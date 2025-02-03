ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re an avid online shopper, you know there are few things as exciting as the buzz of your phone and the words “Order confirmed” popping up in your inbox. But there are also few things as disappointing as finally opening your long-awaited package… only to realize it’s nothing like what you ordered.

Luckily, the people in this list didn’t seem too upset. In fact, they were highly amused by what they received. Scroll down to see their hilarious shopping fails—you’ll understand exactly what we mean. Enjoy!

My Wife Ordered A Squidward Wall Hanging For Her Sister But Was Sent This Pillow Case Instead!

Altered face photo with humorous elements, illustrating online shopping scams and fails.

kid_wonderbread Report

    My Tree Topper Looks Like Hedwig After A Rough Night At The Leaky Cauldron

    Online shopping scam: owl tree topper expectation vs reality fail.

    uglypatty Report

    Just Shein Being Shein Again

    Funny online shopping fail: ring on the left says "COWBOYS & TEQUILA" but received ring on right says "COWS" with a heart.

    wmmodee Report

    kats_1
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol someone looked at this and was like yeah...close enough.

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Two ceramic mugs with blue leaf patterns illustrating online shopping fails.

    tinyfrog_2692 Report

    Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got

    Homemade costume compared to original, highlighting a funny online shopping fail.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

    What I Ordered And What I Got! Prince Christmas Tree Ornament

    Funny online shopping fail with a 3D ornament expectation vs. flat product reality comparison.

    kansascitymack Report

    Yard Decor For Christmas. Thanks Temu

    Online shopping fail with mismatched reindeer decoration sizes in a yard.

    WVPrepper Report

    I Ordered “20 Replacement Ps2 Cases” From Ebay UK. This Is What I Received

    Multiple Hannah Montana PS2 games in a box indicating online shopping scams or fails.

    Overall_Soil_755 Report

    cybertychobrahe
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they not PS2 cases? Can they not be used as replacements? Just take out the existing graphics and add your own. It's just paper. It's the best of both worlds.

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got. If Anyone Wants These They Can Have Them, Just Pay For Shipping From Australia

    Funny online shopping fail; large boots advertised, tiny sandal received.

    runthegh0uls Report

    Ordered A Canvas Print Of Me And My Kids. At Least One Of Us Made It Fully Into The Picture I Guess

    Funny online shopping fail with a distorted photo printed on a canvas.

    BlackieDad Report

    The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

    Online shopping fail: a mug with rock-like exterior and uneven design, highlighting a funny online purchase.

    sleepysphynx Report

    Scam Level: Expert. Ordered These Cute Little Guys Assuming I Would Receive What Was Advertised. You Know What They Say About Assuming

    Funny online shopping fails with misleading animal decorations compared side-by-side.

    TemporaryCapital1830 Report

    Wow…just Wow. My Mom Insisted I Order This “Cute Sweater” For Her. What In The Polyester Screen Print?

    Green sweater with sheep design, side-by-side comparison of online shopping fail in different shades and knit quality.

    tinycryptid Report

    Temu Strikes Again - Christmas Edition. My Purchase Last Christmas. I Still Laugh About It Every So Often

    Online shopping fail: expectation of full snowman decal versus reality of misplaced pieces on a garage door.

    MeltySmores Report

    kats_1
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My policy ordering from these places is to not order anything that I would be too worried about being wrong or funny looking or things that are hard to mess up like hooks or pencil bags for example.

    Snoop On A Stoop. This One Held The Smoke In For Too Long

    Online shopping scams fail: expectation vs. reality of a Santa-themed doll.

    sosasharty Report

    Christmas Carousel I Ordered vs. What I Received

    Funny online shopping fail with mismatched carousel purchase, showing expectation vs reality.

    HitEmWithTheRiver Report

    Ordered An Official iPhone Product Got Tea Instead

    Unexpected online shopping package with large box and small bubble tea container.

    samanthatoys05 Report

    My Girlfriend And A Group Of Her Friends Decided To Order A $150 Rug As A Birthday Gift For A Friend. The Rug Arrived Today, And It Seems No One Bothered To Check The Size

    Tiger rug in a bedroom, a result of funny online shopping fails.

    imculp Report

    Ordered Online And Was Sent Only One Right Shoe. They “Fixed” The Issue By Sending Me Two More Right Shoes

    Three mismatched black shoes, illustrating online shopping fails.

    BerninatinTheCountry Report

    Always Check The Size Before You Order

    Giant spoon held in hand, highlighting funny online shopping fail.

    We needed a good spoon to stir jam making and I accidentally ordered this spoon that can double as a short sword. lol

    Going to give it to a friend that has a giant wok.

    Gamerdave74 Report

    Ordered A Microwave, Got A Gaming Chair, Customer Service Say They'll "Consider Fixing The Problem" But Might Not

    Box labeled "Astra Pro Gaming Chair" with specs, part of funny online shopping scams and fails.

    After weeks of calling customer service to actually get what I've already paid for, I finally got a knock on my door. Delivery!!! Finally!!! New microwave!!! Weeeeee. Not. I signed, got the parcel inside, and discovered the microwave was now a gaming chair, a low quality one too. So I called customer service. After keeping me on hold for an eternity, they said they'll let me know in a week (or two) if they'll pick it back up and deliver the item I actually bought.... IF!!!

    Particular_Storm5861 Report

    Ordered A New Mug Online And It Arrived Broken

    Empty box with bubble wrap and a mug used as a pen holder featuring a famous cartoon dog amid funny online shopping fail.

    wolfy189 Report

    I Ordered 200 Clothespins From Amazon. Didn't Read The Description

    Mini clothespin in hand, showcasing a funny online shopping fail.

    ololoalala Report

    3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child's Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized...and I Still Took It To The Festival

    Man struggling to fit in a tiny tent, showcasing online shopping fails.

    Kelkymcdouble Report

    Ordered A New Carpet For Christmas And I Got This Instead. It’s Cool And All But I Really Needed The Carpet To Pull Together My Living Room

    Gaming console resembling a white WiFi router, showcasing an instance of funny online shopping fails.

    shoopia Report

    I Ordered A Light From Amazon. They Sent Me Someone's Shirt Return Inside The Box For The Light

    Online shopping scams showing a box labeled "music stand light" containing a T-shirt instead.

    It even had the paper insert the person used to describe the shirt. I guess Amazon didn't even look inside the box when processing the return. I ordered a new item, not a warehouse deal. Recently they sent me another returned item without original packaging when I ordered new, but at least it was the correct item that time.

    NakedSnakeEyes Report

    What I Ordered vs. What Was Sent

    Online shopping scam with mismatched flower bouquet; left a vibrant bouquet, right a sparse, wilted arrangement.

    Blackbird325 Report

    Newegg Sent Me A Brick Instead Of A Gpu

    Brick inside a cardboard box, illustrating a funny online shopping scam or fail.

    500 on a GPU. Thier support sent me an email saying "they confirmed it was shipped out and have denied my claim" I even had a video of me opening the box. I knew I shouldn't have bought from newegg.

    RaisenbergIII Report

    I Bought A 20pk Of Bamboo Straws To Reduce The Plastic I Use. They Were Shipped In A Box With Bubble Wrap. And Each Straw Is Wrapped With A Piece Of Plastic That’s As Big As My Hand

    A funny online shopping fail showing a tiny toy shovel compared to a human hand and a long straw.

    CthaDStyles Report

    Ordered A Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt Of My Girlfriend’s Cat. First Photo Is The Cat, Second Photo Is The Ad, Third Photo Is The Product

    Funny online shopping fails showing pet sweatshirt mismatch with cat and dog prints.

    ChilllFam Report

    Printed Sweater. Yall… They Printed A Picture Of A Sweater On A Sweatshirt

    Online shopping scams fail: Photo of knitted sweater listing versus the actual printed version received.

    brandee95 Report

    Beautiful “Prince” Tree-Topper

    Funny online shopping fail with a purple-winged prince tree topper.

    mistermajik2000 Report

    Ordered Wooden Bottle Openers. Received A Fuel Pump Nozzle

    Gas pump nozzle mistakenly delivered as funny online shopping fail.

    Anitram Report

    I Purchased A Wallace Mug To Go With My Gromit Mug. Unbeknownst To Me, I Had Ordered A Comically Small Mini-Mug

    Unusual mugs resembling cartoon characters, highlighting online shopping scams and fails.

    ryane_jon Report

    My Dad Got Scammed With A Facebook Ad

    Text exchange shows a funny online shopping fail with mismatched cat rug and ad. Pug picture contrasts with ad for a dog rug.

    It was supposed to be a gift from him to my mom. They still love it but… The outcome is just so terrible I think we can only laugh about it instead of being disappointed.

    sireggplantt Report

    Temu Fail. When You Think You Bought A Nice Lamp But This Stuff Comes In The Mail. Its Literally A Printed Photo On Aluminium. And I Was So Excited For This Lamp

    Funny online shopping fail with a jellyfish lamp wall sticker instead of a real lamp.

    thearaa Report

    A Client Of My Friend Working In A Phone Shop Said He Bought An iPhone X On Facebook Market And Realized He Got This Once Home

    Hands holding a phone box with a toy phone inside, highlighting online shopping scams.

    SauceAlfredo Report

    Goofy Werewolf Mask Scam. Ordered A Werewolf Mask Offline Described As Hyper Realistic Pictured As This. Second Picutrw Iis What Ended Up Arriving In The Mail Few Weeks Later

    Online shopping fail showing a realistic wolf mask expectation versus a disappointing cheap version received.

    Lumber_jerks Report

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Online shopping scams fail: goat decoration advertised as life-sized, received as a tiny cardboard cutout.

    Acceptable_Stomach_1 Report

    Ordered One Brussel Sprout By Mistake For Our Christmas Dinner

    Brussels sprout next to price tag showing funny online shopping fail.

    SBayfield Report

    Ordered A Bag Of +100 Geometrical Chain Links For My Autistic Son To Replace His ‘1 Blue Square’ That He Lost

    Colorful plastic shapes advertised for baby products, showcasing an amusing online shopping fail.

    I actually laughed because what are the odds exactly that one piece I was looking for is missing?

    Icy-Perception-8108 Report

    I Make A Terrifying Panda, But An Excellent Monster

    Panda face mask fails online shopping expectations with humorous design on packaging and user.

    NetherlandsOates Report

    This Was In My Daughter's Advent Calendar A Couple Of Days Ago

    Clear plastic sheet, cotton fluff, and a tape loop on a red surface.

    It is from a Kuromi advent calendar from Amazon. The other stuff has been fine, so far (little figures, hair accessories etc) but wtf is this. It's some fluff and tape. At first, I thought maybe a day later, at least, there will be a small diy finger puppet or something in it that would explain whatever this is, but nothing yet.

    Weirdest thing about it is that I went on Amazon to my past orders because I was curious if other people maybe left a review and mentioned something about it and my order history is now showing a completely different calendar that I have never seen before and definitely didn't order. Can't find the calendar I have anywhere.

    Lil-Nuisance Report

    "We Can Confirm The Item You Received Matches Exactly What Was Ordered.." Yeah, Okay Ha

    Person wearing a mismatched red mask, highlighting online shopping scams and fails.

    The letter says:
    "Dear, ****
    After reviewing the product and comparing it with the provided pictures, we can confirm that the item you received matches exactly what was ordered. Unfortunately, as we are unable to identify any discrepancies, your purchase does not qualify for a refund according to our refund policy. We understand this may be disappointing and are happy to assist you with any further questions or clarifications. Have a nice day!
    Best regards,
    David
    Support executive"

    edot4130 Report

    Ordered A 4080 From Worstbuy. They Shipped Me This, All Shrink Wrapped As If It Was New. I Had No Idea A Graphics Card Could Also Clean My Hair

    Two large bottles awkwardly packaged in a foam box, highlighting a funny online shopping fail.

    MissNicolioli Report

    The Sandals I Ordered vs. What I Got In The Mail

    Odd online shopping fail: the expected sandals differ from the pair received in quality and style.

    Sea_Panic9863 Report

    I Ordered Solar Eclipse Glasses But The Package Got Stuck In The Mail And Just Arrived Today

    Package labeled "Solar Eclipse Glasses" on a table, showcasing a funny online shopping fail.

    YT_Sharkyevno Report

    "Discrete Shipping". Ordered A New Toy In The Mail. "Very Discrete Packaging". As Long As The Mail Carrier Doesn't Have Eyes

    "Label on package with humorous online shopping fail, item description includes beginner, women, men, couples."

    Meg_Is_Redditting Report

    The Shoes I Ordered Are Both For The Same Foot. Online Shopping Saves Me So Much Time

    Box containing mismatched shoes with identical left soles, exemplifying online shopping fails.

    mww12 Report

    How My Guitar Hero Controller Was Shipped. Purchased From An Ebay Store, Can't Quite Check If It Works Yet But I'm Surprised The Post Office Accepted It

    Mailing box with large footwear sticking out, illustrating a funny online shopping fail.

    Diamond_Wheeler Report

    25 Days Of Christmas Elf Kit. Also Never Included Any Answers, Not That That Would Of Saved It

    Elf-themed kit with funny online shopping fails, including typo-ridden signs and mismatched items.

    reddit.com Report

    The Dried Bouquet I Ordered Versus The Bouquet I Received

    Online shopping fails with dried flower bouquet, showcasing expectation vs. reality.

    To be fair, they sent the wrong item, but this was after months of waiting because it was on back order.

    Real-Implement-1600 Report

    The Bracelets I Ordered vs. The Bracelets I Received. So Bad It’s Actually Funny

    Online shopping scam showing an advertised necklace and the disappointing actual product received.

    Bought these long distance bracelets off a Facebook ad. Reviews were good, had a legit website and social media pages, everything checked out. Now almost 2 months later I finally get my package….. I actually laughed out loud it’s so bad. Learned my lesson for sure but figured y’all would appreciate my laughable luck.

    Advance_Tasty Report

    What I Wanted V What I Got (Tshirt)

    Front and back view of a misprinted "Donnie Darko" T-shirt showcasing a funny online shopping fail.

    etsy is wild.. this seller goes by christophebytatoyian & willingly shipped this god awful design to me. 10,000+ sales & w speechless.

    Comfortable_Quail_61 Report

    A Onesie I Ordered For Carnival This Week-End

    Online shopping fails: mismatched pink striped onesie costume and a disappointing mirror selfie.

    Minor defaults everywhere but the head. Made in China indeed. I really fear the first wash, hoping it won't fall apart.

    Crazy_Billy_ Report

    Bought Dust Filters For My PC, Got This Instead From Aliexpress, Lmao

    Miniature fries eraser on a desk, highlighting online shopping scams.

    AkoraV Report

    My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead... Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer

    Toy hammer labeled "Stormbreaker" looking different from expectations, atop a cardboard box, illustrating online shopping fails.

    Tex_ Report

    Amazon Said Item Couldn’t Fit In A Locker So I Ordered It To My House… I Have No Words For This. It Is Just A Bluray Set

    Large Amazon box mostly empty with small DVD inside, illustrating online shopping fails.

    Icy-Fly5469 Report

    I Ordered 20 Air Filters And The Company Shipped 20 Individually Boxed Air Filters

    Stacks of large boxes on driveway, each containing a single small air filter, showcasing online shopping fails.

    dream_monkey Report

    Company Ordered Me A Replacement Monitor But It’s The Wrong Size

    Dual monitors with different backlight colors, highlighting a humorous online shopping fail.

    beau2pro Report

    I Ordered Something From Amazon And It Arrived With Some Xmas Wrapping Paper Taped On The Box

    Black box with poorly applied stickers, showcasing online shopping fails.

    OliverHazzzardPerry Report

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Colorful dice set online shopping discrepancy; fewer dice received.

    Reformed201 Report

    Ordered A New Cpu, Received A Cotton Pad And A Sticker Instead

    Packaging displaying AMD Ryzen CPU scam, revealing two mismatched processors side by side in open box.

    FX2000 Report

    Ordered A Gift And Pasta From Target. They Have Sent Pasta With Gift Note

    Shipping label with grocery ad on a box, highlighting funny online shopping fails.

    testuser2023 Report

    Gamestop Forgot To Remove The Anti-Theft Ink Tag Before Shipping My Online Order

    Funny online shopping fail with a poorly designed zipper lock on a colorful bag, highlighting a scam product.

    Heathyrre Report

    Ordered Stickers From Aliexpress A Month Ago, The Delivery Got Delayed Twice And When My Package Finally Arrived It Was Wrapped In 3 Separate Bags

    Four online shopping packages on a bed, an example of funny online shopping fails.

    The sticker bag was empty and instead, I received a party hat set.

    pugbrainey Report

    Gamestop Won't Return My Calls. I Ordered A Steam Deck

    Funny online shopping scams showing a GameStop order with a card instead of a Valve Steam Deck.

    emgram769 Report

    Best Buy Shipped A Game To Me In The Security Box

    PS5 game case for "Astro Bot" inside misleading oversized protective packaging, representing online shopping scams.

    DJRoombaLives Report

    I Think I Learned My Lesson On Third Party Vendors. What I Ordered vs. What I Received

    Two dolls compared: one with polished design, the other a funny online shopping fail with distorted features.

    prjrwifey18 Report

    Ordered A Custom Kirby Rug From Etsy Last Year, They Sent Me A Blanket With Ground Beef Printed On It. If I Remember Correctly It Was ~$170 And I Never Got A Refund

    Funny online shopping fails with cartoon character rugs and blankets.

    brgr_face Report

    1-800 Flowers. How Bad Is This? Should I Be Annoyed For $85?

    Online shopping fails: a mismatched flower arrangement with red bows and roses.

    opalpip Report

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got…

    Stained glass book lamp showing online shopping fails in a funny comparison.

    birchitup Report

    Found A Blanket In The Box That Was Supposed To Contain My Kids’ Mini Air Hockey Table Christmas Present

    Unpackaged futon reveals a scamming fail with only a small gray blanket instead, highlighting online shopping scams.

    It was a heavy weighted blanket to mask the thievery. My sister ordered this for my kids on Amazon. My kids were so bummed out even though Amazon is letting us return it.

    quietlikesnow Report

    My Mom Thought She'd Ordered A Carton Of Cigarettes Online

    Oversized cigarette pack book cover showing online shopping scam fail.

    throwawaystranger69 Report

    Just Received My Rough Colombian Emerald (Shipped From India) Bought From Etsy (The Dye Is Still Wet)

    Chunk of raw gemstone from an online shopping scam, placed on a paper towel with blue marks.

    mim_Armand Report

    Ordered A Ps5 For My Birthday And Got Sent A Carpet Instead

    Online shopping scam with a delivery showing a PlayStation 5 but an empty box inside, highlighting a fail.

    Package said it was delivered. I went to open it up and found this carpet...which I did not order. Has anyone had something similar happen and did it get resolved?

    reddit.com Report

    rosjday
    ScarletRos
    ScarletRos
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait wasn’t there someone above who ordered a carpet and got the PlayStation?

    I Ordered One Dark Blue And Got This Instead

    Two mismatched tablet cases showing an online shopping scam fail with labels "ip mini4/5 Made in China."

    Zipdox Report

    Shoes My Mom Ordered vs. What Actually Received. I Didn’t Pick These But Still

    Colorful sandals comparison highlighting funny online shopping fails.

    suzyqsmilestill Report

    Ordered My First Piece Of Jewellery As A Guy, And The Leaf's Edges Are Cut/Bent

    Pendant with a red leaf displayed on a notebook, representing online shopping fail.

    StealyMeeseeks Report

    Amazon Sent A Used Period Cup. Ordered A Period Cup From Amazon-They Sent A Used One. If You Zoom In You Can See The Toilet Paper Lint

    Cardboard box with humorous online shopping fail, showing unexpected product inside.

    Embarrassed-Toe-8404 Report

    Ordered Mystery Shirt Packs, Got 4 Of The Same Shirt

    Starfield shirts from online shopping, showcasing a possible scam with multiple identical packages.

    Ordered 2 mystery shirt packs (2 shirts in each) from Bethesda, and got 4 of the same shirt.

    G35Bran Report

    How Bestbuy Ships A $1000+ Camera. I Guess Bubble Wrap Costs Too Much These Days. I’ve Had $5 Amazon Orders Packaged Better

    Online shopping fail with an empty RX100 box inside packaging.

    kb24_mamba Report

    Poodle Eyeglasses Stand I Received From My Wife

    Funny online shopping fail with eyeglasses stand product comparison.

    Ordered for Christmas, but delivered now. Totally worth the wait.
    The back piece doesn’t even fit to hold it up.

    hesitantmistake Report

    I Ordered The “Walnut” Stained Chairs

    Online shopping fails; elegant dining set expected, rustic table with mismatched chairs received.

    These are ordered from Nordina Home. I opened a case and they confirmed these “are the walnut ones”. They also quoted their site about how “individual items may vary”. I ordered 12. They did give me a 20% discount because of the mismatch though. I’m almost certain they’re just shipping out their less popular colors knowing it’s better to lose a percentage than to write them off completely.

    blindgorgon Report

    Ordered A Ring Online From A Brand With High Reviews

    "Online shopping scams featuring a poorly made ring compared to a glamorous ring advertisement."

    stephscheersandjeers Report

    Had This On For A Month And Just Realized

    Santa with reindeer on a festive banner misspelled as "Meiry Chiistmas" amid a shopping scam fail.

    goodvibezone Report

    Never Trust The Images

    Geometric bag showing color change in shadow and sunlight, highlighting funny online shopping fails.

    Lilly_1337 Report

    I Work In A Gyn Clinic, We Just Got A Shipment. Never A Great Sign

    "Three USPS boxes marked fragile, representing funny online shopping fails."

    floopgloopboop Report

    Ordered A $300 Graphics Card And Received 3 iOS Chargers. Talk About Disappointment

    Pack of three charging cables packaged in figure-eight loops, showcasing online shopping fails with misleading presentation.

    RojoTheGreat1812 Report

    Ordered Allergy Medicine For My Child And I Got This Instead

    Boxes labeled as Xylazine and Fentanyl test strips, related to funny online shopping scams.

    I placed the order online throughout my insurance provider, they said "keep it, we'll overnight your order". Now wtf I'm supposed to do with it.

    FrankSilvyNY Report

    My Husband Bought Me These Books Today And When I Went To Take The Store's Sticker Off I Ruined It

    "Online shopping fail with mismatched book covers of classic novels on a desk."

    It isn't just sticker gunk, it pulled off some of the covers. I am annoyed and now also scared to take the one off the other book.

    TeaGnomes Report

    Ordered Surface Pro From Amazon, Got Refunded, So That's Good

    Refund started for a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+; received a Pukka Pad instead. Online shopping scams fail.

    ilikesaucy Report

    I Need To Give Feedback On This Portrait

    Happy dog in a yard next to a digital pet portrait, highlighting online shopping scams and fails.

    I ordered a portrait of my dog from a website and this is what they sent me. I can request a change but I don’t know where to start. The portrait just feels creepy for some reason.

    its_mandytory Report

    Scammed Of $2k On Amazon

    Online shopping scam featuring a fake Amazon parcel, humorous instructions about split shipment and refund process.

    My husband recently purchased a large construction tool on Amazon or $2,000. We both had a feeling it was fake because it had no reviews and was $1K off the original price. But he bought it anyway to see what would happened (assuming Amazon would reimburse us if it was a scam).
    This is what we got in the mail has anyone else seen this scam on Amazon?
    Note that the pamphlet states that the item will come in a separate package. We know it won’t and my guess is that the scammer hopes people will just wait until the 30 day return lapses and never get the “second” shipment.

    sherbeana Report

    I Ordered 10 Copies Of The Same Book And Amazon Shipped Them Individually

    "Stack of prime shipping envelopes representing online shopping fails."

    SAT0725 Report

