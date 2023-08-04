Boxes of chocolates, non-English menus in foreign countries, and shuffled song playlists all share that addictive thrill of discovering something you weren’t expecting. Thrifting, garage sales, and flea markets all operate on the exact same principle for a reason. 

The “Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared” Facebook group does a pretty good job at telling you exactly what they are about. From unhinged tableware to creative lamps, explore this list of items that netizens dug up. Be sure to upvote your favorite finds and comment your thoughts and own stories below. We got in touch with the admins to find out more. 

One Of My Favorite Marketplace Finds Ever! Victor And Edgar Plushies From Tim Burton’s Movie, ‘Frankenweenie’. 🖤⚡️ A Whopping $10 In Fayetteville, Nc

Kristina DeMaria Report

It’s Now One Of My Favorite Possessions And Has Taken Up Space Right On Our Kitchen Wall

Erin Patricia Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Would be a big 'no' from my partner because it would make him hungry every time (bad pun intended)

Found This On Fb Marketplace For Dirt Cheap In Az! It’s Taller Than Me! I’m In Love

Becca Downs Report

Bored Panda got in touch with the self-proclaimed “Weird Secondhand Finds Headquarters” to learn more about the group and they were kind enough to tell us more. “I always chuckle a bit when people ask about the motivation behind creating this group because it's kind of a mundane story with a wild outcome.”

“Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared" was actually created specifically for our family to share finds with each other because we thought it would be easier than text messaging. When the group was created it was left as a public group, instead of being set to private, purely because it never occurred to us that anyone else would have an interest in this.”
I Saw One Of These And Didn't Pick It But Found This One At A Thrift Store Called Eye Of The Beholder. If You're In Mn Check This Place Out

Laura Cooper Report

I Bought This 1989 Enesco Music Box. Yes It Works! Some Of The Mice And Parts Of The Machine Move. Absolutely Adorable Reminds Me Of Cinderella. Paid $11 Value Village, Marysville Washington

Trisha Horvath Report

Rachel West
Rachel West
Cute! Gives me that Cinderella feel too

Look At This Beauty I Found At An Antique Store Today! I Told The Owner How Much I Loved It And She Just Gave It To Me! I Cannot Wait To Find It Spot In My Home!

Courtney Powell Report

Angieeee
Angieeee
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She gave it to you huh? In an antique store.. really? 🤔

“But it turns out we're not the only oddballs out there. A couple of people we didn't know joined and we thought, well heck it might be fun to have a few non-relatives share things. Why not? Then people just kept joining and before we knew it we were up to almost three million members! We like to think that we just have a really big family now.”
Got From A Thrift Store

Russ T Shackleford Report

At A Friend's Barn Sale And I Said Isn't That Depression Glass? She Said She Didn't Know What I Was Talking About And Never Heard Of It, Told Me To Take It Home For Free!

Leeann Fecho-Bradley Report

Here Is The Banana Shot That Everyone Was Asking About In My Previous Post. Marketplace Find $10 Aud For Both 40” … 1050cm

Tamara OConnell Report

Fee
Fee
Ha! We used to have these hanging in our living room in the 70s.

Having heard that so many people joined this seemingly small group, we naturally wanted to hear the original admins' opinions on why this content has exploded the way it has over the years. “I think this content is popular for two reasons. One, finding something to post is like a treasure hunt where you almost always discover gold.”
Thrilled To Share My Latest Facebook Marketplace Find, This Beautiful Vintage Hourglass Macrame Side Table 🥰 — Omaha, Ne

Lydia Schieuer Report

Got Her At A Garage Sale. The Lady Selling Her Made Her $2 So Pretty I Think

Tina Brown Report

Inherited From My Grandma Recently Who Has Had This Bad Boy For 43 Years (Don't Worry, She's Okay, Just Downsizing!)

It sat above her stove for 20+ when I was growing up until she moved a little over a decade ago, so it was pretty dirty. I've been slowly and gently buffing out the old built-up dust from around the seeds. It is stamped with mccoy on the bottom, but I think it might be a popular fake. If anyone knows anything more about it, like age/whether it has lead in it, feel free to let me know lol. I plan on lead testing before making a permanent decision on where it should sit and how it should be handled. I wanted to use it for cookies, but I don't know much about vintage ceramics and lead risks. Still, I've loved this thing my whole life and couldn't be more thrilled to have my strawberry home with me! 🍓

Emily Ryner Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Love it - would be happy to inherit this fun cookie jar!

“And two, there's a whole huge community that wants nothing more than to celebrate your find with you. This group is so wonderful because its focus is not on finding the value or background of your item. It's not about making fun of or criticizing items or designs. It's purely about reveling in the delight of the existence of these weird and wonderful items,” they shared, a sentiment I think we can all agree on. 
Found At Goodwill In Tucson, Az. Did Come Home With Me

Robert Poston Report

Jihana
Jihana
I have the exact same one!

This Big Hippo Was Part Of A Large Lot Of Figurines I Picked Up At An Estate Sale. There Was A Smaller Pair Of Hippos With It

Jeanine Von Essen-Scharpen Report

scag$y
scag$y
At last! A thing of real beauty! I need this so bad.

Found At A Local Thrift Shop And Came Home With Us. I Don't Know What He's Supposed To Be, But I Love Him!

Lisa McClain-Ringer Report

Sammy
Sammy
Looks like a Camel 🐪.

Found At My Local Goodwill!

Caroline Guzewicz Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Pawsitively a purrfect find - so cute!

Drove Across Town In Abq To Get This Magical Facebook Marketplace Snow Globe. It’s From The San Fransisco Music Box Company In True Mint Condition. Hardly Needed Cleaning And It Plays A Lovely, Whimsical Tune. It’s Perfect

Nikki Schaffer Report

A Neat Little Ornamental Teapot. Found At Goodwill, Orangevale Ca. It Came Home With Me For $3

Sabrina Pacheco Report

My $4 Estate Sale Find!

Marti Sue Report

This Absolute Piece Of Art Was Found At My Local Animal Shelters Rummage Sale And Of Course Came Home With Me

Reba Peterson Report

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
I love these, I have kittens in grapes and kitten in hotdog

Was Doing Some Online Thrifting And Found/Had To Have This Crewel Embroidered Pillow!! I Can Always Frame It Too

Morgan Taylor Kessler Report

Jihana
Jihana
MUSHROOMS! I love mushrooms!

I Bought This At The Flea Market In Athens, Greece 2 Weeks Ago. A Google Image Search Tells Me It’s Called Empoli Glass. I Was Drawn To It Because I Love Green

Suzanne Sherrill Report

scag$y
scag$y
It might have been a foolish purchase if you *didn't* love green. Imagine this post otherwise: 'Spent $10 on this hideous green thing. I hate green.'

Found These Beautiful Swung Vases In Frederick, Md At A Vintage Shop. Did Not Come Home With Me But Loved The Colors

Natalia Pirrone Report

I’m In Love! I Got Lucky Today. Purchased For $0.99-$3.99 A Piece 🧛🏻‍♀️🍷 Goodwill- Cape Coral Fl

Yari Xoxx Report

scag$y
scag$y
That's pretty cool in a gothic Transylvanian kind of way.

Helped My Fil Clean Out His Garage And Found A Bunch Of These Acrylic Animals From The 70s. This Frog Was One Of My Favorite!

Tina Bouvier Commesso Report

No Caption Necessary, Catch And Release At A Goodwill In Austin, Tx (Pleasant Valley Rd Location)

Lexi Rethaber Report

Found Some Neato Brass Ibex Book Ends At The Local Antique Shop Here In Salt Lake City

Lauren Miller Report

Found This Today At A Renaissance/Goodwill. Loved The Workmanship And It Made Me Laugh. Couldn't Leave It Behind

Elisabeth Solyom Report

Found This Fun Spice Rack At The Giving Tree In Topeka Ks For 19.99!

Laura Scharf Burchett Report

Went To My Local Second Hand Store Found My New Fancy Dishes Got A Set Of 8 For $ 5 They Make Me Smile

Nikki Makara Report

Saw This Nightmare At A Vintage Antique Show In Denver

Mandy Langfald Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
That's not haunted at all.....

This Gem Was Sitting Up High On A Shelf Where I Work (Medical Office). Apparently, It Has Sat There Half Hidden And Covered In Dust For Many Years. I Was Pretty Excited When They Said I Could Have It. Green Is My Favorite Color

Bethany Smith Report

I Climbed To The Back Of The Sofas All Squished Together Because I Eyed Up This Pretty Print Yesterday

I got a discount so it was also half price. Turns out to be a signed and numbered lithograph from around 1970 by the artist pla domenech from spain who was a contemporary of dali. The original gallery tag was still on the back. Unbelievable! So lucky! Those lines are a reflection. Oops!

Lola Lombard Report

A Nice Roseville Pottery Vase Handed Down To Me - Nola

Dusten Caballero Report

I Found What I Think Would Be Steven King’s GF In Creepshow At The Bernat Antiques In Uxbridge Ma. I Want To Bring Her Home To Be Part Of My Halloween Display This Year

Carolyn Kahn Report

Found At A Yard Sale - 3 Avon Perfume/ After Shave Bottles. They All Have The Original Perfume And After Shave Still In Them- And They Don’t Smell Too Bad

Kerri Poppins Scholz Report

Are You Kitten Me? 😸😸😸 Found (And Left) These Beauties At Goodwill, Buckhannon, Wv

Amber Dawn Report

Deseret Industries In Springville Utah. Not Sure What It Is, Or Why It Is. All I Know Is I Immediately Got Godfather Vibes And For $5 It Went In My Cart To Come Home With Me

Olivia Jon Report

It Was Perfect Timing Coming Across The Classic Barbie Throw Rug At Value Village Yesterday. No Tag On It And I Can’t Find Any Other Image Of It Online. It’s Very Difficult To Capture In Photos, But Every Part Of Her Is Accented With Shiny Gold Thread. I Think It’s Magnificent!

Adam Tella Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
44 minutes ago

Looks like a blanket to me, not a rug?

Got This At An Estate Sale For $3. Will Go Perfectly In My Whimsical Victorian Home

Bethany Leigh Report

Found This At A Thrift Store In Alabama Of Course Minus The Ring But I Absolutely Love It And It Holds Things For Me, Which Is A Plus

Anna Johnson Burdick Report

A Mounted, Stuffed Denim Butt 🤷‍♀️ Found In An Antique Store In Sutton, Wv

Teresa Crews Hardgrove Report

Seen And Left Behind At Savers In Hamburg, NY

Cassie Guagliano Report

At Unique Thrift In Maryland. The Colors And Serpent People Make Me So Happy. Bought For 13. Now I Have To Redesign My Entire House Around It, So Not Much Of A Bargain, I Suppose. No Bananas Today. Totally Against All Rules, But It Measures 12x16”

Ann Davis Report

Love This Goodwill Find! Larger Than It Looks

Mary Beth Kenyon Report

Just Won This At An Auction. It's So Weird!? Like Who Was This Made For? Why Is Cat Lady So Sexy? What's Up With The Baby Stuff!?!?

Alison Sasher Report

This Belonged To My Boyfriend’s Grandmother And He Brought It Home From Her House After Her Passing. I Love It So Much. We Often Use It As A Candy Dish

Shelly Brewer Cole Report

Found At Goodwill In Murfreesboro, Tn Loved Them! Didn’t Get Them They Weren’t My Size. They Were Size 11!

Tabitha Lirette Report

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
I am convinced there is a fabulous drag queen that donates to my goodwill. I am always seeing the most outrageously gorgeous shoes that are rather large

Todays Find In The Stuffed Animals Bin. Salvation Army In Garden City, Mi. A Couple Of 1986 Popples. Did Not Come Home With Me ***edit*** You All Convinced Me I Went Back In And Bought Them Both For $1.99 Each

Ashley Nicole Report

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Popples!! I still have the yellow one with violet hair I got for christmas 33 years ago. My baby loves it!

The Best Goodwill Find!!!

Rhea Ann Report

Just Saw This Amazing Set Of Lamps At Rascal Savage Vintage In Highbridge, Nj!! The Owner Also Has A Giant Falkor Head (Which She Was Nice Enough To Show Us!) A Must See!!

Tracy Lynn Report

Goodwill In Pt Angeles Wa. 5.99 Not Coming Home With Me… Does Have A Fenton Sticker On It

Rose Harden Report

Origami Froggie Terrarium Found At Goodwill In Honolulu, Hi

Julia Joanou Report

Strawberry Canister Set Found At An Antique Store In Morgantown, Pa

Cindy Grand Report

Oh Okay Salvation Army

Alycia Danielle Report

Found At Goodwill. Perfume Atomizer

Roselyn Mae Williams Report

I Found This Older Cat Picture 💜💜💜 At A Thrift Shop. $5

Brandee Osborne Report

Awesome Pie Plate! I Wish I Didn't Have To Fly Home. I Would Have Bought This Thing So Fast! Nanaimo Value Village

Laura Planden Thomas Report

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Saw this whole set at a yard sale few years ago. Didn't buy it but saw everything left over that night by the curb so grabbed it

Just Thrifted A Dream Pillow

Reagan Marinelli Report

Bought This Off Market Place In “Non Working” Condition. I Fixed It Up And Cleaned It. It Works!!

Haley Holland Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
That's a great one! These are hard to find and can be expensive. (It's a raining oil lamp)

Found And Left At The Goodwill On Johns Island, Sc

Sarah DeMinck Confarotta Report

My 2nd House Hippo. I Need A Name! Found At My Favorite Thrift Store Goodwill, New Philadelphia Oh!

Trudy Hall Report

Happy Friday! I Just Picked Up This Fantastic Perfectly Pink Vintage Bathroom Shelf Off Marketplace The Other Day, And I Am Loving It In The Kitchen. There Are No Rules In This House

Courtney Harms Report

scag$y
scag$y
Perhaps it's time to start considering the odd rule here and there?

Found In An Antique Store In Waynesville, Nc. Had To Bring It Home

Jessica Lujan Report

Just Picked Up This Beauty, Found On Facebook Marketplace. I’m In Love!

Sherry Lees Giles Report

Wonderful Sunflower Chairs Seen And And Left (Only Bc I Bought Two Statement Chairs Literally 20 Minutes Prior) At Camden Treasures In Saint Marys, Ga, USA

