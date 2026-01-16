Woman Who Hasn’t Worked Since 2006 Demands That Child Drop Out Of College To Pay Her Bills

ADVERTISEMENT

Your family is meant to support you while you build your life and chase your dreams, but not everyone is so lucky. Some people’s relationship with their parents is… tense, to say the least. Add a big dose of entitlement, threats, and a distaste for boundaries into the mix, and you get a truly toxic dynamic.

A student asked the AITAH community if they were wrong to refuse to drop out of college just because their unemployed mother demanded that they do so. Instead of wanting them to build a solid foundation for their future, she wanted them to spend their hard-earned money on her bills instead. Keep scrolling to read the full story, and to see what advice the internet gave the young man.

Most parents would be happy to see their children pursue higher education or build the foundations of their future in other ways

Young woman studying in college classroom, reflecting on demands from woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 to pay bills.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

A young college student asked the net for help after their unemployed, entitled mother demanded they drop out and use the cash for her sake

Text post about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding that her child drop out of college to pay bills.

Text excerpt discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

Text excerpt about a woman demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills, highlighting family financial conflict.

Woman wrapped in a gray blanket sitting on a couch looking concerned, illustrating the woman who hasn’t worked since 2006.

Image credits: sedrik2007 / envato (not the actual photo)

Text update about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 turning family against her and causing conflict.

Text discussing family tensions as woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demands child drop out of college to pay bills.

Image credits: user93762

Entitled individuals are often incredibly ungrateful and expect the world to bend over backwards to satisfy their wants and needs

According to the author of the post, their mother’s behavior towards them and their sister is downright toxic. They are threatened, mocked, demeaned, and their boundaries are ignored. And yet, they still contribute to their parents’ groceries and necessities.

But, as the student pointed out, “it’s just never enough,” and their mother keeps asking for more. This time, she demanded that they stop spending money on college courses and instead focus on their mortgage.

It’s probably safe to say that, among other things, the author’s mom is incredibly entitled. Entitled people are self-absorbed, most often don’t show any gratitude, while also expecting and demanding special treatment from the people around them, whether they’re loved ones or strangers.

In a nutshell, they want to benefit and be recognized for things that they didn’t earn. And they expect others to set aside their needs to focus on their own. Entitled individuals usually have very little empathy or regard for how their behavior impacts others, and they believe that the world owes them something.

According to Verywell Mind, entitled people think that they deserve more than they currently have in life. “Regardless of what they have, they always believe that they deserve more. They expect to elevate their lifestyle above that of others without putting in the effort needed to do so.”

In many cases, a strong sense of entitlement is often an indication of a lack of independence and self-sufficiency

Older woman in a red shirt reclining on a couch, looking at her phone, representing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006.

Image credits: Linoleum Creative Collective / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Moreover, they expect other people to do things for them because of who they are. Usually, these individuals have huge problems with anyone who disagrees with them or what they’re doing.

On top of that, a sense of entitlement is also often accompanied by melodramatic behavior. For example, the individual is likely to cause a big scene if someone doesn’t give in to their demands.

“They may be very dramatic when something does not go their way. If a friend or family member acts like this, you know it is best to avoid them when this happens. Otherwise, they will try to make themselves look better by bringing you down,” Verywell Mind explains.

One antidote for entitled behavior is striving to become more independent and self-sufficient in life. Furthermore, it’s important to learn to distinguish between your wants and actual needs.

Being kind and generous toward others always helps. And, above all, it’s helpfully humbling to realize that the world does not, in fact, owe you anything.

We’d like your thoughts on this tense and sensitive family drama, Pandas. What advice would you give the student to help him in this situation and to succeed in life? Have you ever had to deal with toxic family dynamics before? How do you protect your boundaries when it comes to entitled relatives? Share your insights and a piece of advice in the comments down below—we’ll keep an eye out for your thoughts.

The young student interacted with some readers in the comments, sharing more details about their life

Text conversation about adult child contributing to household bills and chores despite mother demanding payment of mortgage.

Alt text: Online discussion about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child to drop out of college to pay bills.

Woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay her bills in toxic family conflict.

The majority of internet users thought the author was in the right and rushed to give them some advice

Comment on forum about woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to move out and avoid dependence on a woman demanding child drop out to pay bills.

Comment warning against a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising siblings to move out and not pay parents’ bills, highlighting a family financial dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating it is not a child’s job to pay their parents’ bills.

Comment on woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

Text post on Reddit discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

Comment about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college.

Advice on handling a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to drop out, related to woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out.

Reddit comment advising against sacrificing college for a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 to pay her bills.

Text image with bold black letters on white background stating do not give up your future for someone else, highlighting a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who demands a child drop out of college to pay her bills.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

Woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demands child drop out of college to pay bills advice discussion text screenshot

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child pay her bills.

Comment warning against a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

Reddit comment advising not to stop life for woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child to pay bills.

Screenshot of online comment advising to get away from mother and go no contact after woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demands child quit college.

Comment from user AdExotic9474 advising someone at a sensitive spot to focus on their future opportunities.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

However, some commenters weren’t on the same page. Some folks claimed that, in their view, everyone was a jerk, and urged the kid to pay up

Reddit comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay her bills.

Online comment about financial responsibility when parents lose their house, discussing job status and living arrangements.

