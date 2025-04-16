ADVERTISEMENT

Every country—every city, even—is a place unlike any other. And only those living there can usually fully grasp its charm. But that doesn’t mean others can’t appreciate it.

Well, today’s appreciation post is dedicated to Britain, and it’s brimming with funny memes about the place, as shared by the ‘Growing Up British’ Instagram account. On the list below, you will find some of their best posts, so if you’re eager to immerse yourself in British humor and familiarize yourself with the country’s charm, wait no longer and start browsing. Happy scrolling, mate!

British humor sign in London reads, "All Americans must be accompanied by an adult," on a sidewalk.

growing_.up._british Report

jenwil avatar
Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks to a chunk of the population, I have to agree with this.

    #2

    Funny meme about a child scaring a stranger on a bus, illustrating the humorous side of growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #3

    Funny meme about buying drinks, reflecting on growing up British humor, with text about being drunk and generous with money.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #4

    Funny meme about a chocolate orange mix-up on a train, capturing a humorous moment of growing up British.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #5

    Tweet about doctors and postmen asking humorous questions, linked to growing up British humor.

    growing_.up._british Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why aren't scrambled eggs considered fried chicken?

    #6

    Text meme about shopping at Primark, highlighting a funny British moment when boasting about a bargain jumper.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #7

    Tweet humorously describing a habit of shouting "YOU'RE WELCOME" at people who forget to say thank you, reflecting British humor.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #8

    Tweet humor about growing up British, comparing pandemic survival to the Blitz.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #9

    Tweet about respecting those sleeping on top of duvets in warm weather; a funny take on British humor.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #10

    Tweet humorously contrasting British childhoods: kids with iPhones vs. peeling PVA glue off hands.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #11

    Tweet text joking about Linda McCartney's legacy with sausages instead of being married to a Beatle. "Growing Up British" humor.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #12

    Funny British meme about KFC missing lemon wipes, reflecting nostalgic humor.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #13

    Text meme about growing up British humorously comparing visiting the Louvre in Paris to Greggs in Stoke.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #14

    Funny British meme about a Snapchat story featuring jail letters and hash browns for dinner.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #15

    Funny meme about car lights causing stress, typical British humor.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    isabelgalvez avatar
    Isabel Galvez
    Isabel Galvez
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, it's all the same. Except Spain, Spain is in Mexico. 🙄

    #16

    Tweet from Katie Curran sharing a funny meme about preferring a pub hangout over a nightclub, capturing growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #17

    Funny meme about growing up British: buying 7lbs of Cadbury Mini Eggs for working from home shopping.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #18

    Funny meme about quarantine at Disneyland, depicting life on a roller coaster with kids growing up there.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #19

    Tweet questioning where remote houses find their nearest supermarket, highlighting a funny "Growing Up British" observation.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #20

    Tweet about childhood math humor, featuring a funny multiplication memory, linked to growing up British.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I liked anything multiplied by 9 since if you took the individual digits in the answer and added them up they were also 9 (or a multiple of 9) e.g. 14x9 = 126, 1+2+6 = 9

    #21

    Funny meme about suddenly speaking in different accents, capturing a humorous British experience.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #22

    Twitter meme about wishing for real-life subtitles, capturing the humor of growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #23

    Funny meme about public transport costs in Britain, suggesting a skateboard as an alternative.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #24

    Funny meme about growing up British, recalling school days spent pretending to sharpen pencils to chat with friends.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #25

    Funny meme about a British brother having caffeine withdrawal since schools were canceled, surprising parents.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #26

    Tweet about the British habit of saying "You Alright?" without expecting an answer, highlighting growing up in the UK humor.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #27

    Tweet about a Tesco meal deal mix-up, capturing the essence of growing up British with humor.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #28

    Funny meme about growing up British, featuring a tweet on the costs of moving out and pillow prices.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #29

    Funny meme about growing up British, comparing life milestones and wondering if a dog sees its owner as a parent.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #30

    Funny British meme about phrases people use instead of saying TikTok.

    growing_.up._british , www.threads.net Report

    #31

    Funny meme about the struggles of hair wash days clashing with social events, capturing a relatable British experience.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #32

    Funny meme text about British dating mishap with emojis, highlighting humorous "Growing Up British" experiences.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #33

    Tweet meme about Subway sandwich as a humorous take on growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #34

    Fish fingers and potato letters arranged to spell "adidas" on a baking tray, highlighting British humor.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #35

    British humor meme featuring a man in a suit with a quote about sending children to school during a virus.

    growing_.up._british Report

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    25yrs ago I sent an email from my school account out to every other student, staff member, and board of education member for the city of Glasgow, outing a dude who was dating a friend, but hitting on me and secretly dating 2 other girls at 2 other schools. The email system was supposed to be used for within your school only, but they hadn't blocked off the address book for every other person on the city's public school system. Thousands of people saw a huge list of his lies and antics, complete with photos. All the girls dating him got the email and dumped him, he became a laughingstock and everyone ostracized him, even his parents, he had to spend Xmas and New Years hiding at his sisters house. They blocked off email access between the schools after that.

    #36

    British humor meme about work culture, featuring a tweet about saying "I can't be arsed" with colleagues.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #37

    Funny meme about growing up British and childhood beliefs about farmers' fields.

    growing_.up._british Report

    dlenae86 avatar
    DeeDee M
    DeeDee M
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahaha this is the case in the US as well. Only some farmers will actually shoot at you 😬

    #38

    British meme about crying on the last day of primary school, humorously comparing it to going to war.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #39

    Tweet humorously describing British drinking culture to Dutch friends.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #40

    Funny meme about British humor: unexpected Shakira song playing at a funeral from a phone in pocket.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #41

    Twitter meme about a British school login password mishap featuring the name "AGUEROOOOOOO."

    growing_.up._british Report

    #42

    Night view of illuminated bridge in a British cityscape, humorously captioned "It's grim up north."

    growing_.up._british Report

    #43

    Tweet humorously comparing reality TV diet with growing up British's eating habits.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #44

    Tweet meme about TikTok humorously affecting the brain, highlighting funny British growing up experiences.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #45

    Tweet humorously comparing letters b, p, d, and q, poking fun at confusing similarities.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #46

    "Funny British meme about the irony of strawberry scent in air fresheners despite real strawberries having no smell."

    growing_.up._british Report

    #47

    Funny meme about British culture, joking about wearing an old school leavers hoodie in public.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #48

    Tweet about someone's ex's new girlfriend liking an old Instagram post, adding humor to "Growing Up British."

    growing_.up._british Report

    #49

    Tweet humorously describing a 26-year-old feeling too young for work problems.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #50

    Tweet humorously comparing a baby’s nap to waking up in a Tesco aisle, highlighting "Growing Up British" humor.

    growing_.up._british , x.com Report

    #51

    Recipe for biryani serves 800 people, humorously linked to late-night hunger after pub in British meme.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #52

    Funny meme about losing track of time watching TikTok and ending up on a 2008 Eastenders episode.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #53

    Empty British store shelf with a sign about cheese availability due to theft, humorously reflecting growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #54

    Tweet about grocery shopping abroad and exploring their crisp selection; a take on growing up British humor.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #55

    Tweet humor about seeing Instagram followers in public, capturing the essence of growing up British with memes.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #56

    Glittery Popbox containers for Pringles, highlighting a nostalgic British meme.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Two people in masks talking outside St. Mary's C.E. Primary School in a humorous "Growing Up British" meme context.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #58

    Funny meme about British grandma fined £150 for feeding a pigeon a ham sandwich.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Tweet joke about teens drinking cheap cider, questioning if it's American or just a part of growing up British culture.

    growing_.up._british Report

    charlotte-nora-butler avatar
    char
    char
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i'm American and have absolutely no idea what they're talking about

    #60

    Tweet about growing up British highlights the irony of cheating in a pub quiz and still losing.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #61

    Tweet about a British mom practicing for a Gogglebox audition while watching TV alone, humorous meme.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #62

    British humor meme: Northerner in London calls central London the "town centre," with frustrated emojis.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #63

    Funny meme about the smell of dishes after coming out of a dishwasher, relatable for those growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Also the taste. I've never had anything out of a dishwasher that didn't taste and smell weird. Might be a supersmeller/supertaster issue.

    #64

    Tweet humorously highlights the irresistible nature of chocolate digestives, relating to growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Tweet about British moms warning not to post holiday plans online for security reasons.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous story about a confusing interaction with a Chinese delivery driver.

    growing_.up._british Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #67

    Tweet about growing up British featuring a Christmas Eve name joke with a twin sister.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Funny meme about growing up British, showing relatable humor about parents offering unwanted food like quiche.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #69

    Humorous tweet about British friendship, highlighting the humor in staying connected despite long absences.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #70

    Funny meme about crisps, humorously exaggerating a love for them, highlighting British culture.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Funny meme about growing up British, sharing a humorous story of mistaken leftovers at a coffee shop.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #72

    Tweet meme about British social awkwardness when asking neighbors for a parcel.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #73

    Twitter meme on being late, part of a funny memes collection about growing up British.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #74

    Tweet humorously reflects on leap years, saying it would be 11 June 2021 now without them. Growing up British vibes.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #75

    Funny meme about feeling old at 25 with a tweet referencing the X-Factor's 'Overs' category.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #76

    Funny meme about British tradition of sharing Kirsty MacColl's story on December 1st.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #77

    Tweet by Pink Princess humorously describing spontaneous shopping at British stores B&M, Home Bargains, and The Range.

    growing_.up._british Report

    Funny meme about growing up British, highlighting the experience of being in a pub with underage people.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #79

    Funny meme about the 2018 British summer, reminiscing about the World Cup and Love Island moments.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #80

    Funny British meme questioning why there isn't a cold version of a microwave for cooling cans of juice.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #81

    Tweet humor about future prices in "Growing Up British", with Freddos at £6 and DFS sale ongoing.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #82

    Tweet humorously imagining joy at an ABBA tour, highlighting a nostalgic "Growing Up British" experience.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #83

    Tweet about burning your tongue with hot drinks, highlighting a relatable British experience.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #84

    Funny meme about growing up British, expressing gratitude for being raised in the UK instead of the USA.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #85

    Funny meme about growing up British, lamenting the decision to leave primary school.

    growing_.up._british Report

    #86

    Tweet by Mark Wright humorously describing "Lockdown Eve," referencing growing up British themes.

    growing_.up._british Report

