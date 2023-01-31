Ever lost a set of keys in a coffee place or a telephone in the office? Losing something from time to time is a "normal" thing, so it is not a wonder why history is full of lost treasures ranging from small to larger ones. Some get misplaced, and others get hidden with good intentions. A lost treasure is just that — a thing lost to overall humanity. Yet, why do some people who seek to rediscover these hidden treasures search for them for many years?

It is human nature to search for what was once lost — to rediscover a part of a long-lost past of the oldest human civilizations. Lost treasures of Egypt, for example, allowed us to see just how strong the Egyptian empire was. In addition, we got hints at more secret treasures that Egyptians hid away or lost to the cruelty of time. Even fictional lost riches, like those in the Indiana Jones movies, are fascinating due to their general mystery.

Want to be like Nicolas Cage from National Treasure, minus the dangerous adventures? Since our history is vast and quite expansive, we have compiled a list of more than one hidden treasure lost in our shared history. If one or two of the treasures piqued your interest, make sure to upvote them. If you have a theory of where the secret treasure might be — share it in the comments below.