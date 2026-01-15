Woman’s “Gentle Reminder” For Grandma To Not Kiss Her Baby Goes Viral With 11M Views, And The Internet Has Opinions

ADVERTISEMENT

Boundaries and consent are fundamental parts of any healthy relationship—including with your family members. People who care about you will respect your parenting choices and boundaries, and those of your children. Especially if there are health concerns involved.

Mom Haeli Christiansen (@haeli.christiansen) went viral on TikTok and sparked a massive discussion after sharing a humorous video about consent, in which she gently slaps her mother to remind her not to kiss her newborn. Scroll down to watch the video and to read the internet’s reactions.

One mom shared a video online of her ‘gentle reminder’ for the baby’s grandma not to kiss him

You can watch the full clip right here

The video went massively viral online and sparked a major discussion about boundaries and consent

The video made a huge splash online. At the time of writing, Christiansen’s video garnered 11 million views, 761.6k likes, 14k bookmarks, 41.8k reshares, and nearly 4k comments on TikTok.

In an interview with People magazine, the mom explained exactly why she had a boundary about relatives not kissing her newborn.

“My husband and I made the decision to not have extended family or friends kiss our newborn for the first few months after birth because he was born in the middle of ‘sick season’ and newborns don’t have an immune system. A common cold for adults could land a newborn in the hospital and be a life-threatening situation,” Christiansen told People.

“When I was a baby, I was hospitalized twice on two separate occasions from family kissing me without realizing they were sick. So my mom is actually one of the biggest advocates for not kissing my baby herself. Before he was born, she emphasized to me that I shouldn’t let people kiss him from her experience with me. She has been very supportive,” she explained.

According to the mom, she was shocked to see her video sparking such a huge discussion online. She found it surprising that “so many people in the comments” had such strong opinions. Meanwhile, she stressed that none of her family members had any issues with her asking them not to kiss the newborn for the first few months.

“A lot of people said I was a bad mom, ruining my baby’s life or that we didn’t deserve support or love from family if they weren’t allowed to kiss him. It seems like a much deeper conversation that can’t be had in TikTok comments,” she added.

The mom pointed out that the relationship between her baby and his grandmother is great. “My mom loves him. She would drop everything to help us and babysit despite what a lot of the comments suggested. She lives out of state and is considering selling her house to move closer to us to be able to help out, too,” she opened up to People magazine.

It might seem obvious to most of us, but it still needs to be pointed out: she doesn’t actually go around slapping her mom. She made the video for the sake of humor.

“Though there is a layer of truth (not wanting people to kiss my baby right now), the video was obviously a joke. I don’t slap my mom, and she has a great relationship with me and my son. We made the video and laughed about it, thinking it would maybe get a few hundred views and that it would be relatable to new moms…not spark the massive debate that it has!”

As the clip continued to get millions and millions of views online, people shared their thoughts. Some came out in support of the mom’s stance

Social media comment about a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby going viral with millions of views.

Screenshot of social media comment about cold sores, related to woman's gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby going viral.

User comment discussing the importance of gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss baby to prevent cold sores.

Screenshot of a social media comment emphasizing the importance of protecting babies from illness, related to grandma not kissing baby.

Alt text: Social media comment about grandma not kissing baby, related to woman’s gentle reminder viral video with 11M views.

Alt text: Social media comment on baby immunity, reflecting opinions on grandma not kissing baby viral reminder.

Comment by Thomas York advising against giving kisses, related to woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss her baby going viral.

Alt text: Social media comment about a woman’s gentle reminder to grandma not to kiss her baby, sparking viral internet opinions.

Alt text: Social media comment reminding grandma not to kiss baby, part of viral discussion with millions of views and varying opinions.

Screenshot of social media comment about grandmother not kissing baby, related to woman’s gentle reminder going viral.

Comment on social media expressing confusion about the need to kiss someone else’s baby in a viral gentle reminder post.

Others, however, were more critical of the clip

Comment on viral video about woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby, sparking internet opinions.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby going viral.

Comment on parenting and grandparent relationships in a viral woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss baby.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness as a grandma, related to woman’s gentle reminder about baby kisses.

Comment by Crystal Evans discussing parents' fears and the privilege of grandparents for the baby and family interaction.

Comment on social media post saying there we go again with multiple eye-rolling emojis, related to gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss baby.

Screenshot of a social media comment about family interaction related to a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby.

Social media comment about a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby going viral with millions of views.

User comment on viral video about woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby, with 11M views and public opinions.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying sad, poor grandma related to woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss baby.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby going viral.

Comment on social media about babies surviving past decades, related to woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss baby.

Screenshot of a viral comment saying Im too European for this on a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss her baby.

Comment by Brandt saying This generation with facepalm emoji, related to woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss baby going viral.

Boundaries, consent, and body autonomy are all vital topics that you may want to teach your children from an early age

Having and enforcing boundaries doesn’t mean that you don’t love someone. Boundaries help you protect your needs and well-being. They lead to clear communication and, hopefully, more trust and respect.

As Today’s Parent explains, talking about consent with your child can be difficult. If they have trouble asserting their boundaries when it comes to physical contact, you can speak on their behalf. Obviously, the parents’ words are final when they’re protecting their newborns, who don’t have the capacity to advocate for themselves yet.

You can slowly teach them about the importance of saying ‘no’ to physical affection if they feel uncomfortable. Consent and boundaries go both ways, however. As part of those lessons, you can also teach your child to respect other children’s and adults’ physical boundaries by respecting them when they say ‘no’ and looking at their body language for signs of discomfort.

Meanwhile, More Than Grand stresses the importance of grandparents respecting their grandchildren’s body autonomy.

“It may seem like a way for parents to try to impose silly rules, but they’ve got extremely good reasons for this request. Body autonomy is the idea that each person has a right to decide what happens to their body without pressure or persuasion from anyone else. It’s important that children be taught to understand this concept from the earliest age.”

Some grandparents might subconsciously teach their grandkids to ignore body autonomy when they hug and kiss them, even when they don’t want physical affection.

“When your grandchild is a baby, it’s the parents whose permission you need. A grandchild is not a possession that you have a claim on. Always ask parents before picking up, holding, or kissing their baby. Some parents may be uncomfortable with anyone else changing their baby’s diaper or giving them a bath. Parents are more fearful about potential dangers to their babies than in past generations, and it’s important for grandparents not to brush that aside,” More Than Grand notes. Later, once the child is self-aware and verbal, you can ask them for permission.

In some cases, grandparents need time to adjust their behavior as they learn to navigate new parental trends

However, on the flip side, The Atlantic notes that this can be taken a bit too far. According to Kerry Byrne, the founder of the Long Distance Grandparent, nowadays, grandparents have lots of different rules to follow. From how to greet their children to what words to use around them, what foods they can eat, what their screen-time limits are, etc.

Byrne told The Atlantic that some parents have “gone wild with boundaries,” leading to “grandparenting on eggshells,” which can be confusing and “emotionally wearing” for grandparents.

Meanwhile, psychologist and parenting expert Anita Stewart noted that too much focus on consent and giving people space might give children the idea that all physical touch is to be avoided. She suggests that parents should allow their kids take the lead.

In the meantime, it’s important to remember that it can take grandparents a while to change their habits and behaviors, even if they understand the importance of respecting their grandkids’ body autonomy.

What are your thoughts, Pandas? How do you ensure that your relatives respect your and your children’s boundaries? How do you approach consent and body autonomy? Share your thoughts below.

Later, the mom shared a follow-up video where she went into more detail about her viral clip

Woman sharing a gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby, sparking viral reactions and internet opinions.

Text excerpt about a woman’s gentle reminder to grandma not to kiss her baby sparking viral parenting opinions.

Text discussing a woman's gentle reminder for grandma to avoid kissing her newborn baby to protect the baby's health.

Text on a white background reading I'm very blessed to have a supportive family valuing the health and safety of my child.

Here is the follow-up video in full

Here’s how some internet users reacted to the second video

Social media comment about boundaries and not kissing a baby from a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma.

Comment on woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby, emphasizing newborn safety and family boundaries.

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to a viral video about a woman reminding grandma not to kiss her baby.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby.

Social media comment about a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby sparking viral discussion.

Comment warning about newborn baby disease risks, part of viral woman’s gentle reminder for grandma not to kiss baby.

User comment on social media expressing confusion about the desire to kiss babies in a viral gentle reminder post.

Social media comment respecting grandma not kissing newborn baby for safety, reflecting woman’s gentle reminder viral topic.

Comments discussing a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby to protect the baby's health.

Comment discussing why not kissing a baby is safest to avoid sickness, shared in a viral woman's gentle reminder post.

Comments discussing a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby and respecting the baby's boundaries.

Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing a woman’s gentle reminder for grandma to not kiss her baby.

