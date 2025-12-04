ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re in need of a soft, happy moment today, you’ve come to the right place. The artist behind 'Irregular Galaxy Doods' has returned with another collection of irresistibly wholesome comics, and honestly, we at Bored Panda just can’t get enough. Known for simple lines, pastel colors, and an enormous amount of heart, these doodles capture tiny moments that feel comforting, relatable, and full of warmth.

Get ready to smile, melt a little, and maybe even shed a happy tear. Here’s a brand-new selection of funny doodles from 'IG Doods' that will brighten your day, no matter your mood.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a bird calling in sick to work, feeling tired of the job humorously.

Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #2

    Two-panel wholesome comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a cute green salamander character with simple text.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    andrewkeir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Doesn't that mean that you immediately get another one - oh, sorry, that's a phoenix ...

    #3

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a turtle asking for help and a pink creature working on a laptop.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #4

    Cute and wholesome comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a small fox plotting revenge during company time.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #5

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a brand character and a small mouse discussing AI-made Christmas ads.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Someone help me out here, does AI stand for Artificial Idiocy or Artificial Incompetence?

    #6

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a fish answering university's most valuable gift with debt.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #7

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a mouse character sharing polarizing opinions on billionaires with a microphone.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    I'd guess that only about 0.01% of people would disagree with this (and they'd be wrong lol).

    #8

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bee with a hat and a winged character making honey humorously.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #9

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring birds with a humorous message about work and wealth.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #10

    Purple cartoon cat holding phone saying sorry and phone lying in flames saying hello in cute comics by Irregular Galaxy Doods

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #11

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a character struggling with positive thoughts and a panic attack from the brain.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #12

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods shows a penguin and dinosaur with a funny photo filter joke.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    For those who are curious the Loch Ness monster picture was faked using a plastic dinosaur and a toy submarine. These days there are spottings by those canny Scots whenever tourism takes a dip lol.

    #13

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a fish asking about the weekend in a simple style.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #14

    Cute comic strip featuring a purple cat and a mummy cat costume by Irregular Galaxy Doods.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #15

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods shows a mouse and worm talking about wearing a Christmas sweater early.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #16

    Cute comics by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a pink axolotl wanting to play and a turtle at work in their thirties.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #17

    Cute comic featuring a small dinosaur character from Irregular Galaxy Doods with humorous bubblegum dialogue.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #18

    Cute comics by Irregular Galaxy Doods feature a fortune-telling crystal ball and a small mouse character.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Seems more genuine than most fortune-teller mumbo jumbo.

    #19

    Cute comic featuring a goose and bird asking for cash to feel fancy in wholesome Irregular Galaxy Doods style.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #20

    Cute comic featuring a small character with cake, highlighting themes of friendship in Irregular Galaxy Doods style.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #21

    Cute comic from Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a mouse checking a phone and a worm asking what’s wrong.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #22

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a worm giving a funny Halloween warning about apples.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #23

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a fox and bunny discussing a cursed cake with humorous dialogue.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #24

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a concerned turtle and a sad pink axolotl character.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #25

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a peacock rushing and a relaxed snail ignoring time.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #26

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a purple cat receiving a winter depression gift box with a humorous twist.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #27

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring two fish talking about being trouble and starting fires today.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #28

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a small character talking on the phone with loving and sassy messages.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #29

    Comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a mouse questioning easy gun access with minimal checks and avoidable deaths.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #30

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a small character with a bat and the word revenge.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #31

    Cute comics by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing two cats talking about autumn and activities to do.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #32

    Cute comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a talking knife enjoying spooky costumes and pumpkin carving.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #33

    Cute comic panels from Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bird and a skull with playful dead-themed dialogue.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #34

    Comic panel from Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a clock character humorously asking who ordered the BLT sandwich.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #35

    Comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a bird sent to circle nine for talking during a movie in a cute cartoon style.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #36

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a bird asking about a monster under the bed with a playful answer.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #37

    Wholesome and cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a worm discovering stairs in an abyss hole.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #38

    Comic panels from Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a humorous take on poltergeist and coffee cup movement.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #39

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a giraffe and chicken discussing a poster in a wholesome scene.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #40

    Cute comic panel by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bird reacting to a spooky candy apple mochaccino.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #41

    Cute comic panels featuring two simple ghost-like characters in a wholesome interaction by Irregular Galaxy Doods.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #42

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with adorable characters asking to be best friends in a wholesome moment.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #43

    Comic panels by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a cute character challenging AI with a drawing on a laptop screen.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #44

    Cute comics by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a frog surprised by a different pond with a phone and coffee.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #45

    Cute comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing a small creature with a pumpkin on Halloween and November 1st.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

    #46

    Cute comics by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a mouse character refusing a new name with humorous dialogue.

    Irregular Galaxy Doods

