Man Freaks Out Over Baby’s Hair Color, Wife Laughs In His Face When Paternity Test Results Come In

When you’re waiting for your child to come into this world, there’s a lot of guessing about what they are going to look like.

But after this Redditor gave birth to a blue-eyed bundle of joy with blonde hair, her husband was shocked: how could this be if both parents were brunettes?

The woman tried to explain that it was just genetics playing a trick on them, but her partner didn’t listen and chose to take a paternity test instead.

Soon-to-be-parents often try to imagine what their baby is going to look like

Woman laughing joyfully indoors, highlighting man freaking out over baby’s hair color and paternity test results.

Image credits: Ben Weber / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s husband couldn’t believe their child could have blue eyes and blond hair, so he asked for a paternity test

Text post about a man freaking out over baby’s hair color and wife laughing at paternity test results.

Text explaining a husband freaking out over baby’s hair color and demanding a paternity test despite wife’s explanation.

Newborn baby with unique hair color held by mother, highlighting surprise and paternity test themes in family setting.

Image credits: Goda Morgan / pexels (not the actual photo)

Man freaks out over baby’s hair color while wife laughs after paternity test results reveal truth.

Husband reacts shocked to paternity test results about baby’s hair color while wife laughs at his reaction on the couch.

Man looks shocked reading paternity test results while wife calmly reviews papers, relating to baby's hair color concern.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Man reacts to baby’s hair color, wife laughs as paternity test results reveal surprising truth.

Man freaks out over baby’s hair color while wife laughs after paternity test results prove the truth.

Older woman wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, focused on her smartphone screen indoors, reacting to paternity test results.

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

Man reacts to baby’s hair color, wife laughs as paternity test results reveal surprising truth.

Text image showing a person clarifying they have zero history of cheating after being asked in comments.

Image credits: Either_Economy_793

The color of our hair is written in our genes

The OP shared that she tried talking some sense into her husband, saying that it was genetics that led to the unexpected color of the baby’s hair. The husband didn’t want to listen, but the Redditor was right: because of our genes that are passed down from generation to generation, children might be born with hair or eye colors the parents didn’t expect.

According to LunaDNA, the color of one’s hair is determined by two types of pigment, eumelanin and pheomelanin; an abundance of the former results in darker, brown or black hair, while the latter colors the hair orange or red. Every person’s hair contains some eumelanin—the darker pigment—low levels of which result in lighter hair, while high levels lead to darker colors.

The fascinating ways our bodies are programmed mean that people with an abundance of tightly packed eumelanin will have black hair, while those with tightly packed pheomelanin will have red hair. (As a matter of fact, the latter is reportedly the rarest hair color in the world, with Ireland and Scotland being the countries where you are most likely to meet individuals with fire-colored hair.) As for blondes, they usually boast a very small and thinly dispersed amount of eumelanin.

Baby with curly hair peeking from under white blanket, highlighting unique hair color in paternity test story.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

Why children don’t always look like their parents

Even though hair color is inherited and passed down through a person’s DNA, certain gene variations can determine that it differs from that of both of the little one’s parents. A child typically receives 46 chromosomes—23 from their mom and 23 from their dad—which determine their looks. However, sometimes parents unknowingly carry an unexpressed hair color gene that they can pass to their child. That’s why sometimes the color of a child’s hair differs not only from their parents’, but from their siblings’, too.

For the OP’s husband, such a lack of resemblance was a cause for concern, to such an extent that he even asked for a paternity test. For one reason or another, millions of people seemingly do so every year, as by 2017 the number of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic tests exceeded 30 million globally.

In the Redditor’s case, the test results proved that what she was saying was the truth; hence, the “I told you so.” And even though she soon started wondering if she was a jerk for uttering these words, fellow Redditors in the comments made sure to let her know that she wasn’t.

Woman anxiously listens to doctor holding tablet during paternity test discussion about baby’s hair color and results.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

People who read the story didn’t hold back their opinions on the father’s reaction

Reddit conversation with users debating genetics and paternity in a man freaking out over baby’s hair color story.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man freaking out over baby’s hair color and paternity test results.

Comment describing man’s reaction to baby’s hair color and wife’s laugh after paternity test reveals truth.

Commenter criticizing man for freaking out over baby hair color while wife laughs after paternity test reveals truth

Reddit comment discussing a man freaking out over baby’s hair color and reactions to paternity test results.

Comment about man freaking out over baby’s hair color and wife laughing after paternity test results in an online forum.

Comment expressing disbelief and denial about paternity amid man freaking out over baby’s hair color.

Screenshot of a user comment calling out husband’s toxicity after a paternity test over baby’s hair color dispute.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing paternity test results after man freaks out over baby’s hair color.

Man reacts shocked to baby’s unusual hair color while wife laughs after surprising paternity test results reveal truth.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing disbelief at a man’s reaction to baby’s hair color and questioning paternity.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man freaking out over baby’s hair color and paternity doubts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man who freaked out over baby’s hair color and wife’s reaction after paternity test results.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a man freaking out over baby’s hair color and paternity test results.

Man freaks out over baby hair color as wife laughs after paternity test reveals surprising results.

