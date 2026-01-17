Guy’s Heroic Actions Leave Him Single, Discovers He Wasn’t The Problem After All

ADVERTISEMENT

When you smell something burning and hear a fire alarm go off, your first instinct is probably to investigate the danger, prevent the flames from spreading, and protect lives. Bizarrely enough, some people, like your partner, might not appreciate your Good Samaritan deeds.

That’s what happened to locksmith u/GoodSamaritanBAndE, who broke into the apartment next to his girlfriend’s, in order to save her neighbor from a fire. However, when he filed a police report about the incident, his significant other decided to “have a talk” and broke up with him. Scroll down to read the full story, including a whole bunch of updates from the author himself.

It’s probably safe to say that most people would rush to save their neighbors if they witnessed a fire start in their home. It’s the right thing to do

If the fire is still small, you have a chance of putting it out yourself. But in any case, you should get in touch with the authorities and ask your neighbors for help

Broadly speaking, you should try to put out the fire if it’s just starting and only if you’re not in danger yourself. Upon seeing (or suspecting) a fire, immediately alert the fire brigade and call your neighbors for help.

Keep in mind that you shouldn’t try to extinguish burning fat or other liquid fuels with water. Instead, use a special fire extinguisher for this, namely, a wet chemical (Class F aka Class K) extinguisher. However, you should NOT use a carbon dioxide, dry powder, or foam extinguisher for fat fires.

Meanwhile, turn off the power source and move the pots and pans with the burning food from the stovetop. You can also place a lid on top of the burning pan to stifle the flames.

You should avoid entering rooms that are filled with smoke, but if you have to, crawl along the floor to minimize inhalation. Once you have evacuated everyone in the area, close all doors and windows to the outside to slow down the spread of the flames.

To be very clear, what the author of the online story did was nothing short of heroic. He looked out for a complete stranger and saved his life. Anyone on Earth would be lucky to have him as a neighbor.

However, his reward was a very confusing reaction from his then-girlfriend, who was put off by him dutifully filing a police report. The strangeness of the entire situation made a lot of people think that something else was happening behind the scenes, something that the Good Samaritan later confirmed, too.

Fewer and fewer people know and trust their neighbors these days

Good, kind, dutiful, friendly, and community-oriented neighbors offer you massive boons not just to the quality of your social life but also to your safety. To put it simply, you probably want to live next to the kind of people who would be as willing to protect you from harm as you would them.

However, the reality is that a large chunk of people don’t really know or trust some of their neighbors, and the situation is getting worse.

According to recent research conducted by the Pew Research Center, just 26% of American adults know all or most of their neighbors. This is down from 31% in 2018.

Meanwhile, in 2025, 62% of respondents said that they knew only some of their neighbors. And 12% admitted that they don’t know any of them.

Furthermore, 44% of American adults stated that they trust all or most of the people living in their neighborhood. 46% of respondents said that they trust some of their neighbors. And 9% stressed that they trust none of them. Back in 2015, 52% of respondents said that they trusted all or most of their neighbors.

The Pew Research Center notes that some of the groups of Americans who are more likely to know and trust their neighbors include people aged 50+, upper-income individuals, and those living in rural or suburban areas, among other factors.

What do you think, Pandas? How would you react if your significant other responded so weirdly to you saving someone else’s life? Have you ever saved anyone from a fire or another dangerous situation? What advice would you give anyone hoping to become more neighborly and dependable? Share your insights in the comments down below.

The man answered some of his readers’ questions and shared more information about his situation

Reddit conversation highlighting a guy’s heroic actions leading to single status and discovering he wasn’t the problem.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions and misunderstandings affecting his relationship.

User comments discussing a guy’s heroic actions and realizing he wasn’t the problem in a difficult situation.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions and realization he wasn’t the problem after all.

Reddit conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem.

Online conversation where a guy’s heroic actions lead him to discover he wasn’t the problem in a relationship.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy’s heroic actions impacting his relationship and misunderstandings with neighbors.

Forum comments discussing a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem in the relationship.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a neighbor dispute and incident report related to a guy’s heroic actions and relationship issues.

Comments discussing proper emergency procedures and a good samaritan’s heroic actions during a house fire situation.

Here’s what some internet users had to say about the strange situation

Comment from user gibson_mel advising to explain job demands and move on if not understood, related to guy’s heroic actions leaving him single.

Comment explaining locksmith’s heroic actions and challenges, highlighting he wasn’t the problem after all.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy’s heroic actions leading to relationship issues and misunderstanding.

Comment from user bettybetsy discussing someone’s smart actions and how a misunderstanding about a police report might leave him single.

The author shared a few important updates after “the talk” his girlfriend wanted to have with him after the incident with the fire

Text update explaining a guy’s breakup and realization he wasn’t the problem in his relationship.

Text on a white background explaining a couple’s upcoming Caribbean vacation and their decision to take time apart.

Text excerpt about a guy reflecting on a relationship, relating to heroic actions leaving him single and self-discovery.

Man reflecting on his heroic actions and realizing he wasn’t the problem after relationship ended, embracing a new day.

Text highlighting guy’s heroic actions and realization he wasn’t the problem after all during a difficult situation.

Text expressing gratitude for support and revealing the guy’s heroic actions left him single but not the problem after all.

Text excerpt about a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single, highlighting his realization he wasn’t the problem.

Folks online shared their thoughts in the comments

Text comment on a white background stating a user’s feeling about a police report not being the issue related to a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single.

Text message conversation about heroic actions emphasizing a guy’s role in saving a neighbor’s life but ending up single.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a guy’s heroic actions and relationship issues after his ex called the police.

Comment text reading guy’s heroic actions leave him single, sharing a perspective on relationship struggles and discovering he wasn’t the problem.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions and relationship struggles, revealing he wasn’t the problem.

In a final update, the man uncovered the mystery behind his girlfriend’s bizarre behavior

Text update about guy’s heroic actions leaving him single as ex cancels flight and goes on vacation with her ex-fiancé.

Man reflecting on heroic actions after breakup, seeking new travel plans to move on and find peace in life.

Man reflects on heroic actions and being single after realizing he wasn’t the problem in the relationship ending.

And here’s how folks online reacted to the latest update

Online forum conversation about a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and discovering he wasn’t the problem.

Reddit conversation showing a man discussing heroic actions and relationship issues after being left single.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing local Seattle and SoCal festivals with insight on the hero’s actions and relationships.

Screenshot of an online forum conversation about a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem.

Screenshot of an online forum conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions and the challenges he faced after being left single.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a breakup, highlighting a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single.

Screenshot of an online discussion about Guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a guy’s heroic actions leading to relationship issues and discovering he wasn’t the problem.

Text post on a forum with 697 points about canceled plane and cruise tickets, reflecting challenges in relationships and misunderstandings.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a situation involving a flight cancellation and reservation issues.

Commenter reflecting on guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem after all.

Comment text on a plain white background discussing a heroic act and suggesting filing another police report humorously.

