Internet detectives are never asleep and will ruthlessly expose people sharing what they thought applied to others, yet in reality, unknowingly described themselves. Whether the subject matter delves into politics, human rights, or any topic in between, these posts haven’t gone unnoticed and were shared on the subreddit r/SelfAwarewolves.

Today, we have collected examples of people confidently sharing their thoughts, only to be humbled by the people in this online community. Or worse, remain ignorant of their mistakes. Either way, let us know your opinions on these claims and which ones made your eyes roll the most.

#1

You Had The Chance Dumba*s

You Had The Chance Dumba*s

DaFunkJunkie , NoLieWithBTC Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think, in every country, taking care of war veterans and their families when they need help should be considered a given. If we’re sending people to the hell that is war, it’s our damn responsibility to take care of the human consequences of that war. I think helping vets should be considered a part of the cost waging war. Shame on politicians -in any country- who use the soldiers when it suits them, and then kick vets to the curb when they’re not ‘useful’ anymore.

#2

So, So Close

So, So Close

Almyar Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you need to fly out to another country for medical treatment when you already live in the greatest country in the world?

#3

Now You're Getting It

Now You're Getting It

thatguytrevor Report

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who would have thought that the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States could have federal power to investigate anyone in the United States?

#4

Yes, We Should

Yes, We Should

dingdongbannu88 Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you're looking for someone to do the job, i'd gladly do it 3:)

#5

Almost Like Your Political Side Is Against This Very Idea

Almost Like Your Political Side Is Against This Very Idea

SkepticDrinker Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not all starving kids starve because their parents are jerks, many starve because so do the parents!

#6

Inject It Straight Into My F**king Veins

Inject It Straight Into My F**king Veins

kjj34 Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Politicians making decisions about increased aviation safety didn’t receive massive donations/bribes from the airlines, while politicians opposing common sense gun reform (which the majority of Americans support) have received massive donations from the weapons industry, the NRA, Putin’s Russia et c. Like somebody put it, dead kids don’t pay. Priorities, people. 🤢

#7

Huh, That's An Odd Coincidence

Huh, That’s An Odd Coincidence

reddit.com Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sigh....antivaxxers. If there were Aliens observing us, they surely would have taken some of them for studies about stupidity.

#8

Why Are Only Pastors Being Arrested, And Not Drag Queens? The Op Nearly Got It

Why Are Only Pastors Being Arrested, And Not Drag Queens? The Op Nearly Got It

jarena009 Report

#9

So Close Yet So Far

So Close Yet So Far

Tormund-Giantsbane- Report

zxcvzxcvcxz avatar
PeTeH
PeTeH
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those people change their mind the instant they are in the situation...

#10

"Race Is Not Skin Deep."

“Race Is Not Skin Deep.”

ElectronicAccident26 Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People getting worked up over the look of Fantasy characters is something I will never understand

#11

Yep, You Got It!

Yep, You Got It!

CapitalCourse , munozjose Report

#12

Seatbelts Are Nothing Like Vaccines

Seatbelts Are Nothing Like Vaccines

reddit.com Report

#13

Conservative Accidentally Works Out Why "Ant-Gun Liberals" Want Gun Control

Conservative Accidentally Works Out Why "Ant-Gun Liberals" Want Gun Control

Silver-Refuse2496 Report

#14

Lol Yup He Nailed It

Lol Yup He Nailed It

ul2006kevinb Report

#15

So Close

So Close

ArTooDeeTooTattoo Report

#16

Gee, Why Hasn't Anyone Ever Thought Of This?

Gee, Why Hasn’t Anyone Ever Thought Of This?

DaFunkJunkie Report

#17

I Wonder Why

I Wonder Why

Sha489 Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because they do not act for the good of the people but in their own interest. Monetary that is

#18

They've Finally Come Around Full Circle!

They’ve Finally Come Around Full Circle!

reddit.com Report

#19

A Curriculum Only A Mother Could Love

A Curriculum Only A Mother Could Love

63KK0 Report

#20

I Don't Even Have Words For This Level Of Stupid

I Don't Even Have Words For This Level Of Stupid

ajf672 Report

#21

Cancel Them All!

Cancel Them All!

whiskey_hotel_oscar Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hey ! stop pointing out inconsistency in maga people's behavior. Its un-amerikkkan

#22

You Are So Close

You Are So Close

ConspicuousBassoon Report

#23

Yeah Conservatives Never Censor Anyone They Disagree With, They Aren't Snowflakes!

Yeah Conservatives Never Censor Anyone They Disagree With, They Aren't Snowflakes!

BecauseIamBatman1 Report

#24

I Don't Know Where To Start With This One

I Don't Know Where To Start With This One

whererusteve Report

#25

This Speaks For Itself Really

This Speaks For Itself Really

pm_me_need_friends Report

#26

So Close

So Close

vhm3 Report

#27

Dad Who Fought To Have Lgbtq Books Removed From School Arrested For Child Molestation

Dad Who Fought To Have Lgbtq Books Removed From School Arrested For Child Molestation

madashmadash Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

makes sense, pedophiles are usually maga christian scumbags.

#28

Why Aren't The Gop Leftist?

Why Aren’t The Gop Leftist?

Complete-Grab-5963 Report

#29

One Of The Uvalde Officers Via An Interview With People Magazine

One Of The Uvalde Officers Via An Interview With People Magazine

genescheesesthatplz Report

547208418a2ab avatar
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm, I thought the only way to stop bad people with guns were for good people to have guns.

#30

Conservatives React To "Lightyear" Being Banned In Saudi Arabia

Conservatives React To "Lightyear" Being Banned In Saudi Arabia

Jethrorocketfire Report

#31

"Everyone Else's Money Made My Life Possible. I, Of Course, Oppose This For Everyone Else"

“Everyone Else’s Money Made My Life Possible. I, Of Course, Oppose This For Everyone Else”

ForsakenDrawer , codeofvets Report

rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aha. So join the army and hope you're not killed before getting your degree or pay unaffordable student loans. Gotcha

#32

Why Are People So Mean?

Why Are People So Mean?

M_Drinks Report

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first time I saw 'cis gendered' and that I am one, I just thought "Huh, what's that? Let's Google it". And after finding out what it meant (feeling like the gender you were assigned at birth), my next thought was "Yep, that's me". Why do people feel the need to be offended over this? It's just a description, exactly like transgender, and it's correct. It's not a slur, it's not a swear word, it's not derogative, it's not wrong. It's just an easy way of saying you're 'in the correct body', so to speak.

#33

Anti-Trans Campaigner Is Made To Feel Unwelcomed By Symbols Of Inclusivity

Anti-Trans Campaigner Is Made To Feel Unwelcomed By Symbols Of Inclusivity

BeefsMcGeefs Report

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf is a sex realist? Someone who really doesn't have sex?

#34

Christian Homophobe Complaining About "Lgbt Propaganda" Asks How We'd Feel About Christians Pushing Their Religion On Others Unasked

Christian Homophobe Complaining About "Lgbt Propaganda" Asks How We'd Feel About Christians Pushing Their Religion On Others Unasked

translove228 Report

#35

Twitter User Complains About Wife's Green Card Marriage. Meanwhile At The Border

Twitter User Complains About Wife’s Green Card Marriage. Meanwhile At The Border

beefkurtain Report

#36

They're The Same Picture

They're The Same Picture

Here-For-The-Comment Report

#37

The "Facts Don't Care About Your Feelings" Crowd Being On Brand Af

The "Facts Don't Care About Your Feelings" Crowd Being On Brand Af

42words Report

#38

An All Too Real Metaphor

An All Too Real Metaphor

pantylion Report

#39

Well...yeah?

Well...yeah?

Skittlebearle Report

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know what a ghost gun is, but there can be no reason for anyone except the military to have something looking like that! I am very sure that's not a simple hunting rifle (and even those should be banned, but that's another story).

#40

Do You Read What You Write Before You Post It?

Do You Read What You Write Before You Post It?

PhenomenalPancake Report

