50 Painfully Funny Pics Of People Who Are Getting Old Faster Than They Expected (New Pics)
At what age are you considered an old person? Well, that really depends on who you are asking. If you decide to pose this question to a 5-year-old, there’s a high chance you’ll be called a grandma or grandpa for being over 30. If you ask a 60-year-old, they might tell you that they’re still in their prime and don’t feel old at all.
The truth is that old age does not simply start at a number that’s set in stone. It’s all very relative and depends on a lot of different factors.
For example, this list, comprised of the most recent contributions to the "[Heck] I'm Old" subreddit, can be a great determining factor. Do you know what a floppy disk is? Have you used a telephone booth? Do you think the '70s were 30 years ago? Then, welcome to the older generation! No worries, we still have a lot of fun here too, it’s just that our joints are creakier.
Gone But Not Forgotten
The thing about getting old is that we’re going through it, we’re getting older each day, but we don’t feel it. So if someone asks us what’s old when we’re in our 20s, we say, well, 60s. When we’re in our 40s, we think 60 still sounds pretty good, so maybe old is closer to 70. When we’re in our 60s, we move the goalpost once more to somewhere in our mid 70s.
This is the natural progression that scientists have found out about when surveying people about old age. And while the overall average for what’s considered the beginning of being old was 68, because of how wide the estimation gap was, this number is pretty much meaningless.
Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?
Mmmm Plastic Water
The insignificance of this contrived start point is especially evident when talking to 60-year-olds themselves. Out of all the respondents aged 65–74, only 21% said that they feel old. And even those who are over 75 weren’t so convinced—only 35% agreed that they are old.
This reiterates another point that researchers have explored. They discovered that the gap between our real age and “felt” age widens as we grow older. Apparently, about half of 18 to 29-year-olds feel the age that they are while a quarter feel younger. Compare that to 50-year-olds, half of which feel younger than their actual age, and people over 65, 60% of which feel like the number in their passport doesn’t do them justice.
I Know You All Or Almost All Of Us Remember This
I still have a book from my college library that I forgot to return. The book was printed in 1964 and the author wrote about how in few years it will be possible to send man to moon
A Trip Down Memory Lane
We had one with shutter, round dials and all. It was black and white. It worked fine till early 2000.
Yeah Happens Often Irl
So, if there’s no real number to go off of, are there any other indicators out there? Well, the ones that everyone agrees on are a few. They are:
- Failing health
- Inability to live independently
- Inability to drive
- Difficulty with stairs
Who Else Remembers Cigarette Vending Machines That Had No Way To Check A Persons Age And Operated On The Honor System?
Maybe It's Just Me, But When I Pay For Music, I Want Something Tangible In My Hands
Still buy all my music on either LPs or CDs.
35 Mm Film Canister Holders
However, some other indicators aren’t so clear-cut. For example, two in three 20-year-olds believe that forgetfulness of familiar names is a sign of getting old. By the time they are thirty, though, only less than a half of the respondents identify it as something only old people do. The same murkiness is apparent when talking about retirement, having gray hair, having grandkids, becoming less active sexually, and having bladder problems.
Remember Getting Your Feet Measured By This Bulky Thing?
I Know I'm Not Alone
this picture makes me feel that upholstery vinyl piping burning into the back of my legs wearing those shorts in the summer. --- forget about the buckle burn..
What Reels Did You Have?
Maybe all this vagueness is related to the fact that we’re all quite scared of getting old. The survey shows that many younger adults expect old age to be worse than it actually is. A lot of people believe that getting old involves memory loss, illness, loneliness, depression, and financial difficulties. However, older adults do experience some of it, but it is at way lower levels that young people believe it will be.
Omg It's So Flat...and Square
My Favorite Part Of Mad Magazine
Did Anyone Else Use To Put These Together As A Kid?
Oh come on! Where is the plastic tip for the nose with the spinning propeller?
On the other hand, old age is also not as fun as we might imagine. Older people report not spending as much time with family or traveling as younger people hope they will. There isn’t as much time to find new hobbies or start a second career either. Older folks still do that, just maybe not as commonly as expected.
Who Remembers Mcdonalds Ash Trays?
I remember all of my clay creations in grade school starting out as elaborate sculptures but ending up as ash trays. Gifts for my folks, who positively did NOT smoke.
If You Know What The Tape Is For, Your Back Probably Hurts
"When I Was Your Age, The Internet Came Through The Phone And It Sounded Like Screaming Robots"
Still, older people are happy. In fact, they’re as happy as any other generation, proving that your contentment with life does not depend on your age. The common denominators of a happy life are as usual: good health, good financial situation, and good friends.
Who Remembers These?
Damn, It's Scratched
Get Off My Lawn - Uh, Playground
So, if this list made you feel old, don’t feel bad about that. There’s nothing wrong with it. All that it really says to you is that you have more experience than others. And isn’t that valuable?
Who Remembers This Toy Phone? I Had One As A Kid. Did Anyone Else Have One?
So Very True! More So On Monday Mornings
I don't have enough energy to scream when I wake up, but I certainly share their feelings.
Norman Lear (101), Mel Brooks (96), Dick Van Dyke (97) With Youngster Judd Apatow (55)
The Good Old Days Of Dodge Ball When We Used Real Rubber Balls
Just Seems Like Yesterday
How Do You Do, Fellow Peebles?
comiseration hurts so much. I never heard of anyone anymore.. but then again... I dont want to even hear that c**p!
Who Remembers All Wooden Playgrounds? All Metal Ones Were More Fun Though
My Mom Had One At Her House. But My Dad Never Had One Cause He Said They Weren't Practical. The Shows Of Having Divorced Parents
It Happens To Us All Sooner Or Later
Zed And Sweetchuck
Police academy! Awesome film that went downhill with each sequel except the when Zed and Sweetchuck were in it
This Is 💯% True
The mid 90s were king with SNL. When you had Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, David Spade, Phil Hartman, Rob Schneider, Chris Rock, etc etc.
Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler And Brendan Fraser. 1994 And Now
A corpse, a rabbi, and a business office guy walk into a bar…
Then He Played The Cassette In The Car On The Way Home. And Wept Thinking About That Summer And That Girl He Never Had A Chance With :(
Evolution Of How We Listen To Music
When I Was Growing Up We Never, Ever Had A Single Snow Day. No Matter What Our Butts Were At School
I remember going to the school in heavy rain. It was a 30 minute walk and by the time I got there I was soaked to the skin and got sent home to get changed and come back to school (Our towns schools had a hard on for reporting you to child welfare for the dumbest reasons) My mom told them she isn't going to spend the day washing a rapidly growing pile of wet clothes and if they reported her she would be down the school with a hammer and a big bag of rusty nails and she would nail each effing teacher she came across to the wall by their ears. Shortly after it stopped raining and I asked if I should go back to school to which my mom replied "F*ck 'em"
That Belongs… In A Museum?
Does Anyone Else Miss The Butter Rum Lifesavers?
Remember When A Gallon Of Hawaiian Punch Came In A Big Can?
I'm This Old
I so old that we had our OS on floppy disks and there was no mouse and no GUI. Everything was done on MSDos and it was either orange or green screens
Remember When You Could See These Just About Everywhere?
Did Anyone Else Spend A Fair Amount Of Time Reading These?
And cheating by putting your finger on the last question while you looked at the results of the one option you chose and then went back if you died
Who Remembers These Batteries And Thought They Were So Cool!?
This Is Radar From M*a*s*h. Now I Really Know I'm Old
Fun fact - he had a disfigured left hand. It's one of the reasons he always had a clip board in the show.
This Certified Classic Premiered 30 Years Ago
Who Remembers Root Beer Barrels Candies?
These Were So Fun
This was how we got my infant son to sleep every night, a few enya songs on the media player and he was out like a light.
Titanic On Vhs - The Struggle Was Real
I think Gone With the Wind was 4 tapes. I kept having to get up and change them for my grandma!
Beastie Boys
You gotta fight, for your right, to yell at kidz to get off the lawn!!!
This Year, Toby Froud, The Baby In “Labyrinth,” Turns 39, The Age David Bowie Was When The Movie Came Out
