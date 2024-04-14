The “Conservatives Getting Owned” X page has been around for a while now (since that auspicious year of 2020), and has accumulated an impressive 356 thousand followers. In this day and age, most of us know not to pick fights online. After all, there is no “winning” , just a battle to logging off in the mud.

This is perhaps why this page succeeds, as it does a vital job of showcasing the times where folks with questionable ideas had those same ideas obliterated by words. The idea of a person deciding to “report a crime” online no doubt came from pages like this. If that’s not enough, remember, there are all sorts of cases of people owning themselves.