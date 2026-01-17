Guy’s Heroic Actions Leave Him Single, Discovers He Wasn’t The Problem After All

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When you smell something burning and hear a fire alarm go off, your first instinct is probably to investigate the danger, prevent the flames from spreading, and protect lives. Bizarrely enough, some people, like your partner, might not appreciate your Good Samaritan deeds.
That’s what happened to locksmith u/GoodSamaritanBAndE, who broke into the apartment next to his girlfriend’s, in order to save her neighbor from a fire. However, when he filed a police report about the incident, his significant other decided to “have a talk” and broke up with him. Scroll down to read the full story, including a whole bunch of updates from the author himself.
RELATED:
It’s probably safe to say that most people would rush to save their neighbors if they witnessed a fire start in their home. It’s the right thing to do
Burned stove and soot-covered kitchen after guy’s heroic actions, highlighting aftermath and being single is not the problem.
One man found himself in the middle of a strange situation. He saved his girlfriend’s neighbor from a fire by breaking into his place. However, his partner had a bizarre reaction when he filed a police report
ADVERTISEMENT
Man heroic actions to prevent fire at girlfriend’s apartment, leading to police report and unexpected relationship issues.
Text describing a man’s heroic actions after hearing a smoke detector alarm, highlighting he wasn’t the problem after all.
Man’s heroic actions during a fire reveal he wasn’t the problem after all, highlighting bravery and unexpected outcomes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt describing a locksmith’s heroic actions leading to a surprising discovery about being single.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt showing a man’s experience with a problematic neighbor highlighting heroic actions and relationship struggles.
Text excerpt discussing a locksmith’s heroic actions and the consequences leading to him being single and misunderstood.
ADVERTISEMENT
Young police officer showing heroic actions while handling a phone call and taking notes at his desk.
If the fire is still small, you have a chance of putting it out yourself. But in any case, you should get in touch with the authorities and ask your neighbors for help
Broadly speaking, you should try to put out the fire if it’s just starting and only if you’re not in danger yourself. Upon seeing (or suspecting) a fire, immediately alert the fire brigade and call your neighbors for help.
ADVERTISEMENT
Keep in mind that you shouldn’t try to extinguish burning fat or other liquid fuels with water. Instead, use a special fire extinguisher for this, namely, a wet chemical (Class F aka Class K) extinguisher. However, you should NOT use a carbon dioxide, dry powder, or foam extinguisher for fat fires.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, turn off the power source and move the pots and pans with the burning food from the stovetop. You can also place a lid on top of the burning pan to stifle the flames.
You should avoid entering rooms that are filled with smoke, but if you have to, crawl along the floor to minimize inhalation. Once you have evacuated everyone in the area, close all doors and windows to the outside to slow down the spread of the flames.
To be very clear, what the author of the online story did was nothing short of heroic. He looked out for a complete stranger and saved his life. Anyone on Earth would be lucky to have him as a neighbor.
However, his reward was a very confusing reaction from his then-girlfriend, who was put off by him dutifully filing a police report. The strangeness of the entire situation made a lot of people think that something else was happening behind the scenes, something that the Good Samaritan later confirmed, too.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fewer and fewer people know and trust their neighbors these days
Man waving behind a metal fence outdoors, symbolizing a guy’s heroic actions and his personal journey of self-discovery.
Good, kind, dutiful, friendly, and community-oriented neighbors offer you massive boons not just to the quality of your social life but also to your safety. To put it simply, you probably want to live next to the kind of people who would be as willing to protect you from harm as you would them.
However, the reality is that a large chunk of people don’t really know or trust some of their neighbors, and the situation is getting worse.
According to recent research conducted by the Pew Research Center, just 26% of American adults know all or most of their neighbors. This is down from 31% in 2018.
Meanwhile, in 2025, 62% of respondents said that they knew only some of their neighbors. And 12% admitted that they don’t know any of them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Furthermore, 44% of American adults stated that they trust all or most of the people living in their neighborhood. 46% of respondents said that they trust some of their neighbors. And 9% stressed that they trust none of them. Back in 2015, 52% of respondents said that they trusted all or most of their neighbors.
The Pew Research Center notes that some of the groups of Americans who are more likely to know and trust their neighbors include people aged 50+, upper-income individuals, and those living in rural or suburban areas, among other factors.
What do you think, Pandas? How would you react if your significant other responded so weirdly to you saving someone else’s life? Have you ever saved anyone from a fire or another dangerous situation? What advice would you give anyone hoping to become more neighborly and dependable? Share your insights in the comments down below.
ADVERTISEMENT
The man answered some of his readers’ questions and shared more information about his situation
Reddit conversation highlighting a guy’s heroic actions leading to single status and discovering he wasn’t the problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions and misunderstandings affecting his relationship.
User comments discussing a guy’s heroic actions and realizing he wasn’t the problem in a difficult situation.
Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions and realization he wasn’t the problem after all.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation discussing a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem.
Online conversation where a guy’s heroic actions lead him to discover he wasn’t the problem in a relationship.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy’s heroic actions impacting his relationship and misunderstandings with neighbors.
ADVERTISEMENT
Forum comments discussing a guy’s heroic actions leaving him single and realizing he wasn’t the problem in the relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a neighbor dispute and incident report related to a guy’s heroic actions and relationship issues.
Comments discussing proper emergency procedures and a good samaritan’s heroic actions during a house fire situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s what some internet users had to say about the strange situation
Comment from user gibson_mel advising to explain job demands and move on if not understood, related to guy’s heroic actions leaving him single.
Comment explaining locksmith’s heroic actions and challenges, highlighting he wasn’t the problem after all.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy’s heroic actions leading to relationship issues and misunderstanding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment from user bettybetsy discussing someone’s smart actions and how a misunderstanding about a police report might leave him single.
The author shared a few important updates after “the talk” his girlfriend wanted to have with him after the incident with the fire
Text update explaining a guy’s breakup and realization he wasn’t the problem in his relationship.
Text on a white background explaining a couple’s upcoming Caribbean vacation and their decision to take time apart.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt about a guy reflecting on a relationship, relating to heroic actions leaving him single and self-discovery.
Young man showing concern to a sad woman, illustrating guy’s heroic actions and relationship struggles in a casual indoor setting.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
1