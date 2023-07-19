93 Times People Embroidered Really Creative And Cool Things (New Pics)
How is your summer going so far? We're sure that most of you have packed schedules with exciting activities, so you can't complain about boredom. However, for those of you who value alternative ways of relaxation and are seeking ideas for what to do on those long summer days, we're here with a list full of inspirations.
We present you with a collection of creative artworks shared by the Reddit community Embroidery. The headline on the main page states, "Embroidery: When you don't know whether to make art or stab something," suggesting that this activity may not only be suitable for artists seeking a creative outlet but also for those who want to channel their focus and thoughts into something with highly satisfying effects.
Some Love For Microbes
My Fingers Are Still Intact But Barely :) French Knot Labyrinth Pattern By Nomadembroideryco On The Back Of A Denim Jacket! Already Thinking About What To Add To It Next
My 3rd Project Is Complete, Aside From Cleaning Up The Back
This Is A Cute Hand Embroidered Chipmunk Brooch I Made Recently
Graduation Cap From Nursing School. Took About 30 Hours, Hand Embroidered, Beadwork, And Felt
Stitched This Screamy Boi For A Friend's Birthday. I'll Never Work With Sulky Metallic Threads Again 😆
Skull Of A Skeleton With Burning Cigarette By Vincent Van Gogh Embroidery
Jessica Long Chickadee Pattern With Additional Stumpwork. Quite Fun
Baba Yaga’s House Embroidery I Just Finished!
Tiny Strawberries & Even Tinier Bees
Mushrooms + Kitties, What More Could You Ask For?? 🥹🍄😻
Reference Photo And Embroidery Work Mash Up. She’s So Cute 😭😭
First Try At 3D Embroidery With A Wire
Red Dead Inspired Chainstitch Back Piece
Beautiful Work
Just Finished My Fancy Pie!
Just Finished This Mirrorball For My Friend’s Studio! Almost Entirely Stitched With Metallic Dmc Threads :)
Obsessed With This Pattern From Stainedglassstitch On Etsy! It Was A Joy To Stitch
Just Earned My Masters Degree And Went All Out On My Graduation Cap
April Showers ☔️
My First Self-Design Black Work Embroidery I Ever Did. It Took Me 33h. Hoop 22cm, Aida 14ct, Dmc 699 & 4210. Bonus Picture - Back Of This Hoop :)
Portrait Of A Slightly Annoyed Cat
VERY realistic! I think it looks more like it is surprised.
My Recent Bird Embroideries :)
Introducing My Cats As King Bubba And General Miles! Cat Tax Included :)
A Snail Using A Mushroom As An Umbrella From The Rain. Made This Design Up As I Went And I Think It Came Out Pretty Good!
Fox And The Hound (Oc)
Cobi In The Park By Me :)
I Am Drawing And Stitching A Wild Animal On The Same Dress Every Week In 2023. Here Are Some Of My Latest Embroideries + The Dress!
My First Hoop Embroidery Design! ✨
Snow Angel! Enjoyed Stitching The Different Textures But Stitching A Person For The First Time Was Challenging
Tiny Landscapes In Progress
Chainstitch Embroidered A Cushion For My Apartment!
All The White Stitches Are Done, Now For The Climbing Roses And Objects In The Windows
Finally Finished My Mollymauk Tealeaf Coat
That's stunning, I would love to have a coat like this. My sewing skills are nowhere near good enough for this quality of work.
“Shhh, I Think I Hear Something Outside Of The Tent”
That figure gave me chills! Looks like a standing bear. I see a tail.
I Hand-Embroidered Some "Motivational" Messages
“You Know, A Girl In My Sorority, Tracy Marcinco Got A Perm Once. We All Tried To Talk Her Out Of It. Curls Weren't A Good Look For Her. She Didn't Have Your Bone Structure.” 👩🏼💼
Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass
Miniature Custom Wedding Bouquet Embroidered With 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons
Such a wonderful and thoughtful gift! Something blue, too!
Ramen Bowl!
I Think I'm Happy With The End Result...doubting Myself A Lot On This One!
Spine Pt. 1 Of 2
Lil Wip! Anatomical Drawing From The 1800s
Latest Project
Finished This One Yesterday
Tried Thread Painting For The First Time 🦋 Pattern By Emillie Ferris
After 3.5 Months Of Work, It’s Finished 🌊 Based On The Amazing Work Of Wolfratsen
First Attempt At A Detailed Plant, With 3D Felt Elements- Ccw!
Poppy Embroidery I Did This Week!
Made This For My Toddler Who Loves Going To The Library
My Embroidered Io Moth
I Embroidered This Sweet Lil Guy Today
T-Rex Shirt For My Nephew
Cranked Out A Cute Lil Floral F You To Anti-Abortion Legislators For My Third Project
Far Over The Misty Mountains Cold 🗻 (Alternate Title: Single Thread Stitching Is A Bitch)
My Mushroom House Embroidery 🍄
Embroidered Some Silly Childhood Photographs!
This Is One Of My Favorite Miniature Custom Embroidery. I Used 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons And Threads
My Friend Thought It Would Be Funny To Embroider Juicy Couture On Our Work Clothes (We Are Carpenters)
Snow Globe // Embroidery As Wedding Gift For My Friends
Awww...that is so sweet and tender! How lovely and thoughtful!