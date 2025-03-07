ADVERTISEMENT

Common sense would suggest that if something costs more, it must be for a reason. The materials, the expertise, the longevity, all of these things make something that little bit harder to produce. But experience shows that sometimes prices are so disconnected from reality that a wise consumer best does their research first.

People online, netizens, if you will, share their favorite examples of cheaper versions of items that are really just better than their expensive counterparts. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and list your own examples in the comments section below.

Woman in a store aisle examining a bottle, representing affordable alternatives to expensive products. Most generic over the counter medicines are the same thing as the brand name ones.

jam219 , prostooleh / freepik Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do have different fillers, which some people can be allergic to, but the active ingredient has to be the same.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Thankful card with an envelope, beside a fork and spoon, on a pink background, representing cheap creative alternatives. Dollar store birthday/thank you cards. No one really cares how much you spent on one or whether it's an overpriced $3.99 American Greetings one.

    bananapuddin , EyeEm / freepik Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Acetaminophen/ibuprofen. Advil and Tylenol are so expensive compared to the store brand versions and they’re literally the same chemical make up.

    anon Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also Kirkland brand (Costco) of Benadryl and Imodium (Loperamide) Bottle of hundreds for just a few bucks. They also carry some generic brand of the 4 and 12 hour Sudafed.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Android.

    HiImBixby Report

    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IN principle Android and IOS are 'free', this cocky little statement means nothing

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    I don't need a BMW, my toyota does just fine.

    anon Report

    urenbugwandeen avatar
    BiggBoii
    BiggBoii
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and just to think that BMW doesn't even have working turn signals now days....

    #6

    Kirkland Signature body lotion bottle on a wooden surface, representing a cheap version that outperforms expensive brands. Most Kirkland products.

    lizard_king0000 , m01229 / flickr Report

    medicsue911 avatar
    Sue Mullen Andersen
    Sue Mullen Andersen
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kirkland brands are just relabeled national brands. You can look up who makes each on Google.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Woman shopping for shoes, holding bags, looking at cheap versions of items on a street display. Shoes. Just because they're Premium XX Panther Special Edition Golden Supreme-Velcro Adidas Trainers, doesn't mean you can pop down to a normal shoe shop and get some normal shoes.

    Tinylad , freepik Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uhhh there’s a line though. Don’t cheap out on shoes.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Various cheap cables held in hand, including HDMI and USB, challenging expensive counterparts. Most kinds of cables. HDMI, ethernet - you can get stuff off Amazon or Monoprice that is waaaay cheaper and just as good as Monster or some other big brand.

    DonutDonutDonut , volodymyr_vorona / freepik Report

    rlillemets avatar
    Renno Lillemets
    Renno Lillemets
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I beg to differ, quality of a cheap HDMI cable and quality one is pretty big and effects your picture quality. It doesnt have to be a big brand one but just get good ones not the cheapest

    #9

    Person in robe using affordable skin cream from a blue jar. For me, Vaseline works better than any $40 lip-balm Dior can sell me.

    L-aerodyne , drobotdean Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vaseline just covers it but doesn’t heal the problem.

    #10

    Hands under running water at a kitchen sink, highlighting a cost-effective sink setup. Tap water. It's like $2 for 1000 gallons.

    Just checked Walmart. Deer Park is $3,149.50 for 1000 gallons. Even the King of Plumbers won't charge that to put in a whole house filter.

    Yes, there is a King of Plumbers. And he has a Privy Council, but they don't do s**t.

    OneTimeIDidThatOnce , freepik Report

    dan-ermitage avatar
    MisterE
    MisterE
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is this peraon located where it is only 2 bucks per thousand gallons?

    #11

    Woman shopping for cheap alternatives in grocery aisle, examining product labels. Basically any off brand food from Aldi.

    pc0le , EugenePetrunin Report

    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends. Yes, most of their products are made at the same place as higher priced brands. But there often is more difference than just a different glass and label. Cheap comes with a price. Check and compare the list of ingredients. Where I live & buy (Netherlands, Germany, Denmark), Aldi is best okay - but food standards and regulations are h**h and on the consumers' side. Aldi was founded in Germany and we grew up together, I know it from when this was a jar & tin store, sold out of cartons.

    #12

    Smiling woman wearing sunglasses outdoors, showcasing a cheap version that beats expensive counterparts. I found out you can get some really good, high quality, good looking, polarized sunglasses ordered from china that are like around $8 . I stopped paying $70 for something I constantly lose.

    ButtlerRobot , halayalex Report

    #13

    Person mopping floor with cheap cleaning supplies and orange bucket in a cozy living room setting. Using vinegar to clean your floors, you don't need a fancy floor specific cleaner.

    GrandPappyMcPoyle , master1305 Report

    #14

    White vinegar for cleaning,

    You can buy a giant jug of white vinegar for $5. You can buy a small spray bottle of it for the same amount. One is for general use, the other is advertised to rich hippies as a chemical free, sustainable way to clean your kitchen. It’s the same exact product.

    Don’t even get me started on buying spices in the “spice aisle” vs the “Mexican/ethnic” aisle at the grocery store.

    E-iz Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We get ours at the vegetarian/organic shop, way cheaper for greater amounts. I do prefer buying them at the Chinese supermarket for the variety and size but distance necessitates getting there being rarely.

    #15

    Two glasses of cheap lime soda with ice, garnished with lime slices, on a grey background. Store brand flavored seltzer.

    Shlittle , aleruana / freepik Report

    sherryerrera avatar
    Sherry Errera
    Sherry Errera
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some brands, store and otherwise, are less bubbly than others.

    #16

    Cheap blender with assorted fruit on a kitchen counter, highlighting budget-friendly alternatives. My cheap blender that I bought when I first moved out on my own is still going strong while the nice cuisinart one with the food processor I got for my wedding died pretty quickly.

    Livvylove , YuliiaKa Report

    attilangyn avatar
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. I bought a vitamix 10 years ago and still in daily use while my mum is buying her second cheap one. Beside it makes a much smoother blend than any cheaper ones.

    #17

    Not sure about other parts of the world but this is in Britain.
    Medication brands are ridiculous.
    In Britain you can buy “proper” brand Paracetamol. Or you can buy Tesco’s own cheap brand of Paracetamol.
    They’re literally the same medication, just different packaging and pricing. No ingredient is different in the medication. And it isn’t just Paracetamol either, it’s like a bunch of different medications.

    anon Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fillers will be different and in different amounts in different brands, several different fillers you can get for paracetamol, but the active ingredient will be the same.

    #18

    Affordable stovetop espresso maker with a ceramic mug. Coffee makers. My $5 french press can do anything a fancy coffeemaker can do besides froth milk. All the silly bells and whistles (not to mention piles of plastic waste) that come with a fancy coffeemaker running on pods/paper filters/batteries/what have you don't amount to much when all you need for a cup of coffee is hot water and coffee.

    whoop_there_she_is , freepik Report

    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Show me how you make espresso in your french press please. As for the coffee maker with pods yeah no - bin them.

    #19

    Colorful cheap phone cases on a wooden surface, showcasing inexpensive alternatives. For me, the number-one on the list has to be **phone cases/covers**. I try to get the cheapest one possible without any consideration for brand name. As long as it's black and it fits, it's great.

    anon , rosecreative13 Report

    sw1mc0ach84 avatar
    Kika González
    Kika González
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get an Otter box, doesn't break and your phone doesn't get c*****d screen

    #20

    Red Dutch oven on stovetop, an affordable alternative to pricey cookware, with a person preparing food nearby. Dutch oven. no regrets on the money spent on the eye candy brand ones but utility-wise there's truly no difference.

    green_amethyst , arinahabich Report

    #21

    Affordable luxury watch being held by gloved hands in a shop display. Watches

    Don't know why people spend so much money on watches when a cheap one can do the job just fine.

    Laser158 , fxquadro Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ever since watches went digital even the cheap ones are very accurate. When I was young and all watches were analog, the cheap ones sometimes didn't keep time as well. Not a huge deal to correct the time a little bit every few days but a h**h end watch would stay accurate for longer. Now even a $10 digital watch is more accurate than a lot of what was sold in the 60s/70s. But I feel like watches are mostly jewelry for most people these days since most of us have cell phones. I haven't worn a watch in years because if I want to know the time I look at my cell phone.

    #22

    Affordable headphones on a wooden table, showcasing cost-effective audio quality. Audio Technica ATH-M40x headphones are extremely good for the price.

    Ryzasu , Ali Alcántara Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I paid similar for mine, which work great. We're talking ~£100 headphones.

    #23

    Close-up of a man holding a chip, exemplifying cheap versions of snacks that surpass pricier options. Clancy's Baked BBQ Chips. I get mine from Aldi. They're like half the price and actually taste better than the Lay's brand.

    DangHeckinMemes , yulaphotographer Report

    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they are cooked differently. German crisps/chips are totally different from Dutch crisps/chips

    #24

    Tenda Routers. For the same feature set as a much higher priced Asus router, you can get a Tenda for about 2/3 the price of an Asus, Linksys, or Cisco router. Have ran them for years with 0 issue, in fact there is still a vary old (like 10 years plus) $5 dollar Tenda router in use at my parents house. Still working perfectly.



    Heck, ill go out and say nearly anything that is a Microcenter house brand is as good or better than MOST name brand items. I wouldn't get Inland fans, but cables? Media? Every time.

    mrkt09 Report

    #25

    Safety razors ( aka double edge razors ) vs cartridge razors. Seriously the shave is great, and the blades are so cheap. 10-30$ / 100.

    Once you have the handle you're good, and for ~30$ you can get a stainless steel razor, none of that plastic c**p like you'll get with cartridge razors..

    anon Report

    #26

    The generic Costco Baileys.

    Theobat Report

    #27

    If you don’t have medical insurance, look up your prescription from your doctor online. You might find the exact brand and packaging sold through a pet supply online store and don’t need a prescription to purchase a $10 item when CVS is charging you $150.

    colin8651 Report

    attilangyn avatar
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes and next time you need a small surgery check with your vet first...pff

    #28

    Bar soap.

    anon Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! Have been havng the conversation with the wife about this for a long time. Finally just broke down and bought my own bars of soap. Same maker as what they us in liquid form, but my 3 bars cost about ￥400 where their 800ml costs ￥800~ and disappears quicker than one bar of my soap

    #29

    I've been told that the costco brand vodka (Kirkland Vodka, I think) is extremely cheap for a handle, and is quite good and is comparable to grey goose in quality.

    Raze321 Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably true. I've had it but I don't drink vodka enough to compare. I like their spiced rum better than Captain Morgan and maybe better than Sailor Jerry but I have not tried them side by side. Definitely cheaper though.

    #30

    Water.

    Yohemies Report

    #31

    Black knitted beanie by FullLight with tech features, highlighting a cheap version that excels. Instead of AirPods^(TM) you can buy a beanie off Amazon for like 15$ that has Bluetooth headphones in it. Way more comfortable and warm, plus AirPod^(TM) users won't call you broke.

    anon Report

    #32

    A rustic hammer with a weathered handle on a distressed background, illustrating a cheap version of a useful tool. Screw driver is a screw driver is a screw driver.

    30 year old hammer is a hammer. No cracks? That s**t is golden.

    If you can pick up non rotating tools at a garage sale cheap, that stuff is a great buy.

    Suuperdad , dellbone Report

    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tools that are cheaply made that ruin bolts or s***w heads are very bad and can cause damage far in excess of the cost of higher quality tools. E.g., a crescent wrench that gives a little under torque and smooths out a bolt.

    #33

    Clothes (most of the time).

    anon Report

    #34

    Nose strips and cotton swabs.

    yougottamovethisss Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cotton swabs are not the same. "Close enough" maybe. I just purchased another box of Walmart "Q--tips" because they were about half the price of the brand name Qtips but I CAN tell a difference. The cheaper ones seem to have a tiny bit less cotton, the cotton can come a bit loose more easily if I 'm wiggling them around in my ear. Also the stick portion is not quite as sturdy and bends more easily. I used Qtips for many years because every time I tried an off brand I was disappointed. The last year or so I've been using the Walmart Equate brand because my income is limited and they are "good enough'.

    #35

    Behringer Model D ($300) versus Moog Minimoog D ($3500). They sound nearly identical across their full ranges of sounds. The Behringer does require an external MIDI keyboard, but those can be had for as little as $100 (and most keyboard players already have one).

    EDIT: For the uninitiated . . . these are electronic synthesizers (musical instruments).

    anon Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but my old Minimoog sounds worlds apart from anything else I've heard. Even the new Minimoogs. It shouldn't, but it does.

    #36

    Stainless steel thermoses. My $11 Contigo one seals completely (I can throw it in upside-down in my bag and it doesn't leak) and keeps my coffee hot for hours. I used a relative's Yeti once and didn't think it had anything more going for it.

    MoFuffin Report

    #37

    Champagne. I've tried more expensive stuff and it tasted like s**t, the (at the time) $10 tosti asti was off the chain.

    Billy_of_the_hills Report

    attilangyn avatar
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. Doesn't have to be super expensive, but there are some real bad ones on the cheap range. Middle priced bottles can be tasty and nice.

    #38

    Used vs new. I almost prefer a few scratches for 50-60% off

    BeerMountaineer Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My HE front loader Whirlpool washer was marked down $100 (more? I forget) when I bought it about 10 years ago. It has a small, about 2" scratch on the right side of the machine that I can't even see with the machine in place. I forget all about it unless I see a post like this. I also have tons of used stuff.

    #39

    The AmazonBasics brand. We have c*****g boards, a kitchen scale, batteries, hdmi cables, iPhone chargers, towels, and a few other things. Everything works great and is super cheap.

    AdmirableInvestment Report

    #40

    Cheap vodka as long as your freeze the everliving s**t out of it

    There are also some cheap bourbons and ryes that are pretty good - lookin at you Pikesville.

    PM__ME__STUFFZ Report

    #41

    TRX straps (suspension trainer/ exercise equipment).

    anon Report

    #42

    Most pharamaceuticul d***s.

    anon Report

    #43

    Souljapods.

    DisabledSpoon Report

    #44

    Aldi Soy Milk. Less than half the price of other supermarkets.

    Coles/Woolies/IGA (Aussie companies) it's $2.80, Aldi it's $1.09.

    Just one of the many bargains Aldi is gutting the competition with.

    anon Report

    #45

    Pots and Pans

    I love my T-Fals

    Calfphalon is a waste of money.

    rustinintustin Report

    #46

    Cat tree

    anon Report

    #47

    I've posted this before, but for all of you Texans out there, HEB's product line is almost always as good as or better than the original product, while also being cheaper. Last time I posted this, I said that their only inferior product that I've had was their ice cream line when compared to Blue Bell, but a significant amount of people disagreed with that, so it seems that they're still batting 1.000.

    The_Timminator Report

    #48

    Underwear.

    A_Rod84 Report

    #49

    Boots for work or mountain walks

    if you go to an army shop you can get really good boots for a really fair price compared to a brand

    seeing my friend stumble around in his 150 euro clark boots with me in mountain paths and mud while mine cost like 29 euros and i had them in scruffy but good condition for like 6 years.

    blackfear2 Report

    #50

    Fitbit watches and smart watches. Off brands like Amazfit Bip and Skagen Hagen Connected work exactly the same minus the cost. Another one is by the store brand of food items taste as good or better as the regular big brand food items.

    GirlwitNoName817 Report

    #51

    Seriously, £5 Tesco branded earphones. Saved me a lot of money.

    anon Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to what? There is zero chance a 5 pound or 5 dollar set of headphones is "better" than my three pairs of headphones I own. I have owned and used cheap headphones and they have their uses, but they absolutely are not "better', which is what this thread is supposedly about.

    #52

    A bag.

    anon Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sleeping? Grocery? Body? What kind of bag are you comparing to?

    #53

    The Jewel version of cheeseburger Hamburger Helper is better than the brand it emulates. I wouldn't have believed it, but it is...it is.

    timbengal1 Report

    #54

    Wonder clips. Used in sewing and quilting. The name brand are all red and instantly expensive (100 clips for $60ish) and you can but the cheap ones on Amazon and wish for $8-10 for 100, and they're different colors. They work just as well, occassionally you many get a few that are a little difficult to open, but for the price difference its beyond worth it. I'm always baffled that people pay for the brand name ones. Most of the time though its because they dont realize the cheap ones exist since they're sold online only.

    future_nurse19 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Craft shops sell cheap sewing clips, can get some at the tiny craft shop here for cheap, not online only.

    #55

    Butter.

    Misfit516 Report

    #56

    A fun one at work is otoscopes (the lens with the handle and the light.) The department spent thousands on like 8 of them. They sucked, and the administration even wanted the docs to have to sign them out. A year later most are missing or broken and they bought $30 ones off of Amazon that work just fine.

    hiricinee Report

    #57

    Movies. It is cheaper to rent a movie and stream it online than going to the theatre. Me and my sister…that’s kind of our thing, Tuesday night is movie night and…we could spend $60 at the theatre or go to our parents house and use the theatre there or my house and watch it on the 80 inch in the basement. Unlimited popcorn and drinks, free candy and if you need to go to the bathroom…you can pause the movie so you don’t have to rush. Only downside is…you have to have a really solid wifi connection.

    Filipino_Canadian Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've felt this way for years. When I was a kid watching TV on a 12" black and white with a mono speaker (not even VHS back then) - going to the movie was sort of magical. But now with a 75" 4K TV, 7.1 surround, more comfortable chair and all the snacks I want, watching at home is preferred even if the movie theater was free. Plus time/gas to drive there and back.

    #58

    I realised that cheap safety razors are far better for shaving my head than expensive razors. They flex and bend a lot more which is a lot better for going over the contours of my scalp

    BeastMidlands Report

    #59

    Those oak aged expensive wines, to me taste like s**t. Maybe I haven’t developed that palette yet but you make me happier with a bottle in the $10 range.

    NastroAzzurro Report

    #60

    Soulja pods > air pods.

    AUSTINpowers050 Report

    #61

    Tattoo machines, i think, if anyone else has had this happen, please let me know.

    sadness_n_sorrow Report

    #62

    A bike compared to a car.

    anon Report

    #63

    Cologne/ Perfume, some cereals and soda as well.

    AlwayzGunnaGame Report

    #64

    Jeans.

    Lnonimous Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't wear Primark jeans, like scratchy blue cardboard.

    #65

    For many electronics like remotes, batteries.

    pantomyme Report

