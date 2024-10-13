From vintage clothing to eclectic home decor and even quirky kitchen appliances, these pictures prove that you never know what you'll find when you shop secondhand. And that's the beauty of it!

Just take a look at the Facebook page 'ThriftStore and GoodwillFind.' With an impressive following of 146,000, it celebrates this movement by showcasing the funniest, coolest, and downright weirdest items people have scored.

At a time when sustainability and individuality are getting increasingly more attention, thrifting has emerged as a beloved trend that combines both.

#1 Nice Treasure From A Goodwill In Share icon

#2 Took A Risk On This Toaster At The Goodwill Bins. No Regrets Share icon

#3 I Saw This About A Week Ago And Decided Not To Get It. I Told Myself If It Was Still There Today, I’d Get It. It Was, So It Came Home With Me Share icon

#4 You Could Say This Jumped Out At Me Share icon

#5 Found This Guy On Marketplace A Couple Of Months Back And Got A Friend To Make Me Some Sweet Ceramic Lilly Pad Coasters Share icon

#6 Thrift Store Find Share icon

#7 I Found The “Post Malona Lisa” At Goodwill In Scottsdale, Az! Share icon

#8 I Thought It Looked Cool So I Bought It. I Don't Know Much About It But It Holds My Coats And It's 6 Foot Tall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 At A Local Goodwill.. Charcuterie 80s Style Share icon

#10 Someone Was Cleaning House Share icon

#11 Have You Ever Thrifted Something You Cannot Justify To Your SO? Share icon

#12 And There She Was, Across The Aisle. Looking At Me All Googly Eyed. Leather Black Cat Crossbody Purse Share icon

#13 Finally Found A Weird Worthy Thrift Store Find To Post Share icon

#14 Fish Heads! C. 1930. Found At Our Local Antique Consignment Shop Share icon

#15 Thrifted This Week- Instant Serotonin Boost Every Time I Walk Past Share icon

#16 Omg I Cannot Stop Laughing At This Glorious Majestic Horse. Yes Its Coming Home With Me! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 For Them Long Road Trips, A Pocket Toilet Share icon

#18 My Boyfriend Found These 80’s Pumpkin Babies For Me On Marketplace Share icon

#19 I Was Told I Should Share This Monstrosity With You Guys Share icon

#20 Oklahoma Junkin’ Find. Estate Sales By Ike Share icon

#21 Jo Meade Mermaid Chandelier. I Bought This From A Local Guy That Had It Hanging In A Side Room Of His Garage For 35 Years. I Have Had It For Three Years Or So. The Artist Was Active About 1965 To 1985 Share icon

#22 Remember To Remove Your Old Pizza Rolls From Your Air Fryer Before You Donate It To The Thrift Store Share icon

#23 Got This Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Cookie Jar Yesterday At An Estate Sale And It Has To Be In Contention For Coolest Ever! Share icon

#24 Someone Has A Sense Of Humor Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Found And Unfortunately Purchased From Goodwill, However The Second It Starts Moving By Itself It Will Be Up For Grabs! Share icon

#26 Found An Old Lady That You Can Eat Chips Out Of Her Bathwater At Goodwill Yesterday. LOL Part Of A Bathing Beauty Line From Cardinal Inc... I Named Her Beverly Share icon

#27 Found This Amazing Handbag At Savers For $8 Share icon Turns out it’s a rare Anne-Marie handbag that was sold in the 1940s at the Hotel Meurice in Paris. Many of her bags are in major fashion museums and even the NY metropolitan museum

#28 Believe It Or Not - This Only Cost One Buck. Found In Vancouver, Bc Share icon

#29 This Was At The Curb Of One Of My Neighbors. They Have A Big Dumpster Out Front Because They Are Downsizing Share icon

#30 Bought These Corelle Bowls Last Year And Misplaced Them During My Move. I Only Give My Grandsons Spaghettios Like Once Or Twice A Year, But They Taste So Much Better In These Fun Bowls Share icon

#31 Got This Huge Life-Size Xenomorph From Alien From A Very Talented Man Who Made It, Painted It, And Put It Together. And It Lights Up! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My Weird Find Today Share icon

#33 Today I Finally Brought This Moon Home From The Flea Market. It Was Hanging Over A Vendor's Booth For Well Over A Year Share icon

#34 Devil In The Sheets Share icon

#35 What? And Take My Money Share icon

#36 An Iconic Bed For An Iconic Girl! Found In Southern California Share icon

#37 I Found At The Everett, Wa Goodwill On Hoyt Ave. I Didn’t Know It Was Gucci When I Bought It. I Just Fell In Love At First Sight Share icon

#38 Found At The Local Goodwill And Is Now Hanging On My Wall! Share icon

#39 Talk About Weird.... I Picked This Up Off Of FB Marketplace. This One Is 6ft Long Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Todays Find. Doorknob Share icon

#41 The Guy At The Thrift Store Thinks It Cursed I Think It’s Spectacular I Got Confirmation This Is A Mary Azarian Original From The 1980’s Her Friend Burt Porter Wrote The Poem And Inspired Her To Create This Image! Share icon

#42 Found This Nun Doll At An Estate Sale. It Is Time For Her To Find A New Home Share icon

#43 Why? Kinda Creepy Share icon

#44 Found This Victorian Child's Casket With Body Board, Glass Window, And Metal Pan To Hold Ice While At The Wake/Transporting At The Market A Few Years Back Share icon

#45 My Prize While Antiquing: This One Is In Perfect Condition And An Absolute Rare Find, I Cried A Bit Share icon

#46 I Finally Saw One In Person! Mom Was A Little Startled Though Share icon

#47 This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile Share icon

#49 Been Wanting One Of These For A While But Was Only Finding Coca Cola Ones, Scored This Beauty Off Facebook Marketplace And He Arrived With Minimal Damage. Bought Some Red Plastic Cups To Match Share icon

#50 Flea Market Find From Some Years Ago. A Working Alf Phone Share icon

#51 I Love It So Much, It’s Equally Cute And Creepy! Probably My Favorite Thing I Own Now LOL Share icon

#52 Found At Goodwill Share icon

#53 I Have Never Seen One Of These Before! I Love It And It Has Now Found Its Forever Home. Found While Antiquing With My Mom Share icon

#54 These Beauties Absolutely Came Home With Me Even Though I Promised I Wouldn’t Buy Anything Share icon

#55 Saw An Opportunity & Had To Take It At Our Local Flea Market. Now We're Serving Up All The Vibes With This Throwback Taco Bell Sign Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Just Going To Leave This Here Share icon

#57 Left For A Sad, Gay Vampire To Find Share icon

#58 It Was Really Hard To Walk Away From This Lamp LOL Share icon

#59 Found This Teapot Purse At My Local Thrift Store For €6. Well That’s My Cup Of Tea Share icon

#60 I Do Clean Outs For A Living, When I Saw This Old TV, I Knew I Had The Perfect Idea For It. I Guess All Those Years Of Surfing Pinterest Has Paid Off! There's No Back On It, So The Kitties Can Come And Go As They Please Share icon

#61 I Found This While Thrifting. Its Going Up On That Wall. Im In Love Share icon

#62 Definitely The Most Unexpected Thing That I Ever Found At A Thrift Store… A 1970’s Mcdonalds Rolling High-Chair Share icon

#63 Found My White Whale While Thrifting With A Friend The Other Day- I’ve Never Imagined I’d Actually Find One In My Budget But I Snagged This Buckle For Only $62! Quick Made A Belt For It And Haven’t Taken It Off Since Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Introducing My "Salt And Peppa" Shakers. Bought At Savers Liberty,missouri Share icon

#65 Found This Iron Door Knocker Today Not Sure How Old It Is But Very Unique Share icon

#66 That's One Way To Fix Your Broken Ceramic Share icon