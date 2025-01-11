Someone asked “What's the creepiest thing you've seen a child say or do?” and people shared their strangest examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to detail your own bizarre encounters in the comments section below.

Anyone with kids would be well aware of the fact that children often do not have any filters . Indeed, this can be mortifying at times, but often it’s just pretty funny . However, sometimes this lack of awareness coupled with their earnestness means that children can very quickly become sort of scary in the right circumstances.

#1 When my nephew was a toddler, my brother would rock him to sleep in a rocking chair. I was in the kitchen and saw this, nbd. But when I got closer, they were both completely frozen with their eyes wide open. My brother can sleep with his eyes open, and his son inherited the trait. They were just sitting there completely still like mannequins with glassy eyes. My brother was snoring a bit. It was f*****g terrifying 😆.

#2 One the greatest interactions of my life happened in an elevator. I had the car to myself, going up. The elevator stops and this guy and his daughter get in and press the button for their floor.



As the door closes and the impulse of motion is felt, the daughter, probably around 10 years old, rips an absolute buzzsaw of a fart. I can't help but turn my head and, as our gazes meet, she tells me matter of factly "you farted".



ding. Door opens and they walk out, leaving me in this gas chamber of gas lighting, thinking maybe I really did fart.

#3 Not creepy exactly BUT...at 7 weeks pregnant I was eating my dinner when my 3.5 year old said to my partner 'Mummys having a baby'...He said 'Yes..I know'. She smiled and said 'Actually, she's having TWO babies'. She would kiss my tummy 'Night night Baby 1...Night night Baby 2...right throughout. Her twin sisters were born the following year 😳💜💜.

#4 When my son was like 3 he was staring at the end of the couch ...I mean really staring. I asked him what he was looking at and he said "The people at the end of the couch." Oooooook. A couple of minutes later I saw him crane his neck over the couch and then his eyes followed around up the stairs. I said "what are you looking at?" And he said "They went upstairs." I didn't go upstairs for a WHILE that day lol.

#5 When I was really little, my mom asked where my imaginary friend Sarah (who I frequently mentioned had a broken arm from a car accident) lived, and I took my mom to the cemetery down the road. I took her to the grave of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a car accident. I couldn't read yet and there was no way for me to know how that specific person died.

#6 First kid played with JJ his imaginary friend. Second kid my oldest girl had NeeNee.



One day we were talking about JJ and my son now 6 or 7 laughed and he discribed a dark skinned boy with a big smile.



My then 3 year old daughter said her friend was NeeNee. When we asked her to describe how NeeNee looked she thought about it and then went to the entertainment center and pointed. She said "she's in there."



Reluctantly, we opened the door and there was a small box. It had OLD pictures in it. As we were going through these old black and whites I'm not sure I'd ever even seen she said "there's NeeNee."



It was a picture of my mom as a little little girl. She had died about 6 months before my oldest son was born.



We're all spooked but we look over and my son is white as a sheet with tears in his eyes and he's shaking. With tears in my eyes I asked whats wrong. Shakily he holds out a picture and says "This is JJ."



I'm trembling as I take it.



The back reads John John 1952 and as I turn it over I realize it's a picture of my father that died when I was 12.



The oldest picture I remember seeing of my dad before that he was 12. I never even knew what he looked like at that age but there he was in black and white with this big goofy grin.

#7 This happened recently.



I teach kinder, and one of my girls had been telling us all about how her mom was pregnant and she was going to have a baby brother. Daily updates, to the point I mentioned it to her mom and we had a good laugh at how cute it all was.



The Monday after Thanksgiving break, my girl tells me "my baby brother stopped breathing." .



I called home to check on things (at this point, I was invested) and the mom just laughed it off, said she and the baby were fine, but she would talk to the girl and make sure she was OK.



Wednesday, the girl was absent, the first time she had missed all year. I wasn't real worried and didn't really think about it until she was absent the next day. I called home but didn't get an answer. The girl comes back on Friday and tells me she is staying with her aunt because mom was in the hospital.



Mom had a miscarriage.

#8 Around four or five months ago, at like 3:00am I was awoken by a very weird growling sound. Disoriented and in the dark I started to come to and for the life of me couldn’t figure out what the sound was. I had fallen asleep on the couch in the living room which added to my confusion. I was thinking maybe the cat had caught something, but really had no idea.



As my vision started to come around, this three foot grotesque looking shadow thing starts to appear a few feet in front of me. Just standing there growling. Creepy. Even though in reality it only took me a few seconds to figure out what was going out, I imagine my appearance would have been that of someone who was visibly shaken.



It was my son. My three year old son had snuck out of bed at three in the morning, found his hulk mask in the dark, and decided to go find daddy to play superheroes. I guess his idea of playing was to do a hulk growl two feet from my sleeping face until I woke up in a panic.



He ended up doing the same thing to my wife a few weeks later which, to me, was way more hilarious.

#9 My son happily told me “when you die, worms will eat your face and I can finally get a cat. Then I’ll let the cat eat the rest of you”.



Thanks, kid. You’re so generous.

#10 My coworkers nephew came up to us and said “ i wish cats took over”.

#11 My mom used to work as an X-Ray & MRI technician. She retired a few years ago.

One of her patients was a 6-months old baby girl that was severly burned. Her older brother - an almost 3 year old, was so jealous of her that he set the stroller on fire, while she was inside.

#12 I went to a friends house the day after my grandma died to collect a few things,one of their brothers around 7 years old sat next to me and whispered in my ear”i hope your gonna die like your grandma on the floor” and started laughing.I had to exit out of that room.All i felt was confusion,disgust and unable to believe that a kid that young could say something so horribly evil 💀💀.

#13 I was having dinner at a friend’s place and we heard her 4 year old daughter talking to herself. We searched for her and found her in my friend’s bedroom looking up at the curtain rod saying “hello man, why are you up there?” Her daughter kept talking to the curtain until her mom asked her what she was doing and she replied “just talking to the man.” We also noticed that her annoying dachshund that follows us everywhere was standing behind us with her tail between her legs and refused to enter the room.

#14 When my daughter was around 3, she told me she wanted to be a tooth fairy when she grew up so she could make dolls out of kids' teeth.

#15 I was tucking in my two year old. He said “Good bye mom.” I said, “No, we say good night.” He said “I know. But this time its good bye.”



Had to check on him a few times to make sure he was still there.

#16 My daughter has asked me twice how to take someone's bones out.

#17 Many years ago my then boyfriend came home from work looking absolutely stricken. His face was visibly pale. I worriedly asked him what's the matter, and he responded "there's a little girl just outside here who stopped me and offered me sex for 50p". I asked him "are you being serious?" And he said he was. I then went to the window where I could indeed see a lone little girl wandering around, I asked my partner if that's her and he confirmed it was. She couldn't have been older than 8, 9 at most. I called the police to let them know what she'd said to my partner and urged them to come, as she was all by herself and hugely at risk, especially when she was approaching men who were also alone. Whilst she was in sight I was able to give a pretty accurate description of her.



It wasn't so much creepy, it was more distressing and extremely concerning. My boyfriend looked like he had seen a ghost when he walked into my flat and I wonder how many other men prior to my boyfriend she'd also left feeling utterly shaken after the encounter. I just kinda hope I wasn't the only person who thought to call the police as that stuff shouldn't be ignored.

#18 When my son was 8 years old, our dog passed away and we told him that everyone gets old and eventually dies and that our dog “went to see Jesus” and that heaven was a wonderful place. The next day we were at a restaurant and he walked up to a random old guy, patted him on the back and said “you’re going to see Jesus real soon” with a big smile on his face a genuine excitement. I still wonder if that guy thought my kid was psychic.

#19 I was a summer camp director for a few years before Covid made the camp go out of business. I ran the programming for the older kids & teens, my peer ran the programming for the younger kids. Youngest we had were 6.



We had a policy that the campers who got three warnings in a day were sent to us (kinda like going to the principals office), where we would get to the bottom of the situation and the appropriate discipline. It’s not uncommon to have repeat offenders in the office, and it was real hard to surprise us after several summers of 150 campers a week all summer.



Until year 3. Enter a six year old, blonde boy who looked like he was pulled straight out of a Gap kids photo shoot. He’s in the office day one, like 3 hours into camp for hitting another camper with a kayak paddle and purposefully knocking another off their paddleboard. Same kid, same day, in the office again til pick up time for throwing ALL of his group’s boys socks into the pool, and hiding everyone’s shoes behind the toilets. Tuesday he pestered a girl until she threw up from anxiety. By Wednesday afternoon we get a frantic call from the lead counselor, a seasoned vet on year 4 of working for us, threatening that if we did not remove this child from her group immediately that she would quit that instant. The boy tried to drown another student in the pool and the lifeguard had to physically haul him off the other kid. The kids had no previous beef.



I’ll never forget sitting in that office with my codirector, listening to this tiny psychopath calmly explaining that he did it to “see what would happen, and if they made the same face as my sister when I squeeze her neck at home.” He then calmly explained how he hated his sisters and that he would bite them to make them listen to him. We called the parents and CPS and dad came in only an hour later, with said baby sisters in tow. One was 3.5 ish, and cowered behind dad when she saw her brother, and the other was a 10 month old BABY. In conversation with the dad, we found out, to all 3 of our horror, that the baby and sister both had bite marks on their thighs and backs and that the boy was already in anger management therapy… or so dad thought. The boy just looked at his dad and said “no, mommy just takes me to the park instead”



Long story short, mom came in at the normal pick up time, I witnessed the breakup of a marriage because the mom knew about the bite marks but never said anything and brushed off EVERYTHING we said, including all the video evidence from the pool deck and camp spaces as “targeting her son” and “he would never”, to which the dad said “this is the last straw Vivian, I’m filing for divorce”. CPS case was filed, we turned over evidence, they interviewed the counselors involved, it was a whole thing. First and last time a 6 year old was kicked out of camp and blacklisted forever. I’ll never forget those absolutely dead, ice blue eyes.

#20 My son had an imaginary friend, that luckily only was around for a few weeks. He would talk is if his friend was real, freaking me out it was so believable. I tried not to react to it, but he told me that his friend was very mad and has a knife to my throat. 12 years later, I'm still alive and he is a normal college kid.

#21 My sister is three years older than I am. When she was three, she woke my parents up with a blood curdling scream. Parents go running and ask her wtf? Shes flipping out about the hands that come through the window and tickle the bed. It eventually stops. Three years later, I'm here in the world now and three years old as well. My parents get woken up in the night to a blood curdling scream. They run to my sister. Shes all wtf. They go into my room and I'm suddenly freaking out about hands tickling the bed.

#22 A cpl yrs ago I was sitting outside & witnessed a boy about 5-6 yrs old pushing a toddler, (his sister?) maybe 18 mos, in a stroller past my house. I looked for an adult but didn’t see one. I live on a corner, and just as they passed me, I heard the boy say “well, this is probably gonna hurt a lot!” and he took off running twd the 4 way intersection & just LAUNCHED that stroller with the baby in it out into the intersection! Somehow no cars were passing but it was obvi his hope that they would be. I followed them home & told a woman what I’d seen & heard but she seemed unconcerned. I saw that kid wandering the street not long after carrying an actual axe.

#23 Not creepy, really--but *funny*, was at my job at an after-school program.





I regularly joke around with my work kids (K-5th graders), once their grownups start arriving for pickup, and ask them, "Is that your mom/ dad/ aunt/ uncle, etc.





One day, a couple months after i was back at work from having taken five weeks of FMLA time for my Dad's hospice & death, I was sitting next to one of my K's, when another child's name was called for pickup.





So, as is part of my normal end of day silliness, I asked the little dude next to me, "Is that *your* dad?





The little guy looked over to the door, and said, "Nope!"





So I asked, "Is that *my* dad?"





And that's when he looked at me, like I was the *dumbest* adult on the face of the planet, and *completely straight-faced*, said, "Your Dad's dead!"





And I *lost* it, giggling, and said, "You know, bud you're right, my dad *is* dead!"









Dad would have *cackled* at the way that little guy delivered that line!





And, since the goofy questions was something I *learned* from him and my uncles asking my cousins and I nonsense questions as a child, it seemed pretty fitting that the little guy's delivery was *so* impeccable!😉.

#24 I remember when I was a kid I called my mom "sexy mama" after hearing it on a tv show (I want to say Johnny Bravo?) and she had to explain why it was inappropriate. I still cringe thinking about it, even though it was obviously innocent.

#25 When i was young like less than 4 y/o i woke up in the middle of the night and called my mother just to tell her ‘i see vampires’ and then started hissing at her - she still tells the story of how terrified she was.

#26 About a year ago I was in Florida visiting extended family. I hadn't seen any of them in over a year and my 2-year-old cousin (R) said "Can I come to your house?" I responded "Maybe someday, wouldn't that be fun?" R said "Yes, the (my exact house color) house with 18 windows on the front and a dog-wood tree! Oh and also your new pink room I wanna see it." While it is possible he had seen a picture of my house I had painted my room pink about a week before we had left and had been waiting to tell the family as a surprise sort of thing. I asked his Mom later and she was perplexed, having no idea how he knew that stuff. It still kind of scares me.

#27 “Go back to sleep, there isn’t anything under your bed”.



“Hes behind you now”.



Still haven’t gotten over that one and shiver at the memory.

#28 „Luna is going to die next week“, said the little sister of a boy I was tutoring. She said this in a really sad tone. I was freaking out inside, wondering if she has a sick friend I don’t know about or something (and wondering why the parents didn’t warn me). Turns out what she meant was that her favourite tv show, Soy Luna, was going to be taken off Netflix (it’s a Disney show and this was shortly before Disney+ started, so all of the Disney stuff was disappearing from Netflix).

#29 When my mom was pregnant, my 8yo cousin who is autistic would always put her head on my mom’s stomach to “listen to the baby”. One time she did this and gasped and said “The baby is gone..”. A week later at my moms first appointment for the baby, she found out that she had had a miscarriage that previous week 😕



And for an added bonus to that, my mom got pregnant again a couple months after. My cousin did the same thing and my mom would always ask if she could hear the baby(it’s always been a yes so far). One time my cousin told her that “It’s gonna be a healthy baby boy!” Lo and behold, two months later at the gender reveal, we find out that it is in fact a baby boy.

#30 My nephew told my mom, dad and I that he could see people in a field, from a plane crash. We did live in a neighborhood that was built on old farmland decades ago. Maybe something happened before the neighborhood was built. 🤔 All of us fully believed him btw.

#31 When one of my little brothers was about 4-5 (I'm much older than most of my siblings), he was playing in his room by himself, just sitting on the floor talking to himself. I stood in the hallway for a minute listening to him quietly chatter. After a while, his head jerked towards me and he became e n r a g e d, started screaming at me to get away from him, go away and close the door, almost panicking about it. In hindsight, he was probably embarrassed and startled to see me there, but it was still pretty creepy.



Another strong contender, I was babysitting three children under 6. The 2 year old and 4 year old were in bed, but the parents had told me their 5 year old could sleep on the couch until they got home to tuck him in, so I sat with him quietly messing around on my phone, when suddenly the kid sits straight up like a vampire, staring at me with pure terror in his eyes. He gets up and starts backing away, as if he's truly afraid of me. This family had a sliding glass door in their kitchen, and the little guy kept glancing back at it to the point where I was getting nervous looking past him and through the door, out into the yard. He was speaking incoherently like he couldn't really keep ahold of a train of thought, which was especially weird because these kids were pretty articulate. After awhile I coaxed him into using the bathroom and calmed him down, he fell asleep like nothing had even happened. Poor kid had chronic night terrors, and mom and dad had forgotten to tell me. 🙃.

#32 My neice told me she wanted to take my insides and put them through a cheese grader . I had a talk with her mom after that one. She's 5.

#33 When I went to my chemo treatment a few days before Christmas, I (thankfully) missed the childrens group that was there singing carols. But they left cards for all us poor cancer f*****s.



Handwritten on the card I received was "We're praying for you!"



But they misspelled it "preying.".

#34 My 5 year old nephew said that the fall of Constantinople was the worst day of his life. That event happened on May 29, 1453... so I wonder if he had a past life...

#35 Kid me was a racing fan. I loved watching Formula 1 races on TV and cheering for our national hero Ayrton Senna. I never missed a race. Except one. My father says that on the day of the accident in which Senna died, I didn't want to watch the race, I didn't even want to stay in the living room, I was in our backyard. Then the accident happened...

#36 I lived in an apartment complex, and there was a walmart right beside it. I went and got some groceries and was walking back through the complex yard to get to my apartment. There was a guy I had never met before walking close by me. There were 2 boys, probably the ages of 9-10. One of the boys was talking to the other and both me and the guy just happen to cathc one of the boys say to the other " put your flagpole in my b******e" me and thr guy just looked at each other and he asked me if I just heard that. I said yes, I did, and we did everything we could to keep ourselves from busting out laughing. I saw the guy a year later, and we just looked at each other and smiled.

#37 My mom was looking for a key to a foot locker that belonged to her mom after her dad passed away. One day, my sister (7) was talking to a painting that our mom's mom had painted. When she was done talking, my sister went to the China cabinet, removed some pieces, and handed Mom the key to the footlocker. She also spent a few months babbling in backwater Louisiana creole.

#38 So, my little sister was maybe 3 at the time.



We were in the car waiting for mum to get out of work.



She turns to dad and says, straight as can be 'before I lived with you I lived in Chicago and rooted for the White Sox.'



My family has lived in Boston for generations.



Girl why would you say that.

#39 When my brother was a kid, he was talking and laughing in his room alone. My mom went in and asked him who he was talking to. My brother said he was talking to his friend Kevin. My mom, already creeped out, asked who Kevin was. My brother said, “He’s my friend, but he already went home. He lives in the walls.” My brother is in his thirties now, but my mom is still creeped out and mad about Kevin hahaha.

#40 My children. Of 7, two have creeped me out thoroughly. Oldest, at 4: starts crying inconsolably for several days. Misses his sister, and his mom. Thing is, he has no sister, and his mom was holding him. “No, his real mom”. She is his real, and only mom.





Second oldest, at 2: says mama, dada, up, no, a few more words. No special pronunciation or anything, just regular toddler vocabulary. Several times over a 3 month period, I hear a stranger in the kids room at night. I investigate. He’s having half of a fully adult conversation in his sleep, with at least a 6th grade vocabulary, and a tiny but fully articulated voice. My hair still stands up when I think about it creepy as $&@!. Also, this one somehow taught himself to read with no intentional guidance on our part, and could read any word you pointed at by the time he was 3-1/2 years old. Total surprise. I found out one day in the store when he asked me to buy him a magazine. I told him “why, you can’t read yet?” And he said that “actually, dad, I can read. The magazine says gameboy advanced reviews.” I was totally shocked, both with the announcement, and his appropriate but unexpected use of the word “actually”. I pointed at stuff in the supermarket, and he read every single thing I pointed out.







When we got home he proudly showed his mom he could read at my prompting. We had -no idea-.





Kids can be damn weird.

#41 I used to be a preschool teacher. Many years ago I had a strange boy in my class we’ll call Ben. He was always saying weird, random stuff but this one sticks out. I noticed him standing in front of the glass door, smiling and moving around, watching his reflection when he smiles again and says “Other Ben! Come out and play!” I think about that kid a lot. I’m sure he grew up to be a creative of some sort. He always seemed to be operating on a whole other plane!

#42 Friend’s baby loved looking in a hallway. They started waving to no one and started laughing and babbling in the hallway.

#43 It’s not that creepy when you hear or read it, but I know some people can relate to this happening to them. Sometimes, you’ll talk to a 2 year old and they’ll stop talking and look directly in your eyes for 30 seconds, switching from your left eye to your right eye periodically, and it’s the creepiest thing ever. Mind you a 2-2.5 year old is innately curious and constantly moving. I work with kids and it’s happened to me a few times, not that it’s necessarily “creepy”, but it’s so beyond eerie and odd, and all I can chalk it out to being is them forming their first conscious memory or actualizing that they’re a living being.

#44 As I am reading this, my 10 year old son just walked in the room and told me the dog is trying to hide a dead body in the backyard.

#45 My nephew walked up to my fireplace multiple times and said “stop staring at me!!”.

#46 My niece went into my parents room and said she was talking to Pop-pop, who is my father and her grandfather.



Except Pop-pop died in 2006, and she was born in 2008...

#47 One of my students (f8) who was always super quite came up to me and quietly asked “how does the cold kill you?”.

#48 Maybe not the absolute creepiest, but the one that stuck in my mind was when a family came in to the place I worked and as they were arriving, the kid looked at me and just said "goodbye.".

#49 When my son was about three years old he asked me in a very sugary tone to come into his bedroom, assuring me "everything will be fine". Tells me to sit on his bed and then lie down, all the while telling me everything's ok. "Now close your eyes.." I complied, then I hear him say calmly "Just lie still, this won't hurt a bit."



I opened my eyes right away to see him standing over me with a toy plastic hammer in one hand and a toy saw in the other. Noped out of there real fast.

#50 A friend of mine has a 4 year old son who's very creepy. One time she took a nap on the couch and he sat next to her and stared at her the whole time. He didn't go play or fall asleep or get into trouble, he just stared at her. And he has a unibrow so something is just not right with him.