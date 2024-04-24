ADVERTISEMENT

Internet detectives are never asleep and will ruthlessly expose people sharing what they thought applied to others, yet in reality, unknowingly described themselves. Whether the subject matter delves into politics, human rights, or any topic in between, these posts haven’t gone unnoticed and were shared on the subreddit r/SelfAwarewolves.

Today, we have collected examples of people confidently sharing their thoughts, only to be humbled by the people in this online community. Or worse, remain ignorant of their mistakes. Either way, let us know your opinions on these claims and which ones made your eyes roll the most.