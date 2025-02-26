ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics that are equal parts absurd, heartfelt, and surreal, then Irregular Galaxy Doods is a must-see. This artist’s work is filled with pastel colors, offbeat humor, and a unique perspective on life—one that can make you laugh one moment and feel deeply understood the next.

In our previous interview, the creator shared, “I draw inspiration from conversations, everyday objects, and a generally overactive imagination. I have an ungodly amount of note files on my phone with a ton of ideas, half-ideas, incoherent jive, and puns.” Now, we’re catching up again to dive even deeper into the world of Irregular Galaxy Doods—so be sure to read on for more insights from the artist!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com | twitch.tv | tiktok.com | threads.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a conversation about TV shows and news.

ig_doods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods shows a character turning off the TV after checking the news.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a duck and bird discussing wealth inequality.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring two cartoon creatures discussing hair.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a character discussing motivation and cats.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bird conversation about resistance.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pastel comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a mouse and a witty cloud dialogue.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Irregular Galaxy Doods Returns To Bored Panda After 4 Years – And It’s Better Than Ever! (New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with cute characters sharing goals for the year.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a humorous scene with a wizard and another character.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a cute character gifting rocks with witty dialogue.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Pastel-colored witty comic with characters discussing regrets about a band and a hairstyle.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a character consulting a crystal ball about the weather.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a genie and a chicken discussing a wish to be taller.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring two characters discussing social media behavior.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Irregular Galaxy Doods Returns To Bored Panda After 4 Years – And It’s Better Than Ever! (New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods features bread rolls in a witty conversation about self-judgment.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Irregular Galaxy Doods Returns To Bored Panda After 4 Years – And It’s Better Than Ever! (New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a pangolin and a ghost.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with a character at "Beanie Bois Coffee" and another puzzled about a phrase.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with a witty reservation joke in a supermarket.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing two characters discussing a hug request.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a worm asking a question to a mysterious creature.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring two cartoon cats discussing the state of the world.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a fox and bunny having a humorous conversation.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a humorous bird in a business setting discussing data entry passion.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods, featuring cute animal characters having a humorous conversation.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with a giraffe and chicken having a witty conversation.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a worm and a mouse in a fire setting.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Irregular Galaxy Doods Returns To Bored Panda After 4 Years – And It’s Better Than Ever! (New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a conversation about theft with whimsical characters.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Pastel comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with a fox asking about 2025 and a bunny giving a thumbs up.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Pastel-colored witty comic featuring characters with humorous dialogue by Irregular Galaxy Doods.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring characters discussing haste with a definition.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a mouse with a microphone and a balloon.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Pastel-colored comic featuring a witty duck offering cool rocks, by Irregular Galaxy Doods.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods of a character with a bag of oranges spilling on the floor.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Pastel comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with witty Christmas dialogue between colorful birds and a hidden presence.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods showing two birds in a humorous gym scenario.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring two characters discussing pronouns and literacy skills.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring two characters discussing emotional support and gentle mockery.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Pastel-colored characters in a witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods, discussing unusual and humorous topics.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Irregular Galaxy Doods Returns To Bored Panda After 4 Years – And It’s Better Than Ever! (New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bird and a phone with witty dialogue.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring humorous conversation about setting people on fire.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Pastel-colored witty comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods with two cartoon characters discussing a lost brain.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bull character reading a letter and laughing.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a bunny taking a stand with a sign.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Irregular Galaxy Doods Returns To Bored Panda After 4 Years – And It’s Better Than Ever! (New Pics)

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Pastel-colored comic by Irregular Galaxy Doods featuring a duck with colorful rocks, offering them in a lighthearted scene.

    ig_doods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!