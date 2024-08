To learn more about why the young generation felt the need to break the overconsumption cycle and how others can do that too, we reached out to two Gen Z representatives who do their best to consume less and shared their experience on TikTok.

Crochet artist and thrifter Sophie Klein from Budapest told Bored Panda that she has been on this journey for the last 6 to 7 years. “I started when I moved out for the first time and had to make a lot more decisions about what and how I consume. The constant talk about global warming and how we destroy our planet with our consumerism made me very anxious, so I decided to change something about the way I live.”