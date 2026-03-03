Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Hides A Camera In The House To Prove His SAHM Wife Is Lazy And Worthless, Internet Takes His Side
Woman lying on a black leather couch looking at her phone, relating to wife divorces husband over hidden camera topic.
Man Hides A Camera In The House To Prove His SAHM Wife Is Lazy And Worthless, Internet Takes His Side

justinsandberg
Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
5

29

5

Every couple has its own division of labor, but regardless of what it looks like, open and honest communication are key to actually making it work. Unfortunately, that’s often a lot easier said than done.

A woman shared how she decided to get a divorce after she discovered that her husband had put up a secret camera. As a stay-at-home mom, she felt uncomfortable in her own home, but some of the details she shared caused debates in the comments. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Being a stay-at-home-parent comes with it’s perks and downsides

    Image credits: EuphoricSide5370 / reddit (not the actual photo)

    But one woman ended up getting divorced when her husband thought she was being lazy

    Image credits: titovailona / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Throwawayhicamera2

    OP appears to be lacking a good deal of self-awareness

    At first glance, the idea of one’s spouse spying on them is a pretty big eyebrow-raiser. There are all sorts of messed up scenarios where something like this might happen. Indeed, even after it’s revealed that the wife is not keeping up her end of the bargain, it’s still a questionable action. While OP might not actually acknowledge that she is in the wrong, a spy camera is still a pretty extreme measure to take.

    After all, a common thread in many, similar arguments, is the working partner complaining that the stay-at-home spouse does too little or does not contribute to the household. There are hundreds, if not thousands of stories out there of entitled and useless husbands. More often than not, this belief is misguided and ignorant, as cooking, cleaning, and looking after kids is a lot of responsibility. Except, as OP herself admits, they have a house cleaner.

    On top of that, their kids are not toddlers who need constant supervision, one is old enough to drive and, presumably, babysit the other. A twelve-year-old needs to be looked after but isn’t so young that they can’t entertain themselves. As one comment noted, it’s pretty telling that the kids will call their father for help and not the mother, despite the fact that one of them is literally working throughout the day.

    Browsing your phone all day is not exactly back-breaking work

    Image credits: Sam Lion / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Indeed, OP does a great job of almost making us forget and forgive her husband for literally installing a secret camera. For example, she sees going to the post office as akin to working an entire daily shift. Yes, it might not be fun, but running a handful of errands is not a full-time job. Running an errand after working eight hours, however, is absolutely soul-crushing.

    More egregiously, she also decided that sending out paychecks late was acceptable. Not only does this put employees at risk, but this also interferes with her husband’s business, the same business that allows her to not clean all day. To take a step back, it’s easy to see how the spying and feeling of underappreciation can be difficult.

    If she wants a certain lifestyle, that is her right, but making entitled demands when someone else pays the bills and you have multiple kids is a pretty extreme level of delusion. Most unworkable relationships have a “last straw” moment, but it’s surprising that it would come from her and not her husband.

    The husband has a lot more ground to stand on than OP

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

    While we do not see his side of the story, there is a decent chance that he hasn’t made any extreme moves precisely because they have children together. Splitting the family is difficult, even if, based on both kid’s behavior, they know which parent is the actual adult in the room.

    Given the massive amount of popularity this story garnered on Reddit, it’s almost worth considering if the husband and, presumably, his lawyers, will stumble upon it. The details are specific enough. On the other hand, perhaps OP will read the comments, do some real soul-searching, and conclude that this marriage needs counseling and some more responsibility, not a divorce.

    Readers were quick to call her our

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bwahaha! This is really a slap in the face of all those men and women who have multiple jobs, multiple children and still manage to keep their house in order. She sounds like she's permanently all over the place.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keeping track of bills and subscriptions? Why not set up direct debit for bills and subscriptions? No admin needed once they're set up or is this not a thing in the States?

    2
    2points
    reply
    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get my head around her needing to research meal plans, for delivery, to enable the daughter to do ballet! Why, when she's home all day, with a cleaner and gardener, not cooking for the family? She is bone idle, entitled, a cr@p wife and even worse mother.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her self-employed husband is probably working himself half to death to be able to pay for the house, bills, 3 teens needs/extra-curricular, housekeeper/gardener and her lifestyle after choosing to continue to stay at home rather than get a PT job, and at the very least support her husband. Most mums go back to work/PT once the kids are in school - esp when they hit their teens. If he felt the need to put a cam in, then things must have been so much worse than she admitted to. As one peep said, her daughter rang her DAD, not her mum, re: the school trip. Says it all. NTA: dad. YTA: mum. I bet the kids have demanded to spend a lot of time with their dad.

    0
    0points
    reply
