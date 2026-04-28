On the day before her 44th birthday, Rosanna Hashem was in the front yard of her home in the south-west of Sydney, Australia, enjoying a quiet moment with her close friend Amanda Hancock when she lost her life in February, 2025.



Friends and family had gathered together in Rosanna’s garden and were gearing up for a barbecue to celebrate her birthday.



The kids were running around and splashing in the pool when Rosanna and Amanda decided to take a break from the kitchen and sit on some chairs in the garden. Their husbands, meanwhile, were moving the barbecue to a shaded area, away from the light rain.



Sitting inches away from each other, Rosanna and Amanda were joking and laughing as they tried to pose for a Snapchat picture.



Suddenly, out of nowhere, lightning struck a tree just about 30 feet away from them, causing Amanda’s phone to explode. The impact also caused a tree to “explode” and send shards of wood flying, leaving Rosanna with life-threatening head wounds.



“It just started to rain, and then all of a sudden just the loudest bang we’ve ever heard,” neighbor Rob Campisi told the Daily Telegraph following the incident.



Amanda recalled the horrifying moments and said, “It was like an atomic bomb had gone off.”



“I remember seeing a light. It was so bright... And the noise. It was deafening,” she told 7News.



“I don’t know how much time had passed, but I woke up on the ground and my husband was standing over me saying ‘Amanda, Amanda, stay awake,’” she added.



The friend said their husbands were closer to the tree than they were as they were moving the barbecue at the time. But “they just got a few scratches,” she said.



Amanda was rushed to the hospital and received medical attention for injuries to her jaw and hand.



While Amanda lived to tell the tale, her dear friend Rosanna sadly did not. The 43-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries from the flying debris.



“Both women had been seated about six meters from a large tree, and this had been struck by a lightning bolt, which literally caused the tree to explode, sending debris all over the place,” NSW Ambulance Inspector David Kynaston said at the time, calling it a “very traumatic and tragic incident for the family.”



Amanda, who lost a finger in the incident, struggled to cope with the loss of her friend.



“It’s just not fair,” she told the outlet. “Why her and not me?”



“I was sitting right next to her, just 30 centimeters away. How can one person be spared?”



The friend said it was a social worker who broke the news to her in the hospital.



“I still don’t understand how. We were right next to each other. Our knees were nearly touching,” she said.



While authorities suspected it was the wooden shards that caused their injuries, Amanda believed it was the lightning itself.



“I just know in my heart it was the lightning. It hit her, it hit me,” she said.



“There was more than one (bolt) to it. It was like it branched out,” she added. “There was a fire in the backyard.”



Amanda said she was going to dearly miss her friendship with Rosanna and wanted the world to remember her as an amazing mother of four.



“She was just a beautiful person,” she said about the deceased founder of The Groomery, a local cat grooming business.



“She was compassionate, caring, and an animal lover,” said the grieving friend. “ ... She was an angel on earth in the physical form, and she definitely is one now.”

