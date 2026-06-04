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If your day could use a little more kindness, you've come to the right place. The artist behind Irregular Galaxy Doods is back with another collection of wholesome comics that blend gentle humor, colorful characters, and thoughtful observations about everyday life. Using everything from clouds and plants to hearts and animals, Andrew has a talent for turning familiar emotions into simple visual stories that feel both comforting and surprisingly relatable.

Part of what makes IG Doods so popular is its ability to tackle topics like self-acceptance, friendship, personal growth, and emotional wellbeing without ever feeling heavy-handed. The comics are sweet, playful, and often funny, but beneath the cheerful drawings there's usually a message that lingers a little longer. So whether you're looking for a quick smile or a small reminder to be kinder to yourself, scroll down and enjoy this latest collection of heartwarming doodles.

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