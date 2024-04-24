40 People That Outed Themselves By Sharing What They Believed Were Thoughtful Opinions
Internet detectives are never asleep and will ruthlessly expose people sharing what they thought applied to others, yet in reality, unknowingly described themselves. Whether the subject matter delves into politics, human rights, or any topic in between, these posts haven’t gone unnoticed and were shared on the subreddit r/SelfAwarewolves.
Today, we have collected examples of people confidently sharing their thoughts, only to be humbled by the people in this online community. Or worse, remain ignorant of their mistakes. Either way, let us know your opinions on these claims and which ones made your eyes roll the most.
You Had The Chance Dumba*s
I think, in every country, taking care of war veterans and their families when they need help should be considered a given. If we’re sending people to the hell that is war, it’s our damn responsibility to take care of the human consequences of that war. I think helping vets should be considered a part of the cost waging war. Shame on politicians -in any country- who use the soldiers when it suits them, and then kick vets to the curb when they’re not ‘useful’ anymore.
So, So Close
Why would you need to fly out to another country for medical treatment when you already live in the greatest country in the world?
Now You're Getting It
Who would have thought that the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States could have federal power to investigate anyone in the United States?
Yes, We Should
if you're looking for someone to do the job, i'd gladly do it 3:)
Almost Like Your Political Side Is Against This Very Idea
Not all starving kids starve because their parents are jerks, many starve because so do the parents!
Inject It Straight Into My F**king Veins
Politicians making decisions about increased aviation safety didn’t receive massive donations/bribes from the airlines, while politicians opposing common sense gun reform (which the majority of Americans support) have received massive donations from the weapons industry, the NRA, Putin’s Russia et c. Like somebody put it, dead kids don’t pay. Priorities, people. 🤢
Huh, That’s An Odd Coincidence
Sigh....antivaxxers. If there were Aliens observing us, they surely would have taken some of them for studies about stupidity.
Why Are Only Pastors Being Arrested, And Not Drag Queens? The Op Nearly Got It
So Close Yet So Far
“Race Is Not Skin Deep.”
People getting worked up over the look of Fantasy characters is something I will never understand
Yep, You Got It!
Seatbelts Are Nothing Like Vaccines
Conservative Accidentally Works Out Why "Ant-Gun Liberals" Want Gun Control
Lol Yup He Nailed It
So Close
Gee, Why Hasn’t Anyone Ever Thought Of This?
I Wonder Why
Because they do not act for the good of the people but in their own interest. Monetary that is
They’ve Finally Come Around Full Circle!
A Curriculum Only A Mother Could Love
I Don't Even Have Words For This Level Of Stupid
Cancel Them All!
hey ! stop pointing out inconsistency in maga people's behavior. Its un-amerikkkan
You Are So Close
Yeah Conservatives Never Censor Anyone They Disagree With, They Aren't Snowflakes!
I Don't Know Where To Start With This One
This Speaks For Itself Really
Don't see you sporting a Levi's in your profile pic, Nick.
So Close
Dad Who Fought To Have Lgbtq Books Removed From School Arrested For Child Molestation
makes sense, pedophiles are usually maga christian scumbags.
Why Aren’t The Gop Leftist?
One Of The Uvalde Officers Via An Interview With People Magazine
Hmmm, I thought the only way to stop bad people with guns were for good people to have guns.
Conservatives React To "Lightyear" Being Banned In Saudi Arabia
maybe theocratic rules leading to theocratic dictatorship
“Everyone Else’s Money Made My Life Possible. I, Of Course, Oppose This For Everyone Else”
Aha. So join the army and hope you're not killed before getting your degree or pay unaffordable student loans. Gotcha
Why Are People So Mean?
The first time I saw 'cis gendered' and that I am one, I just thought "Huh, what's that? Let's Google it". And after finding out what it meant (feeling like the gender you were assigned at birth), my next thought was "Yep, that's me". Why do people feel the need to be offended over this? It's just a description, exactly like transgender, and it's correct. It's not a slur, it's not a swear word, it's not derogative, it's not wrong. It's just an easy way of saying you're 'in the correct body', so to speak.
Anti-Trans Campaigner Is Made To Feel Unwelcomed By Symbols Of Inclusivity
Christian Homophobe Complaining About "Lgbt Propaganda" Asks How We'd Feel About Christians Pushing Their Religion On Others Unasked
Twitter User Complains About Wife’s Green Card Marriage. Meanwhile At The Border
They're The Same Picture
The "Facts Don't Care About Your Feelings" Crowd Being On Brand Af
An All Too Real Metaphor
Well...yeah?
Do You Read What You Write Before You Post It?
I'm too dumb to get most of these.. And what's that "whooshing" sound i keep hearing??
