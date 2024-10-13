ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when sustainability and individuality are getting increasingly more attention, thrifting has emerged as a beloved trend that combines both.

Just take a look at the Facebook page 'ThriftStore and GoodwillFind.' With an impressive following of 146,000, it celebrates this movement by showcasing the funniest, coolest, and downright weirdest items people have scored.

From vintage clothing to eclectic home decor and even quirky kitchen appliances, these pictures prove that you never know what you'll find when you shop secondhand. And that's the beauty of it!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nice Treasure From A Goodwill In

Nice Treasure From A Goodwill In

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Took A Risk On This Toaster At The Goodwill Bins. No Regrets

Took A Risk On This Toaster At The Goodwill Bins. No Regrets

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Saw This About A Week Ago And Decided Not To Get It. I Told Myself If It Was Still There Today, I’d Get It. It Was, So It Came Home With Me

I Saw This About A Week Ago And Decided Not To Get It. I Told Myself If It Was Still There Today, I’d Get It. It Was, So It Came Home With Me

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

You Could Say This Jumped Out At Me

You Could Say This Jumped Out At Me

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Found This Guy On Marketplace A Couple Of Months Back And Got A Friend To Make Me Some Sweet Ceramic Lilly Pad Coasters

Found This Guy On Marketplace A Couple Of Months Back And Got A Friend To Make Me Some Sweet Ceramic Lilly Pad Coasters

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Thrift Store Find

Thrift Store Find

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

I Found The “Post Malona Lisa” At Goodwill In Scottsdale, Az!

I Found The “Post Malona Lisa” At Goodwill In Scottsdale, Az!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Thought It Looked Cool So I Bought It. I Don't Know Much About It But It Holds My Coats And It's 6 Foot Tall

I Thought It Looked Cool So I Bought It. I Don't Know Much About It But It Holds My Coats And It's 6 Foot Tall

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

At A Local Goodwill.. Charcuterie 80s Style

At A Local Goodwill.. Charcuterie 80s Style

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Someone Was Cleaning House

Someone Was Cleaning House

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Have You Ever Thrifted Something You Cannot Justify To Your SO?

Have You Ever Thrifted Something You Cannot Justify To Your SO?

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

And There She Was, Across The Aisle. Looking At Me All Googly Eyed. Leather Black Cat Crossbody Purse

And There She Was, Across The Aisle. Looking At Me All Googly Eyed. Leather Black Cat Crossbody Purse

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Finally Found A Weird Worthy Thrift Store Find To Post

Finally Found A Weird Worthy Thrift Store Find To Post

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Fish Heads! C. 1930. Found At Our Local Antique Consignment Shop

Fish Heads! C. 1930. Found At Our Local Antique Consignment Shop

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fish heads, fish heads, rolly polly fish heads, fish heads, fish heads, eat them up, yum!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Thrifted This Week- Instant Serotonin Boost Every Time I Walk Past

Thrifted This Week- Instant Serotonin Boost Every Time I Walk Past

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Omg I Cannot Stop Laughing At This Glorious Majestic Horse. Yes Its Coming Home With Me!

Omg I Cannot Stop Laughing At This Glorious Majestic Horse. Yes Its Coming Home With Me!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

For Them Long Road Trips, A Pocket Toilet

For Them Long Road Trips, A Pocket Toilet

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Boyfriend Found These 80’s Pumpkin Babies For Me On Marketplace

My Boyfriend Found These 80’s Pumpkin Babies For Me On Marketplace

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

I Was Told I Should Share This Monstrosity With You Guys

I Was Told I Should Share This Monstrosity With You Guys

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Oklahoma Junkin’ Find. Estate Sales By Ike

Oklahoma Junkin’ Find. Estate Sales By Ike

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Jo Meade Mermaid Chandelier. I Bought This From A Local Guy That Had It Hanging In A Side Room Of His Garage For 35 Years. I Have Had It For Three Years Or So. The Artist Was Active About 1965 To 1985

Jo Meade Mermaid Chandelier. I Bought This From A Local Guy That Had It Hanging In A Side Room Of His Garage For 35 Years. I Have Had It For Three Years Or So. The Artist Was Active About 1965 To 1985

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Remember To Remove Your Old Pizza Rolls From Your Air Fryer Before You Donate It To The Thrift Store

Remember To Remove Your Old Pizza Rolls From Your Air Fryer Before You Donate It To The Thrift Store

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Got This Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Cookie Jar Yesterday At An Estate Sale And It Has To Be In Contention For Coolest Ever!

Got This Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Cookie Jar Yesterday At An Estate Sale And It Has To Be In Contention For Coolest Ever!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Found And Unfortunately Purchased From Goodwill, However The Second It Starts Moving By Itself It Will Be Up For Grabs!

Found And Unfortunately Purchased From Goodwill, However The Second It Starts Moving By Itself It Will Be Up For Grabs!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Found An Old Lady That You Can Eat Chips Out Of Her Bathwater At Goodwill Yesterday. LOL Part Of A Bathing Beauty Line From Cardinal Inc... I Named Her Beverly

Found An Old Lady That You Can Eat Chips Out Of Her Bathwater At Goodwill Yesterday. LOL Part Of A Bathing Beauty Line From Cardinal Inc... I Named Her Beverly

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Found This Amazing Handbag At Savers For $8

Found This Amazing Handbag At Savers For $8

Turns out it’s a rare Anne-Marie handbag that was sold in the 1940s at the Hotel Meurice in Paris. Many of her bags are in major fashion museums and even the NY metropolitan museum

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Believe It Or Not - This Only Cost One Buck. Found In Vancouver, Bc

Believe It Or Not - This Only Cost One Buck. Found In Vancouver, Bc

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Was At The Curb Of One Of My Neighbors. They Have A Big Dumpster Out Front Because They Are Downsizing

This Was At The Curb Of One Of My Neighbors. They Have A Big Dumpster Out Front Because They Are Downsizing

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Bought These Corelle Bowls Last Year And Misplaced Them During My Move. I Only Give My Grandsons Spaghettios Like Once Or Twice A Year, But They Taste So Much Better In These Fun Bowls

Bought These Corelle Bowls Last Year And Misplaced Them During My Move. I Only Give My Grandsons Spaghettios Like Once Or Twice A Year, But They Taste So Much Better In These Fun Bowls

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Got This Huge Life-Size Xenomorph From Alien From A Very Talented Man Who Made It, Painted It, And Put It Together. And It Lights Up!

Got This Huge Life-Size Xenomorph From Alien From A Very Talented Man Who Made It, Painted It, And Put It Together. And It Lights Up!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

My Weird Find Today

My Weird Find Today

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Today I Finally Brought This Moon Home From The Flea Market. It Was Hanging Over A Vendor's Booth For Well Over A Year

Today I Finally Brought This Moon Home From The Flea Market. It Was Hanging Over A Vendor's Booth For Well Over A Year

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of Mac Tonight. Those who are old enough to know, know.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Devil In The Sheets

Devil In The Sheets

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

What? And Take My Money

What? And Take My Money

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

An Iconic Bed For An Iconic Girl! Found In Southern California

An Iconic Bed For An Iconic Girl! Found In Southern California

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Found At The Everett, Wa Goodwill On Hoyt Ave. I Didn’t Know It Was Gucci When I Bought It. I Just Fell In Love At First Sight

I Found At The Everett, Wa Goodwill On Hoyt Ave. I Didn’t Know It Was Gucci When I Bought It. I Just Fell In Love At First Sight

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Found At The Local Goodwill And Is Now Hanging On My Wall!

Found At The Local Goodwill And Is Now Hanging On My Wall!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. Still waiting for it to actually work, but ya know...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Talk About Weird.... I Picked This Up Off Of FB Marketplace. This One Is 6ft Long

Talk About Weird.... I Picked This Up Off Of FB Marketplace. This One Is 6ft Long

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Todays Find. Doorknob

Todays Find. Doorknob

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

The Guy At The Thrift Store Thinks It Cursed I Think It’s Spectacular I Got Confirmation This Is A Mary Azarian Original From The 1980’s Her Friend Burt Porter Wrote The Poem And Inspired Her To Create This Image!

The Guy At The Thrift Store Thinks It Cursed I Think It’s Spectacular I Got Confirmation This Is A Mary Azarian Original From The 1980’s Her Friend Burt Porter Wrote The Poem And Inspired Her To Create This Image!

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Found This Nun Doll At An Estate Sale. It Is Time For Her To Find A New Home

Found This Nun Doll At An Estate Sale. It Is Time For Her To Find A New Home

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Why? Kinda Creepy

Why? Kinda Creepy

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Found This Victorian Child's Casket With Body Board, Glass Window, And Metal Pan To Hold Ice While At The Wake/Transporting At The Market A Few Years Back

Found This Victorian Child's Casket With Body Board, Glass Window, And Metal Pan To Hold Ice While At The Wake/Transporting At The Market A Few Years Back

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My Prize While Antiquing: This One Is In Perfect Condition And An Absolute Rare Find, I Cried A Bit

My Prize While Antiquing: This One Is In Perfect Condition And An Absolute Rare Find, I Cried A Bit

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

I Finally Saw One In Person! Mom Was A Little Startled Though

I Finally Saw One In Person! Mom Was A Little Startled Though

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops

This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile

My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Been Wanting One Of These For A While But Was Only Finding Coca Cola Ones, Scored This Beauty Off Facebook Marketplace And He Arrived With Minimal Damage. Bought Some Red Plastic Cups To Match

Been Wanting One Of These For A While But Was Only Finding Coca Cola Ones, Scored This Beauty Off Facebook Marketplace And He Arrived With Minimal Damage. Bought Some Red Plastic Cups To Match

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss full service, sit down Pizza Hut... it was actually a good restaurant. Service was decent, beer on tap, good pasta and other menu items too, and the salad/sundae bar will forever remain a key memory of my childhood.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Flea Market Find From Some Years Ago. A Working Alf Phone

Flea Market Find From Some Years Ago. A Working Alf Phone

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I Love It So Much, It’s Equally Cute And Creepy! Probably My Favorite Thing I Own Now LOL

I Love It So Much, It’s Equally Cute And Creepy! Probably My Favorite Thing I Own Now LOL

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Found At Goodwill

Found At Goodwill

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Have Never Seen One Of These Before! I Love It And It Has Now Found Its Forever Home. Found While Antiquing With My Mom

I Have Never Seen One Of These Before! I Love It And It Has Now Found Its Forever Home. Found While Antiquing With My Mom

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

These Beauties Absolutely Came Home With Me Even Though I Promised I Wouldn’t Buy Anything

These Beauties Absolutely Came Home With Me Even Though I Promised I Wouldn’t Buy Anything

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Saw An Opportunity & Had To Take It At Our Local Flea Market. Now We're Serving Up All The Vibes With This Throwback Taco Bell Sign

Saw An Opportunity & Had To Take It At Our Local Flea Market. Now We're Serving Up All The Vibes With This Throwback Taco Bell Sign

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Just Going To Leave This Here

Just Going To Leave This Here

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Left For A Sad, Gay Vampire To Find

Left For A Sad, Gay Vampire To Find

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#58

It Was Really Hard To Walk Away From This Lamp LOL

It Was Really Hard To Walk Away From This Lamp LOL

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Found This Teapot Purse At My Local Thrift Store For €6. Well That’s My Cup Of Tea

Found This Teapot Purse At My Local Thrift Store For €6. Well That’s My Cup Of Tea

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Do Clean Outs For A Living, When I Saw This Old TV, I Knew I Had The Perfect Idea For It. I Guess All Those Years Of Surfing Pinterest Has Paid Off! There's No Back On It, So The Kitties Can Come And Go As They Please

I Do Clean Outs For A Living, When I Saw This Old TV, I Knew I Had The Perfect Idea For It. I Guess All Those Years Of Surfing Pinterest Has Paid Off! There's No Back On It, So The Kitties Can Come And Go As They Please

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#61

I Found This While Thrifting. Its Going Up On That Wall. Im In Love

I Found This While Thrifting. Its Going Up On That Wall. Im In Love

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Definitely The Most Unexpected Thing That I Ever Found At A Thrift Store… A 1970’s Mcdonalds Rolling High-Chair

Definitely The Most Unexpected Thing That I Ever Found At A Thrift Store… A 1970’s Mcdonalds Rolling High-Chair

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Found My White Whale While Thrifting With A Friend The Other Day- I’ve Never Imagined I’d Actually Find One In My Budget But I Snagged This Buckle For Only $62! Quick Made A Belt For It And Haven’t Taken It Off Since

Found My White Whale While Thrifting With A Friend The Other Day- I’ve Never Imagined I’d Actually Find One In My Budget But I Snagged This Buckle For Only $62! Quick Made A Belt For It And Haven’t Taken It Off Since

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Introducing My "Salt And Peppa" Shakers. Bought At Savers Liberty,missouri

Introducing My "Salt And Peppa" Shakers. Bought At Savers Liberty,missouri

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Found This Iron Door Knocker Today Not Sure How Old It Is But Very Unique

Found This Iron Door Knocker Today Not Sure How Old It Is But Very Unique

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

That's One Way To Fix Your Broken Ceramic

That's One Way To Fix Your Broken Ceramic

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Found At Goodwill For 35$ I Live On A Small Sailboat So Room Is Extremely Limited. But This Was Just Too Good To Not Bring Home

Found At Goodwill For 35$ I Live On A Small Sailboat So Room Is Extremely Limited. But This Was Just Too Good To Not Bring Home

ThriftStore and GoodwillFind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!