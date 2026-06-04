ADVERTISEMENT

If your day could use a little more kindness, you've come to the right place. The artist behind Irregular Galaxy Doods is back with another collection of wholesome comics that blend gentle humor, colorful characters, and thoughtful observations about everyday life. Using everything from clouds and plants to hearts and animals, Andrew has a talent for turning familiar emotions into simple visual stories that feel both comforting and surprisingly relatable.

Part of what makes IG Doods so popular is its ability to tackle topics like self-acceptance, friendship, personal growth, and emotional wellbeing without ever feeling heavy-handed. The comics are sweet, playful, and often funny, but beneath the cheerful drawings there's usually a message that lingers a little longer. So whether you're looking for a quick smile or a small reminder to be kinder to yourself, scroll down and enjoy this latest collection of heartwarming doodles.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

ig_doods Report

9points
POST
andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Money is for minimising unhappiness. Actual positive happiness is up to you. And your friends.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    8points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny peculiar, or funny ha-ha ?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    7points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I know I'm too much at times, but you'd be stuck without me"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    6points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're rich, so that means we're smart, and you aren't. And 'you can't fix stupid' so - tough for you !

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    5points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How are you?" is a greeting, not a question.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No need to get crabby - that position is already taken, anyway.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That way a billionaire becomes you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's focus on the key elements, please

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a situation of some gravity

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    4points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clouds aren't reliable. Ask any weather expert.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rule 3 - Don't vent in the first minute of a conversation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    These Wholesome Comics By Ig Doods Feel Like A Warm Conversation With A Friend (36 New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow