In-Laws Decide To Crash Couple’s Honeymoon: “It’s Going To Be So Fun. Finally A Family Vacation!”

Your honeymoon is meant to be magical. You’re deeply in love with your soulmate, you can’t keep your hands off each other, and you want to focus on your flourishing relationship. So, it can be weird and disheartening when your relatives want to join your trip! This is why defending your boundaries is so essential.

The ‘JUSTNOMIL’ online community was utterly shocked when they read one woman’s story about how her in-laws suddenly bought tickets to join their honeymoon at Disney World. Confused and annoyed, the happy couple decided that this went way too far. Keep scrolling for the full story and update.

Newlyweds going on their honeymoon want it to be romantic, enjoyable, and, most likely, private

Image credits: projectUA (not the actual photo)

However, this woman’s in-laws suddenly decided that they’d be joining the couple’s honeymoon trip to Disney World, which wasn’t received well

Image credits: dvatri (not the actual photo)

Image source: QuitePolly

Someone who respects your boundaries shows that they care about you. The opposite is also true

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

We’re very big fans of healthy boundaries. They’re absolutely vital in all of your relationships: romantic, familial, professional, platonic, etc.

It’s your ability to communicate your boundaries, and then enforce them when needed, that protects your needs. It also sets very clear expectations for how you expect others to be treated, what behavior you find inappropriate, and that you won’t accept being disrespected.

Now, to be clear, not everyone is intentionally malicious (though you do see some overly entitled folks here and there). Some people are a bit clueless, so they lack the self-awareness to realize that they’ve crossed the line.

This is why it’s so important to have transparency when it comes to your boundaries. If they stay invisible, others might not realize that they’ve wronged you. So, protecting your needs is only half of the puzzle. The other half is to set out those clear expectations so that everyone’s on the same page in the future. If that latter part is missing, you’re hoping that things will get better on their own. But not everyone will get the subtle message.

Setting out your boundaries and arguing with someone can be emotionally messy and awkward. Especially if they’re a member of your family. However, not all conflict is unhealthy. If you stay calm, cool, and collected, and approach the argument from a position of mutual respect, you can’t go wrong.

While it’s understandable that the happy couple rebooked their honeymoon tickets to avoid going to Disney World with their in-laws, this is still just a temporary solution. The main problem, namely, the in-laws (un)intentionally disrespecting their boundaries, will continue being an issue.

The mature (and, frankly, more difficult) thing to do would be to sit down with the in-laws and explain to them that they’ve crossed the line, how this makes you feel, and what you expect to happen going forward.

On top of that, you can outline some simple consequences if your needs continue to be sidelined. For instance, you could note that you may have to spend a bit less time together. Or that you’ll take part in fewer family events.

The goal is to communicate very openly and honestly without resorting to anger, massive criticism, and emotional escalation. Even if you’re completely in the right, if you start throwing (accurate) accusations around, the people ignoring your boundaries might get defensive, and you’ll get nowhere. A more diplomatic approach is usually best at the start.

You can be open to suggestions and compromises, but some things are non-negotiable, and your in-laws need to accept this

Image credits: Dannielle Zand’te Miranda (not the actual photo)

As CNA Lifestyle stresses, boundaries are like habits in that they take time to establish. “You may need to repeat the words or action until it becomes second nature. If you find yourself frustrated or guilty for saying no to your in-laws, don’t be. Establishing boundaries leads to healthy mindsets and overall well-being.”

So, consistency is key here. Your in-laws might forget about your boundaries, so you have to reassert them.

That being said, keep the communication lines open. You can also look for compromises in situations where they make sense. But don’t feel like absolutely every boundary is negotiable. It’s not. You have to know where to stand your ground.

“Your in-laws may wish to discuss options for certain issues, and this is helpful to the relationship in general. Finding middle ground is one healthy way of setting boundaries. Being open and offering compromises in your boundaries shows that you value your relationship with them and the harmony of your family unit,” CNA Lifestyle writes.

Meanwhile, Verywell Mind notes that you can build a healthier relationship with your in-laws by establishing boundaries, avoiding certain sensitive topics, and trying not to take things overly personally.

What’s more, it can help you to accept your in-laws as they are, being grateful for those moments that are genuinely good, and spending more time together to better understand them.

“It can be difficult to spend time with your in-laws if you don’t particularly enjoy their company. But if you can find activities that you both enjoy, it can help build a stronger bond between you. This could be anything from going for walks to playing cards to watching a movie together,” Verywell Mind suggests.

If your in-laws are particularly difficult to be around, then spend smaller chunks of time with them, instead of being around them for extended periods of time.

How would you react if someone from your or your partner’s family decided to join your honeymoon? What do you do to protect your boundaries from your in-laws? Where did you go for your own honeymoon? You can share your insights and experiences in the comments.

Many readers wanted to share their perspectives on the bizarre situation

Husband's parents surprising couple by planning to join honeymoon, causing mixed feelings and concerns about pets and privacy.

Comments discussing the surprise of husband’s parents coming on their honeymoon and the social etiquette involved.

Screenshot of an online discussion about handling husband parents coming honeymoon surprise and dealing with boundary-setting challenges.

Chat conversation discussing husband parents coming honeymoon surprise and managing family tensions on phone use.

Chat conversation showing a husband planning parents coming honeymoon surprise and discussing timing with another user.

Screenshot of an online discussion about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise, focusing on managing food allergies and dietary options.

Chat conversation where anon asks if he got rewarded and QuitePolly confirms with a wink about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Text conversation about husband and parents coming as a surprise during honeymoon, discussing matching shirts idea.

Comment discussing concerns about husband and mother-in-law planning a family vacation during honeymoon surprise.

Comment about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise shared on an online forum discussing family travel plans.

Comment advice about protecting reservation details to avoid husband parents coming honeymoon surprise or unplanned interference.

Commenter asking to give husband a hug, highlighting the husband's surprise involving parents coming during honeymoon.

Couple surprised by husband’s parents unexpectedly arriving during honeymoon, capturing an emotional family reunion moment.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing managing husband's parents coming on honeymoon surprise and handling mother-in-law's comments.

Reddit comment requesting a follow-up post about the husband parents coming honeymoon surprise aftermath this summer.

Comment expressing frustration about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise, saying they can't let go and disrupt the relationship.

Reddit comment praising husband for protecting couple from parents coming on honeymoon surprise and intrusiveness.

Discussion about keeping a honeymoon surprise secret from husband’s parents to avoid ruining plans.

Text excerpt showing a husband’s quick action to manage parents coming on honeymoon surprise by switching dates secretly.

Comment advising to keep honeymoon plans secret and password protect the trip to avoid sabotage by husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Comment saying please give an update on husband parents coming honeymoon surprise and disbelief at the audacity

Text post discussing the surprise and challenges when husband’s parents came during honeymoon period.

Couple shocked as husband’s parents unexpectedly arrive during honeymoon, causing a surprising and awkward moment.

Comment about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise, congratulating wedding and suggesting honeymoon shirt idea.

Comment discussing concerns about husband and parents coming on honeymoon, emphasizing setting boundaries and communication.

Text from an online forum post discussing the impact of husband parents coming honeymoon surprise on a private, allergy-sensitive trip.

Comment discussing a husband’s parents coming on honeymoon surprise and setting boundaries for the honeymoon trip.

Comment discussing how to handle informing someone about changed trip dates related to husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing shock about husband parents coming on honeymoon as an unwanted surprise.

Comment expressing interest in reaction when husband’s parents surprise visit during honeymoon and praising husband’s response to behavior.

Comment suggesting fun ways to handle awkward conversations when husband parents coming honeymoon surprise is revealed.

Some folks even shared similar experiences of their own

Text post describing a husband and parents coming honeymoon surprise causing family conflict over unexpected visit plans.

Text post describing a son’s upcoming wedding and the unexpected husband parents coming honeymoon surprise plan.

Text post describing a husband and parents coming for a honeymoon surprise arranged by booking a hotel stay early.

Comment about husband parents coming on honeymoon surprise showing disbelief and humorous family dynamics during honeymoon planning.

Elderly woman in glasses and purple blouse sitting on floral couch, related to husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Later, the woman had an update about the tense situation with her in-laws

Update text about husband-parents coming honeymoon surprise with changed dates to avoid parents joining trip.

Text showing a message about changing dates due to a scheduling conflict to avoid husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Couple discussing husband parents coming honeymoon surprise and planning how to handle the unexpected visit.

Text excerpt describing a husband’s reaction after his parents switched their dates to his honeymoon causing a surprise conflict.

Text snippet discussing anti-vaxxer MIL contracting COVID before husband parents coming honeymoon surprise trip.

Text excerpt describing in-laws getting sick and losing their deposit, related to husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Husband surprised by parents arriving unexpectedly during honeymoon, capturing a heartfelt and emotional moment.

And here’s how the net reacted when they read the follow-up post

Text conversation discussing husband’s parents coming on honeymoon surprise and travel rescheduling issues due to covid fees.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a husband's parents coming as a honeymoon surprise and related in-law issues.

Comment about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise, discussing long-distance Covid blame and relationship challenges.

Text post about setting boundaries with husband’s parents regarding honeymoon surprise and privacy during vacations.

Text excerpt about husband’s parents surprising on honeymoon with persistent calls and boundary issues.

Comment about husband parents coming honeymoon surprise shared in an online discussion with user name and points visible.

Text conversation showing husband's parents surprising couple during honeymoon, capturing shock and disbelief reactions.

Comment expressing surprise that husband told parents honeymoon dates, raising doubts about his plan and its impact on him.

Comment about evil DILs jokingly saying they can spread germs widely, relating to husband parents coming honeymoon surprise.

Text conversation screenshot showing a user questioning if someone rescheduled and informed husband parents coming honeymoon surprise dates.

Text conversation about mother-in-law blaming husband for COVID diagnosis despite distance, causing honeymoon surprise tension.

Upset person reacting to husband’s parents coming as a honeymoon surprise, expressing anger and disbelief in text.

Reddit comment explaining that saying no means not telling wife details about husband’s parents coming honeymoon surprise.