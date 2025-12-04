46 Wholesome And Cute Comics By ‘Irregular Galaxy Doods’ (New Pics)
If you’re in need of a soft, happy moment today, you’ve come to the right place. The artist behind 'Irregular Galaxy Doods' has returned with another collection of irresistibly wholesome comics, and honestly, we at Bored Panda just can’t get enough. Known for simple lines, pastel colors, and an enormous amount of heart, these doodles capture tiny moments that feel comforting, relatable, and full of warmth.
Get ready to smile, melt a little, and maybe even shed a happy tear. Here’s a brand-new selection of funny doodles from 'IG Doods' that will brighten your day, no matter your mood.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Doesn't that mean that you immediately get another one - oh, sorry, that's a phoenix ...
Someone help me out here, does AI stand for Artificial Idiocy or Artificial Incompetence?
I'd guess that only about 0.01% of people would disagree with this (and they'd be wrong lol).
For those who are curious the Loch Ness monster picture was faked using a plastic dinosaur and a toy submarine. These days there are spottings by those canny Scots whenever tourism takes a dip lol.
Seems more genuine than most fortune-teller mumbo jumbo.