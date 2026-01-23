Guy Demands Paternity Test For 3YO Son, Doesn’t Take It Well When Wife Suggest Therapy Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has to deal with anxiety at some point, whether it’s a daily or a yearly occurance. It’s also something that one has to learn to handle, since the alternative is to live in fear and stress forever. This is maybe ok for a hermit, living alone on some forgotten mountain, but if you have a partner and kids, it’s time to seek help.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to tell her husband to get therapy before she’d allow a paternity test. Since losing his job, he’d become paranoid and anxious that their three year old didn’t look enough like him. Later, she shared a sizable update on what happened next.

A husband constantly insisting on a paternity test might be cause for alarm

But one woman told her partner he’d need to do therapy first

Demanding a paternity test out of the blue will probably cause some trust issues

Every marriage has its unexpected plot twists but few things are as jarring as a sudden request for a paternity test when there has been absolutely no history of infidelity. In this recent online story a wife found herself blindsided when her husband of several years confessed to being plagued by a gut feeling that their three year old son was not biologically his. Even though he acknowledged that she had never given him a reason to doubt her faithfulness, the husband insisted that he needed a DNA test for peace of mind. This situation touches on the very core of relational security which is the shared belief that both partners are safe and honest with each other. When one partner suddenly demands proof for something as fundamental as parentage it can feel like a wrecking ball is being taken to the foundation of the home. The wife in this case was understandably offended because a request for a paternity test is rarely just about biology. It often functions as a symbolic vote of no confidence in the partner’s character.

The story becomes even more complex when we look at the husband’s recent history. Having lost his job during the pandemic and transitioned into being a stay at home father while his wife worked from home his entire sense of identity likely underwent a massive shift. Research on the impact of unemployment on mental health suggests that a loss of professional status can lead to increased levels of anxiety and a desperate need to find control in other areas of life. It is possible that this “gut feeling” about his son is not actually about the child at all.

Instead it could be a manifestation of intrusive thoughts which are unwanted and often irrational ideas that get stuck in the brain like a broken record. When a person feels powerless in their career or social standing they might fixate on a perceived threat within their inner circle to explain the internal unease they feel. This doesn’t make the accusation any less painful for the spouse but it does suggest that the root of the problem might be a psychological struggle rather than a marital one.

Most relationships do need compromise in the long run

The wife’s initial reaction was a firm refusal followed by a compromise. She suggested that if he sought professional help through therapy or medication she would consider the test. This is an insightful move because it treats the husband’s anxiety as a medical or psychological issue that needs to be addressed before a major life decision is made. However the husband viewed this as a rigmarole and threatened to go behind her back to get the test anyway. In any long term partnership trust and honesty are the currency that keep things running smoothly.

Taking a paternity test in secret is often seen as a point of no return because it prioritizes one person’s “peace of mind” over the other person’s consent and the overall health of the union. For the wife this threat was a boundary that could end the relationship entirely because it signals a total lack of respect for her word and her boundaries.

One of the most encouraging parts of the updated story is the couple’s move toward marriage counseling. This pivot is essential because it moves the conflict from being his problem to being a team effort. By sitting down with a licensed professional the couple can explore whether this sudden doubt is a symptom of paternal postpartum depression or simply the result of prolonged isolation and stress. A professional can help the husband understand that a DNA test might provide a moment of relief but if the underlying anxiety isn’t treated he will likely find something else to be plagued by tomorrow. Ultimately the goal of any healthy partnership is to ensure that both people feel seen and heard without having to resort to ultimatums or secret tests. Moving forward with empathy rather than accusations is the only way to rebuild the bridge that this gut feeling tried to burn down.

Some folks requested more details

Text conversation about guilt projection and anxiety in a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son.

Many people thought she was being reasonable

Comment discussing anxiety and therapy in the context of a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son.

Text discussing a husband's demand for a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and his wife's therapy suggestion.

Comment on a paternity test demand for a 3-year-old son, expressing offense and calling it a dealbreaker.

Comment explaining reasonableness of a paternity test demand and suggesting therapy for 3-year-old son’s father’s anxiety.

Comment expressing that a man demands a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and his wife suggests therapy instead.

Comment discussing a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and being advised therapy instead.

Comment discussing a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and wife's suggestion of therapy.

Reddit user explains paternity test dispute and suggests therapy for husband struggling with distrust and paranoia.

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and the impact on family dynamics.

Comment discussing suspicion of cheating and hiring a private investigator related to paternity test for 3-year-old son.

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and the wife's reaction suggesting therapy.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and related anxiety issues.

Comment explaining husband's irrational behavior after demand for paternity test for 3-year-old son and wife's therapy suggestion.

Comment discussing a man demanding paternity test for 3-year-old son and wife suggesting therapy instead.

Commenter explaining husband’s anxiety about paternity test for 3-year-old son and suggesting therapy instead.

Comment discussing mental health and obsessive behavior related to a guy demanding paternity test for 3-year-old son.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and relationship issues.

Text post discussing a husband demanding a paternity test for 3-year-old son and mental health concerns.

A few saw the husband’s point of view

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and rejecting therapy suggestions.

Comment discussing a husband's demand for a paternity test and wife's suggestion of therapy and medication instead.

Comment discussing normalizing paternity tests for children and the impact on father-son relationships.

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and his anxiety over his wife’s therapy suggestion.

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and rejecting therapy instead.

Comment saying if he’s sure he’s the father he should let the 3-year-old paternity test happen without delay.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man's demand for a paternity test and his wife's suggestion of therapy.

Comment criticizing a wife for questioning a husband’s demand for a paternity test, suggesting therapy instead.

Later she shared an update

Text on a white background expressing disappointment and heading toward divorce after a paternity test dispute.

Text excerpt about couples therapy after a paternity test demand involving a 3-year-old son dispute.

Man demands paternity test for 3-year-old son, faces conflict when therapy is suggested instead during a Zoom session.

Text excerpt discussing paternity test results showing 99% likelihood of fatherhood after a Zoom session.

Man frustrated after paternity test demand for 3-year-old son, rejecting wife's suggestion of therapy instead.

Angry man refuses therapy and demands paternity test for 3-year-old son during a tense family discussion session.

Text excerpt showing emotional tension after a guy demands a paternity test for his 3-year-old son.

Man demands paternity test for 3-year-old son and reacts negatively when wife suggests therapy instead.

Text excerpt from a personal story about a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and conflict with his wife.

A few readers had questions

Reddit discussion about a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and his wife suggesting therapy instead.

Reddit conversation discussing a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and family therapy advice.

Screenshot of online conversation discussing a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son.

Reddit user discusses paternity test demand for 3-year-old son and suggests therapy as an alternative solution.

Reddit conversation showing a man upset after paternity test results for his 3-year-old son, wife suggests therapy instead.

Commenters shared some words of support with her

Comment expressing concern about a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and rejecting therapy.

Reddit comment discussing a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and the suggestion of therapy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test and reacting poorly to therapy advice.

Reddit comment expressing support after guy demands paternity test for 3-year-old son and resists therapy suggestion.

Comment discussing a husband demanding a paternity test for their 3-year-old son and therapy issues.

Screenshot of online comment advising to cut contact and involve a lawyer in a tense paternity test dispute over 3-year-old son.

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test and the suggestion of therapy for his extreme behavior.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment analyzing a guy demanding a paternity test and refusing therapy to resolve family issues.

Comment discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and reacting poorly to therapy suggestions.

Comment discussing a man upset about a paternity test and possible psychological issues after a disputed result.

Text excerpt discussing a man demanding a paternity test for his young son and suggestions for therapy involvement.

Comment expressing sympathy for a guy demanding a paternity test for his 3-year-old son and his reaction to therapy suggestion.