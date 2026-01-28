Guy Furious After Family Refuses To Include Him In Girl Days: “I’m Immature And I Need To Grow Up”

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of being excluded is so hostile to our psychology, that humans invented the concept of “exile” as a punishment to ward off certain behavior. So learning that one’s family is regularly having events that specifically don’t include you can be frustrating.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to ask his all female family to stop having “girls days” because it meant he was excluded from birthdays and even family trips. However, when confronted, his family seemingly refused to see his side. Later, he shared a sizable update about the fallout of him making this post.

RELATED:

Most people are smart enough to not object to “girls days”

Three women smiling and taking a selfie during girl days, highlighting family refusing to include a guy and immaturity issues.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (Not the actual photo)

But one man realized that his all-female family was just having events without him

Text excerpt from a family drama post about a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a guy feeling frustrated and immature after family excludes him from girls day outings.

Text excerpt about a guy feeling furious and immature after being excluded from family girl days and needing to grow up.

Man feeling left out and furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting on immaturity and need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a guy expressing frustration about being left out and feeling immature after family excludes him from girl days.

Man sitting on floor looking furious and upset after family refuses to include him in girl days activities.

Image credits: alexandrumusuc (Not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girls only vacation plans this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a guy furious after being excluded from family girl days, feeling immature and needing to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing frustration about being called immature and excluded from family girl days, seeking advice on maturity.

Image credits: throwaway022411111

He answered some reader questions in the comments

Reddit user discusses feeling excluded from family girls days and struggles with immaturity and personal growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people saw his point of view

Comment about a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, discussing immaturity and need to grow up.

Screenshot of an online comment advising a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days to book a solo trip and grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user explains why family excluding a guy from girl days shows his immaturity and need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days and vacation plans.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing anger after family excludes a guy from girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days events.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post showing a guy furious after family calls him immature and refuses to include him in girl days.

Commenter explains feeling excluded by family, seen as immature, and emphasizes need to grow up and set boundaries respectfully.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user discusses immaturity and exclusion from family girl days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days and immaturity issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing guy furious after family excludes him from girl days, highlighting emotional impact and family division risks.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family tensions and frustration about being excluded from girl days due to immaturity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

Comment discussing family exclusion and feelings of immaturity after being left out of girl days events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing family drama and immaturity related to exclusion from girl days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days, showing debate about immaturity.

Comment discussing a guy furious and immature after family refuses to include him in girl days, expressing feelings of exclusion.

Screenshot of an online comment where a guy expresses frustration after being excluded from girl days, reflecting immature feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting family dynamics and immaturity.

Commenter advises guy feeling furious after family excludes him from girl days to create his own guys day or friends day.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after being excluded from family girl days and his need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from EmpiricalAnarchism discussing family refusing to include a guy in girl days due to immaturity and need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter advises a guy feeling hurt and immature after family excludes him from girl days and vacations.

Screenshot of a comment explaining why a guy feels excluded by family during girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days and immaturity concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, discussing immaturity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment stating NTA in their opinion on a family dispute about girl days inclusion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious about being excluded from family girl days due to immaturity and need to grow up.

Man upset sitting on couch with woman in background expressing frustration about family and immature behavior

Image credits: hryshchyshen (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared what happened next

Text update about guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting on immaturity and need to grow up.

Text excerpt from a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting immaturity and need to grow up.

Guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, expressing immaturity and need to grow up in family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting immaturity and growth needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a guy upset about not being included in girls only days, reflecting on immaturity and growth.

Man furious after family excludes him from girl days, woman upset and crying as they argue indoors in casual clothing.

Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a guy feeling excluded from a girls-only event, reflecting on immaturity and need to grow up.

Man upset and feeling excluded after family refuses to include him in girl days due to his immaturity and need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining a guy feeling furious after family refuses to include him in girl days and mentions he needs to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from family meeting where guy explains reaching a breaking point and plans no contact with family.

Text expressing frustration from a guy who feels immature and wants to be included in family girl days.

Young man looking frustrated and upset after being excluded by family during girl days, reflecting on immaturity and growth.

Image credits: drobotdean (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a guy expressing frustration after his family refuses to include him in girl days, feeling immature and left out.

Text excerpt showing a guy expressing frustration after family excludes him from girl days and feeling immature.

Image credits: throwaway022411111

Some readers expressed their sympathies

Comment expressing sympathy and criticism after a guy is excluded from family girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a forum comment expressing anger over family excluding a guy from girl days and calling for personal growth.

Comment expressing sympathy for a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, discussing immaturity and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration after being excluded from family girl days, showing feelings of immaturity and need to grow up.

Comment expressing anger over family refusing to include guy in girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter offering support to a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, showing immature behavior.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girls day events.

Screenshot of an online comment showing a user expressing frustration after being excluded from family girl days.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days and his need to grow up.

Screenshot of a forum comment where a guy expresses regret and immaturity after being excluded from family girl days.

Reddit user comments on family drama and immaturity after being excluded from girl days, expressing frustration and calling for fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on forum post expressing sympathy for guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, mentioning immaturity and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious about being excluded from girl days, addressing immaturity and growth.

Comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, addressing immaturity and family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment where a user sympathizes with a guy furious after being excluded from family girl days.

Comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girls days, highlighting feelings of immaturity and growth needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and exclusion from girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy towards a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

Text comment on forum about guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days and advice on immaturity and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user comments on a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days.

Screenshot of a comment expressing sympathy for a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, mentioning immaturity.

Comment expressing frustration over family’s lack of empathy after excluding a guy from girl days, highlighting immaturity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment showing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

Screenshot of a furious guy expressing frustration after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on forum discussing guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting on maturity and growth.