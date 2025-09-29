42 Screenshots And Pics That Make People Want To Live In The Middle Of Nowhere With No Neighbors (New Pics)
They say that you should love your neighbor as yourself. But let’s be frank, doing this is next to impossible with some people. They’re loud, rude, entitled, and obnoxious. And they make your life a living hell.
The worst ones of the bunch get called out online. Some people send screenshots of egregious next-door behavior and chats to ‘Neighbors From Hell,’ a popular Instagram account. We’re featuring some of the most infuriating posts below, so scroll down to check them out. And share these with your toxic neighbors so they take a hint.
This post may include affiliate links.
There’s no single recipe for dealing with bad neighbors. Every situation and relationship is unique. That being said, there are still principles and strategies that you can broadly apply in most circumstances. Spoiler warning: everything revolves around proper communication and holding your ground while also not being overly pushy.
Reader’s Digest suggests that you try to strike a diplomatic balance when interacting with toxic people next door. “You want to do your best to defuse the situation without going to DEFCON 1 right away—after all, you have to live next to these people for years—but you also shouldn’t be a pushover.”
This guy is an a*****e. Not sure about other countries but the US liability is on the owner of the tree for not taking care of it a it would run through your home owners insurance
There are plenty of ways to tackle problems with your neighbors. One of the best tools in your arsenal is simply talking to them face-to-face. Many issues can be simple misunderstandings. You should try to actively listen to the people next door while you ask them questions about whatever it is that bothers you.
If you’re not able to speak with your neighbors in person or if a friendly chat solved nothing, then try emailing them or sending them a text message. The upside here is that now you have a written record of the issue. Keeping a digital or paper trail can be invaluable if things escalate further in the future.
If that’s a space I am sharing, a pitcher of water poured over these people would work
Work it out? Ok, your door is open and I know you're not home. Your TV will be in your yard when you get home. I turned on your sprinklers for you while I was there.
Reader’s Digest also suggests asking a mediator to step in as a neutral third party to help oversee the resolution of the conflict.
One potential issue with this is that if you ask another neighbor to be your mediator, they might escalate the conflict further if they’re not impartial.
Alternatively, if your problem is a serious one, you can talk to your local homeowners association about it, potentially securing a hearing with the board.
Of course, if you fear for your safety, your neighbor is violent, or there’s immediate danger, you should immediately contact the authorities.
Meanwhile, depending on the severity of the situation, you might want to escalate the conflict to the highest level by seeking legal representation and taking your neighbor to court.
That neighbour isn't "psycho" some people bang their heels into the floor when walking causing the whole building to shake. That's annoying
In the meantime, Time magazine states that if you’re dealing with noisy neighbors, you should consider talking with them about this the next day, when you’re well-rested. That way, you’re “less likely to snap.”
If you can, phrase your request for peace and quiet in a collaborative way, such as, “Do you think we could find a quiet window after 10 p.m. on weeknights so we can both get enough sleep?”
A gong garden? That sounds like something nobody needs
By being more diplomatic, you’re focused on solving the problem at hand, instead of blaming your neighbor (even if they’re fully in the wrong). Personal attacks, over-the-top judgment, and a holier-than-thou attitude aren’t as effective as directly looking for solutions.
Another major issue that people deal with is their neighbors smoking in their yard or balcony, which can get into your home. According to Time magazine, in these situations, you may want to give your neighbor the benefit of the doubt. At least at first...
Am I the only person who actually likes "Wonderwall"? XD
"Just one cord". Do they think that every single device uses exactly the same amount of electricity?
Your neighbors might not realize how their unhealthy habit directly impacts you in a very real, very negative manner. You may want to appear as friendly and smiley as possible so you show them that you’re not here to ‘ruin’ their ‘fun.’ Keep things nice and breezy, and you stand a better chance of changing other people's minds.
The ‘Neighbors From Hell’ account has been around on Instagram for over a decade. Created back in November 2014, over the years, it has amassed a solid following of 256k people. The fun twist is that you can get featured on the account. You can send any hellish neighbor submissions to the curator of the page via email or IG direct messages.
Which of these ‘Neighbors From Hell’ pics frustrated you the most? Who are the most hellish people you’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of living next door to? How did you handle them? What are your current neighbors like?
Grab a snack or beverage and share your experiences in the comments section at the bottom of this list. We’re eager to hear all about your nightmare stories.