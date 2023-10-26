This Woman Goes Viral For Transforming Thrift Store Finds Into Amazing Outfits (31 Pics)
If you’ve ever met a serious thrifter, you know that thrifting is not a hobby that should be taken lightly. People that are into second-hand shopping dedicate a lot of time to their passion. They do a lot of research, dedicate whole afternoons for shopping, scour various apps and websites for deals, and sometimes even get into bidding wars for a vintage jacket. They take it seriously and they love it.
Then there are thrifters that take it one step further—they also use their sewing skills to alter the items. They take an already creative hobby to the next level.
This is what Brooke Karasack does. She takes her interesting thrift store finds and transforms them into one-of-a-kind outfits that make her stand out from the crowd. Scroll down to see the most impressive ones.
The reasons why thrifting has gotten so popular are a few, the first one being the sustainability factor. A lot of young people are worried about the impact fast fashion has on the planet and don’t want to contribute to it. Buying things secondhand offers an option to give new life to an item of clothing that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
Thrifting is also much cheaper than getting items at a normal store. If you dedicate enough effort, you will be blessed with a quality item that will serve you for years for only a fraction of its original price. This allows young people to build a solid closet they can be proud of.
There’s also no denial that creators like Karasack inspire their viewers to try their hand at thrifting, too. Many influencers post videos about thrift hauls and flaunt impressive items they’ve found while combing through second-hand stores. This appeals to many who also wish to find something unique for their closet.
And that’s the third factor that gets people into thrift stores—the rush of finding something great. Thrifting is a time-consuming endeavor that requires a lot of patience. So, getting rewarded for all that effort by finding an item that will simply shine on you is incredibly satisfying.
So, if you have enough patience and you’re looking for something that will consume a majority of your free time and space in your brain, thrifting might be for you. So, once you’ve decided to give it a go, make a list of a few things you wish to get. A dress for a cocktail party, a skirt for work, a new winter coat—whatever you need right now. If you go in just to browse, there’s a high chance you will feel overwhelmed by all that’s happening there and want to rush out straight away. So, set a goal and avoid panicking.
All she really needed to do was add a nice belt in the middle, not cut it all up.
I'm starting to suspect she's trying to promote her brand here. These hoodies aren't great and the name across makes them look worse.
When browsing for your next statement piece, you’ll have to do a lot of scanning, i.e., quickly looking through a lot of clothes. That is why it is good to know what cuts, styles, and colors already suit you. So, know your preferences and size before going in so that you don’t waste time on clothes that might look impressive on the rack but will not fit in your wardrobe or on your body.
Remember that there are thrift stores that don’t have changing rooms, and those that do have overcrowded ones. So, don’t waste your time and, instead, come prepared. You can measure yourself and clothes that you already have and then come with a measuring tape to test things you’d like to buy. You can also wear something that’s easy to try things on with like a fitted t-shirt, yoga pants, or biker shorts.
Zonde van de prachtige sjaa, anders is het wel een aardig niemendalletje. Waar is de lange broek gebleven?
maybe thesis don't fit into your criteria of good looking clothes or you might think these are 'inappropriate' as some of these are showing a bit of skin, but please don't downvote these. they're still a creation and a work of art, and plus, you're not wearing it, she is. if they make her happy and she likes it, and she wants to share it with the internet, please respect it. if it is not showing illegal things or bad influence, then so be it. no need to downvote
Once you do find an item that you like, check for signs of wear like pilling and fading. See if there are any hard-to-tackle stains that might be an issue. Feel the material to see the quality and check how sturdy the garment is. Check the tag to see what it’s made of and opt for natural fibers like cotton, linen, and wool when possible.
The original dress was better. It might have worked better if the skirt was made in a different fashion. Especially the hanging pieces somehow make it look shabby
Most importantly—have fun! Yes, thrifting is a task, but it’s supposed to be a fun one. Grab a friend that will keep your spirits high and hype you up when you find something interesting. Pack a snack or two, bring your own bags, and have cash on you. And maybe, once you get going, share what you find online, just like Brooke did. Happy deal hunting!
The idea is good, but the askew bottom of the top might have been better horizontal. And with a small black lining, too
I feel like this is something I would have done to one of my Barbies as a kid. I don't think the new way suits her at all.
Not much left of that lovely dress, but it's nice, combined with the lace pieces
I like the corsety top with the skirt, but combined with the way the top is cut is just... weird
As a thrifter, I was hoping for something great, but 2/3 of this seems to be her just making shirts that let her show off her tummy.
Yeah, but if that's what she wants to wear. It's good that she's not buying from fast-fashion slavery run shops, and she's saving fabric from going to landfill. It's better than it just collecting dust for years before going to the earth.
So she wants to show her tummy. Can you cite why it is wrong?
I'm not sure about some of these outfits, but she is pretty good with her sewing! I'm not a great sewer (I can manage book covers, bags, pencil cases, never attempted clothes), so this is really cool!
The upcycling idea is cleaver and I like the ones which use blanket prints. Some of the designs weren't so good though...
