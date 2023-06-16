From cute vintage dresses to fashionable accessories, we have collected a list of the most amazing vintage finds that are not only in perfect condition but also look way more fashionable than our regular clothes these days. Have you ever found something particularly memorable you have and treasure to this day? Share it in the comments down below!

Could one truly claim to have lived if they never experienced the thrill of finding a vintage treasure for a low low price? While sure, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, its expanding popularity fostered a new community of vintage enthusiasts who showcase their discoveries, and we are here for it!

#1 I Got A Wedding Dress From 1924 From An Estate Sale And I’m In Love

#2 Too Cold For This Dress But I Still Love It

#3 The 50s Style Dress I Made For My Final Homecoming!

#4 My 1940s Red Cross Uniform + Nurses Cape!

#5 Bought These Gorgeous 70’s Frye Boots Off Depop Recently And They Frame My Tattoos So Nicely

#6 Used A Vintage Gunne Sax For My Halloween Look This Year

#7 My Coworker Told Me That I Remind Her Of An Old Lady But In A Good Way

#8 Everything Is Vintage Except The Boots. Still On The Hunt For A Yellow Purse But We Make Do With What We Have 💛

#9 I Found This Amazing Vintage Dress For Only $6.99 At My Local Thrift Store!

#10 Vintage 70s Satin Disco Bell Bottom Set

#11 Vintage Evening Dress, Spring/Summer 1944

#12 I Suffer From Depression And When I´m Down I Try To Cheer Myself Up By Wearing Nice Clothes. Today I Put On This Thrifted Outfit Just To Go And Get Some Milk. It Felt Really Good Wearing It So It Stayed On At Home As Well

#13 I Love This Community! Okay Here’s Another 70s Bell Bottom Jumpsuit. It’s Nice To Share Pieces Here With People Who Appreciate Vintage!

#14 What Would You Call This Style?

#15 This Is My Vintage Beaded Wedding Gown! Circa 1960’s, I Bought It For $800 Three Years Ago After Spotting It In A Thrift Shop Window. It’s Made Entirely Of Crystals, Weighs About 15lbs & I Was Told It Belonged To A “Canadian Celebrity”. Very Stoked To Finally Marry My Person In It This Fall ❤️

#16 Wore An Incredible Gown From The 60s Last Night

#17 Cape Weather

#18 Was Asked To Post The 70s Fashion I Was Into That I Mentioned On My Wife's 50s Fashion Post. I Love Everything 70s, Even Though It Makes Me Look Goofy

#19 Vintage Find At The Thrift Store :) 70's I Think????

#20 What Does Anyone Think Of This

#21 I'm A Sucker For Stripes

#22 Took My Great Grandmothers 1954 Prom Dress Out To See Glenn Miller Orchestra With My Boy

#23 Feeling Very Femme And Classic In This Outfit

#24 I Can't Pick A Decade, I Just Kinda Mix And Match Until It Feels Right

#25 Jacqueline Kennedy Wednesday Addams Core 📻💵🖤🎩👜🩸

#26 Thrifted 1980's Wedding Dress I Thought To Share Here :)

#27 Has Anyone Ever Seen An Evening Bag Like This Before?

#28 1950s Jewelry And Ad. The Necklace Is My Favorite

#29 Found This Beautiful Blue Vintage Wedding Dress At A Local Thrift Shop

#30 Fabulous Find: A 70s Giorgio Di Sant’angelo

#31 Got This 70s Suit Off Etsy

#32 Though My Girlfriend Wore A Modern Dress, I Took The Opportunity To Wear My 98 Year Old Tuxedo. I Very Much Enjoyed Finally Getting To Wear This And Getting To Do So On The Birthday Of Someone I Love So Dearly

#33 I Finally Learned How To Tie My Hair Scarf Like The Factory Women Of Wwii!

#34 My 60s 18th Birthday Party!!🌼🧡🌈

#35 I Made This Dress Using A Vintage Pattern From 1957

#36 My Outfit I Wore For A Vintage Weekender Recently!

#37 All Vintage All Under $40

#38 My Outfit Today For High Tea!

#39 Work Fit From Yesterday !

#40 This Stunning German 1920s Wedding Dress Was Gifted To Me, More In The Comments!

#41 Polish Collector Here, These Are My Still Usable 1951 Dura-Gloss Shell Pastels And The Accompanying Ad I Have. Swatches Are Two Coats With No Top Coat 🥰

#42 I Went To A Vintage Car Show!

#43 Dripping In Gold 1930s Bias Cut Gown Try-On And Pics Of Inside Garment Construction

#44 I Just Wanted To Show Off Briefly My Outfit I Wore To Watch The Queens Funeral Down At My Local Pub

#45 Ever Since I Was A Kid I Loved French Provencal Skirts And I Started Collecting Them In 2019. Here Are A Few Photos Of The Ones I Got So Far

#46 ❤️my Mom’s Sweater From The 70s. She’s Been Gone 18 Years

#47 My Boots Arrived

#48 Dressing Appropriately For The Season 🦇🤭

#49 Very Vintage Look! How'd I Do?

#50 Did A Princess Diana Inspired Outfit To Take Pictures Of Me And My Puppy/Kitten

#51 My 1920’s Fit To Go To A Broadway Show

#52 I Bought This Fabulous 60s/70s Dress And Had A Fun Photoshoot With My Friend!

#53 My Birthday Outfit 🥳

#54 I Finally Got To Wear This Beautiful 1950s Ceil Chapman Dress – Aka The Crown Jewel Of My Collection!

#55 Massive Fan Of This Gorgeous 80’s/90’s Wool Coat I Got In A Charity Shop A Bit Ago

#56 Took A Photo Of My Friend Faith In An Antique Victorian/Edwardian Dress

#57 Feeling Like Alice In Wonderland In This 70s Dress 🐇

#58 Went To A Belle Epoque Festival... Felt Like Vintagespotting

#59 My 1950s Inspired Swim Set!

#60 My Vintage Inspired Outfit For A Memorable Service

#61 A Vintage “Starry Night” Costume, 1926

#62 My Marilyn Monroe Inspired Look For Junior Prom!

#63 For Those Who Were Asking How My Grandma Kept Her 1953 Dress So Beautifully White Over The Decades… She Didn’t! I Had It Professionally Restored. Details Inside The Post!

#64 Found This Beautiful Piece. Any Idea On Price Or Age? (Found An Identical One Sold On Depop For $175, But I Only Got This For $5!)