Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Who Hasn’t Worked Since 2006 Demands That Child Drop Out Of College To Pay Her Bills
Young woman with blonde hair focused on writing, representing themes of college and family financial demands.
Family, Relationships

Woman Who Hasn’t Worked Since 2006 Demands That Child Drop Out Of College To Pay Her Bills

jgrinevicius Jonas Grinevičius Senior Writer
3

30

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Your family is meant to support you while you build your life and chase your dreams, but not everyone is so lucky. Some people’s relationship with their parents is… tense, to say the least. Add a big dose of entitlement, threats, and a distaste for boundaries into the mix, and you get a truly toxic dynamic.

A student asked the AITAH community if they were wrong to refuse to drop out of college just because their unemployed mother demanded that they do so. Instead of wanting them to build a solid foundation for their future, she wanted them to spend their hard-earned money on her bills instead. Keep scrolling to read the full story, and to see what advice the internet gave the young man.

RELATED:

    Most parents would be happy to see their children pursue higher education or build the foundations of their future in other ways

    Young woman studying in college classroom, reflecting on demands from woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 to pay bills.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    A young college student asked the net for help after their unemployed, entitled mother demanded they drop out and use the cash for her sake

    Text post about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding that her child drop out of college to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

    Text excerpt about a woman demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills, highlighting family financial conflict.

    Woman wrapped in a gray blanket sitting on a couch looking concerned, illustrating the woman who hasn’t worked since 2006.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sedrik2007 / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 turning family against her and causing conflict.

    Text discussing family tensions as woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demands child drop out of college to pay bills.

    Image credits: user93762

    Entitled individuals are often incredibly ungrateful and expect the world to bend over backwards to satisfy their wants and needs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the author of the post, their mother’s behavior towards them and their sister is downright toxic. They are threatened, mocked, demeaned, and their boundaries are ignored. And yet, they still contribute to their parents’ groceries and necessities.

    But, as the student pointed out, “it’s just never enough,” and their mother keeps asking for more. This time, she demanded that they stop spending money on college courses and instead focus on their mortgage.

    It’s probably safe to say that, among other things, the author’s mom is incredibly entitled. Entitled people are self-absorbed, most often don’t show any gratitude, while also expecting and demanding special treatment from the people around them, whether they’re loved ones or strangers.

    In a nutshell, they want to benefit and be recognized for things that they didn’t earn. And they expect others to set aside their needs to focus on their own. Entitled individuals usually have very little empathy or regard for how their behavior impacts others, and they believe that the world owes them something.

    According to Verywell Mind, entitled people think that they deserve more than they currently have in life. “Regardless of what they have, they always believe that they deserve more. They expect to elevate their lifestyle above that of others without putting in the effort needed to do so.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In many cases, a strong sense of entitlement is often an indication of a lack of independence and self-sufficiency

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman in a red shirt reclining on a couch, looking at her phone, representing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006.

    Image credits: Linoleum Creative Collective / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Moreover, they expect other people to do things for them because of who they are. Usually, these individuals have huge problems with anyone who disagrees with them or what they’re doing.

    On top of that, a sense of entitlement is also often accompanied by melodramatic behavior. For example, the individual is likely to cause a big scene if someone doesn’t give in to their demands.

    “They may be very dramatic when something does not go their way. If a friend or family member acts like this, you know it is best to avoid them when this happens. Otherwise, they will try to make themselves look better by bringing you down,” Verywell Mind explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One antidote for entitled behavior is striving to become more independent and self-sufficient in life. Furthermore, it’s important to learn to distinguish between your wants and actual needs.

    Being kind and generous toward others always helps. And, above all, it’s helpfully humbling to realize that the world does not, in fact, owe you anything.

    We’d like your thoughts on this tense and sensitive family drama, Pandas. What advice would you give the student to help him in this situation and to succeed in life? Have you ever had to deal with toxic family dynamics before? How do you protect your boundaries when it comes to entitled relatives? Share your insights and a piece of advice in the comments down below—we’ll keep an eye out for your thoughts.

    The young student interacted with some readers in the comments, sharing more details about their life

    Text conversation about adult child contributing to household bills and chores despite mother demanding payment of mortgage.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Online discussion about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child to drop out of college to pay bills.

    Woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay her bills in toxic family conflict.

    The majority of internet users thought the author was in the right and rushed to give them some advice

    Comment on forum about woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising to move out and avoid dependence on a woman demanding child drop out to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning against a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising siblings to move out and not pay parents’ bills, highlighting a family financial dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating it is not a child’s job to pay their parents’ bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post on Reddit discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    Comment about a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Advice on handling a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to drop out, related to woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out.

    Reddit comment advising against sacrificing college for a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 to pay her bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image with bold black letters on white background stating do not give up your future for someone else, highlighting a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding her child drop out of college to pay bills.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who demands a child drop out of college to pay her bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    Woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demands child drop out of college to pay bills advice discussion text screenshot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child pay her bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning against a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    Reddit comment advising not to stop life for woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online comment advising to get away from mother and go no contact after woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demands child quit college.

    Comment from user AdExotic9474 advising someone at a sensitive spot to focus on their future opportunities.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding child drop out of college to pay bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    However, some commenters weren’t on the same page. Some folks claimed that, in their view, everyone was a jerk, and urged the kid to pay up

    Reddit comment discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman who hasn’t worked since 2006 demanding her child drop out of college to pay her bills.

    Online comment about financial responsibility when parents lose their house, discussing job status and living arrangements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    30

    3

    30

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my country, it would be unthinkable for a child to pay rent for living in their parents' home. But every culture is different, so... Anyway, you can't just ask someone to drop their studies and turn into your housemaid. Solid NTA.

    0
    0points
    reply
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make sure thier bank accounts are secure and credit is locked down. Start saving some and move. Let the woman rant see how long it takes her to find a job or lose the house.

    0
    0points
    reply
    riyaa-jakkhu avatar
    Riyaa Jakkhu
    Riyaa Jakkhu
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't you take your dad with you when you move out?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my country, it would be unthinkable for a child to pay rent for living in their parents' home. But every culture is different, so... Anyway, you can't just ask someone to drop their studies and turn into your housemaid. Solid NTA.

    0
    0points
    reply
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make sure thier bank accounts are secure and credit is locked down. Start saving some and move. Let the woman rant see how long it takes her to find a job or lose the house.

    0
    0points
    reply
    riyaa-jakkhu avatar
    Riyaa Jakkhu
    Riyaa Jakkhu
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't you take your dad with you when you move out?

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT