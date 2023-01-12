If you're a fan of all things creepy and unsettling, then you'll definitely want to check out the subreddit r/mildlyterrifying. This place is dedicated to sharing and discussing content that is “scary enough to increase your heart rate, or grow half a goosebump”. From macabre beings to uncanny anomalies, this place has it all!

Created in 2012, r/mildlyterrifying has more than 75k members who share their passion for “shudder-inducing” things. The subreddit is home to a wide range of content, including eerie photos and unsettling videos and stories. Whether you're a fan of traditional horror or enjoy more subtle forms of terror, you're sure to find something that will send a chill down your spine.

For more similar posts, click here, here, here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Starfish Waking Back To The Water

A Starfish Waking Back To The Water

bonercollexor Report

19points
POST
#2

My Dad’s Tenants Sent This Pic During Yesterday’s Winter Storm… Just Before They Got Into Bed

My Dad’s Tenants Sent This Pic During Yesterday’s Winter Storm… Just Before They Got Into Bed

violet_beard Report

18points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When a vampire is staked properly - he turns to dust.......what's really going on here?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

My Boyfriend And I Went To A Drive-Through Safari Type Thing, And Learned That Ostriches Are Terrifying

My Boyfriend And I Went To A Drive-Through Safari Type Thing, And Learned That Ostriches Are Terrifying

starsspinningdizzy Report

18points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummmm, that's actually an emu...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

You All Know That Scary "Christmas In Yugoslavia" Picture. I Present To You A Friend Of Mine With Yugoslavian Teletubby

You All Know That Scary "Christmas In Yugoslavia" Picture. I Present To You A Friend Of Mine With Yugoslavian Teletubby

njaminjami Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#5

Graphic Artists Should Be Licensed

Graphic Artists Should Be Licensed

MotorCityTrucker Report

17points
POST
#6

You Guys Are Cute With Your Scary Spiders. I Found This Under My Couch A Month After I Fumigated

You Guys Are Cute With Your Scary Spiders. I Found This Under My Couch A Month After I Fumigated

shanefer Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

The All New Baby Safety Seat. Never Leave Your Kid Inside A Hot Car While You Shop Again. Late 1950s, Early 1960s

The All New Baby Safety Seat. Never Leave Your Kid Inside A Hot Car While You Shop Again. Late 1950s, Early 1960s

MelanatedTukon Report

15points
POST
#8

An Old Family Photo That My Dad Found... When You See It

An Old Family Photo That My Dad Found... When You See It

MiNuggets Report

13points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I can't unsee it...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

I Find This Terrifying

I Find This Terrifying

theprintedray84 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#10

This Is What A 3D Mri Reconstruction Of Your Face Looks Like When You Wear Makeup. The Metal Particles In Your Mascara Etc. Disturb The Signal Of The Mri Machine

This Is What A 3D Mri Reconstruction Of Your Face Looks Like When You Wear Makeup. The Metal Particles In Your Mascara Etc. Disturb The Signal Of The Mri Machine

Coconutbunnana Report

13points
POST
#11

I Was Taking Out The Trash This Morning And Found Bare Footprints

I Was Taking Out The Trash This Morning And Found Bare Footprints

_Us3rnam3 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#12

Dental Mannequins Are Kind Of Terrifying

Dental Mannequins Are Kind Of Terrifying

hazard2600 Report

11points
POST
Caro
Caro
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do they look like they are having fun? Completely unrealistic....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Just Climbed Into Bed And Learned The Hard Way That The Cover Of This Book Glows In The Dark

Just Climbed Into Bed And Learned The Hard Way That The Cover Of This Book Glows In The Dark

Zestyclose-Jacket498 Report

11points
POST
#14

The Sun Casting Shadow On My Lamp Makes It Look Like A Terrifying Spider Hiding Within

The Sun Casting Shadow On My Lamp Makes It Look Like A Terrifying Spider Hiding Within

cdunning93 Report

11points
POST
#15

The Tooth Fairy

The Tooth Fairy

GallowBoob Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#16

This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

TVBrainSurgeon Report

10points
POST
#17

This Is A Sun Bear. It Might Not Be Terrifying To Most People But It Shudders To Imagine This Creature Run At You With 2 Legs(Like A Human) At Night

This Is A Sun Bear. It Might Not Be Terrifying To Most People But It Shudders To Imagine This Creature Run At You With 2 Legs(Like A Human) At Night

GrandpaBear14 Report

10points
POST
#18

Weird Thing My Mom Made And Put Right Across From Her Bed

Weird Thing My Mom Made And Put Right Across From Her Bed

GranolaBarSupervisor Report

10points
POST
#19

Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed

Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed

lujainosaurus Report

10points
POST
#20

Awesome 3D Grafitti Even If Slightly Scary

Awesome 3D Grafitti Even If Slightly Scary

wadeybb Report

9points
POST
#21

Haunting

Haunting

frejandmission Report

9points
POST
#22

Looked Out The Peephole And This Is Who I Saw

Looked Out The Peephole And This Is Who I Saw

wmd3 Report

8points
POST
Panzerkampfwagen VII Löwe
Panzerkampfwagen VII Löwe
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

may we talk about you´re cars extended warrenty

0
0points
reply
#23

Photo Of Local Pub. This Photo Doesn't Have A Filter.. We're Likely To Have A Bushfire Come Through Our Town In The Next Few Hours

Photo Of Local Pub. This Photo Doesn't Have A Filter.. We're Likely To Have A Bushfire Come Through Our Town In The Next Few Hours

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#24

He S T A R E

He S T A R E

duke-vedam-dren Report

7points
POST
#25

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human

davidjrelliott Report

7points
POST
#26

My Nest Cam Keeps Seeing Faces In The Bush At The Front Door

My Nest Cam Keeps Seeing Faces In The Bush At The Front Door

twistsouth Report

7points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know this person!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Jesus Christ!!

Jesus Christ!!

dr_euphoriax Report

7points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just laughed out loud.

0
0points
reply
#28

Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

AutoCrosspostBot Report

7points
POST
#29

Imagine Seeing This In The Distance

Imagine Seeing This In The Distance

Soapy_Meat Report

6points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"HE's coming back - and Now He's Pissed Off

0
0points
reply
#30

I Made Thomas The Tank Engine's Crackhead Cousin At Work With Some Cardboard, Duct Tape And Rizla

I Made Thomas The Tank Engine's Crackhead Cousin At Work With Some Cardboard, Duct Tape And Rizla

IronwoodFrost Report

6points
POST
#31

River Dolphins

River Dolphins

nykaei Report

6points
POST
#32

Children's Slide That Almost Goes Vertical

Children's Slide That Almost Goes Vertical

slappy-go-lucky Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#33

This

This

dirtylongs Report

6points
POST
#34

I Don’t Quite Know Why This Is Making Me Uncomfortable

I Don’t Quite Know Why This Is Making Me Uncomfortable

TrapLoverBigMood Report

6points
POST
#35

This

This

batmax4 Report

6points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I try to laugh quietly, but I can't.

0
0points
reply
#36

Spook

Spook

ThatGuySasquatch Report

6points
POST
#37

Um

Um

jkdhlkjasghlasjk Report

6points
POST
#38

This Disney Animatronic Of Trump In Their Hall Of Presidents

This Disney Animatronic Of Trump In Their Hall Of Presidents

phantom_xx7 Report

6points
POST
#39

Escalator Without Covering

Escalator Without Covering

fresh-pinecone Report

6points
POST
#40

If You Have Coulrophobia (Fear Of Clown) This Picture Is A Nightmare

If You Have Coulrophobia (Fear Of Clown) This Picture Is A Nightmare

StopChrist Report

5points
POST
#41

Something About This Image Freaks Me Out

Something About This Image Freaks Me Out

Phyc0delic Report

5points
POST
#42

The Size Of This Stickbug

The Size Of This Stickbug

XspeedyreadzX Report

5points
POST
#43

My Camera Snapped A Picture Exactly When Another Camera’s Flash Was Going Off

My Camera Snapped A Picture Exactly When Another Camera’s Flash Was Going Off

thepearofdoom Report

5points
POST
#44

It Looks Like My Friend Has A Face Inside His Neck

It Looks Like My Friend Has A Face Inside His Neck

Jaris_Mebius Report

5points
POST
#45

Taking A Lift In Gwangju, 1984

Taking A Lift In Gwangju, 1984

Pennsylvasia Report

5points
POST
#46

Hi !

Hi !

grimfel Report

5points
POST
#47

My Roommate’s Cat Was Being Cute In The Middle Of The Night So I Took A Picture With Flash And Saw This

My Roommate’s Cat Was Being Cute In The Middle Of The Night So I Took A Picture With Flash And Saw This

elliotgranath Report

5points
POST
#48

Fb Friend Thought A Hamster Yawning Was Cute

Fb Friend Thought A Hamster Yawning Was Cute

okiupup Report

5points
POST
#49

The Mist Anyone?

The Mist Anyone?

anon Report

5points
POST
#50

Yeah, You Can Just Let Me Die

Yeah, You Can Just Let Me Die

TheLapisLord Report

5points
POST
#51

My Mother's Fortune Cookie 40 Miles Away From Home

My Mother's Fortune Cookie 40 Miles Away From Home

vt8919 Report

5points
POST
#52

4-Year-Old Son Laid Down On A Velour Blanket

4-Year-Old Son Laid Down On A Velour Blanket

LightboxRadMD Report

5points
POST
#53

Ct Scan Of 1,000-Year-Old Buddha Sculpture Reveals Mummified Monk Hidden Inside

Ct Scan Of 1,000-Year-Old Buddha Sculpture Reveals Mummified Monk Hidden Inside

Lathanue Report

5points
POST
#54

Spider Carrying Out Goldfish From Pond

Spider Carrying Out Goldfish From Pond

Luigihiji Report

5points
POST
#55

This Will Haunt My Dreams

This Will Haunt My Dreams

LanceHasPants Report

5points
POST
#56

The Cats Remake Looks Terrible

The Cats Remake Looks Terrible

Anti-LockCakes Report

5points
POST
#57

I Fired A Flashgun In My Mouth And Lit My Face From The Inside

I Fired A Flashgun In My Mouth And Lit My Face From The Inside

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#58

A Person I Know Posted Her Ultrasound Of Her Baby, It Is Genuinely Haunts Me

A Person I Know Posted Her Ultrasound Of Her Baby, It Is Genuinely Haunts Me

mymumwontbehappy Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Dad, Today I Saw A Boy With No Eyes

Dad, Today I Saw A Boy With No Eyes

SaucyVagrant Report

4points
POST
#60

Made This Beauty In 5th Grade... It Was Supposed To Be Miley Cyrus

Made This Beauty In 5th Grade... It Was Supposed To Be Miley Cyrus

Munk-the-Man Report

4points
POST
#61

Paddleboarding With Jellyfish

Paddleboarding With Jellyfish

eudice Report

4points
POST
#62

Now Someone Should Dress Like A Nun Outside The Window And Really Fuck Him Up

Now Someone Should Dress Like A Nun Outside The Window And Really Fuck Him Up

imaginexus Report

4points
POST
#63

This Mildly Terrifying Tile I Found

This Mildly Terrifying Tile I Found

sunday_cumquat Report

4points
POST
#64

1960s Mobil Advertisement Warning Against Driving With Tension

1960s Mobil Advertisement Warning Against Driving With Tension

Winter-Coffin Report

4points
POST
#65

Burn It Down

Burn It Down

sammyiwas Report

4points
POST
#66

Something Unfortunate Waits Upstairs

Something Unfortunate Waits Upstairs

PaleUmbra Report

4points
POST
#67

I Do Not Like That At All

I Do Not Like That At All

LinkedPioneer Report

4points
POST
#68

Decaying Great White Shark, Left To Rot At An Abandoned Wildlife Park In Melbourne

Decaying Great White Shark, Left To Rot At An Abandoned Wildlife Park In Melbourne

TrashBastionMain Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Ok I’m Sorry I Can See How This Can Be Cute And All But... This Image Will Haunt My Nightmares

Ok I’m Sorry I Can See How This Can Be Cute And All But... This Image Will Haunt My Nightmares

dogpersonnamedkat Report

4points
POST
#70

What The Fuck Is That?

What The Fuck Is That?

LinkedPioneer Report

4points
POST
#71

My Local Wendy's Sign

My Local Wendy's Sign

MrScottimus Report

4points
POST
#72

This Fucking Picture

This Fucking Picture

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the scariest pictures I've seen, I hate snakes.