Woman Upset BF Likes Her Gift To Him As She Expected Him To Dump Her

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Don’t knock it ’til you try it, they said. And in this case, “they” were right… He was a little disappointed that his girlfriend bought him a different PS4 game than the one he really wanted for his birthday. But once he got into it, he realized that he actually enjoyed playing it.
This guy says he was totally confused when his girlfriend got angry that he liked his gift, and a bit amused to discover the petty reason she’d bought it in the first place. But what really shocked him was when he dug a little deeper and found out that the present was just the tip of the iceberg. The video game was actually part of a more sinister scheme that finally revealed just how shallow his partner truly is.
RELATED:
He had initially wanted something else, but ended up liking the birthday gift his girlfriend bought him
Woman upset as boyfriend happily accepts her gift, showing mixed emotions in a casual home setting.
Everyone has their own ways of dealing with or ending things, but some might argue that trying to get your partner to break up with you first is not the way to go.
While breaking up is hard to do, relationship experts say a little bit of kindness and courtesy can go a long way.
“It’s important to break up with partners respectfully because it leaves the door open for the future—either for a romantic relationship, a friendship, or a neutral relationship that isn’t steeped in negativity,” says clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff.
ADVERTISEMENT
It might be tempting to throw in the towel in an angry and negative way, but there are more long-term benefits to being courteous to the person you once cared about.
“Graciously letting go of relationships that are not meant to be in your life long term is a high-level skill, as compared to giving into momentary desires to hurt the other person,” Romanoff explains.
Being honest about why you are ending things is also important. But this doesn’t mean you need to do it in a scathing or nasty way.
“You can say, ‘I’m no longer in love with you, and I wish I were, and I wish I felt this was working because I do care about you a lot, but I can’t stay in this relationship,’ suggests GQ magazine, adding that while it’s truthful, it’s not hurtful like, “I don’t think you’re fun to be around.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned author Mark Manson argues that it’s not your duty to console someone after you’ve let them know it’s over. “Once the relationship is severed, the other person’s emotions are no longer your responsibility,” he writes. “And not only is it no longer your responsibility to help them cope, but comforting them will likely make them feel worse.”
Manson also believes breaking up in person is the best route to take, although there are some exceptions (like if they did something completely out of line, or if they live in another country). He adds that it’s best to have the conversation in a public place.
“Being in public makes people feel limited in what they can express, whether it be final words they’d like to say to you, or dishes they’d like to break,” explains the author.
The team at GQ warns against backtracking, or letting the other person convince you otherwise, once you’ve said it’s over. They suggest taking accountability. “Apologize. Admit that this is on you. Agree that it’s unfair. Take a little bit of a metaphorical beating… Own that you did this and then forgive yourself,” advises the mag.
ADVERTISEMENT
While breaking up can be painful for both parties involved, sometimes it really is for the best.
“Extremely shallow”: people were surprised by the twist, but many were relieved for the guy
Text conversation about a woman upset her boyfriend likes her gift, discussing breakup and contacting her parents.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman upset her boyfriend likes her gift, contrary to her expectations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment section showing a user discussing a woman upset her boyfriend likes her gift, expecting him to dump her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman upset as boyfriend likes her gift, contradicting her expectation of being dumped in a relationship conflict.
Comment discussing relationship expectations about romance and gifts, relating to upset woman and boyfriend gift reaction.
Screenshot of an online comment describing a woman as immature and drama seeking in a relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman upset as boyfriend likes her gift, causing unexpected emotions about their relationship status.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation explaining a woman's plan to upset her boyfriend, involving gifts and relationship tensions.
Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing a woman’s behavior in a relationship involving a gift and breakup expectations.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support for a man upset after his girlfriend liked his gift unexpectedly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text showing a comment criticizing a woman for manipulating her boyfriend with a hurtful gift and expecting a breakup.
Text comment from user Certain-Thought531 about relationship issues and freedom after an argument.
Comment text displayed on a white background with username Kappybook916, expressing frustration in casual tone.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing immature behavior in a relationship and failed manipulation attempts by a woman upset her boyfriend liked her gift.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman upset her boyfriend likes her gift, highlighting relationship and trust issues.
BORU COMMENTS
Comment expressing frustration about a woman upset her boyfriend likes her gift despite expecting a breakup.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman upset boyfriend likes her gift, feeling conflicted as she expected him to dump her after breakup.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman upset her boyfriend likes her gift, involving relationship and breakup issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman upset her boyfriend liked her gift despite expecting a breakup.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman upset as boyfriend likes her gift unexpectedly, causing emotions about their relationship and breakup fears.
Comment about woman upset boyfriend liking her gift, expecting breakup, reflecting relationship disappointment and frustration.
Text comment on a white background discussing staying in a conversation before saying a breakup statement, related to upset girlfriend and gift reaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment expressing frustration about a woman upset when her boyfriend likes her gift despite expecting a breakup.
Upset woman reacts as boyfriend surprisingly likes her gift, sparking unexpected relationship emotions and tension.
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
28
1