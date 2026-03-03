“A Way To Control Her”: Guy Refuses To Propose To His Girlfriend After He Said He Would, Explains Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has their own outlook on whether or not they plan to get married but one way or another, they should be in a relationship where both parties agree. Ultimatums might be a powerful negotiation tool, but they are not the bedrock of a lasting partnership.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to tell his GF that he had no intention of proposing anymore after overhearing how she planned to manipulate him into it. We reached out to the netizen who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

Most good marriages don’t start with manipulation

Image credits: paegagz / Envato (not the actual photo)

So one man decided to tell his GF that he wasn’t going to propose after overhearing her plan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wayhomestudioo / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: chasingafterdear / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aggressive_One8138

A few readers thought he had led her own

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some thought they both needed to communicate better

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others took his side

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT