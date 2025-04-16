“Growing Up British”: 86 Funny Memes To Crack You Up
Every country—every city, even—is a place unlike any other. And only those living there can usually fully grasp its charm. But that doesn’t mean others can’t appreciate it.
Well, today’s appreciation post is dedicated to Britain, and it’s brimming with funny memes about the place, as shared by the ‘Growing Up British’ Instagram account. On the list below, you will find some of their best posts, so if you’re eager to immerse yourself in British humor and familiarize yourself with the country’s charm, wait no longer and start browsing. Happy scrolling, mate!
This post may include affiliate links.
Thanks to a chunk of the population, I have to agree with this.
Why aren't scrambled eggs considered fried chicken?
Yeah, it's all the same. Except Spain, Spain is in Mexico. 🙄
I liked anything multiplied by 9 since if you took the individual digits in the answer and added them up they were also 9 (or a multiple of 9) e.g. 14x9 = 126, 1+2+6 = 9
25yrs ago I sent an email from my school account out to every other student, staff member, and board of education member for the city of Glasgow, outing a dude who was dating a friend, but hitting on me and secretly dating 2 other girls at 2 other schools. The email system was supposed to be used for within your school only, but they hadn't blocked off the address book for every other person on the city's public school system. Thousands of people saw a huge list of his lies and antics, complete with photos. All the girls dating him got the email and dumped him, he became a laughingstock and everyone ostracized him, even his parents, he had to spend Xmas and New Years hiding at his sisters house. They blocked off email access between the schools after that.
Yes. Also the taste. I've never had anything out of a dishwasher that didn't taste and smell weird. Might be a supersmeller/supertaster issue.
I grew up British. All this? Oh dearie me. The end times are upon us.
I grew up British. All this? Oh dearie me. The end times are upon us.