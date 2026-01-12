Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Insists His Wife “Doesn’t Do Anything” At Home, She Stops Cleaning His Mess
Woman folding laundry at home, highlighting the tension around chores and home responsibilities in a domestic setting
Couples, Relationships

Man Insists His Wife “Doesn’t Do Anything” At Home, She Stops Cleaning His Mess

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with someone will always mean deciding, as the saying goes, who will serve and who will eat. Every couple is different and has different needs, but the one thing in common in a successful relationship is that people are on the same page. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier said than done.

A stay at home mom asked the internet for advice after her husband began to accuse her of not doing anything around the house when she stopped cleaning up his mess. People discussed her issues, shared some advice and stories and debated how problems like this should be communicated in a household.

RELATED:

    Domestic work is still work at the end of the day

    Woman caring for baby in kitchen, expressing frustration about cleaning and household responsibilities at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But one woman got tired of accusations from her husband that she didn’t do anything all day

    Husband insists wife does nothing at home, wife stops cleaning his messes highlighting household conflict and cleaning issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background reading I clean and take care of my 3 month old all day, everyday. She doesn’t make any messes, so it’s obviously never her I’m picking up after, reflecting man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home.

    Alt text: frustrated wife stops cleaning her husband’s mess after he insists she doesn’t do anything at home

    Text about a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home while she stops cleaning his messes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home as she stops cleaning his mess in a tense household scene

    Text from a woman explaining she cares for their child daily and stopped cleaning up her husband's messes at home.

    Text excerpt showing a man overwhelmed by mess and questioning his marriage after his wife stops cleaning his mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman folding clothes inside closet, representing a man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home scenario.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with a user editing to clarify she is tired of cleaning her husband's messes at home.

    Alt text: Man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home as she stops cleaning his mess and expresses frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Man insists wife doesn’t do anything at home, she stops cleaning his mess in household dispute.

    Text excerpt showing frustration about managing household chores alone while husband is home, highlighting wife’s effort.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ALT text: Man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home as she explains being exhausted from cleaning his messes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man insists wife doesn’t do anything at home, she stops cleaning his mess and demands shared household chores.

    Text image showing a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home, listing daily tasks he does instead.

    ALT text: Man insists his wife does nothing at home as she explains daily challenges of laundry and childcare messes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ALT text: Man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home as she stops cleaning his mess and household chores pile up.

    Woman listing household chores and childcare tasks highlighting the reality of a wife’s daily responsibilities at home.

    Woman holding baby while cooking in kitchen, illustrating the challenges of a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home and her stopping cleaning his mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: THROWRA-messyhusband

    She discussed her story with some of the commenters

    Reddit comment discussing household chores and a husband claiming his wife doesn’t do anything at home.

    Text conversation discussing women's mental load and a husband’s messy behavior affecting household cleaning and responsibilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forum discussion about man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home and her response to his messes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home, and she stops cleaning his mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home and her response to his mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People shared their own stories and gave some advice

    Commenter shares experience resolving household chore conflicts by dividing tasks and improving communication to balance responsibilities.

    Husband discusses sharing home chores with wife who insists she doesn’t do anything and stops cleaning his mess.

    Text post about man insisting his wife does nothing at home while she cares for their child and stops cleaning his mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman shares experience of feeling unappreciated and stopping to clean husband's mess at home.

    Comment discussing a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home and her response to stop cleaning his mess.

    Alt text: Woman explains managing childcare and housework while husband insists she doesn’t do anything at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a husband realizing his wife needs help at home after a trip away.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home, with advice on household task sharing.

    Comment about stay at home parent responsibilities, emphasizing equal childcare and house cleaning duties at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man insisting his wife doesn’t contribute at home and stopping cleaning his mess.

    Comment discussing a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home and her stopping cleaning his mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man insists wife doesn’t do anything at home, she stops cleaning his mess and shares her exhausting experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman shares experience on husband insisting she doesn’t do anything at home and stopping cleaning his mess.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man who insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing housework, cleaning responsibilities, and a wife stopping cleaning her husband's mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a man refusing to clean his messes and the wife stopping her housework in response.

    Commenter offers support and advice about postpartum depression and handling household responsibilities in a parenting discussion.

    Text post from a user suggesting talking instead of passive-aggressive testing in a relationship conflict about chores.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing marriage issues related to one partner insisting the other doesn’t contribute at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Advice on dealing with a man who insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home and stops cleaning his mess.

    Comment discussing a husband’s refusal to clean up messes at home, highlighting household chore struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I read these things, I don’t even understand how they work. Someone coming in my space and crapping it all up with their nonsense would cause my s*x drive to pack up and leave, and I doubt I’d ever get it back again. (And I say this as someone who lives with a LOT of clutter as my mom was our maid, and I was never taught to clean up after myself.) (Then I had housekeepers all my life.) Seriously, reading these things makes me sit here wincing because these men are basically expecting to be taken care of as if they’re another one of the children, and how does that NOT k**l their partners’ s*x drives? I’d be sooo dry there’d be squeaking when I walk. I don’t know how these women do it. I sure couldn’t. (Maybe I’m not one to talk; I’ve always been the messy one in my relationships, but then I’ve only ever lived with three people after leaving home.) (Looking back, I’m thinking it was my partners who shoulda lost THEIR drives! And I wouldn’t have blamed a single one for it.)

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I read these things, I don’t even understand how they work. Someone coming in my space and crapping it all up with their nonsense would cause my s*x drive to pack up and leave, and I doubt I’d ever get it back again. (And I say this as someone who lives with a LOT of clutter as my mom was our maid, and I was never taught to clean up after myself.) (Then I had housekeepers all my life.) Seriously, reading these things makes me sit here wincing because these men are basically expecting to be taken care of as if they’re another one of the children, and how does that NOT k**l their partners’ s*x drives? I’d be sooo dry there’d be squeaking when I walk. I don’t know how these women do it. I sure couldn’t. (Maybe I’m not one to talk; I’ve always been the messy one in my relationships, but then I’ve only ever lived with three people after leaving home.) (Looking back, I’m thinking it was my partners who shoulda lost THEIR drives! And I wouldn’t have blamed a single one for it.)

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT