of This Door Is Well Worn By People Unlocking It

#27 My Boot Soles After Two Years Of Almost Daily Use In A Farm

#28 These Cooking Spoons Are 60 Years Old And Still In Use By My Mother

#29 Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference

#30 Gaussian Distribution Of Usage Marks At My Local Gym

#31 The Way The Surface Of The Board Is Worn On Top Of The Footsteps At Local Playground

#32 My Debit Card That I Used Until It Expired

#33 Finally Replaced My Water Pressure Gauge

#34 My Old Hat Hat And My New Hat Hat Hat

#35 Identical Shoes - One Year Of Wear vs. New

#36 My Cutlery Used To Be Gold-Coloured But Has Turned Iridescent Over Time

#37 This Old Photograph Seems To Have Peeled Entirely Away Only Where The Fish Are

#38 The Amount Of Wear On This Disney World Hook

#39 10 Years Of Accidentally Dropping Keys

#40 My Photochromic Lenses Developed Hexagon Shaped Holes After 10 Years Of Daily Use

#41 In Machining We Use Brass Hammers So We Don't Damage Parts Made From Steel. We Get A New Hammer Every Year Or So

#42 I Might Keep My Yellow Worn Out Pillow For The Rest Of My Life

#43 My Coworker At The Library Noticed This While Checking In Books

#44 This Convenience Store Wear Path

#45 Wallpaper In A Restaurant, Worn From People Leaning Against The Wall

#46 This Honolulu Stop Sign Bleached By The Sun

#47 Never Mute

#48 My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

#49 ATM In China Shows The Fear Of 4

#50 12 Year Old iPod Compared To A Fully Restored One

#51 Thought You Folks Might Appreciate The Wear On My Father-In-Law's Key Chain After Years Of Bumping Into The Dashboard

#52 The Path My Elderly Neighbor Has Made To The Smoking Area Over Time. She Is The Only One In Our Apartment Complex Who Smokes

#53 This Map At A Pediatrician's Office Near DC Is Worn Down From Parents/Kids Pointing At Where They Live

#54 My 20 Year Old Toy Phone And My Daughters Brand New One! Both Fisher Price

#55 My Friend Has Worn The Same Shoes All The Time Since I Met Him In High School. I Saw These When I Went To His House For A Fourth Of July Party Last Night

#56 Brand New Teeth For Excavator Bucket (Also Old Worn Tooth For Comparison)

#57 The Amount Of Wear Level Difference Between New And Old Brake Pads

#58 Bottle Cap Wall Art At A Dive Bar Rusting Away From From The Water Spray Of A Hand Dryer

#59 My Cat's Collar After One Year Of Use

#60 Rip After Almost 20 Years Of Daily Use Share icon This thing has been a high school bag, college bag, gym bag, take stuff to work every day bag, and it is my personal item when I fly (has to fit under the seat).



It felt so unceremonious to just discard it, so I thought I would share it with someone folks that can appreciate it before I send it off.



#61 My Best Friend's Well-Loved, No-Name, No-Pigment, Walmart-Special Pallet, 5 Years Later

#62 So A Few Weeks Ago I Posted About My Skate Shop's Screwdriver That Was Used For Grip Tape On A Skateboard. Well After 7 Years Of Use, It Finally Broke Yesterday!

#63 15 Years Of Faces

#64 I've Made A Lot Of Mistakes In My Life

#65 Replaced My Mom's Gardening Gloves For Mother's Day This Year

#66 This Tree Is Worn From People Sitting On It

#67 This Penny That Was Stuck In A Washing Machine

#68 Maple Fretboard Finish Worn Down Share icon Yes, I know I’m a bad person for lettting things get this far. Love this guitar and have had it for decades (late eighties MIJ Strat).

Would this worn finish require a refret (I’m assuming the frets would be removed, the whole fretboard sanded down and refinished and then refretted and might as well do new nut)?



#69 I'm So Grateful I Bought Into The Docs For Life Scheme. Worn For Two Years Every Day, Soles Worn Down Flat, Identical Replacement Pair Arrived Today

#70 Olu Kai. I Have Worn These Every Day, For Hours, For 6+ Years. Walk, Ride Boards, Worked, Beach Use. Like Really Hard Use And The Only Thing Worn Out Is The Neoprene

#71 Old Dog Brush vs. A New One

#72 After Several Years Of Faithful Service, It's Time To Retire My LEGO Robot Keychain

#73 Surface Pro Type Cover After 2 Years Of Daily Use. Still Works

#74 The Difference 8 Years Of Daily Use Makes

#75 I Gave My Dad This Batman Wallet 10 Years Ago, I Was Like 4 Or 5 Years Old And I Got It In Preschool. He Uses It To This Day

#76 Worn Out Marks On The Floor Show The Rule Of Thumb For Using A Urinal

#77 The Asphalt At The Bus Stop Has Slowly Been Pushed Into Grooves, Over The Many Years Of Use

#78 Worn Through Enamel Of A Public Toilet

#79 You've Worn Out Your Welcome

#80 Shirt I Sleep In Since I Was 15

#81 My Father's Rosin After 10 Years Of Playing Cello

#82 I Absolutely Love Old Bars Of Europe. It Just Hits Different

#83 The Way Diatomaceous Earth Has Worn Away This Stainless Steel Chute Share icon This is a 10 ga stainless steel (0.135" thick) chute in a food processing plant. Diatomaceous earth is run through this chute, which has made these very unusual wear patterns. When you take a cutting wheel, grinding disc, sanding pad, etc to a piece of stainless, you never get these weird ridges and shapes. I'm actually still confused about how it seems to wear layers, as I didn't think there were layers in stainless. It's not a laminated material.



Also, diatomaceous earth extremely fine. It acts as an abrasive, but it's about as fine as corn starch, so it's impressive how much of the metal has worn away.



#84 My Friend's Favourite Jeans Back Pocket, Where She Always Keeps Her Phone

#85 My Grandmother's Cast Iron Skillet Is About 60 Years Old. She's Used It So Much The Bottom Is Smooth

#86 Ear Pads Of Headphones Turned Brown After 12 Years Of Use

#87 Is There Any Way I Can Figure Out The Date On This Worn Coin? Share icon This is one of two coins my GFs granddad had carried around for years. The other one he wore paper thin but this one we can still make out some details on the front and back but I can’t make out any dates. Is there anything I can do to bring out any resemblance of a date?

