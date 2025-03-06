ADVERTISEMENT

Creating something with your own hands can be therapeutic. Even if the result is not what you expected or if you end up dismantling it all.

But some people don’t need to dismantle anything; their creativity flows into their work, resulting in masterpieces that should under no circumstances be destroyed. On the list below you can find some examples of such masterpieces, but there is a caveat – they all are somewhat… creepy. If you’re not scared of paintings that look like they can come alive at any second or spiders that are the size of your couch, scroll down to find the impressive pieces below and make sure to upvote your favorite ones.

#1

Some Of The Weird Stuff My Wife Makes

Creepy handmade crafts featuring surreal animal sculptures enclosed in clear resin and clay.

IvanGrodzenskyUA Report

    #2

    I Made A Giant Spider For My Apartment Complex’s Decorating Contest

    Creepy handmade spider craft with large legs and intricate details in a garage setting.

    The top three were announced today (I made top 3!) with the winner will be announced on Halloween. I worked SO hard on this monster, so although it doesn’t look like much in terms of decor, I really poured my heart into this piece. I’ve never crafted anything to this scale before (it’s approx 8 ft long) and I’m super proud of how she turned out. It took many hours and long nights to get her finished in time.

    SiggaSunsinger Report

    #3

    The Yule Goat: Thought You Might Like To See My Interpretation Of Julbocken

    Creepy handmade craft of a horned creature holding a lantern, wearing a knitted sweater and carrying a large backpack.

    nymla Report

    Whether or not you’re a fan of this creepy kind of artwork, you ought to admit that it takes a lot of creativity to come up with something like the pieces on this list. And as with most things in our heads, creativity works in fascinating and mysterious ways, which scientists have tried to delve deep into by using all sorts of methods.

    One of these methods was an experiment carried out by an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences and an artist, Paul Seli, PhD, as described in a piece for the American Psychological Association (APA). Dr. Seli would purposefully reach the brink of nodding off, about to fall asleep, when he would be awakened by Dormio, a sleep-tracking glove developed by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After coming back from the drowsy state, he would note down all the creative ideas that popped into his head during the semilucid moments.
    #4

    I Made A Skeleton Floor Lamp. Didn't Want To Pay £500 For One So Made It For £210

    Skeleton lamp sculpture creating eerie handmade craft ambiance.

    sam123432 Report

    #5

    Creepy Face And Trypophobia

    Creepy handmade craft pendant with distorted face design, held between fingers.

    Handmade with polymer clay, painted with chalk pastels and varnished with matte lacquer.

    cannibalcookie11 Report

    With the help of hypnagogia—the transitional state between wakefulness and sleep—Dr. Seli created a series of paintings based on the ideas he had during his semilucid moments. He also created another series based on creative ideas that came to him during his waking hours.

    He then asked his friends to rate both groups of paintings based on how creative they thought the pieces were (without telling them which were based on ideas from the dream-like state or the time he spent being awake). The judging panel deemed the hypnagogia-inspired paintings significantly more creative.

    “In dream states, we seem to be able to link things together that we normally wouldn’t connect,” the artist and scientist behind the experiment noted. “It’s like there’s an artist in my brain that I get to know through hypnagogia.”
    #6

    Wings 2009

    Creepy handmade crafts sculpture of wings made from interconnected realistic hands.

    xooang Report

    #7

    My Boyfriend Told Me I Should Post It Here. I Have Made Mini Hearts And Brains For Arkham Horror Board Game And A Little Box To Hold Them With Polymer Clay

    Creepy handmade craft box with a red eye, teeth, and colorful brains inside.

    MordredLeFey Report

    #8

    Beautiful Macabre Metalwork Found At The Oregon Country Fair

    Creepy handmade crafts: bronze skeleton figures forming a zipper, outdoor setting.

    Mosquito_Control Report

    While creativity is often linked with artwork and crafts, it can be applied in many different areas, both professionally and leisurely. APA points out that on an individual level, creativity can lead to personal fulfillment or be used for therapeutic purposes. Moreover, people seem to take pleasure in creative thoughts, even if they don’t consider themselves exceptionally creative.

    Sharing his two cents on the purpose and importance of creativity, Dr. Jonathan Schooler, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara, noted that creativity is at the core of innovation. “We rely on innovation for advancing humanity, as well as for pleasure and entertainment,” APA cited him saying. “Creativity underlies so much of what humans value.”
    #9

    A Custom Sculpted Light Switch Cover. Imagine Feeling This Is The Dark And Then Seeing It

    Creepy handmade light switch cover with eye and teeth design.

    Mr_PoodlePants Report

    #10

    Ripped Face Necklace. Made With Polymer Clay And Painted With Chalk Pastels And Varnished With Matte Lacquer

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a stitched face design held by a hand.

    cannibalcookie11 Report

    #11

    Jurrasic Park X Alien Resin Egg I Made For My Brother!

    Creepy handmade craft in resin featuring a creature encased, placed on a wooden table under a lamp.

    TheDukeOfDankness Report

    Did you know that based on who it is appointed to and what context it is used in, psychologists who study creativity divide it into two categories?

    A study of the creative brain from 2020 explains it this way: “When we think about creativity, the arts often come to mind. Most people would agree that writers, painters, and actors are all creative. This is what psychologists who study the subject refer to as Big-C creativity: publicly-recognizable, professional-level performance. But what about creativity on a smaller scale? This is what researchers refer to as little-c creativity, and it is something that we all possess and express in our daily lives, from inventing new recipes to performing a do-it-yourself project to thinking of clever jokes to entertain the kids.”
    #12

    My Handmade Totem

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring skulls, bones, and candles arranged on a wooden floor.

    WaterNo6781 Report

    #13

    Turned An Old Hand Held Vanity Mirror Into Painting Of Eyeball Wall Art

    A silver vintage hand mirror with a painted eye in the center, representing creepy handmade crafts.

    N-loc Report

    #14

    Hi! I Decorate Masks With Any Junk Bought At A Flea Market. Sometimes I Use A 3D Pen

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring detailed masks with mechanical designs and red lenses.

    DmitriyBragin , DmitriyBragin Report

    If you, too, mainly saw creativity as Big-C—as used by writers, painters, and other professional artists, you shouldn’t overlook the importance of the little-c, as so much of what we do on a daily basis is actually very creative! Even something as seemingly mundane as dressing yourself can be an expression of your creativity.
    #15

    Toad Bag

    Unique handmade crafts of frog-shaped bags hanging on a wall, showcasing interesting and creepy designs.

    Make entirely of cotton velvet and leather. He's got a kiss clasp mouth and two full body compartments either side. Also tiny leg pockets. He loves to carry your things. His velvet mouth most enjoys eyeglasses and other fragile scratchable things.

    11never Report

    #16

    I Made A Jabba The Hutt Out Of Polymer Clay

    Creepy handmade craft sculpture with a green and orange textured design, viewed from different angles.

    reddit.com , reddit.com Report

    #17

    I Designed, Carved,and Painted My Very First Coyote Skull

    Hand holding a carved, dark red skull, showcasing intricate patterns. Perfect example of interesting creepy handmade crafts.

    newfangled- Report

    #18

    I Made An Abandon Room Diorama

    Mirror reflecting a creepy handmade craft in an ornate room, showcasing eerie vintage decor and furniture.

    aprather3 Report

    #19

    My Homemade Halloween Costume

    Creepy handmade crafts costume resembling a tree creature, standing next to a pickup truck in a driveway.

    dvrkstar Report

    #20

    I Made A Mothman

    Stained glass cicada with vibrant red eyes casting an intricate shadow, showcasing interesting creepy handmade crafts.

    I_voted_4_Kodos Report

    Whether you use your creativity at work, in your kitchen, getting dressed, using Excel, or painting houses or canvases—it’s important that you keep training your creativity muscle. And, if you feel like you’re lacking inspiration, continue to Bored Panda’s art category next for more impressive pieces made with creative people’s hands.
    #21

    My Candy Bowl

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a bowl with faces and expressive eyes, displayed on a blue cloth.

    Ok_Station_6703 Report

    Teacup Spiders

    Creepy handmade crafts: spider-legged copper mugs on a lace tablecloth.

    peculiarlyashley Report

    #23

    Had A Dusty Day Of Trimming And Sanding

    Creepy handmade crafts of distorted screaming faces on a table outdoors.

    thehellboundhome Report

    #24

    Oops My Hand Slipped And I Made Another Weird Flesh Sculpture

    Creepy handmade craft of a vintage telephone with a tongue and eye on a dark background.

    sarcasm.societyyy Report

    #25

    I Made Some Creepy Old Dudes Dressed Up As Teddy Bears

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring unique teddy bears in colorful outfits on a beach setting.

    OtherwisePop6430 , OtherwisePop6430 Report

    #26

    I Made A Tongue Teapot And Pair Of Licking Teacups

    Creepy handmade teapot and cups with red beaks on a wooden surface.

    Anglerfishtactics Report

    #27

    Creepy Books

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring eerie face designs on book covers placed on a rustic surface.

    millecuirs , millecuirs Report

    #28

    My Baby Cthulhu

    A handmade craft resembling a creepy hand wrapped in green fabric.

    bexielady Report

    #29

    Weird Jewelry I Made For A Horror Movie Convention. All Made From Thrifted Dolls

    Creepy handmade crafts: watch with eyes, earrings with ears and eyeballs, pendant with baby face.

    haunteddolljewelry Report

    #30

    One Of My New Lip Brooches! Made Of Polymer Clay

    Creepy handmade craft featuring tentacles emerging from a human mouth in a hand.

    TristaniaHand Report

    #31

    I Made Some Creepy Little Goblins I'm Calling 'The Neblings'

    Seven quirky, eerie handmade crafts resembling small creatures with big eyes, standing on blocks.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    Mummified Woodland Fairies, Grave Goods And Photos

    Interesting creepy handmade crafts in wooden frames with leaf-like figures and detailed descriptions, arranged on a wooden floor.

    triggamon Report

    #33

    Eye Am Always Watching. Polymer Clay, Resin And A Picture Frame. Me

    Creepy handmade craft depicting a realistic eye framed in wood, showcasing detailed textures.

    SaltySculpts Report

    #34

    Wendigo Under A Dome

    A creepy handmade craft featuring a small skeletal sculpture under a glass dome, surrounded by books and small skulls.

    ValravenFR Report

    #35

    Creepy Doll Head Creations Made By My Mom

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring stacked doll heads with distressed features and hands covering their faces.

    rivaglatone Report

    #36

    Creepy Jewelry

    A hand wearing interesting creepy handmade crafts, including unique doll face rings.

    g0ldendazejewelry Report

    #37

    Creepy Hand With Demon Face

    Creepy handmade craft resembling twisted fingers with a spooky face-like detail on the back.

    clayforbrains Report

    #38

    A Spider Pumpkin With An Inspiration From "Cheshire" In Alice In Wonderland

    Creepy handmade craft of a spider-like creature with a pumpkin head and sharp teeth on a wooden surface.

    lambertdudecorcreative Report

    #39

    Hell Forged Bear

    Creepy handmade teddy bear with a monstrous face and fangs, featuring a red-striped bow.

    plushnightmares Report

    #40

    In A Nutshell

    A bowl of walnuts, one half resembling a brain, showcasing interesting creepy handmade crafts.

    qimmyshimmy Report

    #41

    My First Sculpture

    Hand holding a creepy handmade craft figure with stitched details and pointed ears.

    anthony_sirianni_ Report

    #42

    Popcorn Clowns

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring grotesque clown faces with colorful hair, emerging from popcorn containers on a fluffy backdrop.

    instagram.com Report

    #43

    Patinated 'Coldcast' Bronze Mask I Sculpted

    Creepy handmade mask with detailed facial muscle design, placed on a workshop table with tools.

    MattsEye Report

    #44

    Jag Har Gjort En Julbocksutklädnad, Hoppas Ni Gillar Den. Ner Med Tomten, Återinför Julbocken!

    Handmade goat mask with intricate designs on dark fabric, showcasing interesting creepy craftsmanship.

    VettvillingArt , VettvillingArt Report

    #45

    I Used Polymer Clay To Transform An Altoids Tin Into A Monster!

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring a metal tin transformed with realistic teeth and gums for a unique design.

    NicolaiKloch Report

    #46

    Everyone Is In Christmas Spirit While I’m Still With This Cthulhu Halloween Project. Embossed And Tooled Book Cover

    Green eldritch themed handmade craft journal with creepy designs on cover, featuring intricate mystical symbols and creatures.

    graeber_leather Report

    #47

    This Year's Submission For My Office Pumpkin Competition

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a plant with glowing red eyes and sharp teeth in a living room setting.

    Inspired by Mario and Little Shop of Horrors, I have finished my entry for my office pumpkin competition!

    This is a full working lamp built out of bent pvc, and a foam pumpkin. I used a bucket filled with concrete for the base and some plastic table mats for the leaves and the facia on the bucket.

    I'm super happy with how it came out and im very excited to turn it in tomorrow! When it's done with judging, im going swap out the bulb with a grow light and use it for my house plants lol

    greatness1998 Report

    #48

    Hi Guys, I Just Made A Megalodon Diorama, Hope You Guys Like It, If You Are Curious How I Made It, You Can Easily Find My Youtube Channel : Boiz Creator

    Handmade craft featuring a shark and ship in a detailed, resin ocean scene, combining interesting and creepy elements.

    Boiz_Station Report

    #49

    Creepy And Beautiful Filigree Gauntlets I’m Working On

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring ornate purple and gold jewelry on a hand with long fingernail extensions.

    TheGildedApparition Report

    #50

    Made By Me Using Polymer Clay. 2022

    Creepy handmade mugs with expressive faces and plant arrangement.

    filthpots Report

    #51

    Custom Order For Certain Wonderful Person 😊 It Took Me A While To Wrap My Head Around This Design, It Was A Challenge Well Worth The Result, Love How It Turned Out In The End

    Creepy handmade craft featuring glowing orange mushrooms and tentacles in a black pot.

    thesnowmade Report

    #52

    Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween!

    Person showcasing creepy handmade crafts costume with eyes on gloves and feathers.

    SadCatFriend Report

    #53

    My Collection Of Patch Vests (Battle Jackets) That I Made

    People wearing jackets with intricate, creepy handmade crafts featuring band patches and artistic designs.

    gregg_royce Report

    #54

    Work In Progress. There’s Still A Lot To Do Here But I Wanted To Share The Half Way Point. Many More Layers Ahead But Letting Her Dry For Now

    Close-up of eerie handmade crafts showing hands gripping wooden frames.

    tanya Report

    #55

    Hi There! This Is One Of My Very First Grimoire That I Did With Polymer Clay, Acrylic Paint And Glass

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a dragon eye on a textured notebook cover, surrounded by leaves and stones.

    Les_Nadises Report

    #56

    Another Self Portrait In Marble

    Half-face sculpture showing muscles, a striking example of creepy handmade crafts in marble.

    evilmaul Report

    #57

    Transforming Resin Into Critter Teeth

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a pair of jaws with sharp teeth, placed on a wooden surface.

    claydumaw Report

    #58

    Some Weird Lighter Covers

    Creepy handmade crafts on lighters with faces, eye, and teeth designs.

    abject.objects Report

    #59

    Red Light Randall Is Finished

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a doll's head and limbs illuminated by a red light.

    snipped.and.severed Report

    #60

    The Demon Child Is Finished

    Creepy handmade craft depicting a unique pink creature with textured skin and a small horn.

    clayforbrains Report

    #61

    First Peek At My Finished Zombie Mug Order

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a detailed ceramic face with an exaggerated eye and textured skin.

    cuteandcreepydesign Report

    #62

    Weird Craft

    Creepy handmade crafts showing a surreal face and hands mounted on a stand, displayed on a shelf.

    deandenellart Report

    #63

    Underwater

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a suspended face in resin alongside a false eyeball.

    po_verbytska Report

    #64

    Wet And Juicy

    Creepy handmade ring featuring a detailed mouth and tongue design worn on a person's finger.

    po_verbytska Report

    #65

    Rip Dollies

    Three creepy handmade crafts in jars with doll heads, filled with colored liquids, on a dark surface.

    po_verbytska Report

    #66

    I Have Fun

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a journal cover with stitched eyes and mouth, showcasing artistic detail.

    oodles_of_troodles Report

    #67

    Clowns Make For Surprisingly Good Candlestick Holders. Especially Decapitated, Smiling, With A Candle Perched On Top

    Creepy handmade crafts: a candelabra with three clown doll heads as candles.

    paulscreepycreatures Report

    #68

    Quiesa (Sculpted By Me)

    Creepy handmade craft of an alien-like face with large eyes and a crown, surrounded by fungi and leaves.

    mr_spacelobster , mr.spacelobster Report

    #69

    I Made An Abominable Snowman Butler Out Of Garbage

    Creepy handmade craft of a white furry creature with blue face and hands, holding a round tray, next to a tan couch.

    We needed a place to put our Christmas cookies. I used some scrap lumber to build him a weird skeleton attached to scrap-plywood base. I fleshed him out with last year's used wrapping paper and some other garbage. I covered that with some layers of paper mache and sculpted him a face out of air dry clay. I covered his whole body in strips of white faux fur. I had to buy a bit of edge banding, $24 CAD of faux fur, and a few other craft supplies, but he's mostly made of garbage!

    JaneSawyerMakes Report

    #70

    Hey You Guuuuys! Check Out My Newest Doll

    Creepy handmade doll with Superman outfit displayed outdoors.

    W00KIEL0VER Report

    #71

    I Make Polymer Clay Creatures, I Like This And Leave Them Around The House For My Wife To Absolutely Hate. It’s A Great Past Time Of Mine

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a distorted head on a countertop near apples.

    SaltySculpts Report

    #72

    I Made My 1st Horror Wreath With A Wendigo! I Think Im Going To Make A Vampire Bat Next!

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a wreath with a creature, foliage, pinecones, and a celestial pendant.

    the-nordic-halfling1 Report

    #73

    I Sculpted This Moth Fairy From Polymer Clay, She’s 2.5” Tall

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring a small creature with wings and horns, blending into natural foliage.

    chicorydellarts Report

    #74

    Bumble Bee Planter. I Love How This Came Out

    Unique creepy handmade craft depicting a face with bee decorations on grass.

    pinkblushin Report

    #75

    Scary Stories Inspired Lighter Sculpt

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a small figure with dark hair, serving as a lighter holder.

    Annihilatum Report

    #76

    Moss Skeleton

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a skeleton adorned with moss and leaves, sitting on a wooden stool in a dim room.

    Was inspired by photos of skeletons covered in moss laying in the forest. Wanted Chad (skeleton name) to appear like the forest grew through him. I used a huge variety of real moss I collected throughout north California, reindeer moss, twigs, branches fake leaves, vines, succulents, flowers gauze. I glued everything down with a mix of hot glue, Super 77 and E600. After I sprayed it with rust oleum as the moss attracts water and degrades the glue.
    The skeleton I bought from CVS a couple years ago for $25. I painted the teeth to be more yellow and prominent as well as the face, hands and feet to add dimensions. I dislocated Chads jaw, took off his left forearm and broke a couple of his fingers. I used the green gauze to simulate muscle around his collarbone, jaw and arms and only have some bones peaking through.

    goyourownwayy Report

    #77

    Khovanets A Household Devil Made Specifically For @m3ss0r For His Donation And Help To My Friends In Defending Ukraine 🩵💛 Thank You! The Creature Is Ready For A Journey To The New Home

    Creepy handmade doll with horns and long hair, holding a coin amid scattered coins and candlelight in a dark setting.

    trollcatcher Report

    #78

    Congratulations You Have A Beautiful New Baby Yarn Bowl

    A creepy handmade clay face on a yarn holder, with colorful yarn emerging from its mouth.

    OtherwisePop6430 , OtherwisePop6430 Report

    #79

    I Don’t Know If This Belongs Here. I Make Rocks With Teeth! Any Criticism Is Welcomed!

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a stone-like mound with realistic open mouth showing teeth.

    TotallyDanza Report

    #80

    Stitchshade Alice Is A Pink And Silver Lamp With A Nightlight Bulb Under A Painted Pink Shade. Her Secret? That's Not Her Face Stitched To The Shade

    Creepy handmade craft: doll-shaped lamp with pink lampshade, providing an eerie ambiance on a bathroom countertop.

    snipped.and.severed Report

    #81

    Creepy Jewelry

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring earrings with eyes, fangs, and teeth surrounded by crystals and flowers.

    abject.objects Report

    #82

    I Do Not Need AI. My Mind Is Weird Enough

    Creepy handmade craft with a ghostly face and sharp teeth on a dark background.

    ruumix_art Report

    #83

    Attack Of The Ketchups

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring red monstrous faces emerging from ketchup packets.

    claytastrophe_creations Report

    #84

    A Helmet I’ve Been Working On For Eight Years. Mostly Leather With Some Fancier Bits

    Creepy handmade demon mask with horns, set against an autumn forest floor.

    Gullex Report

    #85

    Is This What Happens With Furry Babies?

    Creepy handmade craft of a deer-human hybrid baby doll in green clothing, lying on a blanket with a pacifier nearby.

    Evodius Report

    #86

    I Started Making These Weird Little Dolls, Me/Nicksirotich, 2023

    Three interesting creepy handmade crafts resembling whimsical creatures on a wooden table.

    Nick_Sirotich Report

    #87

    My Clay Baby

    Creepy handmade craft depicting a multi-eyed, distorted face sculpture with human features, held in a tattooed hand.

    thatsvile13 Report

    #88

    Life-Sized Leather Krampus Head

    Creepy handmade craft of a horned creature with a long red tongue and fur, mounted on a wall.

    oros-de Report

    #89

    I Made Gengar Out Of Polymer Clay

    Creepy handmade craft of a monster figurine with sharp teeth and glowing red eyes on a base.

    Betho89 Report

    #90

    These Heads For Handmade Dolls

    Creepy handmade crafts featuring doll heads on a table in bright light.

    Taliesyn86 Report

    #91

    Snotty Troll I Made Today

    Creepy handmade craft of a small creature with horns, yellow eyes, and rough fabric clothing.

    thatsvile13 Report

    #92

    I Made A Krampus Doll

    Creepy handmade craft of a horned creature with chains and a basket.

    BloodyHatManiac Report

    #93

    I Made Lots Of Rat Head Magnets And Never Realised How Divided People Were Over The Rodents. I Think They're Really Cute But Most Of My Mates Think They're Hideous

    Colorful handmade crafts featuring quirky animal faces arranged in a circle.

    OtherwisePop6430 Report

    #94

    Time, Patience, Blood, And Tears Were Poured In My Now Finished Warrior Goddess

    Winged angel sculpture with metallic texture holding a staff, showcasing interesting creepy handmade crafts against a clear sky.

    mccallistersculpture , mccallistersculpture Report

    #95

    Zyabras Are Fantastic Space Creatures Who Live On Earth To Help Nature And All Living Beings. I’ve Been Creating This Fantasy World For Many Years With Great Love

    Two colorful, creepy handmade crafts resembling whimsical creatures in an outdoor setting.

    Zyabra_Art Report

    #96

    Made A Cup For Propagating My Plants Out Of Polymer Clay

    Creepy handmade crafts with a whimsical plant-themed face and leafy designs in vibrant colors.

    fullmetaljacki Report

    #97

    Taste The Peculiar

    Two eerie handmade ceramic crafts with faces and cork tops on a wooden surface.

    shewolfstudios Report

    #98

    Outstanding

    Handmade creepy craft of a zombie beholder with glass bead eyes and textured skin on display.

    Raven_elf Report

    #99

    I Made Some Creepy Coasters. Sculpted In Clay, Then Cast And Molded In Resin, Then Painted. They Came Out So Well That I Framed Them Instead Of Using Them For Drinks

    Four unique, creepy handmade crafts framed on a wall, featuring unusual and intricate designs with artistic flair.

    SophieKazoo Report

    #100

    The Frames Of Madness

    Creepy handmade crafts with green tentacles emerging from dark frames on display.

    morgan_weird Report

    #101

    Just Started Watching Ahs Season 7 And I Simply Must Show Off The Twisty Custom Commission I Completed Last October

    Creepy handmade craft of a clown doll with a painted smile and colorful pom-poms, standing against a wooden background.

    handmadehorrorshoppe Report

    #102

    I Fell In Love With That Very Campy Horror Japanese Film Based On Manga. So I Made The Daruma Doll From It A While Back

    Creepy handmade craft with a vivid red mask featuring exaggerated facial features.

    chelenconfection Report

    #103

    Chubby Demon

    Creepy handmade doll with cracked skin and horns, sitting against a floral background.

    janes_creepydolls Report

    #104

    Unique Demon Bear

    Creepy handmade craft featuring a pink teddy bear with a sinister clown face in its chest.

    demon.bears.art Report

    #105

    This Large Punky Elephant Is Looking Her Finest. Straight From The Elephant Graveyard, Somewhat Dead, A Little Rotten, But Full Of Heart. Not Hers, She Feasted On One Earlier

    Creepy handmade craft resembling a plush elephant with a doll face and horns, adorned with a red ribbon.

    paulscreepycreatures Report

    #106

    Your Chariot Awaits

    Creepy handmade craft of a plush creature with a large purple eye, horns, and skeletal figure on its back.

    paulscreepycreatures Report

    #107

    New Design For Teeth Necklace

    Creepy handmade crafts necklace resembling realistic teeth and gums.

    po_verbytska Report

    #108

    This Sweet Teddy Bear

    Creepy handmade craft of a plush bear with mismatched eyes and sharp teeth.

    livingdeadlv Report

    #109

    This Sweet Baby Is Looking For A New Home

    Creepy handmade teddy bear with unsettling eyes and teeth, wearing a red ribbon.

    livingdeadlv Report

    #110

    One Of My Favorites, I Made This Year

    Creepy handmade craft of a doll with multiple hands and an expressive face.

    po_verbytska Report

    #111

    Doll-Faced Dino Has No Only Brought You A Flower, But If You Squeeze Its Belly The Sound Box Inside Will Make The Cutest Sounds

    Creepy handmade craft of a baby doll with a painted face in a fuzzy costume holding a fabric rose.

    paulscreepycreatures Report

