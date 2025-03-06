But some people don’t need to dismantle anything; their creativity flows into their work, resulting in masterpieces that should under no circumstances be destroyed. On the list below you can find some examples of such masterpieces, but there is a caveat – they all are somewhat… creepy . If you’re not scared of paintings that look like they can come alive at any second or spiders that are the size of your couch, scroll down to find the impressive pieces below and make sure to upvote your favorite ones.

Creating something with your own hands can be therapeutic. Even if the result is not what you expected or if you end up dismantling it all.

#1 Some Of The Weird Stuff My Wife Makes Share icon

#2 I Made A Giant Spider For My Apartment Complex’s Decorating Contest Share icon The top three were announced today (I made top 3!) with the winner will be announced on Halloween. I worked SO hard on this monster, so although it doesn’t look like much in terms of decor, I really poured my heart into this piece. I’ve never crafted anything to this scale before (it’s approx 8 ft long) and I’m super proud of how she turned out. It took many hours and long nights to get her finished in time.



#3 The Yule Goat: Thought You Might Like To See My Interpretation Of Julbocken Share icon

Whether or not you’re a fan of this creepy kind of artwork, you ought to admit that it takes a lot of creativity to come up with something like the pieces on this list. And as with most things in our heads, creativity works in fascinating and mysterious ways, which scientists have tried to delve deep into by using all sorts of methods. ADVERTISEMENT One of these methods was an experiment carried out by an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences and an artist, Paul Seli, PhD, as described in a piece for the American Psychological Association (APA). Dr. Seli would purposefully reach the brink of nodding off, about to fall asleep, when he would be awakened by Dormio, a sleep-tracking glove developed by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After coming back from the drowsy state, he would note down all the creative ideas that popped into his head during the semilucid moments.

#4 I Made A Skeleton Floor Lamp. Didn't Want To Pay £500 For One So Made It For £210 Share icon

#5 Creepy Face And Trypophobia Share icon Handmade with polymer clay, painted with chalk pastels and varnished with matte lacquer.



With the help of hypnagogia—the transitional state between wakefulness and sleep—Dr. Seli created a series of paintings based on the ideas he had during his semilucid moments. He also created another series based on creative ideas that came to him during his waking hours. He then asked his friends to rate both groups of paintings based on how creative they thought the pieces were (without telling them which were based on ideas from the dream-like state or the time he spent being awake). The judging panel deemed the hypnagogia-inspired paintings significantly more creative. “In dream states, we seem to be able to link things together that we normally wouldn’t connect,” the artist and scientist behind the experiment noted. “It’s like there’s an artist in my brain that I get to know through hypnagogia.”

#6 Wings 2009 Share icon

#7 My Boyfriend Told Me I Should Post It Here. I Have Made Mini Hearts And Brains For Arkham Horror Board Game And A Little Box To Hold Them With Polymer Clay Share icon

#8 Beautiful Macabre Metalwork Found At The Oregon Country Fair Share icon

While creativity is often linked with artwork and crafts, it can be applied in many different areas, both professionally and leisurely. APA points out that on an individual level, creativity can lead to personal fulfillment or be used for therapeutic purposes. Moreover, people seem to take pleasure in creative thoughts, even if they don’t consider themselves exceptionally creative. Sharing his two cents on the purpose and importance of creativity, Dr. Jonathan Schooler, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara, noted that creativity is at the core of innovation. “We rely on innovation for advancing humanity, as well as for pleasure and entertainment,” APA cited him saying. “Creativity underlies so much of what humans value.”

#9 A Custom Sculpted Light Switch Cover. Imagine Feeling This Is The Dark And Then Seeing It Share icon

#10 Ripped Face Necklace. Made With Polymer Clay And Painted With Chalk Pastels And Varnished With Matte Lacquer Share icon

#11 Jurrasic Park X Alien Resin Egg I Made For My Brother! Share icon

Did you know that based on who it is appointed to and what context it is used in, psychologists who study creativity divide it into two categories? ADVERTISEMENT A study of the creative brain from 2020 explains it this way: “When we think about creativity, the arts often come to mind. Most people would agree that writers, painters, and actors are all creative. This is what psychologists who study the subject refer to as Big-C creativity: publicly-recognizable, professional-level performance. But what about creativity on a smaller scale? This is what researchers refer to as little-c creativity, and it is something that we all possess and express in our daily lives, from inventing new recipes to performing a do-it-yourself project to thinking of clever jokes to entertain the kids.”

#12 My Handmade Totem Share icon

#13 Turned An Old Hand Held Vanity Mirror Into Painting Of Eyeball Wall Art Share icon

#14 Hi! I Decorate Masks With Any Junk Bought At A Flea Market. Sometimes I Use A 3D Pen Share icon

If you, too, mainly saw creativity as Big-C—as used by writers, painters, and other professional artists, you shouldn’t overlook the importance of the little-c, as so much of what we do on a daily basis is actually very creative! Even something as seemingly mundane as dressing yourself can be an expression of your creativity.

#15 Toad Bag Share icon Make entirely of cotton velvet and leather. He's got a kiss clasp mouth and two full body compartments either side. Also tiny leg pockets. He loves to carry your things. His velvet mouth most enjoys eyeglasses and other fragile scratchable things.

#16 I Made A Jabba The Hutt Out Of Polymer Clay Share icon

#17 I Designed, Carved,and Painted My Very First Coyote Skull Share icon

Having a creative mind is important not only when it comes to artwork—be it professional or not—or dressing yourself; it can also play a significant role at work. As a matter of fact, according to Forbes, as much as 70% of employers considered creative thinking to be the most in-demand skill in 2024. Who says that you can’t show off your creativity using Microsoft Excel? ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I Made An Abandon Room Diorama Share icon

#19 My Homemade Halloween Costume Share icon

#20 I Made A Mothman Share icon

Whether you use your creativity at work, in your kitchen, getting dressed, using Excel, or painting houses or canvases—it’s important that you keep training your creativity muscle. And, if you feel like you’re lacking inspiration, continue to Bored Panda’s art category next for more impressive pieces made with creative people’s hands.

#21 My Candy Bowl Share icon

#22 Teacup Spiders Share icon

#23 Had A Dusty Day Of Trimming And Sanding Share icon

#24 Oops My Hand Slipped And I Made Another Weird Flesh Sculpture Share icon

#25 I Made Some Creepy Old Dudes Dressed Up As Teddy Bears Share icon

#26 I Made A Tongue Teapot And Pair Of Licking Teacups Share icon

#27 Creepy Books Share icon

#28 My Baby Cthulhu Share icon

#29 Weird Jewelry I Made For A Horror Movie Convention. All Made From Thrifted Dolls Share icon

#30 One Of My New Lip Brooches! Made Of Polymer Clay Share icon

#31 I Made Some Creepy Little Goblins I'm Calling 'The Neblings' Share icon

#32 Mummified Woodland Fairies, Grave Goods And Photos Share icon

#33 Eye Am Always Watching. Polymer Clay, Resin And A Picture Frame. Me Share icon

#34 Wendigo Under A Dome Share icon

#35 Creepy Doll Head Creations Made By My Mom Share icon

#36 Creepy Jewelry Share icon

#37 Creepy Hand With Demon Face Share icon

#38 A Spider Pumpkin With An Inspiration From "Cheshire" In Alice In Wonderland Share icon

#39 Hell Forged Bear Share icon

#40 In A Nutshell Share icon

#41 My First Sculpture Share icon

#42 Popcorn Clowns Share icon

#43 Patinated 'Coldcast' Bronze Mask I Sculpted Share icon

#44 Jag Har Gjort En Julbocksutklädnad, Hoppas Ni Gillar Den. Ner Med Tomten, Återinför Julbocken! Share icon

#45 I Used Polymer Clay To Transform An Altoids Tin Into A Monster! Share icon

#46 Everyone Is In Christmas Spirit While I’m Still With This Cthulhu Halloween Project. Embossed And Tooled Book Cover Share icon

#47 This Year's Submission For My Office Pumpkin Competition Share icon Inspired by Mario and Little Shop of Horrors, I have finished my entry for my office pumpkin competition!



This is a full working lamp built out of bent pvc, and a foam pumpkin. I used a bucket filled with concrete for the base and some plastic table mats for the leaves and the facia on the bucket.



I'm super happy with how it came out and im very excited to turn it in tomorrow! When it's done with judging, im going swap out the bulb with a grow light and use it for my house plants lol

#48 Hi Guys, I Just Made A Megalodon Diorama, Hope You Guys Like It, If You Are Curious How I Made It, You Can Easily Find My Youtube Channel : Boiz Creator Share icon

#49 Creepy And Beautiful Filigree Gauntlets I’m Working On Share icon

#50 Made By Me Using Polymer Clay. 2022 Share icon

#51 Custom Order For Certain Wonderful Person 😊 It Took Me A While To Wrap My Head Around This Design, It Was A Challenge Well Worth The Result, Love How It Turned Out In The End Share icon

#52 Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween! Share icon

#53 My Collection Of Patch Vests (Battle Jackets) That I Made Share icon

#54 Work In Progress. There’s Still A Lot To Do Here But I Wanted To Share The Half Way Point. Many More Layers Ahead But Letting Her Dry For Now Share icon

#55 Hi There! This Is One Of My Very First Grimoire That I Did With Polymer Clay, Acrylic Paint And Glass Share icon

#56 Another Self Portrait In Marble Share icon

#57 Transforming Resin Into Critter Teeth Share icon

#58 Some Weird Lighter Covers Share icon

#59 Red Light Randall Is Finished Share icon

#60 The Demon Child Is Finished Share icon

#61 First Peek At My Finished Zombie Mug Order Share icon

#62 Weird Craft Share icon

#63 Underwater Share icon

#64 Wet And Juicy Share icon

#65 Rip Dollies Share icon

#66 I Have Fun Share icon

#67 Clowns Make For Surprisingly Good Candlestick Holders. Especially Decapitated, Smiling, With A Candle Perched On Top Share icon

#68 Quiesa (Sculpted By Me) Share icon

#69 I Made An Abominable Snowman Butler Out Of Garbage Share icon We needed a place to put our Christmas cookies. I used some scrap lumber to build him a weird skeleton attached to scrap-plywood base. I fleshed him out with last year's used wrapping paper and some other garbage. I covered that with some layers of paper mache and sculpted him a face out of air dry clay. I covered his whole body in strips of white faux fur. I had to buy a bit of edge banding, $24 CAD of faux fur, and a few other craft supplies, but he's mostly made of garbage!



#70 Hey You Guuuuys! Check Out My Newest Doll Share icon

#71 I Make Polymer Clay Creatures, I Like This And Leave Them Around The House For My Wife To Absolutely Hate. It’s A Great Past Time Of Mine Share icon

#72 I Made My 1st Horror Wreath With A Wendigo! I Think Im Going To Make A Vampire Bat Next! Share icon

#73 I Sculpted This Moth Fairy From Polymer Clay, She’s 2.5” Tall Share icon

#74 Bumble Bee Planter. I Love How This Came Out Share icon

#75 Scary Stories Inspired Lighter Sculpt Share icon

#76 Moss Skeleton Share icon Was inspired by photos of skeletons covered in moss laying in the forest. Wanted Chad (skeleton name) to appear like the forest grew through him. I used a huge variety of real moss I collected throughout north California, reindeer moss, twigs, branches fake leaves, vines, succulents, flowers gauze. I glued everything down with a mix of hot glue, Super 77 and E600. After I sprayed it with rust oleum as the moss attracts water and degrades the glue.

The skeleton I bought from CVS a couple years ago for $25. I painted the teeth to be more yellow and prominent as well as the face, hands and feet to add dimensions. I dislocated Chads jaw, took off his left forearm and broke a couple of his fingers. I used the green gauze to simulate muscle around his collarbone, jaw and arms and only have some bones peaking through.



#77 Khovanets A Household Devil Made Specifically For @m3ss0r For His Donation And Help To My Friends In Defending Ukraine 🩵💛 Thank You! The Creature Is Ready For A Journey To The New Home Share icon

#78 Congratulations You Have A Beautiful New Baby Yarn Bowl Share icon

#79 I Don’t Know If This Belongs Here. I Make Rocks With Teeth! Any Criticism Is Welcomed! Share icon

#80 Stitchshade Alice Is A Pink And Silver Lamp With A Nightlight Bulb Under A Painted Pink Shade. Her Secret? That's Not Her Face Stitched To The Shade Share icon

#81 Creepy Jewelry Share icon

#82 I Do Not Need AI. My Mind Is Weird Enough Share icon

#83 Attack Of The Ketchups Share icon

#84 A Helmet I’ve Been Working On For Eight Years. Mostly Leather With Some Fancier Bits Share icon

#85 Is This What Happens With Furry Babies? Share icon

#86 I Started Making These Weird Little Dolls, Me/Nicksirotich, 2023 Share icon

#87 My Clay Baby Share icon

#88 Life-Sized Leather Krampus Head Share icon

#89 I Made Gengar Out Of Polymer Clay Share icon

#90 These Heads For Handmade Dolls Share icon

#91 Snotty Troll I Made Today Share icon

#92 I Made A Krampus Doll Share icon

#93 I Made Lots Of Rat Head Magnets And Never Realised How Divided People Were Over The Rodents. I Think They're Really Cute But Most Of My Mates Think They're Hideous Share icon

#94 Time, Patience, Blood, And Tears Were Poured In My Now Finished Warrior Goddess Share icon

#95 Zyabras Are Fantastic Space Creatures Who Live On Earth To Help Nature And All Living Beings. I’ve Been Creating This Fantasy World For Many Years With Great Love Share icon

#96 Made A Cup For Propagating My Plants Out Of Polymer Clay Share icon

#97 Taste The Peculiar Share icon

#98 Outstanding Share icon

#99 I Made Some Creepy Coasters. Sculpted In Clay, Then Cast And Molded In Resin, Then Painted. They Came Out So Well That I Framed Them Instead Of Using Them For Drinks Share icon

#100 The Frames Of Madness Share icon

#101 Just Started Watching Ahs Season 7 And I Simply Must Show Off The Twisty Custom Commission I Completed Last October Share icon

#102 I Fell In Love With That Very Campy Horror Japanese Film Based On Manga. So I Made The Daruma Doll From It A While Back Share icon

#103 Chubby Demon Share icon

#104 Unique Demon Bear Share icon

#105 This Large Punky Elephant Is Looking Her Finest. Straight From The Elephant Graveyard, Somewhat Dead, A Little Rotten, But Full Of Heart. Not Hers, She Feasted On One Earlier Share icon

#106 Your Chariot Awaits Share icon

#107 New Design For Teeth Necklace Share icon

#108 This Sweet Teddy Bear Share icon

#109 This Sweet Baby Is Looking For A New Home Share icon

#110 One Of My Favorites, I Made This Year Share icon

#111 Doll-Faced Dino Has No Only Brought You A Flower, But If You Squeeze Its Belly The Sound Box Inside Will Make The Cutest Sounds Share icon