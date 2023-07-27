A casual stroll down most grocery store aisles will reveal a glut of options that can be a bit overwhelming. And if you have ever thought that it was excessive, you aren’t alone, there is a growing consciousness around rampant consumerism and what it’s ultimately doing to the planet.

The “AntiConsumption” internet group showcases the effects of producing, moving, and buying too much stuff through memes and insightful posts. Hopefully, these images might be some good food for thought, so be sure to upvote the posts that caught your eye and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Spooky Reusables

Spooky Reusables

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Baby, this is the best comment so far.

#2

Climate Dad Knows Better

Climate Dad Knows Better

From beyond the Banana Bread
From beyond the Banana Bread
We're doomed as long as we don't manage to bring ethics into capitalism. And the chances of that happening are pretty much zero.

#3

Things Used To Last For More Time

Things Used To Last For More Time

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Like computers & tablets that are programmed to break down to force you to buy a new one. There's a lightbulb that's been going for over 100yrs too! Mind you, old fridges use a LOT of electricity, so overall it's not that much cheaper/environmentally friendly overall.

The depressing truth is that most of us have unsustainable spending habits. And I’m not talking about finances, although for many that can be an issue as well. No, many of the products we buy and buy and buy are not even close to being environmentally friendly and are often shipped halfway across the world, adding to their carbon footprint. 

As disheartening as this sounds, it’s important to also highlight all the progress certain people and groups have made to try and stem the tide of rampant consumerism. For example, the Italian city of Prato has grown into a world leader in recycled clothing, all because of an old law prohibiting the importation of raw wool. Now its methods could be key to redesigning the fashion industry into something that won’t end the world. 
#4

Pretty Much Sums It Up

Pretty Much Sums It Up

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
The store person who was put in charge of applying these stickers TOTALLY knew what they were doing 😁

#5

Insecurity Is The Lifeblood Of Our Economy

Insecurity Is The Lifeblood Of Our Economy

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Instagram would probably go bust...

#6

Let's Be Real

Let’s Be Real

While it’s easy to close our eyes to factories in faraway lands, one often does not have to look further than a river near any town or city to see what plastic and human laziness have wrought. In the Netherlands, one innovator has created a method to trap and catch plastic that ends up in waterways. It utilizes a “net” of bubbles to create a barrier that still allows water to flow but traps all the junk that we deposit in rivers, canals, and lakes. 
#7

Marketing Meme Of The Week

Marketing Meme Of The Week

#8

"The Void You Fill With Consumerism Is Your Own Disempowerment." Pasteup In Austin

"The Void You Fill With Consumerism Is Your Own Disempowerment." Pasteup In Austin

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Yup, that's totally gonna change the world, that poster.

#9

Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
I thought it was to celebrate St Valentine for skinning Hypatia alive (using oyster shells) for the crime of mathing whilst female

Modern humans are also aware that pollution doesn’t just come from not throwing trash away properly. Through carbon announcing, we can see very accurately just how much damage a simple flight can do. So one company is attempting to undo this damage by turning CO2, the cause of much woe, into profitable jet fuel. Perhaps it’s more wise to mitigate human damage instead of accepting that people will actually change their behavior.
#10

👏👏

👏👏

#11

Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

#12

This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Happens with other products such at make-up too, they don't want people dumpster-diving so will destroy repressor pans, squeeze out the foundation etc. before throwing it away.

One area where progress has been more visible is the electrification of driving. One sticking point is the batteries that power the whole thing. Now, if you’ve ever tried to eat a battery, you would know that they are pretty toxic. They also get worn out and need replacement. Fortunately, the US has passed battery recycling incentives that mean that most of them do not end up in a scrapheap, but instead are remade and reused. 
#13

On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6'5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People. He Died That Day After Being Trampled By The Crowd. The Shoppers Did Not Concerned About His Death, And Even Complained Of Waiting Too Long

On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People. He Died That Day After Being Trampled By The Crowd. The Shoppers Did Not Concerned About His Death, And Even Complained Of Waiting Too Long

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
This is why I hate those companies that are trying REALLY hard to make Black Friday a thing in the UK.

#14

Gucci-Poochie Can't Go Potty

Gucci-Poochie Can't Go Potty

#15

This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

Speaking of electric cars, while not the standard, EV sales have exceeded new diesel cars for the first time in the EU, in a trend that is likely to continue as infrastructure develops, prices decrease and incentives grow. There may be a time in the near future when gas stations end up being less common than charging stations were at the beginning of the EV revolution. Children will bemusedly listen to old people speak about physically pumping gas into a car and roll their eyes. 
#16

$2000 Garbage Bag, Unreal

$2000 Garbage Bag, Unreal

Dammian
Dammian
Don't critisize the producer... critisize the consumer!

#17

This Is Ridiculous And Makes Me Feel Icky When I Look At It

This Is Ridiculous And Makes Me Feel Icky When I Look At It

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Barbie boat .. furniture sold separately ...

#18

It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

From beyond the Banana Bread
From beyond the Banana Bread
The problem is: It worked for THEM. If you drown in dollars it is hard to hear the cries of starving people.

Fast fashion is almost too nice of a name for business practices that use a massive amount of water and produce huge amounts of waste. Some countries are now trying innovative ways to limit clothing ending up thrown out, for example, France is paying out bonuses to sewing workshops and shoemakers who repair and remake items, creating a demand for “old” clothes. This way, that cheap H&M shirt doesn’t end up in a landfill, but gets reused. 
#19

Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here

Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Yeah, good luck with that.

#20

In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away

In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
I'm thinking it's quicker than undoing all the attachments to the tree. I'd also have suggested it was done like this to protect the tree, except it's winter.

#21

This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

In South Africa, fashion designers are in turn taking old clothing and designing entire fashion shows around them. Aspiring designers, Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis pick out used clothing that ends up shipped to South Africa and refurbish and develop certain pieces. While upcycling might limit the waste caused by fast fashion, it’s initiatives like this that might actually make it popular. 
#22

No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This

No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
I feel rather wealthy considering I grew up poor and I still do a double take when I see furniture on the curb. On the other hand I give what's not useful anymore instead of selling it.

#23

Bunch Of Escooters Becoming Ewaste

Bunch Of Escooters Becoming Ewaste

#24

Told Everyone Not To Get Me Anything Except A Trip To Go Hike And Be With Nature. For Once, Everyone Respected Not

Told Everyone Not To Get Me Anything Except A Trip To Go Hike And Be With Nature. For Once, Everyone Respected Not Getting Me Anything And I Got To Hike. I Even Got In For Free. :)

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
So he got a trip as the present instead of "not getting anything"? Nice idea but he still got a present 😅

And it’s not just clothes, ‘Deconstructing the Sneaker’ is a brand attempting to make shoes with materials sourced from sustainable wild rubber. Their goal is to make sneakers that take as little as possible from the environment, with materials and energy that is renewable, in contrast to most shoe manufacturers that produce as cheaply as possible and pump most of their profits into marketing. 
#25

The Flossing Stick Perfectly Summarizes Wasteful Western Ideology Under Capitalism

The Flossing Stick Perfectly Summarizes Wasteful Western Ideology Under Capitalism

Take a perfectly fine solution (floss) and generate a new solution to improve efficiency while creating mountains of plastic garbage in the process

Jan Doggen
Jan Doggen
I reuse these things until they break. That may still mean more waste, though.

#26

Spotted In The Wild At A Hipster Coffee Shop. They Said They Sell At Least One A Week…

Spotted In The Wild At A Hipster Coffee Shop. They Said They Sell At Least One A Week…

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
It had better have a smiley face with little googly eyes glued on for that price!

#27

This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
They have to fill the slots with something. The books keep getting banned.

Of course, even if we do all start only consuming from sustainable sources, there is still a lot of trash already floating around the world. One Nigerian school has a novel approach to cleaning up its environment: it will allow people to exchange recyclable bottles instead of paying school fees. These sorts of initiatives not only help push people to clean up a bit but provide low-income households with a way to get their kids an education. 
#28

One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…

One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…

#29

Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

Pernille.
Pernille.
The only environmentally friendly car is the one never produced. My car is almost as old as me, but at least it gets me to the station so I can take the train.

#30

Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

moonlit muffins
moonlit muffins
OMG! OMG! NEW FAD THE WASHING MACHINE YOU DUMB MOTHER F***S YES WE REUSE OUR CLOTHES

These are all good solutions to help limit a lot of the damage that is being done to our planet right now, but it’s important to not lose track of the fact that the average person does a lot less to harm the environment than just a handful of companies. And at the very top of every company is a person who profits. In the US, there have been proposals to tax the ultra-rich and funnel these resources into climate initiatives. If they aren’t going to change how they do business, they should at least pay for the damage. 
#31

Oh, No! Less Conspicuous Consumption!

Oh, No! Less Conspicuous Consumption!

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Anything more than a headline? No? Ok, just checking.

#32

Irony. Not For The Average Consumer. [original]

Irony. Not For The Average Consumer. [original]

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Is that missing a comma? I don't think so but my brain REALLY wants to think that it is...

#33

I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful

I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful

Kaspar Kristiansen
Kaspar Kristiansen
Perhaps fun to do one time, but not exactly example of good table manners.

#34

💯

💯

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Anyone who gifts this to granma gets double points.

#35

New Amazon Marketing Technique: Manipulate People Into Believing Consumption=happiness

New Amazon Marketing Technique: Manipulate People Into Believing Consumption=happiness

#36

Embodiment Of This Sub

Embodiment Of This Sub

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
I still have some 'trash', but now I try my best to avoid buying it, (except second hand), and when I had my baby I asked everybody not to buy too many toys, plushes, etc. and they mainly bought books, clothes, and wooden toys, plus second hand toys. I love how they mostly respected our wishes.

#37

I've Saved So Much Money By Not Buying Things I Don't Need

I've Saved So Much Money By Not Buying Things I Don't Need

#38

Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

#39

Doing The Work For Us

Doing The Work For Us

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Just need to get the Day One DLC and some lootboxes, then we're sorted! They must be partnered with EA.

#40

Please Continue

Please Continue

#41

Felt Like This Belonged Here

Felt Like This Belonged Here

#42

What In The Sh-T

What In The Sh-T

#43

One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection

One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection

Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Border line obsession?!?!

#44

Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
If only there was another way to use glass that would allow people to see inside...

#45

This Makes Me Feel Ill

This Makes Me Feel Ill

#46

I Feel This So Hard

I Feel This So Hard

We live in a society

#47

A Cardboard Six Pack Holder From A Major Beverage Manufacturer

A Cardboard Six Pack Holder From A Major Beverage Manufacturer

Missy Corron
Missy Corron
Better than the plastic six pack holder that ends up killing wildlife.

#48

We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet

We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet

#49

I Never Really Thought About It

I Never Really Thought About It

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Because the only way out is poverty

#50

Excessive Packaging Is So F**king Wasteful

Excessive Packaging Is So F**king Wasteful

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
But we need the air! That protects the chips maybe!

#51

Eco Friendly

Eco Friendly

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
Except they won't go brown and wilt if you leave them in the cupboard for a few days?

#52

It's Not A Lot, But It's Definitely More Than Nothing

It's Not A Lot, But It's Definitely More Than Nothing

#53

Milka's Greed

Milka's Greed

#54

Libraries Are The Bastions Of Anti-Consumption

Libraries Are The Bastions Of Anti-Consumption

#55

Green Chef Sent Me Two Separately Packaged Green Onions For The Same Recipe

Green Chef Sent Me Two Separately Packaged Green Onions For The Same Recipe

#56

Of Course The CEO Of Kellogg Is Going To Say That Constant Consumption Is What's Going To "Save Us From A Recession" These People Are Unreal

Of Course The CEO Of Kellogg Is Going To Say That Constant Consumption Is What's Going To "Save Us From A Recession" These People Are Unreal

Blue Sonnet
Blue Sonnet
So now you can have exactly the same thing, but in lots of differently-sized boxes! I'm pretty much convinced that the smaller the box, the more the product will cost per 100g.

#57

Kind Of A Small Change, But Those Tiny Plastic Chairs Only Have One Use

Kind Of A Small Change, But Those Tiny Plastic Chairs Only Have One Use

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
I first thought it was a rock. Nice little piece of delicious bread, it's a win!

#58

A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed

A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed

#59

I Just Cannot Believe This Is Real

I Just Cannot Believe This Is Real

