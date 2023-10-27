ADVERTISEMENT

At what age are you considered an old person? Well, that really depends on who you are asking. If you decide to pose this question to a 5-year-old, there’s a high chance you’ll be called a grandma or grandpa for being over 30. If you ask a 60-year-old, they might tell you that they’re still in their prime and don’t feel old at all.

The truth is that old age does not simply start at a number that’s set in stone. It’s all very relative and depends on a lot of different factors.

For example, this list, comprised of the most recent contributions to the "[Heck] I'm Old" subreddit, can be a great determining factor. Do you know what a floppy disk is? Have you used a telephone booth? Do you think the '70s were 30 years ago? Then, welcome to the older generation! No worries, we still have a lot of fun here too, it’s just that our joints are creakier.