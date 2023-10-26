ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever met a serious thrifter, you know that thrifting is not a hobby that should be taken lightly. People that are into second-hand shopping dedicate a lot of time to their passion. They do a lot of research, dedicate whole afternoons for shopping, scour various apps and websites for deals, and sometimes even get into bidding wars for a vintage jacket. They take it seriously and they love it.

Then there are thrifters that take it one step further—they also use their sewing skills to alter the items. They take an already creative hobby to the next level.

This is what Brooke Karasack does. She takes her interesting thrift store finds and transforms them into one-of-a-kind outfits that make her stand out from the crowd. Scroll down to see the most impressive ones.