ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re in need of a soft, happy moment today, you’ve come to the right place. The artist behind 'Irregular Galaxy Doods' has returned with another collection of irresistibly wholesome comics, and honestly, we at Bored Panda just can’t get enough. Known for simple lines, pastel colors, and an enormous amount of heart, these doodles capture tiny moments that feel comforting, relatable, and full of warmth.

Get ready to smile, melt a little, and maybe even shed a happy tear. Here’s a brand-new selection of funny doodles from 'IG Doods' that will brighten your day, no matter your mood.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com