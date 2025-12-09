Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Vents Online That His GF Wants Him To Close Her Closet Door, She Publicly Claps Back And Dumps Him
Close-up of a closet door handle in soft light, illustrating the topic of his girlfriend wanting the closet door closed.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Vents Online That His GF Wants Him To Close Her Closet Door, She Publicly Claps Back And Dumps Him

3

28

3

One of the key signs that you genuinely care for your significant other is that you respect their boundaries. If they’ve been through something deeply traumatic and ask you not to behave a certain way so you don’t trigger them, the kind thing to do would be to listen. However, for some folks in relationships, things aren’t that obvious.

One man vented online about how his girlfriend always asked him to close her closet door, which he found problematic. Later, after seeing the post, the girlfriend responded with her own online story, sharing how she broke up with him, why his behavior was so disrespectful, and what her childhood trauma was. Scroll down for the full story from both the boyfriend’s and the girlfriend’s perspectives.

RELATED:

    For any relationship to be healthy, you have to respect each other’s boundaries. If you intentionally trample all over them, things won’t end well

    Man feeling stressed and upset indoors after his girlfriend publicly claps back and ends their relationship.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    One guy thought that his girlfriend was making up her childhood trauma, so he decided to intentionally trigger her

    Text post about a guy venting online because his girlfriend wants him to close her closet door and their conflict.

    Text excerpt from an online post about a guy and girlfriend’s disagreement over closing her closet door.

    Text describing a glow in the dark stars on a closet door, linked to anxiety and a past traumatic event.

    Glowing green stars and crescent moons on a dark ceiling illustrating a peaceful night sky scene.

    Image credits: GLOPLAY (not the actual photo)

    Text conversation explaining a guy forgetting to close his girlfriend’s closet door and her confronting him about it.

    Text excerpt showing a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door repeatedly.

    Text excerpt discussing a guy expressing frustration online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Text describing a guy's experience with his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door and her public reaction.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about a girlfriend upset over a closet door not being closed as requested.

    Text excerpt showing a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Text post from a guy seeking advice about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, causing drama.

    Couple in tense conversation on bed, woman upset and avoiding eye contact, man trying to comfort her after argument.

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton (not the actual photo)

    Text post explaining a guy’s frustration about closing his girlfriend’s closet door causing a squeaking noise.

    Image source: Wild_Analyst_5101

    Many readers were shocked that anyone would behave this way

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing red flags related to testing others and minimizing their feelings online.

    Reddit comments showing a guy venting about closing his girlfriend's closet door and her public clap back dumping him.

    Reddit user vents about girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, sparking public clapback and breakup online.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    After the man posted his rant online, his (now ex) girlfriend shared what happened from her perspective

    Stressed woman holding head in hands in dim light, reflecting tension related to closet door argument and public clap back.

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

    Here’s her full story, including what her trauma was, and how she started the healing process

    Woman vents online about boyfriend refusing to close her closet door, leading to public clapback and breakup.

    Text on a white background stating a story about meeting through a mutual friend due to similar interests.

    Text excerpt showing a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, followed by her public response and breakup.

    Screenshot of a text post about a guy being vented online for not closing his girlfriend’s closet door as requested.

    Text excerpt discussing a childhood memory shared by a guy venting online about his girlfriend’s closet door request.

    Text describing a guy complaining online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, leading to her public clap back and breakup.

    Text excerpt describing a bed facing the closet and a scary encounter with an old man emerging from it.

    Text excerpt about a man hiding in a closet after sneaking in while the owners were away, discovered later.

    Text excerpt about suffering from PTSD due to someone entering a closet, linked to a guy venting online about closing his girlfriend’s closet door.

    Text discussing ongoing therapy after a personal incident, with feelings about venting and therapist responses.

    Text excerpt discussing therapist advice on using nightlights and glow-in-the-dark stickers near a closet door.

    Text discussing a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door and her public clapback.

    Text excerpt about moving out to live with a friend in college, discussing sharing a room with one closet.

    Text excerpt from a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door causing tension in their relationship.

    Text post describing a guy’s girlfriend insisting on closing her closet door, leading to a public clapback.

    Text on a plain white background reads he complied throughout the entirety of our relationship referencing guy vents online gf wants him to close her closet door.

    Text describing a controlling boyfriend and his girlfriend’s reaction as their relationship faces conflict online.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship conflict where guy vents online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship questions about cooking, work, money, and having kids in a couple’s conversation.

    Text screenshot showing a statement about relationship expectations and overanalyzing intentions in a discussion.

    Close-up of a closet door handle casting a shadow, illustrating the topic of a guy venting online about closing the closet door.

    Image credits: H&CO (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a breakup story where a guy vents online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Text about a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, leading to a public clap back.

    Text excerpt from an online vent where a guy shares his story about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her rule to close the closet door causing tension in the relationship.

    Text message conversation showing a woman publicly clapping back after a relationship fallout over closing closet door request.

    Text message update about booking therapy session to improve communication after breakup over closet door issue.

    Couple sitting on outdoor steps, woman looking upset while man talks, reflecting a relationship conflict online.

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton (not the actual photo)

    Later, the woman answered some people’s questions

    Text post explaining the author is answering questions after a guy vents online about closing his girlfriend’s closet door.

    Text message explaining why he entered the closet occasionally to get a textbook while she watches a movie on her phone.

    Text message discussing closing the closet door and frustration over sleep paralysis from leaving it open.

    Text discussing a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door and their disagreement.

    Text post showing a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Image source: Important_Club9790

    Healthy boundaries are fundamental. Not only do you have to make them clear, but you also have to be willing to enforce them

    Young woman venting to a therapist about relationship issues after boyfriend online vents about closing her closet door.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    People aren’t mind-readers, so if someone’s behavior is problematic, you have to speak up. It’s usually best to assume (at least at the start) that the other person is simply unaware of how they affect you, instead of them being malicious.

    Any decent human being is likely to change their behavior when you set out some basic boundaries. However, it takes someone very emotionally unintelligent to continue triggering you while they belittle your trauma. At best, it’s simply immature. At worst, it’s intentionally mean-spirited.

    Your boundaries are only worth as much as your willingness to enforce them. If anyone continuously disrespects your boundaries, they need to understand that their (mis)behavior will have consequences.

    While you can be a bit more flexible when it comes to your loved ones, your family, friends, and partners don’t get a free pass to treat you however they like. Sure, they can be more blunt and honest with you when needed, but they also need to be supportive and understanding.

    Meanwhile, being romantically involved with someone who finds it troublesome to close a closet or accuses you of making up traumatic experiences doesn’t sound trustworthy.

    If left untreated, PTSD can negatively affect your relationships, career, and daily life

    Young man looking out window blinds with a serious expression, reflecting on relationship conflicts about closing closet door.

    Image credits: Ethan Sykes (not the actual photo)

    According to Mayo Clinic, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms can start appearing within the first 3 months after experiencing a traumatic event. However, in some cases, they can take literal years until they manifest.

    PTSD symptoms usually involve intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. If left untreated, these symptoms can affect your ability to do daily tasks. What’s more, they’re likely to “cause major problems” in social or work situations.

    People with PTSD can regularly experience unwanted and distressing memories from their traumatic events. For example, they might have distressing dreams or have strong physical and emotional reactions when they see something that reminds them of their trauma.

    What’s more, PTSD victims can be easily startled or frightened, are often on their guard for danger, have trouble sleeping or concentrating, and sometimes indulge in self-destructive behavior. What’s more, they can also be irritable or aggressive.

    Meanwhile, kids aged 6 or younger might reenact traumatic events through play or have frightening dreams.

    What’s your take on this relationship drama, dear Pandas? Why do you think the young man had such a difficult time respecting his girlfriend’s boundaries? How would you react if someone you care about kept intentionally triggering you? How do you protect your boundaries? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Here’s what internet users had to say when they read about the situation from the woman’s perspective. They were very empathetic

    Online vent about girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door leads to public clap back and breakup.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion where a guy vents about his girlfriend’s closet door request and she claps back.

    Online argument where guy vents about closing closet door, girlfriend publicly claps back and ends the relationship

    Online argument about girlfriend wanting her closet door closed sparks public clapback and relationship fallout.

    Online comment thread showing a user venting about girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door with public clap back and breakup.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment clapping back at a guy for minimizing his girlfriend’s trauma before their breakup online.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Online comment discussing dude venting about girlfriend’s closet door and her public clap back ending the relationship.

    Online comment reacting to guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Screenshot of an online comment post where a user responds to a relationship conflict about closing a closet door.

    Online vent about girlfriend wanting closet door closed leads to public clap back and breakup over relationship issue.

    Reddit comment with user Federal_Radish_1421 supporting OP about closing closet door dispute with girlfriend.

    Reddit comment expressing satisfaction after a guy vents online about his girlfriend and their closet door conflict.

    Online comment responding to guy venting about girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, leading to public clap back and breakup.

    Online discussion about guy venting over girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door and her public clap back and breakup.

    Online argument where guy vents about girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door and she publicly claps back and dumps him

    Online post showing a guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, leading to a public clap back.

    Online rant about girlfriend wanting closet door closed leads to public clap back and breakup.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user expresses their opinion on a relationship dispute about closing a closet door.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Online post shows a guy venting about closing closet door, his girlfriend publicly responds and ends their relationship.

    Online post showing a man venting about his girlfriend wanting the closet door closed before she publicly claps back and dumps him.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a guy vents about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a boyfriend, related to his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Online post shows guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, leading to her public clap back.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy venting about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door.

    Reddit user discusses fear of closet monsters and supports girlfriend’s choice to dump boyfriend over the closet door issue.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man venting about his girlfriend wanting her closet door closed.

    Online venting about girlfriend wanting closet door closed leads to public clapback and breakup.

    Reddit comment reacting to guy venting online about girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door, mentioning she publicly claps back.

    User comment expressing discomfort with boyfriend’s actions in a discussion about closing a closet door.

    Reddit user explains how guy’s refusal to close girlfriend’s closet door showed disrespect, leading to public clap back and breakup.

    Text post about a guy venting online about his girlfriend wanting him to close her closet door and her public clapback.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
