Being online comes with the ever present risk of being exposed to some of the hottest, dumbest and most brain-melting takes of all time. But every now and then, a hero arrives and hits them with the most savage roasts out there. 

The “Conservatives Getting Owned” X page is dedicated to screenshots of bigots, conspiracy theorists and fringe economists being publicly humiliated. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments sections below. Remember, be nice!

#1

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#2

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Billie Piper must be so embarrassed she married this man. He is an awful human being. Good of her to divorce this pillock.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

The “Conservatives Getting Owned” X page has been around for a while now (since that auspicious year of 2020), and has accumulated an impressive 356 thousand followers. In this day and age, most of us know not to pick fights online. After all, there is no “winning” , just a battle to logging off in the mud.

This is perhaps why this page succeeds, as it does a vital job of showcasing the times where folks with questionable ideas had those same ideas obliterated by words. The idea of a person deciding to “report a crime” online no doubt came from pages like this. If that’s not enough, remember, there are all sorts of cases of people owning themselves
#4

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

zulutwo1 avatar
Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

End Corporate Welfare. The poor and working class could work 10 different jobs and make I miniscule fraction of a 1%er. The rich have so much money, they will never be able to spend it all before the sun novas.

#5

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

zulutwo1 avatar
Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone who brags about small arms and using those weapons on the general public, should be jailed.

#6

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#7

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#8

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#9

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lacmani44 avatar
May
May
Community Member
23 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These weirdos believe feminism is about being a hateful pink haired woman spitting on men all day long on social media. While it comes from the Western white culture they cherish so much.

#10

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny thing is trucks have any number of practical purposes and uses other than causing death. How many uses does a gun have?

#11

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

zulutwo1 avatar
Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Socialized Healthcare is the greatest option for the citizens of any country. America has free-market capitalism

#12

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As soon as I hear someone whining about someone else wearing a mask I just feel this intense exhaustion come over me 🙄

#13

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#14

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#15

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Burn…good one Michael…hope your doing better

#16

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#17

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#18

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#19

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I checked. He really is the president. He has a PhD in genetics. Very impressive.

#20

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#21

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooo snap! Yeah she’s gonna need some ice for that solid 3rd degree burn.

#22

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Racists really are hard of thinking. Just like the homophobes, the sexists and the transphobes.

#23

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#24

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Ignorance is not something to be proud of.

#25

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#26

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#27

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
22 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean saying “we wouldn’t be here today if people didn’t do what they did yesterday” makes sense in literally any scenario. Insinuating that these current circumstances are the best things could ever possibly be and past human cruelties were inevitable is kind of weird and very unfair to those who suffered.

#28

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

zulutwo1 avatar
Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. You absolutely must have a class of people who are constantly on the bottom of the social structure. Just look at any city in America.

#29

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#30

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“My wife who has an important job caring for other humans during medical issues did all the work caring for OUR child all night then went to work the next day exhausted because I didn’t help” great job buddy

#31

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

k_haslam01 avatar
Kate
Kate
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohhh, and here I thought she was scared of the Canadians now.

#32

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is literally your life-saving private taxi directly to the hospital 😂

#33

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#34

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is important to teach children about flaws made in the past, even if they have to do with the founding of your own country. Trying to cover any old wrongdoings up so you can maintain the dignity of the country is kind of….Soviet sounding honestly, sorry 🤷‍♀️

#35

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#36

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#37

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#38

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

Bec
Bec
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, I should be saving all of my money at their rate of . 01% - I'm not being facetious, I just looked that up

#39

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP, the oil company not this site, supposedly was behind the idea of the carbon footprint, to shift attention away from them and to shift the guilt of environmental damage into us all as individuals.

#40

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dinesh..? How much do you know about lunatic asylums..? And how exactly did you find out..? Asking for a friend.

#41

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#42

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those microchips are magnetic. When I was vaccinated I ended up stuck to the refrigerator for three days.

#43

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#44

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They will probably pull "a politician" and drown out anything he says with incomprehensible noise

#45

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I guarantee you an old person that dies of covid is counted as a covid death by the left” like are you daft 💀

#46

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#47

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being so fragile that your have a hissy fit over what it says on some coffee cup..

#48

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

#49

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$30 million could have bought homes and provided support networks for the homeless.

#50

Conservatives-Getting-Owned-Funny-Tweets

cons_owned Report

Note: this post originally had 79 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

