How is your summer going so far? We're sure that most of you have packed schedules with exciting activities, so you can't complain about boredom. However, for those of you who value alternative ways of relaxation and are seeking ideas for what to do on those long summer days, we're here with a list full of inspirations.

We present you with a collection of creative artworks shared by the Reddit community Embroidery. The headline on the main page states, "Embroidery: When you don't know whether to make art or stab something," suggesting that this activity may not only be suitable for artists seeking a creative outlet but also for those who want to channel their focus and thoughts into something with highly satisfying effects.

#1

Some Love For Microbes

Some Love For Microbes

iLabrador Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
That's beautiful.. I have no words

#2

My Fingers Are Still Intact But Barely :) French Knot Labyrinth Pattern By Nomadembroideryco On The Back Of A Denim Jacket! Already Thinking About What To Add To It Next

My Fingers Are Still Intact But Barely :) French Knot Labyrinth Pattern By Nomadembroideryco On The Back Of A Denim Jacket! Already Thinking About What To Add To It Next

samsquatch1590 Report

#3

My 3rd Project Is Complete, Aside From Cleaning Up The Back

My 3rd Project Is Complete, Aside From Cleaning Up The Back

Markiejean_xo Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is truly incredible

#4

This Is A Cute Hand Embroidered Chipmunk Brooch I Made Recently

This Is A Cute Hand Embroidered Chipmunk Brooch I Made Recently

DariaMart Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure that's actually just a real live chipmunk.

#5

Graduation Cap From Nursing School. Took About 30 Hours, Hand Embroidered, Beadwork, And Felt

Graduation Cap From Nursing School. Took About 30 Hours, Hand Embroidered, Beadwork, And Felt

yourholmedog Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best one there out of all of em, between style, realism, and just very fitting for the occasion 👍🏻

#6

Stitched This Screamy Boi For A Friend's Birthday. I'll Never Work With Sulky Metallic Threads Again 😆

Stitched This Screamy Boi For A Friend's Birthday. I'll Never Work With Sulky Metallic Threads Again 😆

tdgonex Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's panicking because there's no Disco!

#7

Skull Of A Skeleton With Burning Cigarette By Vincent Van Gogh Embroidery

Skull Of A Skeleton With Burning Cigarette By Vincent Van Gogh Embroidery

HistoryBeautiful3701 Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa I'd definitely get this as a tattoo 🔥

#8

Jessica Long Chickadee Pattern With Additional Stumpwork. Quite Fun

Jessica Long Chickadee Pattern With Additional Stumpwork. Quite Fun

DJDRSquee Report

#9

Baba Yaga’s House Embroidery I Just Finished!

Baba Yaga's House Embroidery I Just Finished!

holfwaley666_ Report

#10

Tiny Strawberries & Even Tinier Bees

Tiny Strawberries & Even Tinier Bees

jadeillustrates Report

#11

Mushrooms + Kitties, What More Could You Ask For?? 🥹🍄😻

Mushrooms + Kitties, What More Could You Ask For?? 🥹🍄😻

No-Zone-3429 Report

#12

Reference Photo And Embroidery Work Mash Up. She’s So Cute 😭😭

Reference Photo And Embroidery Work Mash Up. She's So Cute 😭😭

moodypiscestarot Report

#13

First Try At 3D Embroidery With A Wire

First Try At 3D Embroidery With A Wire

summerchild__ Report

#14

Red Dead Inspired Chainstitch Back Piece

Red Dead Inspired Chainstitch Back Piece

QUOxKENJI Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know it's Red Dead inspired but it gives me John Wayne vibes too

#15

Beautiful Work

Beautiful Work

InvertednippIes Report

#16

Just Finished My Fancy Pie!

Just Finished My Fancy Pie!

fancyhairbrush Report

#17

Just Finished This Mirrorball For My Friend’s Studio! Almost Entirely Stitched With Metallic Dmc Threads :)

Just Finished This Mirrorball For My Friend's Studio! Almost Entirely Stitched With Metallic Dmc Threads :)

danielalunp Report

#18

Obsessed With This Pattern From Stainedglassstitch On Etsy! It Was A Joy To Stitch

Obsessed With This Pattern From Stainedglassstitch On Etsy! It Was A Joy To Stitch

lilbean9720 Report

Sarah K
Sarah K
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely stunning ❤️

#19

Just Earned My Masters Degree And Went All Out On My Graduation Cap

Just Earned My Masters Degree And Went All Out On My Graduation Cap

_shieldmaiden_ Report

#20

April Showers ☔️

April Showers ☔️

colormuse Report

#21

My First Self-Design Black Work Embroidery I Ever Did. It Took Me 33h. Hoop 22cm, Aida 14ct, Dmc 699 & 4210. Bonus Picture - Back Of This Hoop :)

My First Self-Design Black Work Embroidery I Ever Did. It Took Me 33h. Hoop 22cm, Aida 14ct, Dmc 699 & 4210. Bonus Picture - Back Of This Hoop :)

effy_pl Report

#22

Portrait Of A Slightly Annoyed Cat

Portrait Of A Slightly Annoyed Cat

cremepat Report

Carolyn T. Smythe
Carolyn T. Smythe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

VERY realistic! I think it looks more like it is surprised.

#23

My Recent Bird Embroideries :)

My Recent Bird Embroideries :)

MissPennyEmbroidery Report

#24

Introducing My Cats As King Bubba And General Miles! Cat Tax Included :)

Introducing My Cats As King Bubba And General Miles! Cat Tax Included :)

Lil_Beez Report

#25

A Snail Using A Mushroom As An Umbrella From The Rain. Made This Design Up As I Went And I Think It Came Out Pretty Good!

A Snail Using A Mushroom As An Umbrella From The Rain. Made This Design Up As I Went And I Think It Came Out Pretty Good!

Emily1214 Report

#26

Fox And The Hound (Oc)

Fox And The Hound (Oc)

No_Efficiency1004 Report

#27

Cobi In The Park By Me :)

Cobi In The Park By Me :)

pearpeachplums Report

Shelly Callender
Shelly Callender
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favorite bridge in Central Park

#28

I Am Drawing And Stitching A Wild Animal On The Same Dress Every Week In 2023. Here Are Some Of My Latest Embroideries + The Dress!

I Am Drawing And Stitching A Wild Animal On The Same Dress Every Week In 2023. Here Are Some Of My Latest Embroideries + The Dress!

brwnpaperbag Report

#29

My First Hoop Embroidery Design! ✨

My First Hoop Embroidery Design! ✨

marisaiws Report

#30

Snow Angel! Enjoyed Stitching The Different Textures But Stitching A Person For The First Time Was Challenging

Snow Angel! Enjoyed Stitching The Different Textures But Stitching A Person For The First Time Was Challenging

jellosquash Report

#31

Tiny Landscapes In Progress

Tiny Landscapes In Progress

jadeillustrates Report

#32

Chainstitch Embroidered A Cushion For My Apartment!

Chainstitch Embroidered A Cushion For My Apartment!

blackratsnake Report

#33

All The White Stitches Are Done, Now For The Climbing Roses And Objects In The Windows

All The White Stitches Are Done, Now For The Climbing Roses And Objects In The Windows

Ruggiero_baby Report

#34

Finally Finished My Mollymauk Tealeaf Coat

Finally Finished My Mollymauk Tealeaf Coat

LoxiraCosplay Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's stunning, I would love to have a coat like this. My sewing skills are nowhere near good enough for this quality of work.

#35

“Shhh, I Think I Hear Something Outside Of The Tent”

"Shhh, I Think I Hear Something Outside Of The Tent"

Sourstitches Report

Carolyn T. Smythe
Carolyn T. Smythe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That figure gave me chills! Looks like a standing bear. I see a tail.

#36

I Hand-Embroidered Some "Motivational" Messages

I Hand-Embroidered Some "Motivational" Messages

rebordacao Report

#37

“You Know, A Girl In My Sorority, Tracy Marcinco Got A Perm Once. We All Tried To Talk Her Out Of It. Curls Weren't A Good Look For Her. She Didn't Have Your Bone Structure.” 👩🏼‍💼🩷

"You Know, A Girl In My Sorority, Tracy Marcinco Got A Perm Once. We All Tried To Talk Her Out Of It. Curls Weren't A Good Look For Her. She Didn't Have Your Bone Structure." 👩🏼‍💼🩷

kenz024 Report

#38

Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass

Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass

Memory_Recall Report

#39

Miniature Custom Wedding Bouquet Embroidered With 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons

Miniature Custom Wedding Bouquet Embroidered With 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons

BogdanaProts Report

Carolyn T. Smythe
Carolyn T. Smythe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a wonderful and thoughtful gift! Something blue, too!

#40

Ramen Bowl!

Ramen Bowl!

Reasonable-East6471 Report

#41

I Think I'm Happy With The End Result...doubting Myself A Lot On This One!

I Think I'm Happy With The End Result...doubting Myself A Lot On This One!

taub_taube Report

#42

Spine Pt. 1 Of 2

Spine Pt. 1 Of 2

kimberlypied Report

#43

Lil Wip! Anatomical Drawing From The 1800s

Lil Wip! Anatomical Drawing From The 1800s

pansexualpuns Report

#44

Latest Project

Latest Project

rondelaywhitecloud Report

#45

Finished This One Yesterday

Finished This One Yesterday

fandeskam Report

#46

Tried Thread Painting For The First Time 🦋 Pattern By Emillie Ferris

Tried Thread Painting For The First Time 🦋 Pattern By Emillie Ferris

bimblebamble Report

#47

After 3.5 Months Of Work, It’s Finished 🌊 Based On The Amazing Work Of Wolfratsen

After 3.5 Months Of Work, It's Finished 🌊 Based On The Amazing Work Of Wolfratsen

smolbean11 Report

#48

First Attempt At A Detailed Plant, With 3D Felt Elements- Ccw!

First Attempt At A Detailed Plant, With 3D Felt Elements- Ccw!

ChaosCarmen Report

#49

Poppy Embroidery I Did This Week!

Poppy Embroidery I Did This Week!

odinaddi Report

#50

Made This For My Toddler Who Loves Going To The Library

Made This For My Toddler Who Loves Going To The Library

bo_beeep Report

#51

My Embroidered Io Moth

My Embroidered Io Moth

HistoryBeautiful3701 Report

#52

I Embroidered This Sweet Lil Guy Today

I Embroidered This Sweet Lil Guy Today

Somekindacreature Report

#53

T-Rex Shirt For My Nephew

T-Rex Shirt For My Nephew

Mutausbruch Report

#54

Cranked Out A Cute Lil Floral F You To Anti-Abortion Legislators For My Third Project

Cranked Out A Cute Lil Floral F You To Anti-Abortion Legislators For My Third Project

FeministOkapi Report

#55

Far Over The Misty Mountains Cold 🗻 (Alternate Title: Single Thread Stitching Is A Bitch)

Far Over The Misty Mountains Cold 🗻 (Alternate Title: Single Thread Stitching Is A Bitch)

FeministOkapi Report

#56

My Mushroom House Embroidery 🍄

My Mushroom House Embroidery 🍄

alazka0 Report

#57

Embroidered Some Silly Childhood Photographs!

Embroidered Some Silly Childhood Photographs!

Altruistic_Package24 Report

#58

This Is One Of My Favorite Miniature Custom Embroidery. I Used 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons And Threads

This Is One Of My Favorite Miniature Custom Embroidery. I Used 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons And Threads

BogdanaProts Report

#59

My Friend Thought It Would Be Funny To Embroider Juicy Couture On Our Work Clothes (We Are Carpenters)

My Friend Thought It Would Be Funny To Embroider Juicy Couture On Our Work Clothes (We Are Carpenters)

Any_Blacksmith_1451 Report

Carolyn T. Smythe
Carolyn T. Smythe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LMAO! I love it!! My dad was a carpenter.

#60

Snow Globe // Embroidery As Wedding Gift For My Friends

Snow Globe // Embroidery As Wedding Gift For My Friends

vivicoco Report

Carolyn T. Smythe
Carolyn T. Smythe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww...that is so sweet and tender! How lovely and thoughtful!

#61

Mood. 🥀

Mood. 🥀

kenz024 Report

#62

Started In March And I Am Hooked. These Are My Latest Four

Started In March And I Am Hooked. These Are My Latest Four

fresh_new_ideas Report

#63

Grackle Embroidery; I Decided To Try Using Some Of My Stash Of Old Sewing Thread That Is Too Brittle For The Machine; It Worked Great!

Grackle Embroidery; I Decided To Try Using Some Of My Stash Of Old Sewing Thread That Is Too Brittle For The Machine; It Worked Great!

9-year-cicada Report

#64

Got Inspired When I Was Pairing My Socks, So I Made A Lil Something!

Got Inspired When I Was Pairing My Socks, So I Made A Lil Something!

RaisinLungs Report

Carolyn T. Smythe
Carolyn T. Smythe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love it! I just have a cloth bag full of singles.

#65

“Wait!”

“Wait!”

Sourstitches Report

#66

An Animal Crossing Portrait I Made Of My Family

An Animal Crossing Portrait I Made Of My Family

stefstitch Report

#67

Working On A New Pattern!

Working On A New Pattern!

Asuhhhhhhhh Report

#68

Finally Finished 🦠🔬🌿

Finally Finished 🦠🔬🌿