Family Are Shocked They’re Not Invited To Gay Son’s Extravagant Wedding: “You Disowned Me”

While some people are blessed to have good, nurturing families, others are stuck playing politics with their relatives. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some folks end up deciding they don’t want anything to do with their family.

A netizen shared a story of one of their friend’s deeply toxic family and its behavior. After disowning him due to their homophobia, they then showed up at his house demanding to know why they weren’t invited to the wedding. What followed was a textbook case of manipulation, guilt tripping and every toxic family behavior in the book.

Being disowned is normally a time when both parties cut contact

Two men in matching vests share a tender moment outdoors, representing a gay son's extravagant wedding celebration.

Image credits: volodymyr-t (not the actual image)

But one man’s family ignored him for years, then asked why they didn’t get a wedding invite

Guests socializing and dancing at an extravagant wedding celebration with colorful lights and lively atmosphere.

Image credits: Flavio Anibal (not the actual image)

Person pressing a button on an intercom outside a stone wall, symbolizing family shocked by gay son's wedding invite exclusion.

Image credits: micheledeblock (not the actual image)

Police car with red and blue lights flashing at dusk, related to family shocked over gay son wedding invitation issue.

Image credits: daniel-007 (not the actual image)

Image credits: [deleted]

Toxic families tend to follow a specific playbook

Navigating the choppy waters of a toxic family dynamic can feel like trying to paddle a canoe through a sea of maple syrup while wearing a blindfold. It is sticky, exhausting, and you never quite know which direction you are heading until you hit a rock. We all have that one relative who treats every holiday dinner like an audition for a lead role in a high stakes drama, or a parent who believes that their child is simply an extension of their own ego. Dealing with entitled family members requires a specific set of emotional survival tools because these relationships are unique. Unlike a bad boss or a draining friend, you cannot always just walk away without a complex fallout. The first step in reclaiming your peace is recognizing the common manipulation tactics that these individuals use to keep you under their thumb.

One of the most frequent weapons in the toxic family arsenal is gaslighting. This is a psychological maneuver where a person makes you question your own memory or perception of events. If you bring up a time they hurt your feelings, they might respond by saying that never happened or that you are being far too sensitive. This tactic is designed to make you feel unstable and reliant on their version of the truth. According to insights on psychological manipulation from Psychology Today, gaslighting is a way to maintain power and control by eroding the victim’s confidence. When you stop trusting your own eyes and ears, you become much easier to manage.

Another classic move is the guilt trip, which is often executed with the precision of an Olympic athlete. Entitled family members frequently feel that they are owed your time, money, or emotional labor simply because you share a last name. They might remind you of all the sacrifices they made for you in the third grade to pressure you into doing something you are uncomfortable with today. This creates a cycle of obligation where you feel like you are constantly in debt for a loan you never signed for. Research suggests that individuals with high levels of entitlement often lack empathy, meaning they truly do not see how their demands impact your well being. To them, your boundaries are not safety lines but rather personal challenges that they feel entitled to jump over. As this story demonstrates, sometimes entitlement goes as far as believing that legitimately inherited money is still owed “back” to the family.

Sometimes the only defense is to just shut down until they move on

Then there is the phenomenon known as the flying monkeys, a term borrowed from the Wizard of Oz to describe people who do the toxic person’s dirty work. In a family setting, this might be a cousin or a sibling who calls you up to say that Mom is really hurt that you aren’t coming to lunch, even though Mom was the one who started the argument in the first place. These messengers spread guilt and misinformation to pull you back into the family drama. Managing this requires a technique often called the Grey Rock (actual term) method. This strategy involves becoming as uninteresting and non responsive as a literal grey rock. When a toxic person tries to provoke you or a flying monkey tries to guilt you, you provide short, boring, and non committal answers. By giving them no emotional reaction to feed on, they eventually get bored and look for a more exciting target elsewhere.

Setting boundaries is the final and most important piece of the puzzle. A boundary is not a way to change the other person, but a way to protect yourself. You might decide that you will leave the room if someone starts yelling, or that you will not answer phone calls after eight in the evening. Research suggests that maintaining your own mental health often requires limiting contact or changing the terms of the engagement with people who exhibit narcissistic or entitled traits. It is helpful to remember that “No” is a complete sentence and you do not owe anyone a ten page dissertation on why you are choosing to prioritize your own sanity.

Ultimately, you cannot control how your family behaves, but you can control how much access they have to your heart and mind. Choosing to distance yourself from toxic behavior is not an act of malice but an act of self preservation. You deserve to live a life that is not defined by someone else’s unrealistic expectations or emotional outbursts. Whether you decide to go low contact or simply master the art of the bored response, the goal is the same. You are taking back the remote control to your own life and choosing to tune out the static. It might be a bumpy ride at first, but the view is much better once you are out of the syrup and back on clear water.

Readers thought the family’s behavior was toxic

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing family shock and rejection related to a gay son’s wedding and inheritance dispute.

Comment discussing shock and family estrangement over gay son's extravagant wedding invitation exclusion.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing surprise about the option to get married in caves.

Alt text: Family shocked and hurt over not being invited to gay son's extravagant wedding, feeling disowned and rejected.

Comment expressing hope for a gay son's family to thrive despite being disowned and not invited to extravagant wedding.

Family shocked and upset after being disinvited from gay son's extravagant wedding, feeling disowned and excluded.

Comment about family shock and disownment over gay son’s extravagant wedding invitation exclusion on a forum page.

Comment on a family shocked they’re not invited to their gay son’s extravagant wedding, expressing support and allyship.

Screenshot of a comment reading they are what we call Old timers in a casual online forum discussion.

Comment expressing support and well wishes for gay son JJ and his husband Sky’s marriage after family exclusion concerns.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration, related to family shock over exclusion from gay son’s wedding.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing a family for being narcissistic and entitled after being excluded from a gay son's extravagant wedding.

Comment expressing disbelief about people’s mindset and praising a friend for cutting ties after being disowned by family over gay son’s wedding.

Comment expressing disbelief about family reactions to a gay son’s extravagant wedding and feeling disowned.

Comment on a forum discussing family shock and disownment over exclusion from gay son’s wedding celebration.

Screenshot of a comment discussing shock and family issues related to being disinvited from a gay son’s extravagant wedding.

Screenshot of a forum comment about family being shocked and disowning their gay son over wedding invitation issues.

Comment about acceptance and unity among straight, gay, and trans people amid family shock over gay son's wedding.

Family shocked and upset after being excluded from gay son’s extravagant wedding due to past disownment issues.

Comment expressing anger and homophobic frustration about family not being invited to a gay son’s extravagant wedding.

Comment about family being shocked and not invited to gay son's extravagant wedding, expressing feelings of disownment.

Reddit user expressing shock at family disowning gay son due to his s****l orientation and wedding exclusion.

Screenshot of a comment discussing family shock and disownment related to a gay son’s extravagant wedding.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family shock and disownment related to a gay son’s extravagant wedding.

Screenshot of Reddit comment referencing r/JustNoFamily about family shocked over exclusion from gay son's wedding.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about ignoring disowned family and video game distractions related to gay son’s extravagant wedding.

Comment discussing a family shocked they were not invited to their gay son's extravagant wedding and disownment issues.

Comment expressing respect for gay people in an online discussion about family and wedding invitation issues.

Comment discussing the shock of family not invited to gay son’s extravagant wedding and feelings of being disowned.

Comment expressing support and concern for a person disowned by family over a gay son's extravagant wedding invitation.

Comment on a forum discussing family shock and disownment related to a gay son’s extravagant wedding invitation issue.

Comment from user jpreston2005 expressing shock and hesitation about coming out to family after reading about gay son's wedding drama.

Comment on emotional family conflict over gay son’s extravagant wedding and disownment, expressing strong feelings.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing support for LGBTQ+ kids and condemning homophobia.

Family shocked and upset after being disinvited from gay son’s extravagant wedding, feeling disowned and excluded.

Comment discussing lack of support for LGBT and expectations of love, respect, and integrity in family dynamics.

Comment discussing family shock and disownment over gay son's extravagant wedding invitation conflict.

Family reacting with shock and disappointment over not being invited to gay son’s extravagant wedding event.

Family shocked and hurt over not being invited to gay son’s extravagant wedding, feeling disowned and excluded.

Others shared similar stories

Family shocked and disowned after not invited to gay son's extravagant wedding, revealing deep family conflicts.

Alt text: Text post discussing a gay man's experience of being disowned and family not invited to his extravagant wedding.

Text post sharing a personal story about family conflict and disownment related to a gay son's wedding plans.

Comment expressing unconditional love and support for gay and transgender child, focusing on happiness and health.

