Could one truly claim to have lived if they never experienced the thrill of finding a vintage treasure for a low low price? While sure, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, its expanding popularity fostered a new community of vintage enthusiasts who showcase their discoveries, and we are here for it!

From cute vintage dresses to fashionable accessories, we have collected a list of the most amazing vintage finds that are not only in perfect condition but also look way more fashionable than our regular clothes these days. Have you ever found something particularly memorable you have and treasure to this day? Share it in the comments down below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Got A Wedding Dress From 1924 From An Estate Sale And I’m In Love

I Got A Wedding Dress From 1924 From An Estate Sale And I’m In Love

sammiraeart Report

20points
POST
Jessiebean
Jessiebean
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So Downton Abbey! 😍

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Too Cold For This Dress But I Still Love It

Too Cold For This Dress But I Still Love It

xandrachantal Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#3

The 50s Style Dress I Made For My Final Homecoming!

The 50s Style Dress I Made For My Final Homecoming!

barbiedolldress Report

13points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want that dress!!! I love 1950s dresses!!!!!!!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

My 1940s Red Cross Uniform + Nurses Cape!

My 1940s Red Cross Uniform + Nurses Cape!

barbiedolldress Report

13points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This whole look is amazing. Love the hair too.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Bought These Gorgeous 70’s Frye Boots Off Depop Recently And They Frame My Tattoos So Nicely

Bought These Gorgeous 70’s Frye Boots Off Depop Recently And They Frame My Tattoos So Nicely

HoneyyBadgers Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#6

Used A Vintage Gunne Sax For My Halloween Look This Year

Used A Vintage Gunne Sax For My Halloween Look This Year

Cuntsuela Report

12points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that actually looks amazing and make the rest of Halloween costumes super basic

0
0points
reply
#7

My Coworker Told Me That I Remind Her Of An Old Lady But In A Good Way

My Coworker Told Me That I Remind Her Of An Old Lady But In A Good Way

Atomic-Angel Report

11points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the 1940's style, you look wonderful!

2
2points
reply
#8

Everything Is Vintage Except The Boots. Still On The Hunt For A Yellow Purse But We Make Do With What We Have 💛

Everything Is Vintage Except The Boots. Still On The Hunt For A Yellow Purse But We Make Do With What We Have 💛

Im_actually_satan Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#9

I Found This Amazing Vintage Dress For Only $6.99 At My Local Thrift Store!

I Found This Amazing Vintage Dress For Only $6.99 At My Local Thrift Store!

littlebabyfruitbat Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#10

Vintage 70s Satin Disco Bell Bottom Set

Vintage 70s Satin Disco Bell Bottom Set

throwawayelmao Report

10points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This must feel nice!

0
0points
reply
#11

Vintage Evening Dress, Spring/Summer 1944

Vintage Evening Dress, Spring/Summer 1944

Milly197 Report

10points
POST
#12

I Suffer From Depression And When I´m Down I Try To Cheer Myself Up By Wearing Nice Clothes. Today I Put On This Thrifted Outfit Just To Go And Get Some Milk. It Felt Really Good Wearing It So It Stayed On At Home As Well

I Suffer From Depression And When I´m Down I Try To Cheer Myself Up By Wearing Nice Clothes. Today I Put On This Thrifted Outfit Just To Go And Get Some Milk. It Felt Really Good Wearing It So It Stayed On At Home As Well

the-mindful-pipe Report

10points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do the same - in fact I’m doing it right now, in my 50’s style satsuma dress. Haven’t even left the house yet and it’s already helping. Now I just need my husband to dress like the gentlemen here, and we’re all set.

0
0points
reply
#13

I Love This Community! Okay Here’s Another 70s Bell Bottom Jumpsuit. It’s Nice To Share Pieces Here With People Who Appreciate Vintage!

I Love This Community! Okay Here’s Another 70s Bell Bottom Jumpsuit. It’s Nice To Share Pieces Here With People Who Appreciate Vintage!

throwawayelmao Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#14

What Would You Call This Style?

What Would You Call This Style?

Whatsername_XX Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#15

This Is My Vintage Beaded Wedding Gown! Circa 1960’s, I Bought It For $800 Three Years Ago After Spotting It In A Thrift Shop Window. It’s Made Entirely Of Crystals, Weighs About 15lbs & I Was Told It Belonged To A “Canadian Celebrity”. Very Stoked To Finally Marry My Person In It This Fall ❤️

This Is My Vintage Beaded Wedding Gown! Circa 1960’s, I Bought It For $800 Three Years Ago After Spotting It In A Thrift Shop Window. It’s Made Entirely Of Crystals, Weighs About 15lbs & I Was Told It Belonged To A “Canadian Celebrity”. Very Stoked To Finally Marry My Person In It This Fall ❤️

Travellingtrex Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#16

Wore An Incredible Gown From The 60s Last Night

Wore An Incredible Gown From The 60s Last Night

anjschuyler Report

9points
POST
#17

Cape Weather

Cape Weather

psychedelicvelocity Report

9points
POST
#18

Was Asked To Post The 70s Fashion I Was Into That I Mentioned On My Wife's 50s Fashion Post. I Love Everything 70s, Even Though It Makes Me Look Goofy

Was Asked To Post The 70s Fashion I Was Into That I Mentioned On My Wife's 50s Fashion Post. I Love Everything 70s, Even Though It Makes Me Look Goofy

Sappet102 Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#19

Vintage Find At The Thrift Store :) 70's I Think????

Vintage Find At The Thrift Store :) 70's I Think????

insomnia_fields Report

9points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, it's definitely the 1970's! I had one just like it!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

What Does Anyone Think Of This

What Does Anyone Think Of This

Civil_Sprinkles_6761 Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

I'm A Sucker For Stripes

I'm A Sucker For Stripes

velevetsupernova Report

8points
POST
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I GASPED OUT LOUD , OH MY GOSH I LOVE IT I LOVE IT I LOVE IT

0
0points
reply
#22

Took My Great Grandmothers 1954 Prom Dress Out To See Glenn Miller Orchestra With My Boy

Took My Great Grandmothers 1954 Prom Dress Out To See Glenn Miller Orchestra With My Boy

bonesbugsnferns Report

8points
POST
#23

Feeling Very Femme And Classic In This Outfit

Feeling Very Femme And Classic In This Outfit

Styelsy Report

8points
POST
#24

I Can't Pick A Decade, I Just Kinda Mix And Match Until It Feels Right

I Can't Pick A Decade, I Just Kinda Mix And Match Until It Feels Right

tareqdaqtyl Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#25

Jacqueline Kennedy Wednesday Addams Core 📻💵🖤🎩👜🩸

Jacqueline Kennedy Wednesday Addams Core 📻💵🖤🎩👜🩸

Atomic-Angel Report

8points
POST
#26

Thrifted 1980's Wedding Dress I Thought To Share Here :)

Thrifted 1980's Wedding Dress I Thought To Share Here :)

Sunny-FlowerBoi Report

7points
POST
#27

Has Anyone Ever Seen An Evening Bag Like This Before?

Has Anyone Ever Seen An Evening Bag Like This Before?

localhemul Report

7points
POST
#28

1950s Jewelry And Ad. The Necklace Is My Favorite

1950s Jewelry And Ad. The Necklace Is My Favorite

Excellent_Error_4755 Report

7points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I daresay they’d cost a bit more now.

0
0points
reply
#29

Found This Beautiful Blue Vintage Wedding Dress At A Local Thrift Shop

Found This Beautiful Blue Vintage Wedding Dress At A Local Thrift Shop

Delindlin Report

7points
POST
#30

Fabulous Find: A 70s Giorgio Di Sant’angelo

Fabulous Find: A 70s Giorgio Di Sant’angelo

Roycerose2000 Report

7points
POST
#31

Got This 70s Suit Off Etsy

Got This 70s Suit Off Etsy

70s_sam Report

7points
POST
#32

Though My Girlfriend Wore A Modern Dress, I Took The Opportunity To Wear My 98 Year Old Tuxedo. I Very Much Enjoyed Finally Getting To Wear This And Getting To Do So On The Birthday Of Someone I Love So Dearly

Though My Girlfriend Wore A Modern Dress, I Took The Opportunity To Wear My 98 Year Old Tuxedo. I Very Much Enjoyed Finally Getting To Wear This And Getting To Do So On The Birthday Of Someone I Love So Dearly

Cowboy-greaseball_62 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#33

I Finally Learned How To Tie My Hair Scarf Like The Factory Women Of Wwii!

I Finally Learned How To Tie My Hair Scarf Like The Factory Women Of Wwii!

Atomic-Angel Report

7points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 40's scarf with the 50's outfit is adorable on you!

0
0points
reply
#34

My 60s 18th Birthday Party!!🌼🧡🌈

My 60s 18th Birthday Party!!🌼🧡🌈

Mochiiparadise Report

7points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my God I love everything about this.

0
0points
reply
#35

I Made This Dress Using A Vintage Pattern From 1957

I Made This Dress Using A Vintage Pattern From 1957

bastedseams Report

7points
POST
#36

My Outfit I Wore For A Vintage Weekender Recently!

My Outfit I Wore For A Vintage Weekender Recently!

Lincolnshire_Rocker Report

7points
POST
#37

All Vintage All Under $40

All Vintage All Under $40

situhaitian Report

7points
POST
#38

My Outfit Today For High Tea!

My Outfit Today For High Tea!

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#39

Work Fit From Yesterday !

Work Fit From Yesterday !

corvoattanopng Report

7points
POST
#40

This Stunning German 1920s Wedding Dress Was Gifted To Me, More In The Comments!

This Stunning German 1920s Wedding Dress Was Gifted To Me, More In The Comments!

neervest Report

6points
POST
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is said that Germans have no sense of humours (which is not true, btw), but this is a different level. A black wedding dress? Germany, please explain! :))

0
0points
reply
#41

Polish Collector Here, These Are My Still Usable 1951 Dura-Gloss Shell Pastels And The Accompanying Ad I Have. Swatches Are Two Coats With No Top Coat 🥰

Polish Collector Here, These Are My Still Usable 1951 Dura-Gloss Shell Pastels And The Accompanying Ad I Have. Swatches Are Two Coats With No Top Coat 🥰

okeydokeyop Report

6points
POST
#42

I Went To A Vintage Car Show!

I Went To A Vintage Car Show!

lotus_kitchen Report

6points
POST
#43

Dripping In Gold 1930s Bias Cut Gown Try-On And Pics Of Inside Garment Construction

Dripping In Gold 1930s Bias Cut Gown Try-On And Pics Of Inside Garment Construction

princess_squeak Report

6points
POST
#44

I Just Wanted To Show Off Briefly My Outfit I Wore To Watch The Queens Funeral Down At My Local Pub

I Just Wanted To Show Off Briefly My Outfit I Wore To Watch The Queens Funeral Down At My Local Pub

Lincolnshire_Rocker Report

6points
POST
#45

Ever Since I Was A Kid I Loved French Provencal Skirts And I Started Collecting Them In 2019. Here Are A Few Photos Of The Ones I Got So Far

Ever Since I Was A Kid I Loved French Provencal Skirts And I Started Collecting Them In 2019. Here Are A Few Photos Of The Ones I Got So Far

NothingAboutSamm Report

6points
POST
#46

❤️my Mom’s Sweater From The 70s. She’s Been Gone 18 Years

❤️my Mom’s Sweater From The 70s. She’s Been Gone 18 Years

Egress_window Report

6points
POST
#47

My Boots Arrived

My Boots Arrived

ohsodelightful Report

6points
POST
#48

Dressing Appropriately For The Season 🦇🤭

Dressing Appropriately For The Season 🦇🤭

Meigei Report

6points
POST
#49

Very Vintage Look! How'd I Do?

Very Vintage Look! How'd I Do?

BritneyNYC Report

6points
POST
#50

Did A Princess Diana Inspired Outfit To Take Pictures Of Me And My Puppy/Kitten

Did A Princess Diana Inspired Outfit To Take Pictures Of Me And My Puppy/Kitten

GarbageMajestic7481 Report

6points
POST
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could be entirely wrong, but this beautiful individual looks very much like the actress Sofia Byrant :)

0
0points
reply
#51

My 1920’s Fit To Go To A Broadway Show

My 1920’s Fit To Go To A Broadway Show

Sam5559 Report

6points
POST
#52

I Bought This Fabulous 60s/70s Dress And Had A Fun Photoshoot With My Friend!

I Bought This Fabulous 60s/70s Dress And Had A Fun Photoshoot With My Friend!

barbiedolldress Report

6points
POST
#53

My Birthday Outfit 🥳

My Birthday Outfit 🥳

Little_Lot Report

6points
POST
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope her birthday was as wonderful as her outfit :)

0
0points
reply
#54

I Finally Got To Wear This Beautiful 1950s Ceil Chapman Dress – Aka The Crown Jewel Of My Collection!

I Finally Got To Wear This Beautiful 1950s Ceil Chapman Dress – Aka The Crown Jewel Of My Collection!

forestanoire Report

6points
POST
#55

Massive Fan Of This Gorgeous 80’s/90’s Wool Coat I Got In A Charity Shop A Bit Ago

Massive Fan Of This Gorgeous 80’s/90’s Wool Coat I Got In A Charity Shop A Bit Ago

HoneyyBadgers Report

6points
POST
#56

Took A Photo Of My Friend Faith In An Antique Victorian/Edwardian Dress

Took A Photo Of My Friend Faith In An Antique Victorian/Edwardian Dress

Smoltog Report

6points
POST
#57

Feeling Like Alice In Wonderland In This 70s Dress 🐇

Feeling Like Alice In Wonderland In This 70s Dress 🐇

danaut358 Report

6points
POST
#58

Went To A Belle Epoque Festival... Felt Like Vintagespotting

Went To A Belle Epoque Festival... Felt Like Vintagespotting

animavivere Report

6points
POST
#59

My 1950s Inspired Swim Set!

My 1950s Inspired Swim Set!

barbiedolldress Report

5points
POST
#60

My Vintage Inspired Outfit For A Memorable Service

My Vintage Inspired Outfit For A Memorable Service

iamthalion Report

5points
POST
Iffydust
Iffydust
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love everything about this! ❤️

0
0points
reply
#61

A Vintage “Starry Night” Costume, 1926

A Vintage “Starry Night” Costume, 1926

Milly197 Report

5points
POST
Jessiebean
Jessiebean
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They need to bring back 1920s fashion. It’s the best, IMO. Or maybe I’ve just been binge watching Downton Abbey. 😆

0
0points
reply
#62

My Marilyn Monroe Inspired Look For Junior Prom!

My Marilyn Monroe Inspired Look For Junior Prom!

barbiedolldress Report

5points
POST
#63

For Those Who Were Asking How My Grandma Kept Her 1953 Dress So Beautifully White Over The Decades… She Didn’t! I Had It Professionally Restored. Details Inside The Post!

For Those Who Were Asking How My Grandma Kept Her 1953 Dress So Beautifully White Over The Decades… She Didn’t! I Had It Professionally Restored. Details Inside The Post!

ChickadeeShoes Report

5points
POST
#64

Found This Beautiful Piece. Any Idea On Price Or Age? (Found An Identical One Sold On Depop For $175, But I Only Got This For $5!)

Found This Beautiful Piece. Any Idea On Price Or Age? (Found An Identical One Sold On Depop For $175, But I Only Got This For $5!)

Not_Fission_Chips Report

5points
POST
#65

Betty White 1948

Betty White 1948