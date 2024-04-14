50 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Conservatives In Their Place
Being online comes with the ever present risk of being exposed to some of the hottest, dumbest and most brain-melting takes of all time. But every now and then, a hero arrives and hits them with the most savage roasts out there.
The “Conservatives Getting Owned” X page is dedicated to screenshots of bigots, conspiracy theorists and fringe economists being publicly humiliated. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments sections below. Remember, be nice!
Billie Piper must be so embarrassed she married this man. He is an awful human being. Good of her to divorce this pillock.
Joke is good but predator is a cool name for âssholes.
The “Conservatives Getting Owned” X page has been around for a while now (since that auspicious year of 2020), and has accumulated an impressive 356 thousand followers. In this day and age, most of us know not to pick fights online. After all, there is no “winning” , just a battle to logging off in the mud.
This is perhaps why this page succeeds, as it does a vital job of showcasing the times where folks with questionable ideas had those same ideas obliterated by words. The idea of a person deciding to “report a crime” online no doubt came from pages like this. If that’s not enough, remember, there are all sorts of cases of people owning themselves.
End Corporate Welfare. The poor and working class could work 10 different jobs and make I miniscule fraction of a 1%er. The rich have so much money, they will never be able to spend it all before the sun novas.
Anyone who brags about small arms and using those weapons on the general public, should be jailed.
Funny thing is trucks have any number of practical purposes and uses other than causing death. How many uses does a gun have?
Socialized Healthcare is the greatest option for the citizens of any country. America has free-market capitalism
to my lovely LGBTQ+ pandas, we support and love you!
amerikkka inspired so much respect with diaper-donnie. xD
Racists really are hard of thinking. Just like the homophobes, the sexists and the transphobes.
I mean saying “we wouldn’t be here today if people didn’t do what they did yesterday” makes sense in literally any scenario. Insinuating that these current circumstances are the best things could ever possibly be and past human cruelties were inevitable is kind of weird and very unfair to those who suffered.
Yes. You absolutely must have a class of people who are constantly on the bottom of the social structure. Just look at any city in America.
BP, the oil company not this site, supposedly was behind the idea of the carbon footprint, to shift attention away from them and to shift the guilt of environmental damage into us all as individuals.
Dinesh..? How much do you know about lunatic asylums..? And how exactly did you find out..? Asking for a friend.
Look up Ben Shapiro buying wood in support of home depot.
Those microchips are magnetic. When I was vaccinated I ended up stuck to the refrigerator for three days.
You get a big fat zero. Which, coincidentally, is the amount of brain cells that Angela has.
They will probably pull "a politician" and drown out anything he says with incomprehensible noise
Imagine being so fragile that your have a hissy fit over what it says on some coffee cup..
I've never seen a Mr. Potato Head with a love sprout. Just saying....
$30 million could have bought homes and provided support networks for the homeless.
It’s interesting how human rights like LGBTQ+ rights, trans rights, women’s rights, POC rights etc have become something that only one side supports - and the other side is the one complaining about “divisiveness” when they’re called out for their unfair uneducated views. Actions have consequences 🤷♀️
It's become increasingly worse. We're getting to the point where having manners is "woke" because why be nice to people when you can be as rude as possible in the name of, I'm not sure what, patriotism or something? If some right wing podcaster decides it's a left wing thing to wear shoes, right wingers will stop wearing shoes. And then they'll look around and see that right wingers aren't wearing shoes while left wingers are, and that will cement wearing shoes as a left wing political statement.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
@Beck - there does appear to be a direct conflict between two of your examples, trans rights and women's rights. I support people's rights to transition - but I don't support the rights of those with male bodies to access women-only spaces, because I believe that conflicts with women's rights to have a safe space. It's also too general to suggest no-one on the right supports LGBTQ+ and POC rights, that's just not true - a prime example being the UK Prime Minister. UK Conservatives have had 1 Asian and 3 female leaders, while the Labour party have had none.
Margaret Beckett and Harriet Harman would like to know where you get your figures from.
If trans women should t be in women spaves than neither should lesbians because they are sexually attracted to women qnd might r*pe them.
There is a fundamental flaw in human reasoning, taking many forms socially, that causes us to be willing to sacrifice our own better judgement if someone else offers us an answer to something we lack one for. Instead of weighing that answer against our own observations, experiences, and past acquired knowledge, this fault will cause us to instead reshape our past observations, experiences and past acquired knowledge to fit the new information. It's completely daft, and the main reason why the scientific method is so thoroughly dedicated to eliminating as many sources of bias as possible.
Honestly, I think I upvoted about 99% of these and probably 90% of the first replies. Great thread.
