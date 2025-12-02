Woman Feels Like She Ruined Thanksgiving When She Blew Up At Family For Leaving Dinner

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When somebody in your family is a monster who has taken advantage of you, you obviously don’t want to be anywhere near them. But when your other, normal relatives insist that they want to see you over the holidays and invite you over, you actually expect them to be present.
One woman, a trauma victim, opened up to the AITA online community about her disastrous Thanksgiving family dinner. She shared how her relatives left her and some of the guests alone for hours, and then tried to blame her for finally having had enough and walking out. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the internet reacted.
Warning: this story covers traumatic experiences and may trigger you.
A trauma victim turned to the internet for help after sharing how Thanksgiving dinner with her family turned into a nightmare situation
Woman feeling distressed and regretful after Thanksgiving dinner, sitting on a couch with head in hands in a kitchen.
Victims of trauma can sometimes experience PTSD symptoms. Different therapies can help them process what happened
There is absolutely no excuse for how the woman’s family treated her. The biggest problem is that they didn’t believe her when she told them that her uncle had taken advantage of her while she was intoxicated.
On top of that, years later, they disrespected her by leaving her and some of the other guests alone for hours. All the while, they were visiting their other relatives.
And then, they had the audacity to blame the victim for finally gathering up the courage to walk out of the disastrous dinner. The entire situation is deeply unfair and infuriating to read.
As Verywell Mind explains, trauma can affect your ability to cope and function. It can lead to physical, psychological, and emotional harm.
Some victims of traumatic events may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or PTSD-like symptoms.
Some symptoms of PTSD include re-experiencing the traumatic event, avoiding reminders of the trauma, being easily startled, and having negative thoughts and beliefs.
You may also feel hypervigilant and unsafe. In the United States alone, around 6.8% of adults experience PTSD.
Processing the trauma can take a very long time, but it’s possible with the help of therapy, medication, or both.
Some treatments include cognitive-behavioral therapy, exposure therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
Having a strong social network that supports you after a traumatic event can be invaluable
Treatments aside, you also need to find the right, healthy coping strategies after traumatic events so that you don’t, for example, begin misusing substances.
To be clear, you don’t have to force yourself to talk to anyone else about how you feel. That being said, you have to try to accept your feelings for what they are, without judging them or pushing them away.
Verywell Mind stresses that you have to give yourself time to deal with what you’re feeling. You can’t expect your feelings to go away in the span of a single day.
However, if you can, try to find a support group where you can openly talk about your traumatic experiences with others who have been in your shoes.
In the meantime, spend time with family and friends who support you and whom you can rely on. “Even though you might feel like being alone, isolating yourself can make it more difficult to deal with the effects of trauma.”
It’s also vital that you take care of your body. That means trying to get enough rest, eating nutritious food, and getting regular exercise.
What are your thoughts? How would you have handled the disastrous family dinner if you were in the author’s shoes? If you feel like sharing your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below.
Here’s what the internet had to say after reading through the stressful story
Alt text: Woman feels like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner early during the holiday gathering.
Commenter defending woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner early.
Reddit conversation featuring a woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner early.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a woman feeling she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after a family dinner conflict.
Reddit comments showing a woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner.
Reddit comments discussing a woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner early.
Woman feels like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner, struggling with guilt and family conflict.
Screenshot of a woman expressing regret after blowing up at family for leaving Thanksgiving dinner.
Woman feels like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner early and causing tension.
Screenshot of a Thanksgiving forum conversation about feeling regret after a family conflict during dinner.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman feeling she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner.
Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman expresses anger and regrets ruining Thanksgiving dinner with family.
Text conversation showing a woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after an argument with family over leaving dinner early.
Text conversation about family conflict on Thanksgiving, with a woman feeling she ruined the holiday after blowing up at family.
Screenshot of a woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner early.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing family drama related to a woman feeling she ruined Thanksgiving by blowing up at family.
Alt text: Woman feels like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner during a heated conversation.
Comment expressing support for a woman who feels like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner.
Screenshot of an online comment with a user expressing a harsh opinion about someone's sister during a discussion about Thanksgiving family conflict.
Comment about woman feeling like she ruined Thanksgiving after blowing up at family for leaving dinner, shared on forum.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics after a woman feels like she ruined Thanksgiving by blowing up.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
