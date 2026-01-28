Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Furious After Family Refuses To Include Him In Girl Days: “I’m Immature And I Need To Grow Up”
Three women smiling and taking a selfie together during girl days, highlighting family and immaturity themes.
Family, Relationships

Guy Furious After Family Refuses To Include Him In Girl Days: “I’m Immature And I Need To Grow Up”

The idea of being excluded is so hostile to our psychology, that humans invented the concept of “exile” as a punishment to ward off certain behavior. So learning that one’s family is regularly having events that specifically don’t include you can be frustrating.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to ask his all female family to stop having “girls days” because it meant he was excluded from birthdays and even family trips. However, when confronted, his family seemingly refused to see his side. Later, he shared a sizable update about the fallout of him making this post.

    Most people are smart enough to not object to “girls days”

    Three women smiling and taking a selfie during girl days, highlighting family refusing to include a guy and immaturity issues.

    Image credits:

    But one man realized that his all-female family was just having events without him

    Text excerpt from a family drama post about a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

    Text excerpt describing a guy feeling frustrated and immature after family excludes him from girls day outings.

    Text excerpt about a guy feeling furious and immature after being excluded from family girl days and needing to grow up.

    Man feeling left out and furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting on immaturity and need to grow up.

    Text showing a guy expressing frustration about being left out and feeling immature after family excludes him from girl days.

    Man sitting on floor looking furious and upset after family refuses to include him in girl days activities.

    Image credits:

    Text excerpt from a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girls only vacation plans this year.

    Text discussing a guy furious after being excluded from family girl days, feeling immature and needing to grow up.

    Text message expressing frustration about being called immature and excluded from family girl days, seeking advice on maturity.

    Image credits:

    He answered some reader questions in the comments

    Reddit user discusses feeling excluded from family girls days and struggles with immaturity and personal growth.

    Many people saw his point of view

    Comment about a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, discussing immaturity and need to grow up.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days to book a solo trip and grow up.

    Reddit user explains why family excluding a guy from girl days shows his immaturity and need to grow up.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days and vacation plans.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing anger after family excludes a guy from girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days events.

    Text post showing a guy furious after family calls him immature and refuses to include him in girl days.

    Commenter explains feeling excluded by family, seen as immature, and emphasizes need to grow up and set boundaries respectfully.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user discusses immaturity and exclusion from family girl days.

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days and immaturity issues.

    Comment discussing guy furious after family excludes him from girl days, highlighting emotional impact and family division risks.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family tensions and frustration about being excluded from girl days due to immaturity.

    Comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

    Comment discussing family exclusion and feelings of immaturity after being left out of girl days events.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing family drama and immaturity related to exclusion from girl days.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days, showing debate about immaturity.

    Comment discussing a guy furious and immature after family refuses to include him in girl days, expressing feelings of exclusion.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a guy expresses frustration after being excluded from girl days, reflecting immature feelings.

    Comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting family dynamics and immaturity.

    Commenter advises guy feeling furious after family excludes him from girl days to create his own guys day or friends day.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after being excluded from family girl days and his need to grow up.

    Comment from EmpiricalAnarchism discussing family refusing to include a guy in girl days due to immaturity and need to grow up.

    Commenter advises a guy feeling hurt and immature after family excludes him from girl days and vacations.

    Screenshot of a comment explaining why a guy feels excluded by family during girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth needs.

    Reddit comment discussing guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days and immaturity concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days events.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, discussing immaturity.

    Screenshot of a user comment stating NTA in their opinion on a family dispute about girl days inclusion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious about being excluded from family girl days due to immaturity and need to grow up.

    Man upset sitting on couch with woman in background expressing frustration about family and immature behavior

    Image credits:

    He shared what happened next

    Text update about guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting on immaturity and need to grow up.

    Text excerpt from a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting immaturity and need to grow up.

    Guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, expressing immaturity and need to grow up in family conflict.

    Text excerpt showing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting immaturity and growth needed.

    Text excerpt showing a guy upset about not being included in girls only days, reflecting on immaturity and growth.

    Man furious after family excludes him from girl days, woman upset and crying as they argue indoors in casual clothing.

    Image credits:

    Text excerpt discussing a guy feeling excluded from a girls-only event, reflecting on immaturity and need to grow up.

    Man upset and feeling excluded after family refuses to include him in girl days due to his immaturity and need to grow up.

    Text explaining a guy feeling furious after family refuses to include him in girl days and mentions he needs to grow up.

    Text excerpt from family meeting where guy explains reaching a breaking point and plans no contact with family.

    Text expressing frustration from a guy who feels immature and wants to be included in family girl days.

    Young man looking frustrated and upset after being excluded by family during girl days, reflecting on immaturity and growth.

    Image credits:

    Text excerpt showing a guy expressing frustration after his family refuses to include him in girl days, feeling immature and left out.

    Text excerpt showing a guy expressing frustration after family excludes him from girl days and feeling immature.

    Image credits:

    Some readers expressed their sympathies

    Comment expressing sympathy and criticism after a guy is excluded from family girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth needs.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a forum comment expressing anger over family excluding a guy from girl days and calling for personal growth.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, discussing immaturity and growth.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration after being excluded from family girl days, showing feelings of immaturity and need to grow up.

    Comment expressing anger over family refusing to include guy in girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

    Commenter offering support to a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth.

    Reddit comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, showing immature behavior.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girls day events.

    Screenshot of an online comment showing a user expressing frustration after being excluded from family girl days.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days and his need to grow up.

    Screenshot of a forum comment where a guy expresses regret and immaturity after being excluded from family girl days.

    Reddit user comments on family drama and immaturity after being excluded from girl days, expressing frustration and calling for fairness.

    Comment on forum post expressing sympathy for guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, mentioning immaturity and growth.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy furious about being excluded from girl days, addressing immaturity and growth.

    Comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, addressing immaturity and family conflict.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user sympathizes with a guy furious after being excluded from family girl days.

    Comment discussing a guy furious after family excludes him from girls days, highlighting feelings of immaturity and growth needed.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and exclusion from girl days, highlighting immaturity and need to grow up.

    Comment expressing sympathy towards a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

    Text comment on forum about guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days and advice on immaturity and growth.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a user comments on a guy furious after family excludes him from girl days.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing sympathy for a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, mentioning immaturity.

    Comment expressing frustration over family’s lack of empathy after excluding a guy from girl days, highlighting immaturity.

    Screenshot of an online comment showing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days.

    Screenshot of a furious guy expressing frustration after family refuses to include him in girl days, highlighting immaturity and growth needs.

    Comment on forum discussing guy furious after family refuses to include him in girl days, reflecting on maturity and growth.

    Family
    relationship

    Justin Sandberg

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justinas Keturka

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're the only non-characteristc and everyone is intent on characteristic-only events, they aren't celebrating sisterhood, they don't like you showing up to events and this is the best way they know to handle it They are having women only events with the purpose of excluding OP. My partner is from a different culture than me, if they started having culture only vacations and culture only parties to celebrate birthdays, the message would be clear OP needs to accept they want lower contact.

    4
    4points
    reply
    archie-on-the-net avatar
    Man in the mirror
    Man in the mirror
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gonna get a whole lot of hate for this, but "girls/guys' only events" are sexist. They reduce the people around you to the gender binary. If you do them, good for you, but don't you ever complain about sexism and don't call yourself an LGBT ally. Also, we can't be friends.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The issue is not they do girls only days, but they dropped every other family activity. It's not like you couldn't mix it up

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    While mostly NTA, you do sound like a whiney little b***h. If you have your own life, why not start having guy days without them?

    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With who? He doesn't have any brothers or uncles or grandpas.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
