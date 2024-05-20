77 Weird And Funny Things Spotted At Secondhand Stores
How much thrifting are you willing to do to save money? What kind of compromises are you open to making? Where would you draw the line between sensible and ridiculous?
As you think about the answers to these questions, scroll through the Ridiculous Thrifter Instagram page. These chuckle-worthy images show the lengths people are willing to go to for the sake of frugality.
Many of these images also feature photos people took during their visits to thrift stores, which is apparently a booming business in the United States. According to Worldmetric statistics, the resale industry made $17 billion in sales revenue in 2019, its best year so far. Experts project these numbers to jump to $77 billion by 2025.
But why are thrift stores so popular? According to 62% of shoppers, it’s about the possibility of finding something “unique and antique.” They are excited by the idea of discovering something one-of-a-kind and, if they’re lucky, with a colorful history.
Some people, like TikTok influencer Bridget Brown, shop in thrift shops for sustainability reasons. As she told WhoWhatWear.com, it’s her way of lowering her carbon footprint.
“Thrifting has also been a huge inspiration to me when it comes to fashion—being able to shop for unique pieces that don’t necessarily fit in with the current ‘trends,’” Brown said, adding she shops “80% second hand” and “20% new.”
That second picture looks like a chest burster. From the Alien movie. 😲
Not everyone is a fan of buying pre-worn shoes. Brown, however, prefers it to be the case because they no longer need breaking in. She usually shops for shoes and bags together.
“To some, buying used shoes can seem icky, which is understandable, but the nice thing about buying used shoes is that they are most likely already broken in and stretched out, which makes life so much easier. Bags are also great to look for at the thrift. There are always super-fun and unique styles that are great to elevate any outfit."
Ok seriously, if I were to run a second hand store and we found money in an object that we got in stock (and had no way to contact the original owner) that money would go to the tip jar. This is ridiculous.
Many of you readers are probably rookies when it comes to thrift stores, so here’s some of Brown’s advice. Her very first tip: be patient.
“The thrift store can be overwhelming and disorganized, so if you’re not patient, you probably won’t enjoy yourself.”
There's a facebook group for people who alter these and half the time when someone posts "look, I made Wednesday Addams out of this Precious Moment!" there'll be a comment about how these are HOLY and not to tampered with. Barb, I appreciate you love your collection but these are mass produced c**p like anything else.
Obviously, not THE Michael Jackson. But maybe there is a Prince doppelganger with that name
Being a first-time thrift store visitor could already be daunting, and there’s the added challenge of shopping alone. Brown says it’s best to dump everything that catches your eye into the cart and then sort later.
“A big thing, especially when thrifting alone and not having a second opinion, is sometimes not knowing if something is cool and unique or just straight-up ugly. I will put anything in my cart or basket that catches my eye, and over the course of my shopping, I will go through the cart and look everything over.”
Three months from now it'll be 10 Stanley Cups for $10 they'll have so many.
Shopping for sustainability is a big thing among Gen Zs today. 26-year-old Clarissa Whiting shared her motivation for thrift shopping with the Columbus Dispatch.
“If ever I need something, I usually will go to the thrift store. It’s really cheap and I like how environmentally friendly it is because you’re just reusing something instead of purchasing a new product.”
But despite the lucrative returns and support from the younger generation, the resale industry has its critics. Longtime thrifter Tina Koeppe spoke to the New York Times in 2022, expressing her disappointment, stating, “There’s just less and less desirable items.”
“I’d go into thrift stores thinking I could find a few things for my wardrobe or for my family, and it would just be absolute, you know, garbage on the racks. Like stained fast-fashion clothes that nobody wants."
Experts see overindulgence as a downside of thrift shopping. 25-year-old sustainable fashion educator Megan McSherry also spoke to The Times, noting how social media makes buying something tempting and almost inevitable.
“Those hauls just encourage overconsumption. And there’s no way that all of those items are going to be constantly worn.”
Is the "commit tax fraud" shirt their uniform, because this feels awfully fraudy to me.
But regardless of the downsides, Gen Z's fascination with thrifting could mean that it is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. It’s the latest “cool thing” that kids these days are into.
“Since so many people are doing it, it’s now seen as cooler,” 21-year-old Eve Perez told NPR. “It’s seen as better than going to the mall. Younger people find it fun, like a game. A hunt for something unique.”