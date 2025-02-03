Luckily, the people in this list didn’t seem too upset. In fact, they were highly amused by what they received. Scroll down to see their hilarious shopping fails—you’ll understand exactly what we mean. Enjoy!

If you’re an avid online shopper , you know there are few things as exciting as the buzz of your phone and the words “Order confirmed” popping up in your inbox. But there are also few things as disappointing as finally opening your long-awaited package… only to realize it’s nothing like what you ordered.

#1 My Wife Ordered A Squidward Wall Hanging For Her Sister But Was Sent This Pillow Case Instead! Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Tree Topper Looks Like Hedwig After A Rough Night At The Leaky Cauldron Share icon

#3 Just Shein Being Shein Again Share icon

#4 What I Ordered vs. What I Got Share icon

#5 Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got Share icon

#6 What I Ordered And What I Got! Prince Christmas Tree Ornament Share icon

#7 Yard Decor For Christmas. Thanks Temu Share icon

#8 I Ordered “20 Replacement Ps2 Cases” From Ebay UK. This Is What I Received Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 What I Wanted vs. What I Got. If Anyone Wants These They Can Have Them, Just Pay For Shipping From Australia Share icon

#10 Ordered A Canvas Print Of Me And My Kids. At Least One Of Us Made It Fully Into The Picture I Guess Share icon

#11 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received Share icon

#12 Scam Level: Expert. Ordered These Cute Little Guys Assuming I Would Receive What Was Advertised. You Know What They Say About Assuming Share icon

#13 Wow…just Wow. My Mom Insisted I Order This “Cute Sweater” For Her. What In The Polyester Screen Print? Share icon

#14 Temu Strikes Again - Christmas Edition. My Purchase Last Christmas. I Still Laugh About It Every So Often Share icon

#15 Snoop On A Stoop. This One Held The Smoke In For Too Long Share icon

#16 Christmas Carousel I Ordered vs. What I Received Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Ordered An Official iPhone Product Got Tea Instead Share icon

#18 My Girlfriend And A Group Of Her Friends Decided To Order A $150 Rug As A Birthday Gift For A Friend. The Rug Arrived Today, And It Seems No One Bothered To Check The Size Share icon

#19 Ordered Online And Was Sent Only One Right Shoe. They “Fixed” The Issue By Sending Me Two More Right Shoes Share icon

#20 Always Check The Size Before You Order Share icon We needed a good spoon to stir jam making and I accidentally ordered this spoon that can double as a short sword. lol



Going to give it to a friend that has a giant wok.



#21 Ordered A Microwave, Got A Gaming Chair, Customer Service Say They'll "Consider Fixing The Problem" But Might Not Share icon After weeks of calling customer service to actually get what I've already paid for, I finally got a knock on my door. Delivery!!! Finally!!! New microwave!!! Weeeeee. Not. I signed, got the parcel inside, and discovered the microwave was now a gaming chair, a low quality one too. So I called customer service. After keeping me on hold for an eternity, they said they'll let me know in a week (or two) if they'll pick it back up and deliver the item I actually bought.... IF!!!



ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Ordered A New Mug Online And It Arrived Broken Share icon

#23 I Ordered 200 Clothespins From Amazon. Didn't Read The Description Share icon

#24 3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child's Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized...and I Still Took It To The Festival Share icon

#25 Ordered A New Carpet For Christmas And I Got This Instead. It’s Cool And All But I Really Needed The Carpet To Pull Together My Living Room Share icon

#26 I Ordered A Light From Amazon. They Sent Me Someone's Shirt Return Inside The Box For The Light Share icon It even had the paper insert the person used to describe the shirt. I guess Amazon didn't even look inside the box when processing the return. I ordered a new item, not a warehouse deal. Recently they sent me another returned item without original packaging when I ordered new, but at least it was the correct item that time.



#27 What I Ordered vs. What Was Sent Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Newegg Sent Me A Brick Instead Of A Gpu Share icon 500 on a GPU. Thier support sent me an email saying "they confirmed it was shipped out and have denied my claim" I even had a video of me opening the box. I knew I shouldn't have bought from newegg.



#29 I Bought A 20pk Of Bamboo Straws To Reduce The Plastic I Use. They Were Shipped In A Box With Bubble Wrap. And Each Straw Is Wrapped With A Piece Of Plastic That’s As Big As My Hand Share icon

#30 Ordered A Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt Of My Girlfriend’s Cat. First Photo Is The Cat, Second Photo Is The Ad, Third Photo Is The Product Share icon

#31 Printed Sweater. Yall… They Printed A Picture Of A Sweater On A Sweatshirt Share icon

#32 Beautiful “Prince” Tree-Topper Share icon

#33 Ordered Wooden Bottle Openers. Received A Fuel Pump Nozzle Share icon

#34 I Purchased A Wallace Mug To Go With My Gromit Mug. Unbeknownst To Me, I Had Ordered A Comically Small Mini-Mug Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My Dad Got Scammed With A Facebook Ad Share icon It was supposed to be a gift from him to my mom. They still love it but… The outcome is just so terrible I think we can only laugh about it instead of being disappointed.



#36 Temu Fail. When You Think You Bought A Nice Lamp But This Stuff Comes In The Mail. Its Literally A Printed Photo On Aluminium. And I Was So Excited For This Lamp Share icon

#37 A Client Of My Friend Working In A Phone Shop Said He Bought An iPhone X On Facebook Market And Realized He Got This Once Home Share icon

#38 Goofy Werewolf Mask Scam. Ordered A Werewolf Mask Offline Described As Hyper Realistic Pictured As This. Second Picutrw Iis What Ended Up Arriving In The Mail Few Weeks Later Share icon

#39 What I Ordered vs. What I Got Share icon

#40 Ordered One Brussel Sprout By Mistake For Our Christmas Dinner Share icon

#41 Ordered A Bag Of +100 Geometrical Chain Links For My Autistic Son To Replace His ‘1 Blue Square’ That He Lost Share icon I actually laughed because what are the odds exactly that one piece I was looking for is missing?



ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I Make A Terrifying Panda, But An Excellent Monster Share icon

#43 This Was In My Daughter's Advent Calendar A Couple Of Days Ago Share icon It is from a Kuromi advent calendar from Amazon. The other stuff has been fine, so far (little figures, hair accessories etc) but wtf is this. It's some fluff and tape. At first, I thought maybe a day later, at least, there will be a small diy finger puppet or something in it that would explain whatever this is, but nothing yet.



Weirdest thing about it is that I went on Amazon to my past orders because I was curious if other people maybe left a review and mentioned something about it and my order history is now showing a completely different calendar that I have never seen before and definitely didn't order. Can't find the calendar I have anywhere.



#44 "We Can Confirm The Item You Received Matches Exactly What Was Ordered.." Yeah, Okay Ha Share icon The letter says:

"Dear, ****

After reviewing the product and comparing it with the provided pictures, we can confirm that the item you received matches exactly what was ordered. Unfortunately, as we are unable to identify any discrepancies, your purchase does not qualify for a refund according to our refund policy. We understand this may be disappointing and are happy to assist you with any further questions or clarifications. Have a nice day!

Best regards,

David

Support executive"



ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Ordered A 4080 From Worstbuy. They Shipped Me This, All Shrink Wrapped As If It Was New. I Had No Idea A Graphics Card Could Also Clean My Hair Share icon

#46 The Sandals I Ordered vs. What I Got In The Mail Share icon

#47 I Ordered Solar Eclipse Glasses But The Package Got Stuck In The Mail And Just Arrived Today Share icon

#48 "Discrete Shipping". Ordered A New Toy In The Mail. "Very Discrete Packaging". As Long As The Mail Carrier Doesn't Have Eyes Share icon

#49 The Shoes I Ordered Are Both For The Same Foot. Online Shopping Saves Me So Much Time Share icon

#50 How My Guitar Hero Controller Was Shipped. Purchased From An Ebay Store, Can't Quite Check If It Works Yet But I'm Surprised The Post Office Accepted It Share icon

#51 25 Days Of Christmas Elf Kit. Also Never Included Any Answers, Not That That Would Of Saved It Share icon

#52 The Dried Bouquet I Ordered Versus The Bouquet I Received Share icon To be fair, they sent the wrong item, but this was after months of waiting because it was on back order.



ADVERTISEMENT

#53 The Bracelets I Ordered vs. The Bracelets I Received. So Bad It’s Actually Funny Share icon Bought these long distance bracelets off a Facebook ad. Reviews were good, had a legit website and social media pages, everything checked out. Now almost 2 months later I finally get my package….. I actually laughed out loud it’s so bad. Learned my lesson for sure but figured y’all would appreciate my laughable luck.



#54 What I Wanted V What I Got (Tshirt) Share icon etsy is wild.. this seller goes by christophebytatoyian & willingly shipped this god awful design to me. 10,000+ sales & w speechless.



#55 A Onesie I Ordered For Carnival This Week-End Share icon Minor defaults everywhere but the head. Made in China indeed. I really fear the first wash, hoping it won't fall apart.



ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Bought Dust Filters For My PC, Got This Instead From Aliexpress, Lmao Share icon

#57 My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead... Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer Share icon

#58 Amazon Said Item Couldn’t Fit In A Locker So I Ordered It To My House… I Have No Words For This. It Is Just A Bluray Set Share icon

#59 I Ordered 20 Air Filters And The Company Shipped 20 Individually Boxed Air Filters Share icon

#60 Company Ordered Me A Replacement Monitor But It’s The Wrong Size Share icon

#61 I Ordered Something From Amazon And It Arrived With Some Xmas Wrapping Paper Taped On The Box Share icon

#62 What I Ordered vs. What I Got Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Ordered A New Cpu, Received A Cotton Pad And A Sticker Instead Share icon

#64 Ordered A Gift And Pasta From Target. They Have Sent Pasta With Gift Note Share icon

#65 Gamestop Forgot To Remove The Anti-Theft Ink Tag Before Shipping My Online Order Share icon

#66 Ordered Stickers From Aliexpress A Month Ago, The Delivery Got Delayed Twice And When My Package Finally Arrived It Was Wrapped In 3 Separate Bags Share icon The sticker bag was empty and instead, I received a party hat set.



#67 Gamestop Won't Return My Calls. I Ordered A Steam Deck Share icon

#68 Best Buy Shipped A Game To Me In The Security Box Share icon

#69 I Think I Learned My Lesson On Third Party Vendors. What I Ordered vs. What I Received Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Ordered A Custom Kirby Rug From Etsy Last Year, They Sent Me A Blanket With Ground Beef Printed On It. If I Remember Correctly It Was ~$170 And I Never Got A Refund Share icon

#71 1-800 Flowers. How Bad Is This? Should I Be Annoyed For $85? Share icon

#72 What I Ordered vs. What I Got… Share icon

#73 Found A Blanket In The Box That Was Supposed To Contain My Kids’ Mini Air Hockey Table Christmas Present Share icon It was a heavy weighted blanket to mask the thievery. My sister ordered this for my kids on Amazon. My kids were so bummed out even though Amazon is letting us return it.



#74 My Mom Thought She'd Ordered A Carton Of Cigarettes Online Share icon

#75 Just Received My Rough Colombian Emerald (Shipped From India) Bought From Etsy (The Dye Is Still Wet) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Ordered A Ps5 For My Birthday And Got Sent A Carpet Instead Share icon Package said it was delivered. I went to open it up and found this carpet...which I did not order. Has anyone had something similar happen and did it get resolved?



#77 I Ordered One Dark Blue And Got This Instead Share icon

#78 Shoes My Mom Ordered vs. What Actually Received. I Didn’t Pick These But Still Share icon

#79 Ordered My First Piece Of Jewellery As A Guy, And The Leaf's Edges Are Cut/Bent Share icon

#80 Amazon Sent A Used Period Cup. Ordered A Period Cup From Amazon-They Sent A Used One. If You Zoom In You Can See The Toilet Paper Lint Share icon

#81 Ordered Mystery Shirt Packs, Got 4 Of The Same Shirt Share icon Ordered 2 mystery shirt packs (2 shirts in each) from Bethesda, and got 4 of the same shirt.



ADVERTISEMENT

#82 How Bestbuy Ships A $1000+ Camera. I Guess Bubble Wrap Costs Too Much These Days. I’ve Had $5 Amazon Orders Packaged Better Share icon

#83 Poodle Eyeglasses Stand I Received From My Wife Share icon Ordered for Christmas, but delivered now. Totally worth the wait.

The back piece doesn’t even fit to hold it up.



#84 I Ordered The “Walnut” Stained Chairs Share icon These are ordered from Nordina Home. I opened a case and they confirmed these “are the walnut ones”. They also quoted their site about how “individual items may vary”. I ordered 12. They did give me a 20% discount because of the mismatch though. I’m almost certain they’re just shipping out their less popular colors knowing it’s better to lose a percentage than to write them off completely.



ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Ordered A Ring Online From A Brand With High Reviews Share icon

#86 Had This On For A Month And Just Realized Share icon

#87 Never Trust The Images Share icon

#88 I Work In A Gyn Clinic, We Just Got A Shipment. Never A Great Sign Share icon

#89 Ordered A $300 Graphics Card And Received 3 iOS Chargers. Talk About Disappointment Share icon

#90 Ordered Allergy Medicine For My Child And I Got This Instead Share icon I placed the order online throughout my insurance provider, they said "keep it, we'll overnight your order". Now wtf I'm supposed to do with it.



ADVERTISEMENT

#91 My Husband Bought Me These Books Today And When I Went To Take The Store's Sticker Off I Ruined It Share icon It isn't just sticker gunk, it pulled off some of the covers. I am annoyed and now also scared to take the one off the other book.



#92 Ordered Surface Pro From Amazon, Got Refunded, So That's Good Share icon

#93 I Need To Give Feedback On This Portrait Share icon I ordered a portrait of my dog from a website and this is what they sent me. I can request a change but I don’t know where to start. The portrait just feels creepy for some reason.



#94 Scammed Of $2k On Amazon Share icon My husband recently purchased a large construction tool on Amazon or $2,000. We both had a feeling it was fake because it had no reviews and was $1K off the original price. But he bought it anyway to see what would happened (assuming Amazon would reimburse us if it was a scam).

This is what we got in the mail has anyone else seen this scam on Amazon?

Note that the pamphlet states that the item will come in a separate package. We know it won’t and my guess is that the scammer hopes people will just wait until the 30 day return lapses and never get the “second” shipment.



ADVERTISEMENT