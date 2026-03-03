Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Way To Control Her”: Guy Refuses To Propose To His Girlfriend After He Said He Would, Explains Why
Young woman frustrated and confused as boyfriend decides no longer to propose, discussing their relationship indoors.
“A Way To Control Her”: Guy Refuses To Propose To His Girlfriend After He Said He Would, Explains Why

Everyone has their own outlook on whether or not they plan to get married but one way or another, they should be in a relationship where both parties agree. Ultimatums might be a powerful negotiation tool, but they are not the bedrock of a lasting partnership.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to tell his GF that he had no intention of proposing anymore after overhearing how she planned to manipulate him into it. We reached out to the netizen who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

    Most good marriages don’t start with manipulation

    Image credits: paegagz / Envato (not the actual photo)

    So one man decided to tell his GF that he wasn’t going to propose after overhearing her plan

    Image credits: chasingafterdear / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Aggressive_One8138

    A few readers thought he had led her own

    Some thought they both needed to communicate better

    Others took his side

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    What do you think ?
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't sound like either of them are mature enough for marriage

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH - you for stringing her along, her for trying to push it. Are either of you actually ready for marriage?

