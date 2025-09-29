ADVERTISEMENT

They say that you should love your neighbor as yourself. But let’s be frank, doing this is next to impossible with some people. They’re loud, rude, entitled, and obnoxious. And they make your life a living hell.

The worst ones of the bunch get called out online. Some people send screenshots of egregious next-door behavior and chats to ‘Neighbors From Hell,’ a popular Instagram account. We’re featuring some of the most infuriating posts below, so scroll down to check them out. And share these with your toxic neighbors so they take a hint.

Screenshot of a humorous warning about dog poop on driveway, showcasing a unique message in middle of nowhere living context.

neighborsfromhell Report

    #2

    Text conversation about a cat urinating on a laundry line, showing neighbor disputes in remote living situations.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #3

    Text message exchange about a teen repainting house numbers on a curb, highlighting privacy and property concerns.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    There’s no single recipe for dealing with bad neighbors. Every situation and relationship is unique. That being said, there are still principles and strategies that you can broadly apply in most circumstances. Spoiler warning: everything revolves around proper communication and holding your ground while also not being overly pushy.

    Reader’s Digest suggests that you try to strike a diplomatic balance when interacting with toxic people next door. “You want to do your best to defuse the situation without going to DEFCON 1 right away—after all, you have to live next to these people for years—but you also shouldn’t be a pushover.”

    #4

    Text message exchange about a tree limb falling on a car, illustrating challenges of living in remote areas with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is an a*****e. Not sure about other countries but the US liability is on the owner of the tree for not taking care of it a it would run through your home owners insurance

    #5

    Text message conversation about noise complaints and live PE session in a screenshot showing daily life in remote living pics.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a social media post about theft and security concerns in a neighborhood, highlighting desire for peaceful living.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    There are plenty of ways to tackle problems with your neighbors. One of the best tools in your arsenal is simply talking to them face-to-face. Many issues can be simple misunderstandings. You should try to actively listen to the people next door while you ask them questions about whatever it is that bothers you.

    If you’re not able to speak with your neighbors in person or if a friendly chat solved nothing, then try emailing them or sending them a text message. The upside here is that now you have a written record of the issue. Keeping a digital or paper trail can be invaluable if things escalate further in the future.
    #7

    Handwritten warning note threatening karma to the grubhub thief, evoking a desire to live in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #8

    Text conversation about cleansing space and negative energy, emphasizing healing and wisdom in a peaceful, remote setting.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that’s a space I am sharing, a pitcher of water poured over these people would work

    #9

    Text message exchange about loud TV and dogs barking between neighbors in a quiet rural setting with no neighbors nearby.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    johnmosley_1 avatar
    John Mosley
    John Mosley
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Work it out? Ok, your door is open and I know you're not home. Your TV will be in your yard when you get home. I turned on your sprinklers for you while I was there.

    Reader’s Digest also suggests asking a mediator to step in as a neutral third party to help oversee the resolution of the conflict.

    One potential issue with this is that if you ask another neighbor to be your mediator, they might escalate the conflict further if they’re not impartial.

    Alternatively, if your problem is a serious one, you can talk to your local homeowners association about it, potentially securing a hearing with the board.
    #10

    Text message exchange about kids causing damage by driving a truck and hitting fruit trees in a rural setting with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #11

    Black llama standing alone in front of a modern house in a remote area with no neighbors under a blue sky.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #12

    Text message exchange showing a neighbor dispute, highlighting the desire to live in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    Of course, if you fear for your safety, your neighbor is violent, or there’s immediate danger, you should immediately contact the authorities.

    Meanwhile, depending on the severity of the situation, you might want to escalate the conflict to the highest level by seeking legal representation and taking your neighbor to court.
    #13

    Humorous wall text about neighbors and a one way frosty glass in a bathroom, perfect for living in the middle of nowhere.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #14

    Text message from a psycho neighbor complaining about loud walking at 3:45am, highlighting reasons some want no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    savahax avatar
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That neighbour isn't "psycho" some people bang their heels into the floor when walking causing the whole building to shake. That's annoying

    #15

    Text message exchange discussing tree trimming near power lines and challenges of living in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    In the meantime, Time magazine states that if you’re dealing with noisy neighbors, you should consider talking with them about this the next day, when you’re well-rested. That way, you’re “less likely to snap.”

    If you can, phrase your request for peace and quiet in a collaborative way, such as, “Do you think we could find a quiet window after 10 p.m. on weeknights so we can both get enough sleep?”
    #16

    Text message exchange about annoying wind chimes and noise, illustrating desire for peaceful living in the middle of nowhere.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #17

    Text message conversation about kids at an ice cream truck, highlighting concerns about health and protection outdoors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #18

    Text message exchange highlighting a driveway dispute, illustrating challenges of living in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    By being more diplomatic, you’re focused on solving the problem at hand, instead of blaming your neighbor (even if they’re fully in the wrong). Personal attacks, over-the-top judgment, and a holier-than-thou attitude aren’t as effective as directly looking for solutions.
    #19

    Text message exchange about mask-wearing and personal liberty highlighting reasons to live in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #20

    Apartment building with multiple political flags displayed on the balcony in a quiet residential area with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #21

    Text message conversation showing a tense exchange about masks between neighbors, highlighting no neighbors and communal living issues.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    Another major issue that people deal with is their neighbors smoking in their yard or balcony, which can get into your home. According to Time magazine, in these situations, you may want to give your neighbor the benefit of the doubt. At least at first...
    #22

    Screenshot of a social media conversation highlighting noisy neighbors, emphasizing why some prefer to live in the middle of nowhere.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #23

    Text message exchange discussing a food delivery driver checking cars in a driveway in a remote location with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #24

    Text message exchange about electric car charging and neighbor disputes in a remote community with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    chaos-lunardragon avatar
    Caffeinated Ape
    Caffeinated Ape
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Just one cord". Do they think that every single device uses exactly the same amount of electricity?

    Your neighbors might not realize how their unhealthy habit directly impacts you in a very real, very negative manner. You may want to appear as friendly and smiley as possible so you show them that you’re not here to ‘ruin’ their ‘fun.’ Keep things nice and breezy, and you stand a better chance of changing other people's minds.

    #25

    Note complaining about noisy neighbors in a residential setting, highlighting reasons to live in the middle of nowhere.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #26

    Text conversation about feeding wildlife fruit scraps and concerns about watermelon vines growing, in a remote area with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #27

    Text conversation about delivery truck blocking driveway delays in a quiet neighborhood with no neighbors around.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    The ‘Neighbors From Hell’ account has been around on Instagram for over a decade. Created back in November 2014, over the years, it has amassed a solid following of 256k people. The fun twist is that you can get featured on the account. You can send any hellish neighbor submissions to the curator of the page via email or IG direct messages.

    #28

    Text message exchange about geese swimming in a lake and disputes between neighbors in a remote area with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #29

    Text message exchange about hosting a small, quiet Labor Day gathering with vaccinated friends only.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #30

    Text message conversation showing a gift of slime causing damage to hair and couch in a remote area with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    Which of these ‘Neighbors From Hell’ pics frustrated you the most? Who are the most hellish people you’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of living next door to? How did you handle them? What are your current neighbors like?

    Grab a snack or beverage and share your experiences in the comments section at the bottom of this list. We’re eager to hear all about your nightmare stories.
    #31

    Clear blue sky with fluffy cloud letters forming a message above a quiet suburban neighborhood scene.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #32

    Text post about a neighbor dispute over borrowing ketchup, highlighting frustration with current neighbor interactions.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #33

    Text message exchange about a broken fence letting a valuable dog escape, fitting remote living and no neighbors theme.

    neighborsfromhel Report

    #34

    Dog stuck on a yellow fire hydrant in a quiet neighborhood scene with trees and houses nearby

    neighborsfromhel Report

    #35

    Handwritten note about wife leaving and dog barking, capturing the isolation and challenges of living in the middle of nowhere.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #36

    Text message exchange about food delivery mix-up, illustrating moments that make people want to live in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #37

    Text message conversation about construction delays and noise, highlighting the impact on life in remote living with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #38

    Note on windshield of a car revealing cheating, highlighting themes from pics that make people want to live in the middle of nowhere.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #39

    Handwritten note complaining about loud dog barking disturbing neighbors, highlighting noise pollution in residential area.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #40

    Inflatable bull on fence with privacy concerns highlighting challenges of living in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #41

    Sign warning residents about a lease violation for putting bodily fluids in elevators in a remote living area with no neighbors.

    neighborsfromhell Report

    #42

    Blue recycling bins and a handwritten sign outside, set in a quiet and secluded outdoor area.

    neighborsfromhell Report

