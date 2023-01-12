If you're a fan of all things creepy and unsettling, then you'll definitely want to check out the subreddit r/mildlyterrifying. This place is dedicated to sharing and discussing content that is “scary enough to increase your heart rate, or grow half a goosebump”. From macabre beings to uncanny anomalies, this place has it all!

Created in 2012, r/mildlyterrifying has more than 75k members who share their passion for “shudder-inducing” things. The subreddit is home to a wide range of content, including eerie photos and unsettling videos and stories. Whether you're a fan of traditional horror or enjoy more subtle forms of terror, you're sure to find something that will send a chill down your spine.

