Man Insists His Wife “Doesn’t Do Anything” At Home, She Stops Cleaning His Mess

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Living with someone will always mean deciding, as the saying goes, who will serve and who will eat. Every couple is different and has different needs, but the one thing in common in a successful relationship is that people are on the same page. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier said than done.
A stay at home mom asked the internet for advice after her husband began to accuse her of not doing anything around the house when she stopped cleaning up his mess. People discussed her issues, shared some advice and stories and debated how problems like this should be communicated in a household.
RELATED:
Domestic work is still work at the end of the day
Woman caring for baby in kitchen, expressing frustration about cleaning and household responsibilities at home.
But one woman got tired of accusations from her husband that she didn’t do anything all day
Husband insists wife does nothing at home, wife stops cleaning his messes highlighting household conflict and cleaning issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text on white background reading I clean and take care of my 3 month old all day, everyday. She doesn’t make any messes, so it’s obviously never her I’m picking up after, reflecting man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home.
Alt text: frustrated wife stops cleaning her husband’s mess after he insists she doesn’t do anything at home
Text about a man insisting his wife doesn’t do anything at home while she stops cleaning his messes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home as she stops cleaning his mess in a tense household scene
Text from a woman explaining she cares for their child daily and stopped cleaning up her husband's messes at home.
Text excerpt showing a man overwhelmed by mess and questioning his marriage after his wife stops cleaning his mess.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman folding clothes inside closet, representing a man insists his wife doesn’t do anything at home scenario.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
1