Man Hides A Camera In The House To Prove His SAHM Wife Is Lazy And Worthless, Internet Takes His Side

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has its own division of labor, but regardless of what it looks like, open and honest communication are key to actually making it work. Unfortunately, that’s often a lot easier said than done.

A woman shared how she decided to get a divorce after she discovered that her husband had put up a secret camera. As a stay-at-home mom, she felt uncomfortable in her own home, but some of the details she shared caused debates in the comments. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Being a stay-at-home-parent comes with it’s perks and downsides

Image credits: EuphoricSide5370 / reddit (not the actual photo)

But one woman ended up getting divorced when her husband thought she was being lazy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: titovailona / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Throwawayhicamera2

OP appears to be lacking a good deal of self-awareness

At first glance, the idea of one’s spouse spying on them is a pretty big eyebrow-raiser. There are all sorts of messed up scenarios where something like this might happen. Indeed, even after it’s revealed that the wife is not keeping up her end of the bargain, it’s still a questionable action. While OP might not actually acknowledge that she is in the wrong, a spy camera is still a pretty extreme measure to take.

After all, a common thread in many, similar arguments, is the working partner complaining that the stay-at-home spouse does too little or does not contribute to the household. There are hundreds, if not thousands of stories out there of entitled and useless husbands. More often than not, this belief is misguided and ignorant, as cooking, cleaning, and looking after kids is a lot of responsibility. Except, as OP herself admits, they have a house cleaner.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, their kids are not toddlers who need constant supervision, one is old enough to drive and, presumably, babysit the other. A twelve-year-old needs to be looked after but isn’t so young that they can’t entertain themselves. As one comment noted, it’s pretty telling that the kids will call their father for help and not the mother, despite the fact that one of them is literally working throughout the day.

Browsing your phone all day is not exactly back-breaking work

Image credits: Sam Lion / pexels (not the actual photo)

Indeed, OP does a great job of almost making us forget and forgive her husband for literally installing a secret camera. For example, she sees going to the post office as akin to working an entire daily shift. Yes, it might not be fun, but running a handful of errands is not a full-time job. Running an errand after working eight hours, however, is absolutely soul-crushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

More egregiously, she also decided that sending out paychecks late was acceptable. Not only does this put employees at risk, but this also interferes with her husband’s business, the same business that allows her to not clean all day. To take a step back, it’s easy to see how the spying and feeling of underappreciation can be difficult.

If she wants a certain lifestyle, that is her right, but making entitled demands when someone else pays the bills and you have multiple kids is a pretty extreme level of delusion. Most unworkable relationships have a “last straw” moment, but it’s surprising that it would come from her and not her husband.

The husband has a lot more ground to stand on than OP

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

While we do not see his side of the story, there is a decent chance that he hasn’t made any extreme moves precisely because they have children together. Splitting the family is difficult, even if, based on both kid’s behavior, they know which parent is the actual adult in the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the massive amount of popularity this story garnered on Reddit, it’s almost worth considering if the husband and, presumably, his lawyers, will stumble upon it. The details are specific enough. On the other hand, perhaps OP will read the comments, do some real soul-searching, and conclude that this marriage needs counseling and some more responsibility, not a divorce.

Readers were quick to call her our

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT